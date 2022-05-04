I’ve always been intrigued by astrology, the influence the cosmic forecast is said to have on things here on Earth. And I’ve def been leaning more in that direction lately — because when it comes down to it, looking to the stars for advice can feel more comforting than focusing just on the goings-on of our little planet.

So when I caught wind of Hint, a popular astrology app, I was thrilled at the opportunity to take my astrological journey from a toe-dip to really diving in. Hint is above and beyond when it comes to horoscope apps because they match you with your own personal astrologer — your own “scuba instructor,” if you will. Yes, you get a direct line to a real, professional human astrologer to connect with any time, about any area.

Whether you’re a hardcore believer or an occasional horoscope reader, getting a sense of areas to focus your energy on (or relax on for now), and some direction exploring relationships and emotions, can be super helpful for navigating the intricacies of life.

How Does Hint Work?

Like many horoscope-centered apps, Hint uses the natal chart — a map of exactly where the planets were at the time of one’s birth — to create a personalized astrological blueprint. The natal chart is said to illuminate various traits and personal proclivities to provide a big-picture view of life.

Hint utilizes that info (aided by NASA data and sophisticated AI) to offer daily, weekly, and monthly horoscopes. And of course, there’s the pièce de résistance — a personal, professional astrologer.

I plunked in the date and time of my birth and we were off. From there, Hint served up three potential astrologer matches. I watched their introduction videos and chose the one who resonated most.

My astrologer, Vladana, quickly sent me a bespoke welcome video describing the details of my chart and invited me to unload my most pressing questions. I got into my career and relationships — she was spot on in describing my strengths and habits — and she presented ways to take advantage of auspicious energies in the coming weeks and months.

An Ongoing Astrology Dialogue

Vladana seemed to intuitively sense areas of my life that could use some TLC (focus and confidence can be hit or miss for me) and she provided helpful information about the placement of Mars in my chart, which rules passion and drive. She told me about celebrities who share my placements (fun) and we’re getting more into where the astrological houses come into play. Always kind and encouraging, our chat sessions (now mostly text-based) are illuminating and motivating.

It’s pretty cool that if any question strikes me about my chart and/or the current movement of planets and energies, I can tap it out to Vladana and receive a timely response chock-full of customized advice.

How Hint Can Help You Through Mercury Retrograde

Speaking of planetary movements, everyone’s favorite little instigator is getting ready to do its dance. Mercury retrograde is a-comin’ from May 10 to June 2, and Hint wants to help people feel more prepared. They remind us it doesn’t have to be all about chaos, traffic jams, and broken tech! It can be a welcome time to slow down, a nudge from the universe to take a break.

Nonetheless, if you’re feeling a little anxious around the whole thing it’s an ideal time to try out some virtual, one-on-one handholding. In honor of the occasion, Hint is offering a 7-day trial for just $1, with the option to continue at a 30% discount.

Final Thoughts: Get An Astrologer In Your Corner

I gotta say, I am thoroughly enjoying the connection with Vladana. These are tenuous times we’re all working through, and any additional support — with the added benefit of cosmic input — is most welcome. Vladana and I are in touch almost daily, and Hint’s unique platform has been a bit of a mental game-changer.

We’re diving deeper into the intricacies of my chart, and it’s a fascinating lens through which to view myself and my evolution. We’re just getting started, and I feel greater peace of mind having someone on my side to help clarify the things that make me tick, and navigate the celestial movements of the weeks and months ahead.

If you think this sounds like your cup of tea, I enthusiastically encourage you to “take a Hint” (pardon) and see what gets stirred up.