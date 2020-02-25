I'm Obsessed With These 50 Clever Products On Amazon's Bestsellers List

Most of us have that one friend who has an answer for everything (even when all you really want to do is complain). Whatever's getting you down, they've got a remedy for it — and so does Amazon, like all these bestselling products that are super clever. I mean seriously, Amazon, we were totally fine out here floundering around on our own. (Not really.)

01 An Acupressure Mat That Will Make Your Aches And Pains Vanish ProsourceFit Acupressure Mat and Pillow Set Amazon $20 See on Amazon I'll never forget how shocked I was the first time I read about this acupressure mat that reviewers cheerfully called a "bed of nails," that's actually "magic." Made from cushioned foam, this mat-and-pillow duo is covered with spiky plastic discs that apply pressure to your trigger points to deliver pain relief, improve circulation, soothe nerves, and release endorphins.

02 This Easy Way To Make Delightful Frozen Drinks Without A Blender Zoku Slush and Shake Maker Amazon $24 See on Amazon How much fun is this frozen drink maker that gives you the power to whip up delicious frozen drinks in just minutes without a bulky, noisy blender? Keep the inner core in the freezer, then place it inside the outer sleeve to make milkshakes, slushies, protein drinks, and even frozen margaritas and other cocktails. It's BPA-free and comes with a specially-designed spoon for optimal slushiness.

03 An Eye Mask That Delivers Gentle Pressure To Soothe Head Pain And Sinuses Brownmed IMAK Compression Pain Relief Mask Amazon $13 See on Amazon As someone who deals with migraines and insomnia, a good eye mask one is important to me. This one is filled with beads that conform to your face to deliver light pressure while blocking out light. The mask can also be stored in the refrigerator or freezer to provide cooling relief. Use it to soothe sinus pain too.

04 These Bags That Protect Your Shoes While Traveling YAMIU Travel Shoe Bags (Set of 4) Amazon $12 See on Amazon Keep shoes protected during travel with these shoe bags that also keep dirty soles off the rest of your clothing. Made from durable, lightweight nylon, they add little weight to your luggage, and they're waterproof in case you need to throw a pair of damp water shoes in your suitcase when you're packing in a hurry.

05 These Socks That Give You A Tight Grip During Yoga, Barre, And Pilates Ozaiic Yoga Socks Amazon $11 See on Amazon Reinforced with silicone grips on the soles, these yoga socks are the perfect complement to any workout that includes mat or floor work. Designed to fit all women's shoe sizes from 5.5-11, these socks are crafted from breathable combed cotton and have a fun ballet-inspired design to put a little style into your workout ensemble.

06 A Satin Cap That Protects Your Hair While You Sleep ELIHAIR Stain Bonnet Silk Sleep Cap Amazon $11 See on Amazon Wale up to a good hair day with this satin cap that preserves even the most complex styles so they're in good shape after you sleep. Made from double-layered satin, it's durable enough to protect strands from friction and dryness, but it won't weigh you down while you snooze.

07 The Small But Mighty Essential Oil Diffuser That You Can Use In Your Car Weljoy Wood Grain Portable Diffuser Amazon $20 See on Amazon About the size of an old-fashioned travel alarm clock, this essential oil diffuser far outperforms its small stature. Powered via battery or USB, it runs for up to five hours and fills small spaces like your car or home office with the scent of your favorite essential oils. It features three output settings and comes in two finishes.

08 A Personal Fan That's Small Enough To Sit On Your Desk SmartDevil Small Personal USB Desk Fan Amazon $17 See on Amazon When your office has the heat cranked up to surface-of-the-sun temperatures, turn on this personal fan. Available in three colors, it weighs just 6 ounces and is compact enough to sit on your desk. The USB-chargeable fan works on three speed settings and features 360-degree tilt rotation to blow cool air in any direction you want

09 This Power Bank That Has More Than 62,000 Glowing Reviews Anker Wireless Charger Amazon $19 See on Amazon You might think a power bank is just a power bank, but this one has gotten more than 62,000 people worked up enough to take the time to write a glowing review on Amazon. Suitable for use with most smartphones, the power bank delivers a high-speed charge and comes with its own stand and micro-USB cable.

