It's Hard To Believe How Cheap These 46 Incredibly Comfy Things Are

Good news, everyone: You can be comfortable and cozy without spending a ton of money. It’s not about the number of blankets you own or whether or not they’re from a luxury brand. No, it’s about whether or not that one blanket feels like it was knitted together by a combination of cotton candy and faux fur — because if it was, then you are set.

Seriously, when you have the urge to relax inside and stay comfy, it helps to have a few key things on hand to make that as easy as possible for you. This list is full of examples you can wear, snuggle, lie on, and even smell that will help you feel relaxed and chill — and the best part? It’s hard to believe how cheap this incredibly comfy things are.

Pajamas you’ll never want to take off? Check. Sweater dresses that you’ll wear day and night? Check. All the pillows and blankets and faux fur your heart desires? Check and check and check. Your days are about to get softer and cozier. In the meantime, if anyone needs me, I’ll be building myself a nest out of throw pillows and blankets and trying to figure out if putting on a hoodie and a wearable blanket at the same time is too much... or not enough.

01 This Fuzzy Rug That So Many Reviewers Call “Super Soft” Gorilla Grip Fluffy Faux Fur Rug Amazon $27 See On Amazon If you ask me, a plush faux sheepskin rug instantly transforms your space with softness and texture. This option is also super easy to take care of since it’s machine washable, and there’s rubber backing to help it stay in place on your floor. It comes in 13 different sizes and 20 colors.

02 These Faux Fur Slippers That Are Like A Hug For Your Feet Parlovable Cross Band Plush Slippers Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you have goals of wearing faux fur from head to toe, then these slip-on plush slippers should be on your list. The criss-cross banding is both stylish and functional, and the faux rabbit fur material is super soft above and below your feet. They’re available in eight rich colors and three sizes. Available sizes: 5-6, 7-8, 9-10

03 A Cozy Tie-Dye Sleep Set With Ruffled Shorts Milumia Plus Size Loungewear Set Amazon $25 See On Amazon The tie-dye design and ruffled shorts set this lounge set apart from others. There are seven color palettes to choose from — and the blend of cotton and spandex materials is super soft, according to many buyers. Not only will you sleep comfortably in it, you’ll be tempted to wear them all day. Available sizes: Large-Plus — 5X-Large Plus

04 A Soft & Squishy New Pillow Lined With Breathable Cotton Three Geese White Goose Feather Bed Pillow Amazon $23 See On Amazon Filled with real feathers, this goose down bed pillow works especially well for back and side sleepers. The outer shell is made with a breathable cotton, adding to overall comfort. It’s queen-sized at 20 by 28 inches, and you can buy it as a single pillow or in a pack of two.

05 These Jeggings That Pass For Real Jeans — Only Softer Prolific Health Jeggings Amazon $30 See On Amazon These jeggings come in 38 different colors and styles, from fuchsia capris to full-length olive green pants and navy Bermuda-length shorts. They’re made with stretchy fabric, and they even have working pockets on the front and back. They currently have over 9,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, and many reviewers wrote that they “highly recommend” them. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

06 These Jersey Cotton Sheets For Layers Of Softness While You Sleep Amazon Basics Cotton Jersey Bed Sheet Set Amazon $40 See On Amazon The right set of sheets is a crucial part of any bed. This fan favorite sheet choice from Amazon Basics comes in crib through king sizes, and in 11 different colors so you’re bound to find a fitting choice for your bedroom (pun intended). Each set comes with a flat top sheet, a fitted sheet, and two pillowcases. Coordinating comforters are offered, too.

07 A Slouchy Cardigan That Goes With Basically Everything MEROKEETY Open Front Cardigan Amazon $35 See On Amazon You can pair this open-front cardigan with jeans, leggings, skirts, or even joggers and style it tucked in or out. It’s made of a textured waffle-weave fabric, and it comes in 14 different colors with lots of earth tones and neutrals to pick from. One customer wrote, “Great quality and I love the pockets.” Available sizes: Small — X-Large

08 A Textured Floor Pillow For New Layers Of Comfort In Your Home Intelligent Design Azza Floor Pillow Amazon $24 See On Amazon This square-shaped tufted floor pillow is a versatile addition to any cozy space. With measurements of 20 by 20 by 5 inches, you can use a single one as a cushion or line them up on a bench. There are six colors to choose from, so you can mix and match or go with a monochrome look.

