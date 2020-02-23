If You Like Clever Things, These 39 Products On Amazon Will Fascinate You

Saving money can be difficult. With so many online stores available at your fingertips, staying home is no longer an effective way to curb excessive spending. So instead of letting my inner impulse shopper roam free, I’ve decided to limit my purchases to all the clever products you can find on Amazon.

While the restraint has certainly helped my bank account grow back into the black, it’s also opened my eyes to all the genius inventions that Amazon has to offer. If your keyboard is littered with crumbs and dust, don’t try scraping away at it with a knife. Instead, use the cleaning gel I’ve added to this list — you can mush it into tight spots to help get rid of dirt and grime. Or maybe you like to go hiking with your dog? In that case, I’ve made sure to include a convenient water bottle that’s designed for your pup. Not only is it leakproof, but it also features a built-in bowl that makes it easy for your pooch to lap up water.

But that’s not all — there are also portable door locks, foot cleansing pads, and even a handy board that makes it easy to fold your shirts uniformly. So what are you waiting for? Most of these products are straight-up genius, and all of them are certainly fascinating.

01 The Peeling Masks That Soften Your Feet DERMORA Foot Peel Masks (2 Pairs) Amazon $30 See On Amazon Simply keep them on your feet for about an hour, and these foot peel masks will deeply exfoliate rough skin — no effort required on your part. To keep things interesting, you’ll have to wait about six days for results, at which point dead skin will start sloughing off in small sheets (very satisfying). Each pack comes with two pairs of exfoliating booties.

02 This Handy Multitool That You Can Keep On Your Keychain Freehawk Outdoor Multitool Amazon $10 See On Amazon Be prepared in practically any situation by keeping this convenient multitool on your keychain. Not only is it super-durable, but it can be used as a bottle opener, screwdriver, LED flashlight, key ring, and more. Made from rust-resistant stainless steel, you can grab it in four colors: black, blue, red, or silver.

03 The Handy LED Light With Flexible Legs You Can Bend And Twist Nite Ize LED Bug Light Amazon $10 See On Amazon This LED flashlight is a must-have for DIY projects around the house. The light beam has a range of up to 50 feet, and the flexible legs can be bent into various positions, or even wrapped around handlebars. It's able to run for up to 22 hours, plus each order comes with batteries.

04 A Brush That Helps Exfoliate Away Dead, Flaking Skin Dylonic Exfoliating Body Brush Amazon $10 See On Amazon Slough away dead, flaking skin with this easy-to-use exfoliating brush. The handle is ergonomically designed to fit comfortably in the palm of your hand, plus you can also use it to help prevent ingrown hairs and razor bumps.

05 The Board That Helps You Fold Your Clothes Neatly And Uniformly BoxLegend Shirt Folding Board Amazon $23 See On Amazon Fold shirts, sweaters, and even pants in a tidy, uniform fashion using this folding board. It's available in fun colors like blue, green, orange, and red, plus many Amazon reviewers raved about how kids even like using it — "My son loves using this to fold clothes. It makes it fun for him, and his folded clothes look so much nicer."

06 These Dermaplaning Tools That Smooth Your Skin Kitsch Dermaplaning Tool Set (12-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Want smoother application for your makeup? These dermaplaning tools create an even canvas for foundation by removing fine peach fuzz and stray hairs. The tiny blades (they’re safe!) also exfoliate the top layer of skin, for a fresh, glowing complexion. Each pack comes with 12 tools, and it’s so much cheaper than going to the esthetician.

07 The Exfoliating Body Scrubber Made From Antibacterial Silicone Avilana Exfoliating Silicone Body Scrubber Amazon $10 See On Amazon Lather, cleanse, and exfoliate away dead skin with this body scrubber. The soft bristles are made from 100% food-grade silicone that's naturally antibacterial, plus it's safe to use on sensitive skin. It's a reusable, eco-friendly alternative to wasteful loofahs, and it can even help stimulate blood circulation.

