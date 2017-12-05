While the holiday season may be a bit stressful, it's of course a great time to spend with friends and family. It also brings a ton of party opportunities to your front doorstep. Whether it's a cookie swap with your closest pals, or your family’s annual shindig, there’s no shortage of festive vibes. One of the best things to look forward to, though, is the office holiday party. There’s really no shame in posting more than one entertaining photo from that night, and having holiday party captions for Instagram that make you want to shout with Christmas cheer are a must.

There’s nothing like celebrating the holidays with your coworkers. Everyone’s a little happier this time of year, and there’s always a solid inside joke or two that will last until next year's holiday bash. This is the perfect time to talk to someone you’ve never struck up a convo with, or to relive some good memories with old friends. It’s a good opportunity to connect outside of work, sharing common similarities or fun facts to one another. Whether your coworkers are some of your best friends, or they’re people you don’t normally talk to, the holiday office party is sure to spread some Christmas cheer. Maybe it’s a time for holiday bonuses, extra vacation days, or at least a little less stress.

You can, of course, be a lot more talkative at a party than on a typical work day, so post up a storm with some holiday party captions and get some new followers. These can be colleagues, clients, or even just friends of friends. Whether you're drawing inspiration from movies or songs, Christmas and holiday Insta captions are everywhere. Document your festive holiday office party this year with these holiday party captions.

Shutterstock

"Merry Litmas!" "The office was poppin' with garland." "All I want for Christmas is some champagne and a raise." "Rockin' around the Christmas tree." — Brenda Lee "Christmas Squad." "'Tis the season to party!" "Well, happy birthday, Jesus. Sorry your party's so lame." — Michael Scott, The Office "Keep calm and drink eggnog." "Come on, cheer up, it’s nearly Christmas.” — Hagrid, Harry Potter and The Sorcerer’s Stone "Went to the store, sat on Santa's lap; Asked him to bring my friends all kinds of crap. Said, all you need is to write them a song. Now you haven't heard it yet, so don't try to sing along, No, don't sing along..." — "Phoebe's Christmas Song," Friends "You being here is the best gift you could ever give me... Now, give me my real present." — Phoebe, Friends "Merry Christmas, ya filthy animal." — Home Alone 2: Lost in New York "The best way to spread Christmas Cheer, is singing loud for all to hear." — Buddy the Elf, Elf "Text me Merry Christmas, make my holiday complete." — "Text Me Merry Christmas," Straight No Chaser ft. Kristen Bell "It's a wonderful feeling. Feel the love in the room from the floor to the ceiling. It's that time of year. Christmas time is here and with the blessings from above" — *NSYNC, "Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays" "Girl, it's that time of year to sing Feliz Navidad. Underneath the tree there should be some presents there from Santa Claus." — Ricky Martin, "Ay Ay Ay, It's Christmas" "Leslie: Everyone's going to do Santa for two hours, so I would just advise everyone before you get in your costume to go to the bathroom so we can avoid what happened last year. Jerry: It was just farts." — Parks and Recreation "Jingle bells, jingle yay, jingle good for you." — Leslie Knope, Parks and Recreation "It's all fun and games until Santa checks the naughty list." "I love this company! I feel alive!" — Office Christmas Party "Yankee Swap is like Machiavelli meets Christmas." — Dwight, The Office "Pretending to know everyone's name at the office holiday party is the hardest I work all year." "There'll be parties for hosting, marshmallows for toasting and caroling out in the snow." — Andy Williams, "It's The Most Wonderful Time of the Year" “Favorite day in the office!” “Christmas magic is in the air!” “Working hard with eggnog in hand.” “White elephant, hot cocoa, and festive games—I love work!” “Oh deer, just another day at the office.” “Working hard for that white elephant gift everyone wants.” “Santa’s favorites.”