09 This Cozy V-Neck T-Shirt That You Can Dress Up Or Down TODOLOR V Neck T Shirt Amazon $20 See On Amazon How many V-neck T-shirts is too many V-neck T-shirts? With 22 different colors and styles available, you may be tempted to fill your closet with this short-sleeved tee. It’s made of a blend with polyester, cotton, and spandex fabric — so not only will it look stylish, it’ll be soft and stretchy, too. Available Sizes: Small — 3X-Large

10 These Flameless Candles For The Best Cozy Vibes Without Real Flames Vinkor Battery Operated Flameless Candles (Set of 9) Amazon $24 See On Amazon A set of flameless candles gives you all the aesthetic of regular candles but without the risk of real flames. These battery-operated pillars are made from real wax, and even have a flicker setting so the light dances as if it was really burning. There are four styles to choose from, and each comes with two remote controls.

11 This Layered Tunic With A Pop Of Lace At The Hem VISLILY Plus Size Lace Hem Tunic Amazon $24 See On Amazon If you like a hint of fanciness on your most laidback days, then this plus-size tunic with a lace hem might be your new favorite shirt. It could go great with jeans or leggings, and it can be dressed up or down. There are 20 prints to choose from, including solid jewel tones and florals. Available sizes: 14 Plus — 28 Plus

12 A Pair Of Throw Pillow Covers For Soft Additions To Your Bed Or Couch Uhomy Faux Fur Throw Pillow Cover (2 Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon What’s better than a pair of plush throw pillow covers? A pair of furry throw pillow covers. They come in a variety of soft shades, including one called “unicorn” that’s a rainbow of pastels. They’re available in square and rectangle shapes, and they work great on couches or beds.

13 These Sherpa-Lined Joggers That You’ll Want To Wear Every Day Yeokou Sherpa Lined Jogger Pants Amazon $36 See On Amazon You had me at “sherpa-lined.” These jogger pants come in five colors with cotton outer linings (and polyester, sherpa-like inner linings). The waist is elastic with a drawstring, and they have pockets large enough for essentials. And if sherpa’s not your thing, there are unlined versions, too.

14 A Gel-Lined Seat Cushion That’s Filled With Memory Foam ComfiLife Gel Enhanced Seat Cushion Amazon $38 See On Amazon This gel seat cushion not only makes your chair more comfortable (thanks to the memory foam build), but it can help with your posture, too. It comes in subtle black and gray so it’s a nondescript addition to a standard office chair, car, or seat at home. Plus, the cover can zip on and off for easy washing.

15 These Outdoor String Lights That Bring Perfect Vibes To Your Deck Or Yard Brightown Outdoor String Lights Amazon $17 See On Amazon In my opinion, a string of twinkle lights is an automatic upgrade to most outdoor spaces. You can set these up for long-term use (they’re waterproof), or add them for event decor or even a seasonal change. Edison-style bulbs are included, and you can choose between black, green, or white cords in 25-, 50-, and 100-foot lengths.

16 A Gel-Infused Mattress Topper For An Instant Upgrade To Your Bed Linenspa 2 Inch Gel Infused Memory Foam Mattress Topper Amazon $60 See On Amazon Available in sizes twin through California king — and with 2- or 3-inch thickness options — this memory foam mattress topper is a cozy addition to any bed. Gel beads also help to regulate temperature, so you’ll stay cool as the memory foam distributes your weight and helps alleviate pressure.