08 A Kit That Comes With Everything You Need To Shave On-The-Go Sphynx Portable Razor Kit Amazon $18 See On Amazon Perfect for quick touch-ups, this kit comes with everything you need to shave away unwanted hair while you're on-the-go. Each kit comes with a water spritzer, moisturizing bar, as well as two razor blades, and they all fit neatly into the compact travel case so you can easily take it with you anywhere.

09 The Exfoliating Body Brush That You Can Also Use As A Loofah HONOMA Shower Body Brush Amazon $10 See On Amazon Unlike regular body brushes, this one features a loofah on the back that's great for melting away dirt and grime while you bathe. The bristles on the other side help you exfoliate away dead skin, and you can use them wet or dry. It's safe for all skin types, plus the handle is extra-long so that you can easily reach all over your back.

10 A Floating Pasta Timer That Sings When Your Meal Is Ready Brainstream Singing Floating Pasta Timer Amazon $20 See On Amazon Don't guess at whether or not your pasta is done — just use this floating pasta timer. It's a great novelty gift for anyone who loves to cook, and it's made from food-grade polycarbonate that's heat-resistant up to 230 degrees Fahrenheit. The songs are extra-loud so that you can hear them throughout your home, and there are four different tunes to choose from depending on your selected cooking time.

11 The Retractable Makeup Brush That's Perfect For Lips And Eyes MAKE-UP FOR YOU Retractable Lip Brush Amazon $6 See On Amazon This retractable makeup brush features two ends: one that's great for applying eyeshadow or concealer, and a second that's perfect for lips. The bristles are synthetic as well as super-soft, and it's ergonomically designed to fit comfortably in your hands.

12 A Trimmer That Painlessly Removes Unwanted Nose Hair EQUADOSE Nose Hair Trimmer Amazon $20 See On Amazon Remove unwanted hair from your ears and nose with the help of this painless trimmer. It removes hair from the root in order to help reduce growth over time, and it's made from rust-resistant stainless steel. The included travel case helps keep it clean, plus the compact size means it easily fits into any drawer.

13 A Safety Hammer Made With A Built-In Seatbelt Cutter Super-Cute Safety Hammer Amazon $12 See On Amazon Keep this safety hammer in your car in case you ever need to break your windshield. The pointed hammer is made from super-durable steel, and the built-in seatbelt cutter can help you easily free yourself in the event of an emergency.

14 A Beard Straightener That Helps Reduce Frizz And Infuse Shine Tame the Wild Professional Beard Straightener Amazon $30 See On Amazon Don't pay for an expensive salon styling — save money instead by using this beard straightening brush before your next big night out. The ionic heat technology helps reduce frizz while simultaneously infusing shine, and it's designed to safely work on all types of beards.

15 A Machine That Cleans & Dries Your Makeup Brushes Kleem Organics Makeup Brush Cleaner and Dryer Amazon $27 See On Amazon Over time, the bristles of your makeup brushes can be covered in makeup residue, oil, dirt, and germs (yikes). Keep things hygienic with this automatic makeup brush cleaner that spins the bristles around up to 100 times per second. (That rotating mechanism also spin-dries the bristles). The set includes a splash-proof bowl, cleaning solution, and six collars that fit makeup brush handles of most sizes.

16 A Cooling Band That Provides Relief From The Heat Chill Pal Cooling Band Amazon $10 See On Amazon Use it while you're exercising, or even use this cooling band when you're trying to beat the heat on hot summer days. Simply soak it in cold water, wring out the excess liquid, then place it around your head or neck in order to help yourself cool down.

17 This 2-Pack Of Scalp Massagers For A More Relaxing Wash Day Flathead Scalp Massagers (2-Pack) Amazon $6 See On Amazon You know that extremely relaxed feeling you get when your stylist massages your scalp at the shampoo bowl? You don’t have to wait until your next salon visit to experience it — just pick up this two-pack of scalp massagers. The flexible silicone bristles relax your head, while the top handle keeps the tool securely in your hand.

18 A Large Pumice Stone For Easy Callus Removal Beauty By Earth Pumice Stone Amazon $10 See On Amazon When it comes to removing calluses from your feet, a good pumice stone is a timeless, natural solution — and it works so well. This pumice stone is extra-large, so you can tackle a greater surface area at once, and the hanging loop makes for easy storage. One reviewer wrote, “I wear sandals all the time so I always have dry/callused heels, and this pumice stone is really helping. I no longer have to spend that extra $5 every time at the nail salon for callus removal which makes this well worth the $10 cost!”

