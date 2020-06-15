How many frivolous purchases do you make throughout the day without even thinking about it? That daily cup of coffee, a lunch out with coworkers — the numbers add up quickly. That's why it's useful to spend money on cool and clever Amazon products that you'll use all the time. Not only will they come in handy every day, but they'll also help you stay on budget.

While your morning espresso might boost your mood for an hour or two, it pales in comparison to the facial toner on this list that works magic for way longer than that. (The same goes for the insulated tumblers and the electronic milk frother, both of which you'll probably use daily.) All the items included here have been chosen not just because they're cool, but also because they're incredibly useful. Besides, who can argue against a chilly cooling towel? I know I can't.

Every purchase matters when you're trying to stick to a budget. These products won't break the bank, nor will they wind up collecting dust in the corner of your home — so why not grab a few while you're here?

01 The Witch Hazel Facial Toner Infused With Rosewater Thayers Alcohol-Free Rose Petal Witch Hazel Facial Toner Amazon $10 See On Amazon Just soak a cotton ball with this toner, and then give your face a quick cleanse. Not only can it help reduce the appearance of your pores, but it's also formulated with rosewater and aloe very for a moisturizing effect. This mixture can even help prevent unwanted breakouts, and it's also available in both lavender and cucumber scents.

02 A Pack Of Silk Dental Floss That's 100% Biodegradable TreeBird Biodegradable Dental Floss Amazon $10 See On Amazon Traditional floss is typically made from nylon, a type of plastic that won't break down in landfills. This eco-friendly floss, on the other hand, is made from 100% silk that's biodegradable. Plus, the added mint flavoring gives it a pleasant taste. The candelilla wax used on the exterior is vegan, and the floss itself comes packaged in a chic glass tube.

03 This Stainless Steel Tumbler That's Vacuum-Insulated Simple Modern Classic Tumbler with Straw Lid & Flip Lid Amazon $19 See On Amazon With its vacuum-insulated walls, this tumbler is able to keep your favorite hot and cold beverages at their ideal temperatures for hours on end. It's made from food-grade stainless steel that's resistant to rust, and the bottoms are designed to fit into any standard cupholder. Choose from dozens of colors, including blue moonstone, ocean quartz, and more.

04 A Hanging Organizer For Your Sunglasses PacMaxi Sunglasses Storage Organizer Amazon $13 See On Amazon Tired of losing your sunglasses? Just throw this hanging organizer up on any wall in your closet or mudroom. It works great with any type of eyewear (not just sunglasses), and the felt compartments are soft so that they shouldn't scratch your delicate lenses.

05 The Tiny Vacuum Cleaner Designed For Your Desktop Odistar Desktop Vacuum Cleaner Amazon $15 See On Amazon Small messes call for small vacuums, just like this one. It's the perfect size to keep in your desk drawer for anytime there are crumbs, dirt, pet hair, dust, or anything else you'd like to clear away. Plus, the rechargeable battery is able to run continuously for up to 15 minutes.

06 A Frother With Three Different Milk Settings For Your Lattes Miroco Electric Milk Frother Amazon $40 See On Amazon Unlike other popular milk frothers, this one lets you adjust the texture of your milk with three different frothing modes: airy, dense, or cold. The insulated double-wall design keeps the milk at your preferred temperature until you're ready to sip, and the ergonomic grips along the side help prevent accidental drops.

07 The Rose Quartz Facial Roller That Vibrates Over Your Skin Finishing Touch Vibrating Facial Roller Amazon $19 See On Amazon This facial roller isn't like the others you've seen. Not only is it made from genuine rose quartz stone, but it also vibrates to help stimulate blood circulation. It's an easy, chemical-free way to help reduce unwanted puffiness below your eyes, too.

08 A Pack Of Metal Straws That Are Totally Collapsible Doboli Reusable Collapsible Straws Amazon $7 See On Amazon If you, like me, get a little apprehensive at the idea of drinking straight from the cup at restaurants, just bring your own straw. These collapsible ones are made from rust-resistant stainless steel, and each order also comes with a cleaning brush that's long enough to cleanse the entire straw.