10 The Food Chopper That Makes Meal Prep Ridiculously Fast And Easy Ninja Food Chopper Express Amazon $20 See on Amazon Instead of hauling out the food processor, use this compact food chopper instead. The stainless steel blades make short work of mincing, grinding, and chopping, so can whip up a pico de gallo or marinade right there in the 2-cup bowl. It's BPA-free, dishwasher-safe, and the top lid features an ergonomic design for easy handling.

11 These Reusable Food Storage Bags That'll Get You On Mother Earth's Good Side Qinline Reusable Storage Bags (10-Pack) Amazon $18 See on Amazon These food storage bags are endlessly reusable, making them a terrific alternative to disposable plastic bags. They're BPA-free and feature press-lock seals. so they're watertight and leakproof. The range of sizes in this set makes them incredibly versatile, too. Take your lunch to work or store your leftovers in these.

12 Turn Any Shoes Into Slip-Ons With These No-Tie Shoelaces Lock Laces - Elastic No Tie Shoelaces Amazon $8 See on Amazon As long as we humans have worn shoes, we've wandered around with our shoes untied, but these ingenious no-tie laces convert any pair of sneakers into slip-ons. Available in a dozen colors, they're easy to install, tightness-adjustable, and will help you get out the door faster in the morning, too.

13 The Stone-Encrusted Facial Roller That Makes Your Skin Radiant YOUTHLAB Radiance Roller Amazon $23 See on Amazon This facial roller really brings your skin care game to the next level. It's studded with germanium-infused massage stones that tighten and firm the facial muscles, promote lymphatic drainage, relieve tension, and enhance absorption of your favorite skin products. And it's perfect to travel with since it's great for pepping up skin that's a little jet lagged.

14 A Bluetooth Headband So You Can Comfortably Listen To Music While You Sleep Or Jog Lavince Sleep Headphones Bluetooth Sports Headband Amazon $20 See on Amazon Made with stretchy microfiber and fleece lining, this Bluetooth headband is outfitted with built-in speakers so you can listen to music or podcasts while your head is cradled in comfort. An integrated mic means you can take calls, too. The rechargeable battery provides up to 10 hours of use on just one charge.

15 These Trimmers That Effortlessly Eliminate Nose And Ear Hair Zorami Ear and Nose Hair Trimmer Clipper Amazon $10 See on Amazon Crafted from high-quality stainless steel and featuring dual-edged spinning blades, this nose hair trimmer gets rid of unwanted hair in hard-to-reach zones like the ears and nostrils. One-touch operation makes it simple to use and since it's cordless and waterproof, you can take use it in the shower.

16 A Best-Selling Facial Cleansing Brush That Gives Your Complexion A Glow Olay Regenerist Face Exfoliator Brush Amazon $21 See on Amazon With more than 10,000 Amazon ratings, this gentle facial cleansing brush will make your complexion glow. Water-resistant enough to handle shower use, it has two speeds that provide a customizable skin care regimen. Bonus: It comes with two soft brush heads and the two AA batteries needed to get started.

17 The Versatile Tote That's Perfect For Farmer's Market Runs CleverMade SnapBasket LUXE Amazon $30 See on Amazon Take this tote to the grocery store or farmer's market, stash towels in it for trips to the pool or beach, or use it to organize magazines and toys. The versatile bag is made from sturdy canvas and comes in nine color options. When it's not in use, it folds up flat for storage.

18 The Bidet That Clips Right Onto Your Toilet And Makes You Feel Like You Live In A Luxury Hotel Luxe Bidet Neo 185 Amazon $38 See on Amazon If you thought the only place you could find a bidet was in a 5-star hotel, think again. This bidet attaches to your toilet in just minutes and features dual nozzles for next-level cleaning. Easy-to-use controls let you dictate water flow and direction — so it it's comfortable for all body types — and the retractable nozzle stays hygienic when not in use.

19 A Shower Caddy For Organizing All Your Products And Cleansers mDesign Metal Wire Bathroom Tub & Shower Caddy Amazon $27 See on Amazon Crafted from durable steel wire and available in eight finishes, this shower caddy is a terrific way to store all your bath products. The six angled baskets, two flat shelves, and two hooks give you plenty of space, while the non-slip grips and suction cup ensure everything stays and place.

20 A Memory Foam Pillow Contoured To Keep Your Head Upright MLVOC Travel Memory Foam Neck Pillow Amazon $22 See on Amazon The contouring of this travel pillow cradles your head in comfort and keeps your head from falling forward. Made from memory foam, it's covered with breathable, sweat-resistant fabric that can be removed and machine-washed. The pillow comes with a carrying case case plus a bonus contoured eye mask and pair of earplugs.