19 The Travel Mug That Makes Pour-Over On The Go Coffee Gator Travel Pour-Over Coffee Mug Amazon $18 See On Amazon Whether you’re camping, road tripping, or at work, this pour-over travel mug makes it easy to get a delicious caffeine fix. The 20-ounce mug comes with a reusable stainless steel filter for your grounds — just add hot water. The mug is vacuum-insulated to retain heat, and is sized to fit in most car cupholders.

20 A Hand Warmer That Doubles As An External Battery OCOOPA Rechargeable Hand Warmer Amazon $26 See On Amazon Keep your hands nice and toasty wherever you go with this electronic hand warmer. Made from durable aluminum, there are three different temperature levels to choose from, and it even features a USB port so that you can also use it as an external battery.

21 This Mask That Exfoliates With Pumpkin & Quartz Crystals InstaNatural Exfoliating Glycolic Face Mask Amazon $14 See On Amazon There are some seriously interesting ingredients in this exfoliating mask (quartz crystals, pumpkin, and turmeric, among them), but the star ingredient is glycolic acid, which boosts skin cell turnover to brighten and smooth your complexion. Of course, the mask’s other ingredients are helpful too; turmeric fights irritation, vitamin C supports collagen production, and aloe vera replenishes nutrients. “Definitely a go to mask for healthy glowing skin!” one reviewer wrote.

22 A Pair Of Tongue Scrapers That Come With A Travel Case Cbiumpro Tongue Scraper (2-Pack) Amazon $6 See On Amazon If you're trying to get your breath extra-fresh, make sure to give this pair of tongue scrapers a try. The narrow design allows them to fit comfortably in smaller mouths, and they're made from rust-resistant stainless steel. Each order also comes a convenient travel case.

23 A Pair Of Bluetooth Headphones You Can Comfortably Sleep In Joseche Bluetooth Sleep Headphones Amazon $23 See On Amazon Not only do they let you stream your favorite tunes using a Bluetooth connection, but these headphones also double as a sleep mask that's perfect for traveling. The battery lasts for up to nine hours when fully charged, and the speakers are removable so that you can easily wash the band.

24 This Spatula That Helps You Get Every Last Drop Out Of Bottles The Spatty Daddy Last Drop Spatula Amazon $9 See On Amazon This extra-long spatula reaches into the bottoms and corners of your condiments, lotions, and more, helping you get every last drop so that you don't waste any money. It's small enough to fit into just about any tube or bottle, and the flexible tip makes it easy to scrape product off the sides.

25 A Portable Lock That Adds Security To Your Door Rishon Enterprises Portable Door Lock Amazon $18 See On Amazon Give yourself an extra layer of security with this portable door lock. It's great for hotels, Airbnbs, or even your bedroom door, and it installs in seconds without any tools necessary. One Amazon reviewer even raved that "it takes less than 3 seconds to set up and remove."

26 The Eco-Friendly Dishcloths That Can Be Used To Clean Anything Swedish Wholesale Swedish Dishcloths (10-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Boasting a 4.6-star rating after 36,000 reviews, these Swedish dishcloths are arguably the best way to clean up after a meal. Absorbent, fast-drying, and odor-resistant, they can be used to do the dishes, wipe down countertops, and even clean mirrors and windows. Made from cellulose and cotton, they’re machine-washable, reusable, and biodegradable, making this one earth-friendly buy.

27 27. A Convenient Water Bottle That's Designed For Dogs TRUE LOVE Dog Water Bottle Amazon $13 See On Amazon Help your pup stay hydrated while you're on-the-go with this convenient water bottle. It's completely BPA-free, and the built-in bowl makes it easy for your dog to lap up water into their mouth. Any remaining water slides back into the bottle, and the lid creates a leakproof seal.

