I'm Obsessed With These 50 Clever Products On Amazon's Bestsellers List

Most of us have that one friend who has an answer for everything (even when all you really want to do is complain). Whatever's getting you down, they've got a remedy for it — and so does Amazon, like all these
bestselling products that are super clever. I mean seriously, Amazon, we were totally fine out here floundering around on our own. (Not really.)
And writing this column has turned me into a one of those perennially helpful advice-givers too. Whether you're a close friend or a rideshare driver, I'm liable to give you an encyclopedia's worth of shopping knowledge about any and every product, thanks to all the time I spend in the online shopping world. For example, if you're bemoaning the flimsiness and aesthetic inferiority of the reusable shopping bags you buy on impulse at the checkout, I'll probably tell you about the 3,000-plus Amazon reviewers who absolutely swear by this sturdy canvas
tote that holds up to 30 pounds and somehow manages to make a trip to the store look stylish.
So get your "Add to Cart" clicking finger ready, because this list of
Amazon bestsellers is 100% obsession-worthy. Get them and see if you don't become the friend in your circle with all the answers, too. 01
An Acupressure Mat That Will Make Your Aches And Pains Vanish
I'll never forget how shocked I was the first time I read about this
acupressure mat that reviewers cheerfully called a "bed of nails," that's actually "magic." Made from cushioned foam, this mat-and-pillow duo is covered with spiky plastic discs that apply pressure to your trigger points to deliver pain relief, improve circulation, soothe nerves, and release endorphins. 02
This Easy Way To Make Delightful Frozen Drinks Without A Blender
How much fun is this
frozen drink maker that gives you the power to whip up delicious frozen drinks in just minutes without a bulky, noisy blender? Keep the inner core in the freezer, then place it inside the outer sleeve to make milkshakes, slushies, protein drinks, and even frozen margaritas and other cocktails. It's BPA-free and comes with a specially-designed spoon for optimal slushiness. 03
An Eye Mask That Delivers Gentle Pressure To Soothe Head Pain And Sinuses
As someone who deals with migraines and insomnia, a good
eye mask one is important to me. This one is filled with beads that conform to your face to deliver light pressure while blocking out light. The mask can also be stored in the refrigerator or freezer to provide cooling relief. Use it to soothe sinus pain too. 04
These Bags That Protect Your Shoes While Traveling
Keep shoes protected during travel with these
shoe bags that also keep dirty soles off the rest of your clothing. Made from durable, lightweight nylon, they add little weight to your luggage, and they're waterproof in case you need to throw a pair of damp water shoes in your suitcase when you're packing in a hurry. 05
These Socks That Give You A Tight Grip During Yoga, Barre, And Pilates
Reinforced with silicone grips on the soles, these
yoga socks are the perfect complement to any workout that includes mat or floor work. Designed to fit all women's shoe sizes from 5.5-11, these socks are crafted from breathable combed cotton and have a fun ballet-inspired design to put a little style into your workout ensemble. 06
A Satin Cap That Protects Your Hair While You Sleep
Wale up to a good hair day with this
satin cap that preserves even the most complex styles so they're in good shape after you sleep. Made from double-layered satin, it's durable enough to protect strands from friction and dryness, but it won't weigh you down while you snooze. 07
The Small But Mighty Essential Oil Diffuser That You Can Use In Your Car
About the size of an old-fashioned travel alarm clock, this
essential oil diffuser far outperforms its small stature. Powered via battery or USB, it runs for up to five hours and fills small spaces like your car or home office with the scent of your favorite essential oils. It features three output settings and comes in two finishes. 08
A Personal Fan That's Small Enough To Sit On Your Desk
When your office has the heat cranked up to surface-of-the-sun temperatures, turn on this
personal fan. Available in three colors, it weighs just 6 ounces and is compact enough to sit on your desk. The USB-chargeable fan works on three speed settings and features 360-degree tilt rotation to blow cool air in any direction you want 09
This Power Bank That Has More Than 62,000 Glowing Reviews
You might think a power bank is just a power bank, but this one has gotten more than 62,000 people worked up enough to take the time to write a glowing review on Amazon. Suitable for use with most smartphones, the
power bank delivers a high-speed charge and comes with its own stand and micro-USB cable. 10
The Food Chopper That Makes Meal Prep Ridiculously Fast And Easy
Instead of hauling out the food processor, use this compact
food chopper instead. The stainless steel blades make short work of mincing, grinding, and chopping, so can whip up a pico de gallo or marinade right there in the 2-cup bowl. It's BPA-free, dishwasher-safe, and the top lid features an ergonomic design for easy handling. 11
These Reusable Food Storage Bags That'll Get You On Mother Earth's Good Side
These