21 The Color-Changing Shower Head That Feels Like A Party DreamSpa Color Changing 5-Setting LED Shower-Head Amazon $30 See on Amazon Take your shower to the next level with shower head that features LED lights that automatically change color with the temperature of your water, including a red flashing mode to alert you when the temperature reaches 122 degrees. The shower head also offers five output settings from power massage to economy rain and installs in just minutes without any tools.

22 A Therapy Lamp That Helps You Fight Off The Winter Blues Miroco Light Therapy Lamp Amazon $40 See on Amazon This light therapy lamp is an effective way to address the symptoms of seasonal affective disorder, insomnia, and problems with focus and concentration. To begin, start with 10 minutes of exposure per day, then increase your time by 10 minutes each subsequent day until you work your way up to one hour.

23 This White Noise Machine That's Perfect For Bedtime And Office Waiting Rooms Adaptive Sound Technologies LectroFan White Noise Sound Machine Amazon $39 See on Amazon With 10 fan sounds and 10 ambient noise selections, this white noise machine has a cornucopia of choices for lulling yourself to sleep or disguising private conversations. (Therapists and attorneys, I'm talking to you.). Along with white noise, it also offers pink and brown noise, along with volume control, so you get just the right level of sound.

24 The High-Powered Milk Frother Coffee Lovers Will Fall Hard For PowerLix Handheld Milk Frother Amazon $13 See on Amazon Handheld and high-powered, this stainless steel milk frother is designed to whip up the kind of light, frothy foam that you'd normally get from your favorite barista. It's ideal for making professional-quality cappuccinos and lattes but equally useful for making delicious milkshakes and even craft cocktail-worthy drinks. With one-button operation, it's super easy to operate, and makes a terrific gift, too.

25 A Minimalist-Inspired Pour Over Coffee Maker That Brews An Amazing Pot Of Java Bodum Pour Over Coffee Maker Amazon $20 See on Amazon Crafted from shatterproof borosilicate glass and paired with an extra fine stainless steel mesh filter, this pour-over coffee maker makes an exquisite cup of coffee in the most stylish way possible. A cork or silicone band in black or white options gives you a heat-resistant, slip-proof grip while you pour.

26 These Unique Toe Stretchers That Alleviate Foot Pain YogaToes GEMS: Gel Toe Stretcher & Toe Separator Amazon $30 See on Amazon These toe stretchers look like some weird, brightly-colored mushrooms, but they're actually a genius therapy device for your feet. Made from 100% BPA-free, medical-grade gel, they slip between your toes to provide a light stretch that straightens toes and increases flexibility. These are a great way to relieve pain caused by plantar fasciitis, bunions, and narrow shoes.

27 A Versatile Support Pillow That You Can Use With Any Part Of Your Body ComfiLife Orthopedic Knee Pillow Amazon $17 See on Amazon You can put this knee pillow between your legs, but it's versatile enough to use in any number of positions. Place it under your ankle, thigh, or calf to ease lower-body pain or simply use it to prop your head up while watching TV. Made from high-quality memory foam, it has a removable cover that you can throw in the wash for easy laundering.

28 This Water Filter Pitcher That Purifies 150 Gallons Of Water Nakii Water Filter Pitcher Amazon $23 See on Amazon Instead of cluttering the planet with plastic, use this water filter pitcher to enjoy gallons upon gallons of clean, delicious water. The filter is capable of handling the chlorine, minerals, and sediment in 150 gallons of water before it needs to be replaced and the container is BPA-free.

29 This Waterfall Foot Spa That's The Ultimate In Pampering Conair Active Life Waterfall Foot Spa Amazon $40 See on Amazon What could be better at the end of a long, hard day than a bubbly massage bath from this foot spa that even has a built-in waterfall to pour warm, soothing water over your tired feet? With massaging rollers, integrated loofah discs that slough dead skin off your feet, and water jets you can control with your toes, this spa is all set to give your feet the full-featured pampering they deserve.

30 A Memory Foam Bath Mat That Feels So Good Under Your Feet Genteele Memory Foam Bath Mat Amazon $9 See on Amazon You'll love sinking your feet into cushioned comfort after you shower and step onto this memory foam bath mat. Available in 14 colors, it's super absorbent and covered with soft microfiber and durable grips on the bottom to create a non-slip effect. It's super easy to care for too —just throw it in the washer and dryer and you're all set.

