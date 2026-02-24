How 4 People Changed Their Relationship With Money In Their 20s

There are a few rites of passage we all experience in our 20s. Of course, there are minor ones, like the moment you finally learn how to shape your eyebrows. Then there are more serious ones, like the time you finally reject that person who’s just not good for you (even though you’ve let them back into your life countless times) and the time you finally realize how to take control over your finances.

If this aha moment regarding finances still hasn’t happened to you, don’t worry. We’re all learning at our own pace; the important thing is that you continue to learn, no matter what age you are.

Here are a few of the ways Elite Daily readers finally got control of their finances after stepping out into the post-high-school and postcollege “real world.” Let their aha moments inspire your own.

The Book That Changed Everything

I was never taught financial management at home, and school obviously doesn’t teach it, so after five years, two degrees, moving in with my boyfriend, then a cross-country move to Ottawa at age 24, I was broke — like $60,000-in-debt broke. We suddenly had to move home (back to Vancouver), barely had money for the trip home, got into a car accident in Calgary, and found out we weren’t properly insured and had to borrow the money to fix both cars from my uncle. Our credit cards were maxed, and we had to live with my grandparents while we got back on our feet.

At that point, I decided I never wanted to have to rely on anyone financially ever again. I hustled, got two jobs, and finally decided to move to Calgary at age 26. I networked my butt off and got offered a job in oil and gas sales. While I was still trying to dig myself out of the debt hole I was in, someone recommended a book called Well Heeled by Lesley-Anne Scorgie. It changed my life. I paid off my debts quickly, learned to budget and prioritize paying myself first, saved, built up my TFSA (Canadian tax-free savings account) and RRSP (Canadian registered retirement savings account), and am now comfortably living my best life. I’ll be 40 in March, and I am super proud of myself for the life I’ve built! — Charla, 39

Simply Tired Of It

I realized I was tired of living paycheck to paycheck, with most of my income going toward bills. Opening my first savings account about two years ago was the first major step in mending this relationship. It provided peace of mind and a safety net to fall back on. While it is still a work in progress, I feel much more in control. — Liliana, 28

Time To Face The Music

Before I moved to NYC, I realized I needed to change my money habits to survive and thrive in a notoriously expensive city. My aha moment really came from committing to being more vigilant around tracking where my money was going. Instead of ignoring my statement until the end of the month, I try to proactively ensure that every dollar has a purpose between rent, food, saving, and splurging. Being more in control of impulse spending keeps me more in control of my finances overall, though it’s still a work in progress. — Izzy, 26

Making Time For Fun Too

Living in the city is so expensive, but also full of opportunities to explore passions. I love to cook and try out new foods, so my biggest aha moment to control my spending was encouraging myself to use X funds every month towards a passion I want to explore more of, which for me meant setting money aside to explore new restaurants and now attend culinary school after my 9-to-5. I think it’s important to also have spaces in finance trackers that are loose and not under a specific bucket (aka not rent, groceries, transportation, et cetera). For me, this passion was going out to a new restaurant once a week. — Anabel, 23

These interviews have been edited and condensed for clarity.