17 This Versatile Cardigan That Works For Cozy Nights In Or Casual Nights Out Amazon Essentials Plus Size Lightweight Cardigan Amazon $27 See On Amazon You can throw this easy-breezy lightweight cardigan over jeans or a dress, or you can even wear with your PJs on cool mornings for an extra layer of comfort and coziness. The V-neck and button-down closure gives it a chic vibe, too. It comes in six versatile colors including black, burgundy, navy, and more. Available sizes: 1X — 6X

18 This Turtleneck Sweater That Gives Off Cozy, Seasonal Vibes ZESICA Turtleneck Knitted Pullover Sweater Amazon $31 See On Amazon Everyday will feel like fall when you have this versatile knit turtleneck sweater on. The oversized shape gives you just the right amount of room, and the chunky knit texture is extra cozy. It’s available in more than 20 styles, including wide stripes and single colors — and it’s machine washable. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

19 These Pretty Porcelain Mugs That Keep Drinks & Hands Toasty Warm Selamica Porcelain Handwarmer Mug Amazon $15 See On Amazon This glazed, gorgeous porcelain hand-warming mug has a unique nook shape that keeps your fingers extra toasty while you’re holding it. It holds up to 18 ounces of liquid, and it’s super durable. You can microwave it or pop it in the dishwasher to wash it.

20 A Pumpkin-Spice Diffuser Set To Make Your Fall-Scented Dreams Come True Sweet Water Decor Pumpkin Spice Reed Diffuser Set Amazon $20 See On Amazon Is it really fall if you don’t smell pumpkin spice? This reed diffuser set will complete your seasonal decor and make your aromatherapy goals a reality. The bottle is available in clear or amber glass — and if pumpkin spice isn’t your favorite, you can opt for “farmhouse” or “leaves” scents.

21 This V-Neck Dress That’s Perfect With Boots & Leggings Amoretu V Neck Shift Dress Amazon $28 See On Amazon This long-sleeve tunic dress comes in more than 30 prints and patterns, including a number of solids, polka dots, plaid, and more. Plus, there’s long and short-sleeve options, as well as sleeveless (all of which have V-neck designs). It’s a versatile and stylish dress that can be worn a number of ways, so no wonder it’s a current best-seller. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

22 This Cushioned Bath Pillow For Ultimate Relaxation While You Soak LuxStep Bath Pillow Amazon $22 See On Amazon No more attempts at reclining in the bath only to be derailed by the cold, hard surface. This bath pillow adheres with suction cups, so it’s a cinch to apply or move — and it’s machine washable, so it’s easy to take care of between baths. It comes in grey, blue, and white.

23 A Pair Of Microfiber Hair Towels For Soft & Comfy Post-Shower Drying YoulerTex Microfiber Hair Towel Wrap (2 Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon These quick-drying hair towels are made of absorbent microfiber, and they each have a loop and button closure to help them stay wrapped and secure on your head. They work with all hair types, too, and 10 different colors are available. Plus, they come in a set of two.

24 These Plush Velvet Scrunchies With Hidden Pockets LOBABA Velvet Scrunchies With Zipper Pocket (6 Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Not only are these velvet scrunchies super cute on their own, but they have hidden zipper pockets that fit keys, lip balm, and other small essentials. Each set comes with six scrunchies in all different colors — and according to many buyers, you can use them as normal on your wrist or in your hair when they’re holding things.

25 A Set Of Smooth Satin Pillowcases For Instant Luxury Bedsure Satin Pillowcase (2 Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon In addition to the hair and skin benefits associated with satin pillowcases, they feel super glamorous, too. This set is silky and soft, and it’s available in four different sizes as well as more than 20 rich colors (including an especially plush burgundy, dark green, and plum). They have an envelope closure, too, so pillows stay in place without bulky zippers.