09 This Gentle Facial Mister That Won't Ruin Your Makeup UrChoice Cool Mist Facial Steamer Amazon $15 See On Amazon By producing ultrasonic vibrations, this facial mister creates ultra-fine water droplets that help hydrate your complexion —without ruining your makeup. The compact size makes it easy to keep with you in a bag or purse, and the water tank is large enough for up to 10 minutes of mist.

10 A Dimmable Ring Light That Illuminates Your Selfies Criacr Rechargeable Selfie Ring Light Amazon $12 See On Amazon You're not always going to have the perfect lighting for a selfie, but this ring light can certainly help. The 33 LED bulbs are long-lasting, so you won't have to worry about replacing them for a while — and the brightness is adjustable up to three levels. The rechargeable battery lasts for more than 45 minutes, and the clamp is padded to prevent phone scratches.

11 The Cooling Towel That Comes In Four Fun Colors Chill Pal Mesh Cooling Towel Amazon $13 See On Amazon Most cooling towels only come in one or two colors, but you can grab this one in four: blue, charcoal, mint, and purple. It's light on your skin so that it won't weigh you down whether it's wet or dry, and each order also comes with a convenient carrying pouch.

12 An Essential Oil Diffuser With More Than 22,000 Positive Reviews InnoGear Essential Oil Diffuser Amazon $16 See On Amazon Looking for an essential oil diffuser that'll fit on your desk or nightstand? This one may be smaller in size, but the water reservoir is still large enough that it can run for up to eight hours without needing a refill. You can also use it as a cool mist humidifier, and the motor automatically shuts off when the tank runs dry.

13 A Memory Foam Travel Pillow Lined With Cooling Gel Malouf ZZTRHPDL Z Travel Dough Memory Foam + Z Gel Pillow Amazon $25 See On Amazon Thanks to this pillow, taking a snooze on the go has never been easier (or more comfortable). The cushion is made with cozy memory foam, and the upper lining consists of cooling gel that'll help keep you chilly while relaxing in warmer temperatures.

14 This Yoga Mat With Markings To Help Keep Your Body Aligned Heathyoga Eco Friendly Non Slip Yoga Mat Amazon $48 See On Amazon If you're doing yoga at home for the first time, you may want a yoga mat marked with alignment lines — like this one. Following the lines can help you keep your body properly aligned as you pose and stretch. Plus, it's longer and wider than most mats. Non-slip as well as odorless, it's available in five colors: turquoise, purple, blue, gray, and yellow.

15 The Hypothetical Questions That Get The Conversation Flowing HYPERtheticals: 50 Questions for Insane Conversations Amazon $13 See On Amazon Ever been to an awkward dinner party? If you have, you already know why you'll want this pack of hypothetical questions — but if you don't, consider yourself lucky and grab them anyway. It's filled with hilarious "would you rather" scenarios, and one reviewer wrote that "the great thing about these is that they are relatively free of vulgarity, while being so very funny and unique."

16 A Champagne Stopper Made From Stainless Steel MiTBA Champagne Stopper Amazon $10 See On Amazon Not only is the stainless steel construction rust-resistant, but this champagne stopper also increases the pressure inside your bottle so that the bubbles keep flowing. It's designed to work with any bottle of champagne, prosecco, cava, or sparkling wine, and the seal it makes is 100% leakproof.

17 The Undated Budget Planner To Keep Track Of Your Finances Clever Fox Budget Planner Amazon $20 See On Amazon Writing your budget down by hand can help you retain the information better, and this planner comes with all the space you need to track your finances for up to one year. There's an accordion pocket on the inside where you can store receipts and bills, and the paper is extra-thick so that the pages don't bleed onto each other.

18 A Laundry Tote That's Completely Collapsible CleverMade Collapsible Laundry Tote Amazon $20 See On Amazon Large enough for up to two loads of dirty clothes, this giant tote is essential if you have to transport your laundry in order to wash it. The rigid baseboard and steel rim at the top help it stay open so that it's easy to fill with clean, folded clothes. Plus, it can even collapse down so that it tucks away neatly into storage.

19 The Tower With 10 Outlets And 4 USB Ports JACKYLED Surge Protector Electric Charging Station Amazon $26 See On Amazon Power strips only have so many outlets, whereas this power tower has 10 outlets as well as four USB ports. Each outlet features its own individual on-and-off switch so that you can shut down the power without unplugging your devices, and they even have built-in surge protection for added safety.

