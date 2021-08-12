How Music Shapes Our Lives

Curated Discovery

84% of respondents reported that they find new artists through playlists made by streaming services (think: Spotify's Discover or curated public playlists), compared to 54% who self-search through streaming services’ music library. In fact, Spotify (80%) and Instagram (80%) are the most popular platforms used to keep up with artists. Meanwhile, 51% find them through their favorite artists promoting other artists.

This may come as a shock, but radio is still alive and well! Nearly half (46%) of those surveyed found new artists through the radio. And (surprise, surprise) TikTok has emerged as a ripe platform for discovery for 42% of respondents.