26 This Loungewear Set That’s So Simple & Stylish Bdcoco Two Piece Loungewear Set Amazon $29 See On Amazon This two-piece knit loungewear set comes with drawstring shorts and a matching shirt in both solid neutrals and muted tie-dye prints. The loose fit of the shirt ensures that it’s extra comfy, and the functional pockets in the shirts make it practical beyond basic pajamas. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

27 This Cushiony Memory Foam Bath Rug That Feels Like Stepping On A Cloud Gorilla Grip Thick Memory Foam Bath Rug Amazon $13 See On Amazon If you ask me, a cold, hard floor post-bath and shower is not ideal. Thankfully, this memory foam bath rug gives you a soft, gentle surface for stepping, and it adds a layer of cushion and color to your bathroom floor. It comes in seven different sizes and more than 30 shades.

28 This Satin Pajama Set That Comes In Over 20 Colors Serenedelicacy Satin Pajama Set Amazon $24 See On Amazon This set of satin pajamas comes with a matching short-sleeved, button-up top and elastic-waistband shorts with a drawstring. Each piece has piped detailing, and more than 20 colors and styles are available including solids, stripes, polka dots, and even some pastel leopard prints. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

29 A Waffle-Knit Top That’s Perfect For Crisp Days IWOLLENCE Waffle Knit Tie Top Amazon $25 See On Amazon This loose waffle-knit tunic can be worn a ton of different ways, including tied in the front and partially tucked for a casual look. The front button closures provide some extra details, and the longer hem in the back gives you the option to wear it slouchy. It’s available in more than 30 styles, including solids and prints.

30 An Adorable Turtleneck Dress That You’ll Want To Wear With Fuzzy Sucks ANRABESS Turtleneck Pullover Dress Amazon $26 See On Amazon This turtleneck dress looks if someone spun the season of fall into an outfit. It’s warm, textured, and cozy, and it comes in a rainbow of 16 rich colors to pick from. It could look great with boots or booties, and belted or without a belt. Plus, you can also pull on a pair of leggings on extra cool days. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

31 These No-Show Socks With Ankle Grips To Keep Them In Place SIONCY No Show Socks (6 Pairs) Amazon $16 See On Amazon These versatile no-show socks come in package sizes ranging from three to 15 pairs, and you can go with white, black, or neutral color combinations to suit your style and closet. A rubber grip at the ankle helps them stay in place, so you can count on them for athletic or casual wear. Plus, they’re made with a comfortable blend of cotton and spandex.

32 A Silk Face Mask That Feels Soft & Smooth To The Touch ROSEWARD 100% Mulberry Silk Face Mask Amazon $17 See On Amazon This mulberry silk face mask is soft and smooth against sensitive skin, and it’s washable as well as reusable. It’s available in 12 solid colors, including neutrals and jewel tones. It’s also handmade, features a pocket for filter inserts, and has adjustable ear straps so you can get a comfortable, custom fit.

33 An Oversized Fleece Throw Blanket You Can Curl Up With Exclusivo Mezcla Plush Fuzzy Large Fleece Throw Blanket Amazon $17 See On Amazon Great for an extra layer on your bed or on your couch, this large fuzzy throw blanket will feel like a teddy bear is keeping you warm. There are six different sizes and more than 20 colors to choose from, so you’re bound to find perfect addition to match your bedroom or living room décor.

34 The Cushioned Floor Mats That Make It Easier Stand In Your Kitchen For Longer KMAT Cushioned Anti-Fatigue Kitchen Mat (2 Pieces) Amazon $30 See On Amazon Whether you’re prepping or cooking or washing, time spent in the kitchen can add up. These cushioned floor mats give you a soft, nonslip surface so you can stay comfortable while you’re getting things done. Two mats come in each set, and there are six colors to choose from.

