If everything has a place, I’m a lot more likely to keep my house tidy. But that’s the problem — most of my stuff does not have a place. Organizing and staying on top of life is a learned skill and any tips, tricks, or tools that can help are more than welcome. While there are plenty of rabbit holes to fall down on cleaning TikTok, I'd rather make it as easy as possible for me to succeed. That’s why I’ve put together this list of helpful products; and, trust me, if you’re a hot mess, you’ll probably love these 46 things on Amazon. Go ahead, admitting you have an organization problem is the first step — the second step is stocking up on products that will help.

If you’re guilty of trying on five to eight different outfits before your virtual hang, maybe you could benefit from some easy-to-use closet storage. I’ve included everything from cascading vertical hangers that save space to closet storage units that are collapsible and simple to install and store.

Perhaps you’ve mastered containing the closet clutter, but you’re a little slack on your cleaning responsibilities. I rounded up affordable products to make your home sparkle. From tile and toilet cleaners to a makeup brush cleaner and dryer that works in seconds, these are the tools you need to live your best life.

There’s no shame in your hot mess game, but it does get old searching for that perfectly sized pot lid. A little organization never hurt anyone — and these 46 things are the perfect start.

01 This Jewelry Organizer That Keeps Necklaces Untangled JackCubeDesign Wall Mounted Cosmetics Storage Shelf Amazon $29 See On Amazon The last thing you want to do on a busy morning is spend your time untangling necklaces and bracelets. This jewelry organizer keeps accessories in tip-top shape and in one convenient place. It features nine storage hooks, a top shelf, and space for earrings, necklaces, bracelets, and hair accessories. It comes in black or white and can be easily mounted to a wall with accompanying screws and anchors.

02 An Over-The-Door Shoe Rack That Saves Closet Space Sunbeam Shoe Rack Amazon $35 See On Amazon Save your closet space for clothing — this over-the-door shoe rack fits up to 36 pairs of shoes like flats and heels. The rack requires no tools to install and it fits over most standard doors.

03 A Bag-Less Vacuum That Can Be Used Three Ways Bissell Featherweight Bagless Vacuum Amazon $30 See On Amazon This three-in-one vacuum gives you plenty of cleaning options. You can use it as a lightweight stick vacuum, hand vacuum, and stair vacuum. With no bags to replace, it's simpler to maintain and it comes with a crevice tool for furniture cleaning and a floor nozzle. This vacuum is best for hard floor and low-pile carpet.

04 An Organizer For All Of Your Haircare Tools Saloniture Hot Tool Holder Amazon $29 See on Amazon Not sure what to do with all of those hot hair tools? Store them in this multi-compartment hot tool organizer, which can hold a hair dryer, curling irons, and even straighteners. Plus, it holds all your tools safely away from your countertop, helping keep it safe from scorch marks.

05 These Convenient Storage Bags That Fit Under Your Bed Onlyeasy Foldable Underbed Bags Amazon $17 See On Amazon Use these multipurpose storage bags to stash seasonal clothing or blankets and then slip them right under your bed so that you can reach them when you need them. This set comes with two zippered bags made from a breathable fabric with clear windows that let you see what's inside and sturdy handles for portability.

06 The Simple Solution For All Of Your Grocery Bags Simplehuman Wall Mount Grocery Bag Dispenser Amazon $15 See On Amazon Give all of the plastic grocery bags that have run amuck in your house a proper home with this grocery bag dispenser, which you can mount to your wall or inside of a cabinet using accompanying adhesive tape or screws. The dispenser is made from sturdy stainless steel and allows you to store and neatly retrieve bags.

07 This Batter Bowl To Season Foods Without Messing Up Counters Cook's Choice Original Better Breader Amazon $16 See On Amazon Add breadcrumbs to meat and vegetables or season foods without messing up your countertops. This two-layer batter bowl has a space on the bottom for seasonings, a space on top for meat and veggies, and slits between the layers. Just give the bowl a shake to coat your food — then toss the bowl in the dishwasher for cleaning.

08 The Board That Folds Your Clothes Perfectly BoxLegend Shirt Folding Board Amazon $13 See On Amazon Laundry day will be a breeze with this clothes folding board. The board works with T-shirts, pants, and even towels, and folds these items into perfect, compact squares that fit neatly into your drawers, which frees up space.

09 A Smart Way To Provide Order To Bakeware SimpleHouseware Kitchen Cabinet Pantry and Bakeware Organizer Amazon $17 See On Amazon Stacking cookie sheets on top of cutting boards on top of frying pans is not going to prove the most orderly way of finding what you need (or keeping items from getting scratched). But this two-pack of bakeware organizers each feature three compartments where you can fit lids, pans, and various sheets for baking. The racks fit inside of cabinets or pantries and come in bronze or silver.