28 This Convenient Fork That Attaches Onto Your Condiment Jars Chef'n Condiment Fork Amazon $7 See On Amazon This convenient fork attaches to your favorite condiment jars so that you don't have to use your fingers to grab a pickle or two when you're looking for a snack. The holster catches any drips in order to help keep your refrigerator clean, and the fork is made from rust-resistant stainless steel.

29 The Lumbar Pillow That Also Supports Your Upper Back Bonmedica Back Support Pillow Amazon $24 See On Amazon A lumbar pillow is certainly great, but this back support cushion goes one step further by offering support to your middle and upper back as well. Made from memory foam with a breathable mesh cover, it’s contoured to cradle your spine. The elastic strap on the back makes it easy to secure it to a desk chair or car seat.

30 A Blackhead Extraction Kit Made From Stainless Steel BESTOPE Blackhead Extraction Kit (6-Piece Set) Amazon $9 See On Amazon This kit isn't just for blackheads — you can also use it to help extract pimples, whiteheads, and other unwanted blemishes. It's safe to use on all skin types, and the ergonomic handles allow for increased precision. Each tool is made from rust-resistant stainless steel, plus they all come neatly packaged in a convenient travel case.

31 A Biodegradable Gel That Gets Crumbs Out Of Your Keyboard ColorCoral Universal Cleaning Gel Amazon $8 See On Amazon Not only is it biodegradable, but this gel makes it easy to remove dirt and crumbs from hard-to-reach places. It's great for keyboards, air vents, camera lenses, and more, plus it won't leave behind a sticky residue once you're done cleaning.

32 An Umbrella That Can Withstand Super-Strong Winds LANBRELLA Travel Umbrella Amazon $20 See On Amazon Help keep yourself dry out in the wind and rain with this windproof umbrella. The reinforced fiberglass ribs allow it to withstand strong winds without turning inside-out, plus the button on the handle opens, and closes the canopy for added convenience.

33 A Bottle That Lets You Infuse Fresh Fruit Flavors Into Your Water Savvy Infusion Water Bottle Amazon $16 See On Amazon This bottle isn't just leakproof — it also allows you to infuse your favorite fresh fruit flavors into plain, boring water. It's completely BPA-free as well as shatterproof, and it even fits into cupholders so that you can easily sip while you're driving.

34 The Sticks That Let You Easily Erase Makeup Errors Almay Makeup Eraser Sticks (24-Pack) Amazon $5 See On Amazon Great for removing smudges and crooked eyeliner, these sticks let you erase away makeup mistakes so that you don't have to start over from scratch. They're completely oil-free so that you don't have to worry about clogging your pores, and they're also compact enough that you can easily keep one with you for emergencies. Plus, the set comes with eye makeup remover pads that cleanse and soothe skin at the end of the day.

35 This Stamp Takes The Stress Out Of Drawing Winged Eyeliner iMethod Eyeliner Stamp (2-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Tired of screwing up your winged eyeliner? Just start using these stamps instead. Each order comes with one stamp for each eye, and the other end of the stamps feature a regular eyeliner pen. The best part? The formula is waterproof as well as smudgeproof.

36 A Cold Therapy Eye Mask That Can Help Reduce Inflammation FOMI Cold Therapy Eye Mask Amazon $10 See On Amazon This cold therapy eye mask is not only great for helping to reduce puffiness and inflammation, but you can also use it to help get rid of dark circles. The natural, medical-grade clay on the inside contours to the shape of your face for added comfort, and the plush fabric feels soft against your skin.

37 A Polishing Stick That Gets Your Jewelry Extra-Clean Diamond Dazzle Stik Amazon $8 See On Amazon Help keep your jewelry looking as dazzling as possible with the help of this polishing stick. It's formulated to help reduce the visibility of scratches in addition to polishing your precious stones, and one Amazon reviewer even wrote that "it's the perfect way to quickly give my ring some shine before leaving the house."

38 This Sugar Lip Scrub Formulated With Hydrating Shea Butter Hanalei Sugar Lip Scrub Amazon $15 See On Amazon Exfoliate and moisturize your lips using this refreshing sugar lip scrub. It's formulated with ultra-nourishing shea butter that works to hydrate dry skin while the raw cane sugar helps remove dead flakes, plus the formula is completely paraben- as well as cruelty-free.