food storage bags are endlessly reusable, making them a terrific alternative to disposable plastic bags. They're BPA-free and feature press-lock seals. so they're watertight and leakproof. The range of sizes in this set makes them incredibly versatile, too. Take your lunch to work or store your leftovers in these. 12
Turn Any Shoes Into Slip-Ons With These No-Tie Shoelaces
As long as we humans have worn shoes, we've wandered around with our shoes untied, but these ingenious
no-tie laces convert any pair of sneakers into slip-ons. Available in a dozen colors, they're easy to install, tightness-adjustable, and will help you get out the door faster in the morning, too. 13
The Stone-Encrusted Facial Roller That Makes Your Skin Radiant
This
facial roller really brings your skin care game to the next level. It's studded with germanium-infused massage stones that tighten and firm the facial muscles, promote lymphatic drainage, relieve tension, and enhance absorption of your favorite skin products. And it's perfect to travel with since it's great for pepping up skin that's a little jet lagged. 14
A Bluetooth Headband So You Can Comfortably Listen To Music While You Sleep Or Jog
Made with stretchy microfiber and fleece lining, this
Bluetooth headband is outfitted with built-in speakers so you can listen to music or podcasts while your head is cradled in comfort. An integrated mic means you can take calls, too. The rechargeable battery provides up to 10 hours of use on just one charge. 15
These Trimmers That Effortlessly Eliminate Nose And Ear Hair
Crafted from high-quality stainless steel and featuring dual-edged spinning blades, this
nose hair trimmer gets rid of unwanted hair in hard-to-reach zones like the ears and nostrils. One-touch operation makes it simple to use and since it's cordless and waterproof, you can take use it in the shower. 16
A Best-Selling Facial Cleansing Brush That Gives Your Complexion A Glow
With more than 10,000 Amazon ratings, this gentle
facial cleansing brush will make your complexion glow. Water-resistant enough to handle shower use, it has two speeds that provide a customizable skin care regimen. Bonus: It comes with two soft brush heads and the two AA batteries needed to get started. 17
The Versatile Tote That's Perfect For Farmer's Market Runs
Take this
tote to the grocery store or farmer's market, stash towels in it for trips to the pool or beach, or use it to organize magazines and toys. The versatile bag is made from sturdy canvas and comes in nine color options. When it's not in use, it folds up flat for storage. 18
The Bidet That Clips Right Onto Your Toilet And Makes You Feel Like You Live In A Luxury Hotel
If you thought the only place you could find a bidet was in a 5-star hotel, think again. This
bidet attaches to your toilet in just minutes and features dual nozzles for next-level cleaning. Easy-to-use controls let you dictate water flow and direction — so it it's comfortable for all body types — and the retractable nozzle stays hygienic when not in use. 19
A Shower Caddy For Organizing All Your Products And Cleansers
Crafted from durable steel wire and available in eight finishes, this
shower caddy is a terrific way to store all your bath products. The six angled baskets, two flat shelves, and two hooks give you plenty of space, while the non-slip grips and suction cup ensure everything stays and place. 20
A Memory Foam Pillow Contoured To Keep Your Head Upright
The contouring of this
travel pillow cradles your head in comfort and keeps your head from falling forward. Made from memory foam, it's covered with breathable, sweat-resistant fabric that can be removed and machine-washed. The pillow comes with a carrying case case plus a bonus contoured eye mask and pair of earplugs. 21
The Color-Changing Shower Head That Feels Like A Party
Take your shower to the next level with
shower head that features LED lights that automatically change color with the temperature of your water, including a red flashing mode to alert you when the temperature reaches 122 degrees. The shower head also offers five output settings from power massage to economy rain and installs in just minutes without any tools. 22
A Therapy Lamp That Helps You Fight Off The Winter Blues
This
light therapy lamp is an effective way to address the symptoms of seasonal affective disorder, insomnia, and problems with focus and concentration. To begin, start with 10 minutes of exposure per day, then increase your time by 10 minutes each subsequent day until you work your way up to one hour. 23
This White Noise Machine That's Perfect For Bedtime And Office Waiting Rooms
With 10 fan sounds and 10 ambient noise selections, this
white noise machine has a cornucopia of choices for lulling yourself to sleep or disguising private conversations. (Therapists and attorneys, I'm talking to you.). Along with white noise, it also offers pink and brown noise, along with volume control, so you get just the right level of sound. 24
The High-Powered Milk Frother Coffee Lovers Will Fall Hard For
Handheld and high-powered, this stainless steel
milk frother is designed to whip up the kind of light, frothy foam that you'd normally get from your favorite barista. It's ideal for making professional-quality cappuccinos and lattes but equally useful for making delicious milkshakes and even craft cocktail-worthy drinks. With one-button operation, it's super easy to operate, and makes a terrific gift, too. 25
A Minimalist-Inspired Pour Over Coffee Maker That Brews An Amazing Pot Of Java
Crafted from shatterproof borosilicate glass and paired with an extra fine stainless steel mesh filter, this