10 This Rolling Laundry Sorter Cart With Four Compartments ROMOON 4 Bag Laundry Sorter Cart Amazon $40 See On Amazon You probably already know that your laundry should be divided into whites, colors, and towels, but it's such a pain to do. But with this laundry sorter cart, it's a cinch. The cart has rolling wheels and features four compartments, each of which have removable soft bags with handles. It comes in black and gray.

11 A Hanging Closet Organizer With Drawers Internet's Best Hanging Closet Organizer with Drawers Amazon $36 See On Amazon Free up major space in your closet with this hanging closet organizer with six shelves, three of which feature drawers. The fabric organizer comes with a hanger so you can simply slide it onto your closet rod. Use it to store clothes, shoes, and towels.

12 An Electronic Cleaning Brush For Keyboards & Phone Screens OXO Good Grips Electronic Cleaning Brush Amazon $15 See On Amazon When dust, crumbs, and debris muck up your keyboard, phone screen, and camera lenses, grab this electronic cleaning brush and polish these difficult-to-clean items and surfaces. The portable pen has retractable bristles and a silicone wiper and it comes in blue or orange.

13 The Travel Tech Organizer For Tucking Away Cords And Cables Cocoon GRID-IT Accessory Organizer Amazon $25 See On Amazon Stash those errant cables, cords, and other tech accessories in this travel-friendly tech organizer. This soft, woven organizer features various loops and pockets to accommodate everything from your iPad and smartphone to chargers and lightning cables.

14 A Multi-Tasking Toilet And Tile Cleaner Powerstone Pumice Scrubber Amazon $12 See on Amazon Scrubbing toilets and tiles is one of the more challenging (and gross) cleaning tasks. Make it a lot easier with this pumice stick cleaner, which scrubs toilets and tile without scratching these delicate surfaces. The stone can also be repurposed to clean showers, floors, and more.

15 These Cord Organizers That Hold Up To 50 Pounds LuxuryScreenProtector Extension Cord Organizer (6-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon These extension cord organizers are designed to handle heavy duty cords, hoses, and ropes. They have rust-resistant grommets and fully adjustable wraps and a hooks and loops that can hold up to 50 pounds. They make it easy to hang and keep everything organized, and you can also use these for hiking or boating. This set comes with six cords organizers.

16 A Backpack Organizer That Keeps Everything In Place HyFanStr Felt Backpack Organizer Amazon $17 See On Amazon This backpack organizer keeps all your essentials within reach. It's made of a felt material so it's lightweight and holds its shape. It has multiple pockets that can hold umbrellas, water bottles, smartphones, wallets, pens, keys, and more. This low-maintenance organizer is resistant to stains, wipes clean, and is available in small, medium, and large sizes.

17 These Non-Slip Velvet Hangers That Come In A 60-Pack HOUSE DAY Black Velvet Hangers (60-Pack) Amazon $28 See On Amazon These non-slip hangers keep your clothes in place while making your closet look organized. Made of velvet, they are heavy-duty and can hold up to 11 pounds. The sling gap design ensures that even sleeveless tops stay hanging in place. They come in an incredible, money-saving pack of 60 and are available in eight colors.

18 A Spoon That Helps You Mix And Measure Wilton Mix And Measure Spoon Amazon $9 See on Amazon Can’t find your measuring cups? Not a problem when you’ve got this spoon. The basin features measurement markings so that you know how much liquid is inside — though you can always use it as a regular spoon to mix batters, stir soups, and more.

19 A Set Of Non-Stick Cooking Utensils For Every Meal Kitchen Casa Non-Stick Cooking Utensils (6-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon No matter what meal you're whipping up tonight, this set of non-stick plastic cooking utensils has you covered and comes with everything you need. The set of six includes a spoon, slotted spoon, spatula, skimmer, ladle, and pasta server. The non-toxic materials are heat-resistant, easy to clean, and the handles come in bright, fun colors.

20 The Shower Drain That Catches Hair Before It Causes Clogs ShowerShroom Drain Protector Amazon $11 See On Amazon Unlike most, this shower drain fits right into your drain and catches so much hair and debris before it clogs your pipes. It also catches the hair below the surface of the shower so it doesn't pool by your feet. Simply pull it out and empty into the trash can between uses.

21 This Compact Key Holder That Won't Take Up Space KeySmart - Compact Key Holder and Keychain Organizer Amazon $20 See On Amazon This compact key holder turns all your important keys into a contraption that resembles a pocket-size Swiss Army knife. The keys fold into the holder to minimize the bulkiness of your keychain. It holds up to eight keys at a time and the larger hoop outside of the key holder is perfect for attaching larger keys or key fobs. The S-shaped aircraft aluminum tool frees up your pocket or purse.

