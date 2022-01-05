Who knew a few plants could make all the difference?
It’s the perfect time to reorganize your space so you can step into the new year with more energy and a fresh perspective. Elite Daily spoke with architect and Feng Shui expert Anjie Cho for some simple ways to make your space feel like a sanctuary.
Cho has a fresh way of looking at Feng Shui. “It’s about paying attention to details in your environment and see if they’re supporting you or challenging you,” she says.
Think: less moving furniture and more paying attention to what’s already there.