pour-over coffee maker makes an exquisite cup of coffee in the most stylish way possible. A cork or silicone band in black or white options gives you a heat-resistant, slip-proof grip while you pour. 26
These Unique Toe Stretchers That Alleviate Foot Pain
These
toe stretchers look like some weird, brightly-colored mushrooms, but they're actually a genius therapy device for your feet. Made from 100% BPA-free, medical-grade gel, they slip between your toes to provide a light stretch that straightens toes and increases flexibility. These are a great way to relieve pain caused by plantar fasciitis, bunions, and narrow shoes. 27
A Versatile Support Pillow That You Can Use With Any Part Of Your Body
You can put this
knee pillow between your legs, but it's versatile enough to use in any number of positions. Place it under your ankle, thigh, or calf to ease lower-body pain or simply use it to prop your head up while watching TV. Made from high-quality memory foam, it has a removable cover that you can throw in the wash for easy laundering. 28
This Water Filter Pitcher That Purifies 150 Gallons Of Water
Instead of cluttering the planet with plastic, use this
water filter pitcher to enjoy gallons upon gallons of clean, delicious water. The filter is capable of handling the chlorine, minerals, and sediment in 150 gallons of water before it needs to be replaced and the container is BPA-free. 29
This Waterfall Foot Spa That's The Ultimate In Pampering
What could be better at the end of a long, hard day than a bubbly massage bath from this
foot spa that even has a built-in waterfall to pour warm, soothing water over your tired feet? With massaging rollers, integrated loofah discs that slough dead skin off your feet, and water jets you can control with your toes, this spa is all set to give your feet the full-featured pampering they deserve. 30
A Memory Foam Bath Mat That Feels So Good Under Your Feet
You'll love sinking your feet into cushioned comfort after you shower and step onto this memory foam
bath mat. Available in 14 colors, it's super absorbent and covered with soft microfiber and durable grips on the bottom to create a non-slip effect. It's super easy to care for too —just throw it in the washer and dryer and you're all set. 31
A Large Water Bottle That's Great For Hot Beverages Too
This isn't just a
water bottle , it's also ideal for beverages of all kinds including hot coffee and tea. Available in tons of bright colors, the dishwasher-safe HydroFlask features stainless steel construction, double-walled vacuum insulation to keep hot drinks hot and cold drinks cold, and a powder-coated exterior that feels good in your hands. There's even a durable lid strap for easy carrying and a straw for easy access. 32
These Silicone Glasses So You Can Drink Wine Anywhere
Ideal for use by the pool, on the beach, while camping, or anywhere glassware isn't appropriate, these
unbreakable wine glasses are made from virtually indestructible and endlessly reusable silicone. This fun multicolored two-piece set is also great for use with kids. These glasses are dishwasher-safe and totally BPA free. 33
This Waterproof Speaker Is Super Powerful And Fits In Your Hand
This
Bluetooth speaker checks all the boxes: it's small — like, fits in your hand small — delivers great sound quality ,and it's water-resistant. Add to that the fact that it's available in six colors plus a special Coca-Cola edition. One reviewer writes that the speaker "exceeded my expectations," but there's consistent praise amongst the tons of other reviewers as well. 34
A Classic Swiss Army Knife That You'll Be Happy To Have On Hand
Here it is, the multitool so indispensable that the brand name is literally shorthand for getting you out of a scrape: the
Swiss Army knife. The Evolution 11 model features 13 functions that can handle most anything, including a couple of blades, a can opener, a couple of screwdrivers, tweezers, and a bottle opener. It's offered in two more deluxe offerings within the listing should you need additional tools at your disposal. This makes the perfect gift for just about everyone. 35
A Cord Spool That Puts An End To Cable Tangle
It's so annoying when electronics cords get all tangled up like a spool of yarn after the cat's been into it. Put an end to all that with
cord spool that keeps cables straight and neat so they're ready to use when you need them. Crafted from silicone and available in three colors, it features a slim profile that's easy to toss in your handbag or briefcase. 36
This Nail Polish Remover Will Knock Your Socks — And Your Color — Right Off
Formulated with vitamin E and aloe, this
nail polish remover is a hit with at-home manicure aficionados. The jar features a sponge inside that's soaked with polish remover, along with moisturizing ingredients to nourish nails and cuticles. Simply insert your nail into the sponge and twist to remove the color — no messy pouring of liquids necessary. 37
These Shower Bombs That Have Divine Aromatherapy Benefits
Shower-takers don't have to miss out on the aromatherapy benefits of bath bombs, thanks to these
shower shower steamers that look like fancy oversized Sweet Tarts. Crafted with natural essential oils, they're designed to be placed on the floor of the shower to release scented vapors. This set includes a variety of fragrances from eucalyptus and menthol for sinus relief to lavender to melt away stress. 38