22 This Makeup Organizer That Rotates And Is Customizable AmeiTech 360° Rotating Makeup Organizer Amazon $26 See On Amazon This rotating makeup organizer has room for all of your beauty supplies, plus it rotates 360 degrees, making it easy to find what you need. It's easy to assemble and is made of acrylic, which is easy to wipe down. It has multiple levels of storage in varying sizes to hold smaller items like nail polish or larger bottles. The shelves are fully adjustable to customize the sizes to your needs.

23 A 6-Piece Set Of Super Compact Cooking Tools PortoFino 5-Piece Space Saving Cooking Tools Amazon $23 See On Amazon You don't need a chef's kitchen to cook chef-worthy meals. This 5-piece gadget set is convenient, compact, and includes a grater, grinder, bottle opener, swivel peeler, and pizza cutter. They nest together to take up less space in your drawers and are made of strong, durable plastic with stainless steel blades.

24 These Clear Pantry Organizers To Neatly Store Snacks Utopia Home Pantry Organizers (6-Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon This set of transparent pantry organizers can be used inside your refrigerator to stay tidy. This set of plastic storage racks are BPA-free, have supporting handles, and stack together easily. The strong bottom support holds soda cans, produce, ready-to-go snacks, and condiments. This set even comes with an egg-holding tray with 14 egg slots.

25 An Airless Bottle Dispenser For Travel Products Rwin Travel Dispensers (2-Pack) Amazon $19 See on Amazon These travel bottle dispensers are not only TSA-approved, but they can also hold up to four different serums at a time — from creamy lotions to watery hand sanitizer. Just twist the top of the dispenser to toggle between which bottle you want to use.

26 This Fully Adjustable Pot Rack Organizer GeekDigg Pot Rack Organizer Amazon $28 See On Amazon Organize all of your pots and pans with this adjustable pot holder. You can position it in three ways: as a vertical, horizontal, and/or double sided organizer. Use it to store up to nine frying pans, griddles, and sauce pans of various sizes.

27 A Convenient Coffee Pod Drawer That Fits Under Your Keurig Nifty Coffee Pod Drawer Amazon $20 See On Amazon This coffee pod drawer is the easiest way to store your favorite coffee pods. It's holds up to 36 coffee pods, in six rows, and all you have to do is pull out the drawer to select one. You can even place your K-cup coffee machine on top of this convenient coffee pod drawer to save counter space. This organizer has nearly 8,000 reviews and a 4.7-star rating.

28 The Hanging Closet Organizer With Side Pockets MustQ Hanging Closet Organizer Amazon $15 See on Amazon Store even more clothing, laundry, and linens in this hanging closet organizer, which slides right onto any closet rod to save space. The organizer features four wide shelves, as well as a convenient mesh pocket on either side — and it even folds up easily when you don't need to use it.

29 An Organizer And Divider For Your Underwear & Bras Simple Houseware Closet Underwear Organizer Drawer Divider (4-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon You're not the only one who has a drawer of tangled-up bras and underwear living somewhere in your bedroom. There's a way better solution: this lingerie organizer and divider that allows you to finally separate and maybe even color-coordinate (if you're feeling productive) your undergarments. The set comes with four soft organizers that hold a number of your most delicate items and then fold up for storage.

30 An Armchair Organizer With Pockets For Remotes & Devices Flyingshark Armrest Organizer Amazon $18 See On Amazon Relax on your couch or armchair and reach out to retrieve all of the things you need for comfort — like remote controls and books — with the help of this armchair organizer. The five-pocket organizer is waterproof and slips right over the arm of your sofa or chair, making it perfect for holding iPads, your phone, remotes, books, and more. It comes in 14 colors.

31 This Tiered Corner Shelf Organizer For Plates And Knickknacks DecoBros 3-Tier Counter and Cabinet Corner Shelf Organizer Amazon $15 See On Amazon There's no such thing as unusable space, even in those corners of cabinets that seem to waste it. This 3-tiered shelf organizer fits perfectly in corners and is designed from sturdy iron to hold up plates, China, lids, and various knickknacks that you can never seem to find a place to store. It has a 4.7-star rating and more than 2,000 reviews.

32 The Ultimate Standing Spice Rack Little Tree 4-Tier Standing Spice Rack Amazon $39 See On Amazon If your cooking motto is: "that could use a little more spice," this is the grandest standing spice rack to hold all of your favorite spice bottles and condiments. Made from sustainable and waterproof bamboo, it has four tiers and adjustable shelves. It comes in natural brown or rustic brown and doubles as a beautiful place to store plants.