31 A Large Water Bottle That's Great For Hot Beverages Too Hydro Flask Water Bottle With Straw Lid (40 Oz.) Amazon $55 See on Amazon This isn't just a water bottle, it's also ideal for beverages of all kinds including hot coffee and tea. Available in tons of bright colors, the dishwasher-safe HydroFlask features stainless steel construction, double-walled vacuum insulation to keep hot drinks hot and cold drinks cold, and a powder-coated exterior that feels good in your hands. There's even a durable lid strap for easy carrying and a straw for easy access.

32 These Silicone Glasses So You Can Drink Wine Anywhere Silipint Silicone Unbreakable Wine Glass (2-Pack) Amazon $22 See on Amazon Ideal for use by the pool, on the beach, while camping, or anywhere glassware isn't appropriate, these unbreakable wine glasses are made from virtually indestructible and endlessly reusable silicone. This fun multicolored two-piece set is also great for use with kids. These glasses are dishwasher-safe and totally BPA free.

33 This Waterproof Speaker Is Super Powerful And Fits In Your Hand OontZ Angle 3 (3rd Gen) - Bluetooth Portable Speaker Amazon $25 See on Amazon This Bluetooth speaker checks all the boxes: it's small — like, fits in your hand small — delivers great sound quality ,and it's water-resistant. Add to that the fact that it's available in six colors plus a special Coca-Cola edition. One reviewer writes that the speaker "exceeded my expectations," but there's consistent praise amongst the tons of other reviewers as well.

34 A Classic Swiss Army Knife That You'll Be Happy To Have On Hand Victorinox Swiss Army Evolution 11 Pocket Knife Amazon $28 See on Amazon Here it is, the multitool so indispensable that the brand name is literally shorthand for getting you out of a scrape: the Swiss Army knife. The Evolution 11 model features 13 functions that can handle most anything, including a couple of blades, a can opener, a couple of screwdrivers, tweezers, and a bottle opener. It's offered in two more deluxe offerings within the listing should you need additional tools at your disposal. This makes the perfect gift for just about everyone.

35 A Cord Spool That Puts An End To Cable Tangle Bluelounge CableYoyo Amazon $10 See on Amazon It's so annoying when electronics cords get all tangled up like a spool of yarn after the cat's been into it. Put an end to all that with cord spool that keeps cables straight and neat so they're ready to use when you need them. Crafted from silicone and available in three colors, it features a slim profile that's easy to toss in your handbag or briefcase.

36 This Nail Polish Remover Will Knock Your Socks — And Your Color — Right Off Sally Hansen Kwik Off Nail Color Remover Amazon $6 See on Amazon Formulated with vitamin E and aloe, this nail polish remover is a hit with at-home manicure aficionados. The jar features a sponge inside that's soaked with polish remover, along with moisturizing ingredients to nourish nails and cuticles. Simply insert your nail into the sponge and twist to remove the color — no messy pouring of liquids necessary.

37 These Shower Bombs That Have Divine Aromatherapy Benefits Cleverfy Shower Bombs Amazon $28 See on Amazon Shower-takers don't have to miss out on the aromatherapy benefits of bath bombs, thanks to these shower shower steamers that look like fancy oversized Sweet Tarts. Crafted with natural essential oils, they're designed to be placed on the floor of the shower to release scented vapors. This set includes a variety of fragrances from eucalyptus and menthol for sinus relief to lavender to melt away stress.

38 A Portable Door Lock That Increases Your Safety Wherever You Are Rishon Enterprises Inc. Addalock - (1 Piece ) The Original Portable Door Lock Amazon $18 See on Amazon Designed to install in just seconds without any tools, this portable door lock is a must for frequent travelers who want a little extra peace of mind in hotel rooms or rental properties. This little device slips quickly into the doorjamb and prevents entry, even if someone on the other side has a key.

39 A Splatter Guard That Keeps Grease In The Pan — Not On The Walls Frywall Splatter Guard Amazon $22 See on Amazon Made from BPA-free silicone, this splatter guard is just what you need to keep grease in the pan and off of your stove and walls while frying. Available in four colors, it's the perfect solution for those times you don't want to use a lid that might interfere with your cooking results, but also don't want to spend an hour cleaning the kitchen once you're done frying that chicken.