20 An LED Desk Lamp That's Dimmable Up To Five Levels LEPOWER Desk Lamp Amazon $29 See On Amazon Warm yellow light is best for reading in bed, while cool white light is better for studying. Luckily, this LED lamp is versatile enough that it can produce both. It's dimmable by up to five levels so that you can adjust how bright it is, and the flexible gooseneck arm lets you easily adjust where it's pointed.

21 The Fridge Liners That Help Extend The Lives Of Your Veggies Dualplex Fruit & Veggie Life Extender Liner (4-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon Made from a proprietary anti-mold material, these liners help keep your fruits and vegetables fresh by absorbing the excess moisture in your refrigerator. They're BPA- as well as phthalate-free, and you can easily trim them to fit your shelves and drawers.

22 A Fake Rock Where You Can Hide A Spare Key Vanitek RamPro Hide-a-Spare-Key Fake Rock Amazon $7 See On Amazon It never hurts to stash a spare key outside, and this fake rock is the perfect place to hide it. The exterior is weatherpoof as well as windproof, and it blends in with shrubs, grass, wood chips, other rocks. When you open it up, you'll see a space made specifically for your key.

23 These Rubber Grippers That Help You Open Stubborn Jars Prepworks by Progressive Jar Grips Amazon $6 See On Amazon No matter how tight your jar is, these rubber grippers can help you twist it open. The teal and green grippers are designed for larger containers, whereas the red gripper has a domed shape so that it can open smaller bottles and jars. When they need to be cleaned, just wash them by hand.

24 A Motion-Activated Night Light That Illuminates Your Toilet Bowl ToiLight The Original Toilet Night Light Amazon $15 See On Amazon Tired of stumbling through the dark on your way to the bathroom at night? Just pop this motion-activated night light into your toilet bowl to help you see where you're going. The flexible arm is designed to fit on any standard toilet, and there are eight light colors to choose from (or a rotating carousel mode so you can enjoy them all).

25 The Lighted Vanity Mirror That Magnifies Up To 10 Times Fancii LED Lighted Makeup Vanity Amazon $42 See On Amazon Not only can it magnify your reflection up to 10 times, but this lighted vanity mirror also features a divided storage bin on the bottom for your makeup brushes, eyeliner, lipstick, and more. The LED lights automatically turn off after 30 minutes to help save energy, and you can power it via USB or with four AA batteries.

26 A Cool Mist Humidifier That Can Run For Up To 16 Hours Pure Enrichment MistAire Humidifier Amazon $40 See On Amazon With an extra-large water tank that can hold up to 16 hours' worth of water, this cool mist humidifier can operate all the way through the night. The built-in night light means it's also great for children, and the auto-shutoff kicks in once the water runs low.

27 The Massaging Body Brush You Can Use Wet Or Dry C.S.M. Body Brush Amazon $14 See On Amazon Made with real wood and natural bristles, this body brush helps you exfoliate skin all over your body. You can use it wet or dry (depending on your preferences), and the canvas strap gives you a secure grip. Plus, the bristles are built among scattered massage nodes for extra comfort while you cleanse.

28 A Vegetable Chopper That Collects Your Produce As You Go Homeleader Electric Food Chopper Amazon $27 See On Amazon Cutting up vegetables can quickly become tedious, so save yourself some time by using this chopper. It comes with four blades that let you dice, shred, and chop your ingredients. Plus, each one is made from sharp stainless steel. Everything is easy to clean, and the glass bowl on the bottom neatly collects all your prepared veggies.

29 The Wand That Helps You Apply Lotion On Hard-To-Reach Areas Skinerals Padded Lotion Applicator Amazon $15 See On Amazon Instead of straining to reach the awkward spots on your back while applying lotion, just use this applicator. The long handle makes it easy to reach difficult areas all over your body — and it's especially great for applying an even layer of self-tanner, lotion, ointments, gels, and more.

