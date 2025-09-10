On paper, splitting bills with your roommate sounds easy enough: divide the rent, utilities, and other shared expenses, and call it a day. But without a clear plan for who pays for what, things can get messy fast. Think: passive-aggressive requests, awkward convos about someone’s excessive AC use, and a group chat bristling with “but I bought the toilet paper last time!” energy.

To keep the vibes high and your roomie relationship intact, we asked financial expert and content queen Haley Sacks, aka Mrs. Dow Jones, to break down exactly how to split expenses without the drama. From rent to Netflix to who keeps the couch during move-out, she’s got your money Qs covered.

ED: What’s the best way to bring up money with a new roommate?

HS: Treat it like part of the move-in logistics. Don’t make it some big emotional summit. Say: “I’m so excited to live together. Before we move in, let’s make sure we’re on the same page with all the expenses. I just want things to go smoothly for both of us.”

You can also bring it up casually: “Have you thought of how you want to split rent and bills? Let’s talk through what feels fair.”

Or, you can send a Google Doc or a shared note with categories, ask them to look it over, and then compare notes together. Make it collaborative and non-confrontational. And discuss everything upfront. So if, for example, you’re sending your roommate a Venmo request every month for electricity, it’s expected.

Money, in general, is not always about being even. It’s about being fair.

ED: When does a 50/50 split actually make sense?

HS: If you have similar incomes and lifestyles, a 50/50 split will keep things simple and drama-free. However, it doesn't make sense if one person has the main suite or significantly more space, or if your incomes are vastly different.

The biggest thing is opening up communication. Split 50/50 when it feels fair, not just mathematically even. When something is significantly weighted toward one roommate, they should pay more.

ED: How should roommates handle utility costs when usage is uneven?

HS: Tracking exact usage is such a waste of your financial energy. It’s a pain. And it will lead to resentment. If someone’s usage is wildly different, you can do a custom split. But for most people, a 50/50 split is going to work.

Remember: Small differences even out over time. Money, in general, is not always about being even. It’s about being fair. It's important to maintain the relationship. You don't want to be nickel-and-diming.

ED: Is it a good idea for one person to put all the shared bills on their credit card and have the other pay them back?

HS: Nope. Avoid shared accounts being tied to one person's card. Because if one person moves out, it will get messy. Additionally, it’s beneficial for your credit to have expenses that you’re paying back each month. If your roommate is paying for everything and you’re Venmo-ing them back, you're not earning any credit card points and aren't building as big a credit history.

When you're rooming with someone, you're essentially business partners.

ED: How should roommates handle shared subscriptions, such as Netflix or Spotify?

HS: I like the divide-and-conquer approach. So, one person is paying for one subscription, and the other one is paying for a different one. Then, ensure that the cost is roughly equal.

ED: What’s the best way to handle everyday shared items? (Think: toilet paper, cleaning supplies, etc.)

HS: I would use a shared expense app like Splitwise or Venmo to track purchases and settle them monthly. Or, you could take turns restocking.

ED: What should roommates do with shared purchases if someone moves out?

HS: If one roommate moves, the other can buy out the shared items. For example, if you both chipped in and bought a $1,000 couch that you used for a year, it’s not fair to ask for the full $500 back when you move out. Instead, your roommate might offer you something closer to its current market value, like $200, to keep it. You could also sell it and split the proceeds from the resale.

ED: How often should roommates check in about expenses?

HS: Having a monthly money date with your roommate is crucial. Start that immediately when you move in. That’s beneficial because then you both expect to discuss money from the get-go. You’re not just randomly bringing it up and feeling awkward about it.

Remember: Money is part of your relationship. When you're rooming with someone, you're essentially business partners. You have a shared entity — this apartment or house. You need to figure out what those terms are and then maintain them. It doesn't have to take long. And it'll also bring you closer as roommates.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.