If you’d happily dress everything in ranch, including your home, you’ll want to shop a new collection from Happy Valley Ranch that’s all about your favorite condiment. Happy Valley Ranch’s new home collection is an homage to the beloved sauce that’ll dress up your space with zesty hues of blue, yellow, green, and orange — and it’s so aesthetic. Hidden Valley Ranch collaborated with interior designer Dani Dazey to come up with the maximalistic line, and it’s full of flavorful inspiration.

Dazey is an art apparel designer who is known for her maximalist home styling and busy, hand-drawn print designs. She’s all about bold and creative expression, which makes sense when you see the bright colors and playful shapes that make up the new Hidden Valley Ranch home collection. From funky wallpapers to tech accessories, and even a $10,000 collector’s couch, the range of ‘Gram-worthy home goods packs a ton of flavor. Ranch fans, decorators, and fellow designers will get a kick out of these ranch-dipped limited-edition pieces.

How about a dollop of ranch on your stationary, like spiral-bound notebooks, laptop sleeves in two vivid patterns, or on your daily tote bag? You can also bring your love of ranch to life in the bathroom, thanks to a choice of two pizza and ranch bottle printed shower curtains, and a dipped-pizza art print on the wall that’ll help you manifest more of that deliciousness in your life. Your kitchen can scream “ranch lover” too, because Hidden Valley and Dazey created ranch-themed placemats, tablecloths, and coasters for setting your table for pizza night. They even made ranch-covered accessories for the bedroom, including blue pattern throw pillows, throw blankets, and comforters in all bedding sizes. Who knew ranch dressing could look so cute?

Meanwhile, if your love for creamy Hidden Valley Ranch is infinite, go all-out and unleash your inner ranch-maximalist with bold, floor-to-ceiling ranch-illustrated wallpaper that matches the rest of the decor in energizing colors.

There are so many ways to style the playful pieces, whether you add a small drop of dressing to all the bland spaces in your home or dedicate an entire room to your favorite condiment with the fun and funky pizza couch, ranch bottle-shaped throw pillows, and a designated coffee table to hold your pizza delivery box — because the decor will definitely get your stomach grumbling. However you choose to rep your deep love for ranch, Hidden Valley Ranch’s collab with Dazey will inspire both your eyes and your tastebuds with yummy prints and joy-sparking colors. Hidden Valley Ranch’s home collection is only available for a limited time, so don’t sleep on snatching up your favorite pieces before they sell out.