30 A Lavender-Scented Cleaning Gel That Reaches Deep Into Vents And Keyboards Ticarve Detail Cleaning Gel Amazon $9 See On Amazon If your keyboards and air vents are looking a little worse for wear, give them a quick clean with this gel that smells like lavender. You can squish it deep into tight crevices to collect dust and crumbs and reuse it until the color gets dull. And because it's biodegradable, this gel is also eco-friendly.

31 The Empty Container That's Specially Designed For Storing Cosmetics New Kleem Organics Empty Airless Cosmetic Container Amazon $10 See On Amazon With its airless seal, this container helps extend the life of your lotions, creams, and other cosmetics. It's completely BPA-free, and you can take it on a plane without worry since it's also TSA-approved. "I mix essential oils with my face cream," one reviewer writes, "so I love that I can premix this in this container and with one pump get the perfect blended amount for my face."

32 An Electric Wine Opener That Comes With A Foil Cutter Secura Electric Wine Opener Amazon $30 See On Amazon Compatible with most wine bottles, this rechargeable opener can pop up to 30 bottles before it needs to be placed back on the charging stand. Each order also comes with one foil cutter, and the built-in blue LED light gives it a chic appearance on your bar.

33 The Stainless Steel Odor Absorber That's Endlessly Reusable Amco Rub-a-Way Bar Stainless Steel Odor Absorber Amazon $9 See On Amazon No matter many how many times you "wash" your hands with this odor absorber, it'll still work the next time without fail. It's great for removing stubborn, unwanted scents from fish, garlic, meat, and more. But unlike soap, it'll work with or without water. The best part? It's made from rust-resistant stainless steel.

34 A Meat Thermometer With An Easy-To-Read LCD Screen Alpha Grillers Instant Read Meat Thermometer Amazon $23 See On Amazon You won't have to guess at whether your meats are done or not when you're using this thermometer. The LCD screen is extra-large so that it's easy to read, and it's even backlit so you can use it in the dark. The device is able to read temperatures from -58 to 572 degrees Fahrenheit, and the casing is also waterproof.

35 The Portable Blackout Curtain For Naps Anywhere Sun Away Portable Blackout Window Curtain Amazon $46 See On Amazon On those days where you just need a nap, this portable blackout curtain is a must-have. It's made from extra-thick polyester that's able to block out 100% of light, and the suction cups on the corners allow you to stick it to any non-porous surface (including glass and tile).

36 A Water Flosser That's Completely Cordless Zerhunt Cordless Water Flosser Amazon $39 See On Amazon I've always had trouble flossing in the morning, which is why I bought this water flosser. The rechargeable battery lasts for up to 10 days of regular use, and there are three modes to choose from: normal, gentle, or pulse. And since it's both cordless and waterproof, you can also use it in the shower to help save time on busy mornings.

37 The Jump-Rope That Lets You Get In Some Cardio Anywhere Degol Skipping Rope Tangle-Free with Ball Bearings Amazon $14 See On Amazon Tired of going to the gym for your cardio workout? Then grab this jump-rope and use it wherever you want — parks, yards, driveways, name it. Truly, your options are almost endless. The braided steel rope is coated with protective PVC for added durability, and the ball bearing system helps prevent any tangles.

38 A Body Balm That Helps Prevent Irritation From Chafing Body Glide Original Anti-Chafe Balm Amazon $8 See On Amazon You can avoid uncomfortably chafing when the weather gets warm by using this body balm. Put it on your thighs, neck, arms, or anywhere else your skin experiences friction. It's non-comedogenic as well as vegan, and it comes in different sizes.

39 The Foam Roller With More Than 12,000 Positive Reviews AmazonBasics High-Density Exercise Foam Roller Amazon $11 See On Amazon Made from high-density foam so that it maintains its shape over time, this roller is great for balance, strengthening, and flexibility exercises. It's lightweight so you can easily take it with you to the gym, and many reviewers wrote about how it's set at a "great price." Choose from six colors, including black, blue, purple, and more.

40 A Lazy Susan Turntable With A Non-Skid Top madesmart 10" Basic Turntable Amazon $12 See On Amazon Spinning a regular turntable around can send its contents flying, which is why this Lazy Susan is designed with a protective non-skid top. The rimmed edge adds another layer of protection to prevent items from falling off, and it's the perfect size for cabinets and pantries.