A Portable Door Lock That Increases Your Safety Wherever You Are
Designed to install in just seconds without any tools, this
portable door lock is a must for frequent travelers who want a little extra peace of mind in hotel rooms or rental properties. This little device slips quickly into the doorjamb and prevents entry, even if someone on the other side has a key. 39
A Splatter Guard That Keeps Grease In The Pan — Not On The Walls
Made from BPA-free silicone, this
splatter guard is just what you need to keep grease in the pan and off of your stove and walls while frying. Available in four colors, it's the perfect solution for those times you don't want to use a lid that might interfere with your cooking results, but also don't want to spend an hour cleaning the kitchen once you're done frying that chicken. 40
This Pet Washer That Makes It Easy To Bathe Your Pooch
Easy to attach to any standard shower head or garden hose in just minutes, this
pet washer is exactly what you need to give Fido a bath quickly and easily at home. Suitable for use on dogs of all sizes, the strong, focused spray works great even when you're spraying upside down and the comb-like flow of water effortlessly works through your dog's coat. 41
A Water Flosser That Make Everyone's Least Favorite Dental Chore A Breeze
I hate to floss, but it's so much easier with this
water flosser that aims a stream of water at your gums and between your teeth. While it's super-effective at removing plaque and improving the health of your gums, it also just plain feels good, since it delivers an invigorating massage while it works. Ten settings give you a customized clean and the seven tips get the whole family in on the action. 42
These Gloves That Keep Your Pet's Shedding Under Control
Shedding can be a real problem for our four-legged family members, but these
grooming gloves make it easy to keep that issue under control while also giving you a way to bond with your fur baby. The silicone palms and fingers are covered with nubs that pull up and trap loose hair from your cat or dog's coat as you simply pet him or her. 43
The Mattress Pad Cover That Helps Regulate Your Body Temperature
Ever wake up after a hard night's sleep covered in sweat? Then you'll love this 100% cotton
mattress pad cover that incorporates cooling technology to provide comfort without all that stifling heat. The down alternative fill cushions you in comfort without poking and prodding. and the advanced quilting pattern provides both comfort and support. 44
This Electric Kettle That Makes Hot Tea In A Jiffy
As a tea lover, I could not be more excited about this
electric kettle that includes a stainless steel infuser for loose leaf brewing. Made from borosilicate glass, it boils water faster than your microwave or your stove, too. You'll even wonder how you ever lived without it for making oatmeal, instant coffee, soups, ramen, and more. 45
This Incredibly Plush Towel Set That's An Amazing Buy
It's hard to believe at this price, but this
towel set includes eight pieces crafted from ring-spun cotton. Available in eight colors, it offers a super-soft feel along with superior absorbency, and the towels wash like a dream. And the makers have thought of everything — by including four washcloths in this set, they're giving you a little more time between laundry days. 46
This Basket That Stores Hot Hair Tools
Get your hot hair tools off your countertop with
this hot hair tool organizer that mounts over your towel rack for convenience and ease of use. With larger openings designed to fit your oversized blowdryer and larger styling tools, it's made from heat-resistant mesh with a silicone base to let your styling devices cool off while you get on with your day. 47
The Insoles That Help Relieve Foot Pain
Made from premium, durable EVA, these
insoles are designed to help relieve pain caused by plantar fasciitis and bunions, as well as from functional issues like flat feet and neuropathy. They feature deep heel cups that minimize shock on landing and also add stability to the foot. The insoles are crafted with breathable fabric that helps keep feet cool. 48
This Mask Sampler That's A Cost-Effective Way To Treat Yourself
K-beauty comes home with this set of 16
sheet masks made with a wide variety of ingredients designed to treat your skin. Incorporating everything from pearl powder to royal jelly, the set gives you the opportunity to try a little bit of everything in easy-to-use masks that all contain vitamin E and collagen to nourish and replenish your skin. 49
This Grinder That Spices Up Your Food
Designed for sea salt or peppercorns but useful with any hard, small spices, this
electric grinder is an easy-to-use and convenient addition to your kitchen arsenal. With a brushed stainless steel body and adjustable ceramic blades, it's attractive and offers precision functioning. The convenient one-touch operation allows you to dispense just the right amount of spice onto your food with one hand. 50
Use These Silicone Mitts To Protect Your Hands While Cooking
Forego fabric oven mitts in favor of these
silicone oven gloves that just make so much more sense. Silicone is naturally heat-resistant, waterproof, and easy to clean. This set is BPA-free and features non-slip ridges to help you grip pots and pans easily. Elite Daily may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was created independently from Elite Daily's editorial and sales departments.