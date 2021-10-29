Julissa Calderon, In Her Own Words

This essay is part of Más Que Suficiente, More Than Enough, an Elite Daily series that celebrates the parts of Latinx culture that make each writer proud of their identity. In this piece, performer Julissa Calderon shows the value of remaining true to who you are and how it led to her role in Gentefied. Para leer este ensayo en español, desliza hacia abajo.

I was born in New York, raised in Miami. There wasn’t a time period where I don't remember being a Latina, or embracing who I was. In my household, Spanish was spoken every single day, and you were proud of being Dominican.

I have been participating in performing arts since I was a kid — my very first play was in Kindergarten. But when I got to high school, I wanted to be the popular kid, so I steered away from it. I entered college as a pre-med nursing major, but fell back in love with acting because of the University of Florida’s theater. It’s this beautiful clear glass building. I would walk by it and see everything that’s inside and think, “Oh, this is where I need to be.” During college, I started learning about actor Rosie Perez. That woman has done it her way — she did not change her accent [in order to get roles]. She has been the person I look to the most in terms for what I want to represent, how I want to be looked at, and how to be authentic to myself.

When I first auditioned for Yessika on Gentefied, in 2019, I actually got passed on twice because I didn't fit what they were originally looking for: a Mexican girl from East LA. They called me again after they passed for the second time. They were like, "We just want to see her one more time. Just in case." I went in for the chemistry read [a near-final round audition where you read with actors being considered for a role opposite yours]. I remember telling myself, "You know what? I know they want me to be this Mexican girl from East L.A., but I'm not that. I'm not going to change my accent." I went in and gave it my all.

Before I walked out, I said, "Hey, listen. Can I just talk to you guys real fast?" It was a room full of all these mega producers. I was like, "I know that you're looking for this East L.A. girl. I know you want that. I know I am very East Coast, but no one's going to bring what I'm going to bring to this character. I am her, and I'm going to deliver. That is all I want to tell you guys. Thank you so much for the opportunity." A few hours later, they called me and said, "You're Yessika, and we're going to rewrite the character to make her be a girl who moved from the East Coast." That was a testament to remaining true to you and who you are.

Yessika comes from the East Coast. She makes her way to this East LA town and it becomes home for her. Even though Washington Heights is predominantly Dominican and Boyle Heights is predominantly Mexican, she still feels represented. She's like, "Well, there's gentrification on the East Coast, but I'm not there. So if I can just help right here, I'm still helping the community. I'm still helping our people." For Season 2, I can't really tease much, but we went in a different direction than what you saw in the first season. It just hits home more. I think most times we see these Latinx characters on TV and they're caricatures. In this, you're seeing true stories of what people go through in life.

I’m also going to be on a few episodes of With Love, the new Amazon Prime show that drops in December. You’re going to see me in a different light. I'm excited that all of these things are happening. I just want to continue to just do the work. I want to do action [movies]. I want to be a superhero — I feel like we [Latinx people] are superheroes in real life and we should be able to see ourselves in that. I also want to tell beautiful, loving stories. I want to just show our daily lives, and show how we as Latinx people are multidimensional characters; I want to continue to see that on TV. Whether I am playing a love interest or I am the lead, or I am a superhero, or I am a woman avenging my family's name, I want to do all of it. I want to showcase that we are all these different characters and that there is no place that we don't fit. We fit everywhere.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.

Julissa Calderon, en sus propias palabras

Nací en Nueva York, crecí en Miami. No hubo ningún período de tiempo en el que no me sentí latina o acepté quién era. En mi casa, se hablaba español todos los días y estaba orgullosa de ser dominicana.

He participado en las artes escénicas desde que era pequeña; mi primera obra de teatro fue en el kinder. Pero cuando llegué a la escuela secundaria, quería ser popular, así que me alejé de todo eso. Entré a la universidad como estudiante de pre-medicina en enfermería, pero me volví a enamorar de la actuación gracias al teatro de la Universidad de Florida. Es un hermoso edificio de vidrio. Caminaba junto a él y veía todo lo que había dentro y pensaba: "Aquí es dónde tengo que estar". Durante la universidad, comencé a aprender sobre la actriz Rosie Pérez. Esa mujer lo ha hecho todo a su manera, no cambió su acento [para conseguir papeles]. Ella ha sido la persona que más busco en términos de lo que quiero representar, cómo quiero que me vean y cómo ser auténtica conmigo misma.

Cuando audicioné por primera vez para Yessika en Gentefied, en 2019, me rechazaron dos veces porque no encajaba con lo que estaban buscando originalmente: una chica mexicana del este de Los Ángeles. Me llamaron de nuevo después de decirme que no por segunda vez. Dijeron: "Solo queremos verla una vez más. Por si acaso". Fui a la lectura de química [una audición casi final en la que lees con actores que están siendo considerados para un papel opuesto al tuyo]. Recuerdo haberme dicho: "¿Sabes qué? Sé que quieren que sea esta chica mexicana del este de Los Ángeles, pero no soy eso. No voy a cambiar mi acento". Entré y lo di todo.

Antes de salir, dije: "Oigan, ¿Puedo hablar con ustedes rápido?". Era una sala llena de todos estos mega productores. Dije, "Sé que están buscando a esta chica del Este de Los Ángeles. Sé que quieren eso. Sé que soy muy de la Costa Este, pero nadie va a aportar lo que yo voy a aportar a este personaje. Yo soy ella, y voy a cumplir. Eso es todo lo que quiero decirles. Muchas gracias por la oportunidad ". Unas horas después, me llamaron y me dijeron: "Eres Yessika, y vamos a reescribir el personaje para que sea una chica que se mudó de la Costa Este". Eso fue un testimonio de permanecer fiel a ti y a quién eres.

Yessika viene de la Costa Este. Ella se dirige a esta ciudad del Este de Los Ángeles y se convierte en su hogar. Aunque Washington Heights es predominantemente dominicana y Boyle Heights es predominantemente mexicana, ella todavía se siente representada. Ella dice, "Bueno, hay gentrificación en la Costa Este, pero yo no estoy allí. Así que si puedo ayudar aquí, todavía estoy ayudando a la comunidad. Todavía estoy ayudando a nuestra gente". Para la segunda temporada, realmente no puedo adelantar mucho, pero fuimos en una dirección diferente a la que vieron en la primera temporada. Creo que la mayoría de las veces vemos a estos personajes latinos en la televisión y son caricaturas. En este show, estás viendo historias reales, de lo que atraviesan las personas en la vida.

También estaré en algunos episodios de With Love, el nuevo programa de Amazon Prime que se lanzará en diciembre. Me verás bajo una luz diferente. Estoy emocionada de que estén sucediendo todas estas cosas. Solo quiero seguir trabajando. Quiero hacer [películas] de acción. Quiero ser un superhéroe. Siento que nosotros [los latines] somos superhéroes en la vida real y deberíamos poder vernos a nosotros mismos en eso. También quiero contar historias hermosas y cariñosas. Solo quiero mostrar nuestra vida cotidiana y mostrar cómo nosotros, como personas latines, somos personajes multidimensionales; quiero seguir viendo eso en la televisión. Ya sea que interprete a un interés amoroso o sea el protagonista, o sea un superhéroe, o sea una mujer que lucha por el nombre de su familia, quiero hacerlo todo. Quiero mostrar que todos somos personajes diferentes y que no hay lugar en el que no encajemos. Encajamos en todas partes.

Esta entrevista ha sido editada y condensada para mayor claridad.