41 This Gadget That Loosens The Peels On Hard-Boiled Eggs The Negg Boiled Egg Peeler Amazon $15 See On Amazon Cracking open a boiled egg isn't always an easy task — unless you're using this peeler. Simply add your egg to the peeler, fill it with water, then give it about 10 shakes. The shell will gently become looser, leaving you with delicious egg that's easy to peel.

42 A Strainer That Clips Onto Your Pots And Pans Salbree Clip-On Kitchen Food Strainer Amazon $13 See On Amazon Ever dump your pasta into a strainer, only for it to tip over and spill into the sink? That won't be a problem with this clip-on strainer. Not only does it help prevent waste, but the universal design means it'll fit on pots, pans, bowls, and saucepans of nearly any size. Grab it in seven rich colors, including dark blue, purple, green, red, and more.

43 These Scissors That Make Quick Work Of Chopping Herbs Chefast Herb Scissors Set Amazon $16 See On Amazon Chopping up herbs can be tedious — and if they're not cut evenly, then they won't cook evenly. These herb scissors not only make quick work of chopping herbs, but they also slice them into even pieces. Each order comes with a cleaning comb, as well as two jute pouches.

44 A Facial Oil That Can Help Reduce Unwanted Puffiness FaceTory Oats Calming Glow Facial Oil Amazon $17 See On Amazon This facial oil is made with rice water, oats, and more to help brighten your complexion — and it's suitable for various skin types. The moisturizing formula helps hydrate your skin, and it doesn't contain parabens or sulfates. It's also great for helping to reduce unwanted inflammation, and you can even mix it with your favorite moisturizer.

45 The Pizza Cutter With A Protective Blade Guard Kitchy Pizza Cutter Wheel Amazon $15 See On Amazon Regular pizza cutters usually have an exposed blade that can be dangerous, whereas this pizza wheel is made with a protective blade guard. It's ergonomically designed to fit comfortably in your hands, and the cover pops off so it's easy to clean the blade.

46 A Pack Of Clips That Let You Hang Spices On Your Cabinets Bellemain Spice Gripper Clip Strips Amazon $11 See On Amazon Don't have room for a spice rack? Just use these gripper clips to make a spice rack on the back of one of your cabinet doors. You can trim the strips to fit your cabinets, and they're designed to fit jars of varying widths — not just McCormick bottles.

47 The Tool That Takes The Work Out Of Slicing Watermelon Yueshico Stainless Steel Watermelon Slicer Amazon $10 See On Amazon Slicing up watermelon can be difficult, but this stainless steel tool makes it easy. Simply insert the tool into the watermelon, and then pull it out to retrieve the delicious inside. As an added bonus, each order also comes with a handy melon baller.

48 A Pack Of Dish Scrubbers Made From Silicone Lubrima Silicone Sponge Amazon $10 See On Amazon In my opinion, silicone holds up against heavy use better than spongy material, which means these silicone scrubbers can help you save money over time. The built-in loop at the top of each one lets you hang them up to dry, and they're safe to use on all types of cookware (the bristles are really soft).

49 This Coring Tool That Works On Peppers And Apples Zulay Premium Apple Corer Amazon $10 See On Amazon Tired of trying to chop out the center of peppers and apples? Just use this corer. The stainless steel coring blade pierces deep into your fruits and vegetables with hardly any effort, leaving you with the outsides only. The handle is ergonomically designed for comfort, and the blade separates for easy cleaning.

50 A Pore Vacuum For Removing Stubborn, Unwanted Blackheads Voyor Blackhead Remover Vacuum Amazon $25 See On Amazon If you're looking for a way to get rid of stubborn, unwanted blackheads without using harsh chemicals, try this pore vacuum. It comes with six suction heads you can use to extract, exfoliate, and unclog your pores. Plus, the suction level is adjustable for added comfort.

51 The Stripping That Lets You Weatherproof Your Doors CloudBuyer Weather Stripping for Door Amazon $9 See On Amazon Searching for affordable DIY home upgrades? Just add this stripping to your doors and windows. It helps with soundproofing as well as weatherproofing, and each strip features peel-and-stick adhesive so that it's easy to install. One reviewer even raved that it "immediately stopped the draft that was coming in around the door."