40 This Pet Washer That Makes It Easy To Bathe Your Pooch Waterpik PPR-252 Pet Wand Pro Shower Sprayer Attachment Amazon $33 See on Amazon Easy to attach to any standard shower head or garden hose in just minutes, this pet washer is exactly what you need to give Fido a bath quickly and easily at home. Suitable for use on dogs of all sizes, the strong, focused spray works great even when you're spraying upside down and the comb-like flow of water effortlessly works through your dog's coat.

41 A Water Flosser That Make Everyone's Least Favorite Dental Chore A Breeze Waterpik Water Flosser Amazon $70 See on Amazon I hate to floss, but it's so much easier with this water flosser that aims a stream of water at your gums and between your teeth. While it's super-effective at removing plaque and improving the health of your gums, it also just plain feels good, since it delivers an invigorating massage while it works. Ten settings give you a customized clean and the seven tips get the whole family in on the action.

42 These Gloves That Keep Your Pet's Shedding Under Control Pet Grooming Gloves (1 Pair) Amazon $14 See on Amazon Shedding can be a real problem for our four-legged family members, but these grooming gloves make it easy to keep that issue under control while also giving you a way to bond with your fur baby. The silicone palms and fingers are covered with nubs that pull up and trap loose hair from your cat or dog's coat as you simply pet him or her.

43 The Mattress Pad Cover That Helps Regulate Your Body Temperature LEISURE TOWN Queen Mattress Pad Cover Amazon $40 See on Amazon Ever wake up after a hard night's sleep covered in sweat? Then you'll love this 100% cotton mattress pad cover that incorporates cooling technology to provide comfort without all that stifling heat. The down alternative fill cushions you in comfort without poking and prodding. and the advanced quilting pattern provides both comfort and support.

44 This Electric Kettle That Makes Hot Tea In A Jiffy Chefman Electric Kettle Amazon $40 See on Amazon As a tea lover, I could not be more excited about this electric kettle that includes a stainless steel infuser for loose leaf brewing. Made from borosilicate glass, it boils water faster than your microwave or your stove, too. You'll even wonder how you ever lived without it for making oatmeal, instant coffee, soups, ramen, and more.

45 This Incredibly Plush Towel Set That's An Amazing Buy Utopia Towels Towel Set (8 Pieces) Amazon $21 See on Amazon It's hard to believe at this price, but this towel set includes eight pieces crafted from ring-spun cotton. Available in eight colors, it offers a super-soft feel along with superior absorbency, and the towels wash like a dream. And the makers have thought of everything — by including four washcloths in this set, they're giving you a little more time between laundry days.

46 This Basket That Stores Hot Hair Tools Polder Style Station Amazon $20 See on Amazon Get your hot hair tools off your countertop with this hot hair tool organizer that mounts over your towel rack for convenience and ease of use. With larger openings designed to fit your oversized blowdryer and larger styling tools, it's made from heat-resistant mesh with a silicone base to let your styling devices cool off while you get on with your day.

47 The Insoles That Help Relieve Foot Pain WALK·HERO COMFORT AND SUPPORT Plantar Fasciitis Feet Insoles (1 Pair) Amazon $9 See on Amazon Made from premium, durable EVA, these insoles are designed to help relieve pain caused by plantar fasciitis and bunions, as well as from functional issues like flat feet and neuropathy. They feature deep heel cups that minimize shock on landing and also add stability to the foot. The insoles are crafted with breathable fabric that helps keep feet cool.

48 This Mask Sampler That's A Cost-Effective Way To Treat Yourself Dermal Korea Collagen Essence Full Face Facial Mask Sheet Amazon $10 See on Amazon K-beauty comes home with this set of 16 sheet masks made with a wide variety of ingredients designed to treat your skin. Incorporating everything from pearl powder to royal jelly, the set gives you the opportunity to try a little bit of everything in easy-to-use masks that all contain vitamin E and collagen to nourish and replenish your skin.

49 This Grinder That Spices Up Your Food CHEW FUN Electric Gravity Pepper Grinder or Salt Mill Amazon $17 See on Amazon Designed for sea salt or peppercorns but useful with any hard, small spices, this electric grinder is an easy-to-use and convenient addition to your kitchen arsenal. With a brushed stainless steel body and adjustable ceramic blades, it's attractive and offers precision functioning. The convenient one-touch operation allows you to dispense just the right amount of spice onto your food with one hand.