33 The Backseat Car Organizer To Make Long Trips Feel Painless BAOZOON Car Backseat Organizer with Touch Screen Tablet Holder Amazon $19 See On Amazon Anyone who has traveled with little ones in a car for long periods of time knows the experience can be trying. But these backseat car organizers are your friend — the feature a clear pocket for touch-screen tablets and two bottle pockets, two toy pockets, and three additional compartments for anything else they or you need to stash away. The organizers stay secure on seats with adjustable straps and prevent little feet from dirtying up the backs of seats.

34 This Weekly & Monthly Planner To Organize Hectic Days BK Perfect Planner Amazon $17 See on Amazon Your days are hectic and you could use a little help staying on track. That's where this weekly and daily planner comes in. The book features enough space to jot down appointments, reminders, to-do lists, and reflections on your day. It comes in seven colors.

35 A Neat And Orderly Solution For Lids YouCopia StoraLid Food Container Lid Organizer Amazon $20 See On Amazon Incorporate this lid organizer into your life and you'll never again scramble to find the perfectly sized lid for that container. This convenient pick features five adjustable dividers and can hold round and square lids that measure up to 9 inches. No set-up is required and it has handles for portability.

36 The Multi-Tasking Wall Charger With Two USB Ports Powrui USB Wall Charger (2-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Get more from one wall charger with this wall outlet extender, which features two AC outlets and two USB ports, so you can power up several appliances and devices at one time. Even better: this charger is designed with a sweet space on top where you can rest your smartphone while it powers up.

37 These Vacuum Storage Bags For Bulky Blankets And Clothing Spacesaver Store Premium Vacuum Storage Bags (6-Pack) Amazon $40 See On Amazon There's really no elegant way to cram bulky blankets and pillows into a closet, but these vacuum storage bags take those hard-to-store items and whittle them down to flat packages. They have a double-zip seal and triple-seal turbo valve and the set of six bags even comes with a convenient travel pump.

38 The Stylish & Sustainable Bamboo Knife Stand Mantello Bamboo Wooden Knife Stand Amazon $35 See On Amazon With two tiers and a slot-less design, this stylish bamboo knife holder gives you plenty of options of where to store each of your knives. It holds knives with blades as long as 8-inches and its flex rods are removable and dishwasher-safe.

39 A Storage Cart With Wheels And Tiers That Travels AOJIA Slide Out Storage Cart Amazon $32 See On Amazon You could always use more storage, but investing in a piece of stationary furniture is a commitment. This sliding storage cart has four tiers and rolls around on wheels, which means you can use it for beauty items in your bathroom one day and kitchen tools the next.

40 This Shark Tank-Approved Splatter Guard For Frying Pans Frywall Splatter Guard Amazon $19 See On Amazon Finally, a solution to the age-old cooking problem that occurs every time you fry up foods and are splattered with hot oil — a splatter guard that creates a barrier between you and what's in your pan. Seen on Shark Tank, this guard is made from silicone and can withstand temperatures as high as 450 degrees Fahrenheit. It comes in four colors.

41 An Airtight Food Storage Container Set That Retains Freshness Seseno Food Storage Container Set (7-Pack) Amazon $26 See On Amazon This set of seven airtight storage containers come in all shapes and sizes so feel free to use them for every food you want to keep fresh — from spaghetti to nuts to coffee. Their BPA-free plastic design can take a knocking around in your pantry without breaking and the set includes labels and a liquid chalk marker so you can organize your kitchen until your heart is happy.

42 These Vertical Hangers That Give You Back Major Closet Space HOUSE DAY Black Magic Hangers (10-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon The most genius inventions give us back a thing we can never get enough of: space. These are no ordinary hangers — they're cascading hangers that hold 10 articles of clothing and can be hung horizontally or vertically, which frees up major room in your closet for other items. You'll get a pack of 10 hangers with each order, which is enough to hold 50 items.

43 The Key Rail With Seven Hooks In One Place Franklin Brass Key Rail Amazon $8 See On Amazon Imagine a morning where you can grab your coat, purse, and scarf in seconds and move on with your day without performing a mad search for items. That fantasy can be your reality with this key rail that features seven hooks — perfect for everything you need to have at your disposal. It can hold up to five pounds and comes with the mounting hardware that you need.

44 An Expandable Organizer For Under Your Sink Spicy Shelf Expandable Under Sink Organizer Amazon $25 See On Amazon Adjust this organizer to one of four heights to suit your needs and hide it under your sink where it can be expanded to fit around pipes. This is the perfect storage solution for cleaning supplies and it can hold up to 40 pounds.

45 This Junk Drawer Organizer With 23 Compartments madesmart Original Junk Drawer Organizer Amazon $16 See On Amazon There is something so convenient about having a junk drawer where you can toss miscellaneous objects — but opening that drawer shouldn't make you feel like you're in a horror movie. This junk drawer organizer has 23 compartments in various sizes with a sliding top tray. Snag one and finally have a spot to (neatly) store scissors, keys, papers, pens, and more.