35 The Wearable Blanket With A Hoodie & Front Pocket THE COMFY Original Wearable Blanket Amazon $55 See On Amazon Is it a hoodie? Is it a blanket? Is it the best possible version of both? Yes to all of the above. This wearable blanket comes in 12 colors and in four styles. It’s made of cozy microfiber and sherpa, and it’s great for wearing on your couch, at your desk, or even while cheering on your favorite team. Available sizes: Original, Quarter Zip, Adult

36 This Comfy Calvin Klein Bralette With A Racerback Design Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Bralette Amazon $22 See On Amazon This Calvin Klein bralette comes in more than 30 colors, including a number of options with rainbow patterns and even rainbow bands. The racerback style is subtle and supportive under clothes, and the soft material is machine washable, so you don’t have to fuss with the delicate cycle. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

37 These Reusable Neoprene Coffee Sleeves For Your To-Go Lattes Patelai Reusable Coffee Sleeve (4 Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon These patterned neoprene drink holders help drinks stay cool and refreshing — but they also prevent your hands from getting wet and cold (or cupholders from getting sticky from spills and drips). Four different patterns come in a set, so you can always tell you drink apart from others around you. They’re washable and reusable, too.

38 These New Towels That Will Make Your Bathroom Feel Like A Spa American Soft Linen Towel Set (6 Pieces) Amazon $40 See On Amazon Is it just me, or is this set of soft cotton towels one of life’s greatest luxuries (next to, of course, towels fresh from the dryer)? These best-selling towels comes in 16 colors to match your current bathroom decor or inspire something new, and you can purchase them in sets ranging from three to six towels.

39 These Fleece-Lined Leggings With A Hidden Pocket ZERDOCEAN Plus Size High Waist Fleece Lined Legging Amazon $26 See On Amazon Warning: You may want these comfy, plus-sized high waist leggings in all four colors (black, light grey, dark grey, and blue). They’re lined with soft fleece, so they’re great for cool nights in or for active days. The best part? A secret inside pocket is tucked inside the waistband, so you can keep essentials on you.

40 A Tie-Dye Pajama Set That You’ll Never Want To Take Off WFTBDREAM Tie Dye Outfit Set Amazon $32 See On Amazon BRB, off to make room in my closet for five of these tie-dye lounge sets. They each come with a long-sleeved crewneck top and elastic-waist joggers with a drawstring. Four different tie dye color palettes are available — though if tie dye isn’t your thing, solid color sets are also available. Small — XX-Large

41 An Oversized Denim Jacket To Make All Your Layering Dreams Come True Justalwart Oversized Denim Jacket Amazon $42 See On Amazon In my opinion, a denim jacket is a wardrobe staple — and this version gives you so many options. It has a button-up front, button-tabbed pockets, button cuffs, and a collar you can wear up or down. There are a range of washes and styles, including cropped, fringed, distressed, and more. Available sizes: X-Small Plus — X-Large Plus

42 This Cozy Sweater Made With Soft, Waffle-Knit Fabric LINJOU Plus Size Waffle Knit Pullover Sweater Amazon $22 See On Amazon With an array of fall colors to choose from — including army green, dark khaki, and russet red — this sweater is the kind of top that’ll get you through an entire season. The soft waffle-knit fabric makes it extra cozy, and the V-neck collar and buttons add style. One customer wrote, “This sweater is amazing! Super comfortable and yet stylish.” Available sizes: 1X — 4X

43 A Cocktail Dress With A Tie-Waist Front Design PRETTYGARDEN Tie Waist Knit Cocktail Dress Amazon $31 See On Amazon “Cocktail dress” and “comfy” don’t always go together, but in this case, they’re a team. This tie-waist short knit dress is perfect for a night out when you want to be comfortable, since it’s made with a stretchy blend of rayon and polyester fabric. It comes in more than 20 solid colors, too. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

44 This Charming Tote Bag That’s Fluffy & Functional Ovida Leopard Print Faux Fur Tote Bag Amazon $10 See On Amazon This faux leopard handbag has a long enough strap that you can wear it over your shoulder or as a crossbody bag, along with a magnetic snap on the inside that keeps it closed. Five styles are available, which include four animal prints and one daisy print.

45 A Loose & Flowy Tank Dress That’s Perfect For Lounging Daily Ritual Cozy Knit Rib Tiered Tank Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon Whether you’re looking for a casual dress to wear around the house or something to pair with sandals and a cardigan for dinner out, this tiered tank dress has you covered. Five marled colors are available (and one striped option), and they’re all machine washable. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large