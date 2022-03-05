Here Are 50 Of The Best Things That Make You Look Better For Under $25

Isn’t it fun to window shop each season when new styles start making their way online? Usually, after spending some time checking out the clothes, I love trying to figure out which of the various beauty trends I’m ready to experiment with. And when I find something I love, I screenshot it. Of course, if I added up the price tag of all the things I’d like to try, it’d probably be roughly equivalent to the GNP of a small Central American country. That’s when I turn to Amazon (aka “wish fulfillment central) for cheap hair, skin, and makeup products that make a big difference without costing a pretty penny.

This list is jam-packed with items that’ll help you upgrade your beauty game on the cheap, like this organic castor oil that strengthens your lashes and eyebrows, so they can grow long and thick — and it’s a small fraction of the price of traditional serums. Then there are cult-favorite buys, too. Straight from Florence, Italy, this luxury toothpaste is essentially the “haute couture” of dental hygiene, and the unique jasmine-mint flavor will make you feel like a princess every time you brush. Plus, take one look at the tube and I think you’ll agree — this is one toothpaste that’ll even make your bathroom counter look great.

There’s so much more to enjoy on this list, and since all the items are so cheap, you won’t even have to bother with taking screenshots — you can just add them to your cart and have them on your doorstep in days.

01 A Leave-In Conditioner That Does It All For Your Hair Daily Dose Miracle Moisture Leave-In Hair Conditioner Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you’re tired of juggling 40 different hair products to try to make sure your hair is moisturized and ready to style, then it might be time to invest in this leave-in conditioner. Suitable for all hair types, Daily Dose really is like an all-purpose medicine for your hair — this award-winning formulation detangles, prevents frizz, adds silkiness, improves manageability, and increases strength — and it all it takes is a few sprays.

02 The Microdermabrasion Kit That Will Give You Smooth, Glowing Skin Neutrogena Microdermabrasion Starter Kit Amazon $16 See On Amazon From Neutrogena comes this microdermabrasion starter kit that makes it easy to smooth and exfoliate your face. The kit includes a massaging applicator that uses micro-vibrations to agitate the exfoliating pads, which in turn stimulate the sloughing off of dead skin cells. The result is even texture and tone, boosted circulation, and a glowing complexion.

03 A French Mascara That One Reviewer Called A “New Holy Grail” Vivienne Sabó Paris Classic Everyday Mascara Amazon $13 See On Amazon This mascara from French brand Vivienne Sabó comes with a petite wand that coats every single lash for natural-looking length and definition. The formula is lightweight, smudge-proof, and won’t clump. One reviewer wrote, “I got complimented on my lashes basically every time I wore this mascara this week. Multiple people even asked if I had extensions! This mascara isn't clumpy at all, and makes your lashes super long and defined without sticking them together. [...] All in all this is my new holy grail mascara, and I'm thrilled!!”

04 This Castor Oil That Promotes Eyebrows & Eyelash Growth LiveFraiche USDA Organic Castor Oil for Eyelashes and Eyebrows Amazon $10 See On Amazon Eyelash and brow serums can be prohibitively expensive, but this organic castor oil has similar effects but at a much lower price point. USDA-organic, this castor oil adds hydration and strength while promoting growth and thickness. Use the mascara-like wand to apply it to your lashes, then use the little brush to apply the castor oil to your brows.

05 A Caffeinated Under-Eye Serum That Improves Texture & Reduces Puffiness Vichy Mineral 89 Eye Serum Amazon $24 See On Amazon Packing a one-two punch, this eye serum from French pharmacy brand Vichy makes use of hyaluronic acid to moisturize and improve elasticity, along with caffeine to decongest the under-eye area and bring down puffiness. The base of French volcanic water is rich in minerals that work to strengthen the skin barrier and protect against UV rays and pollution.

06 These Glycolic Resurfacing Pads That Improve Skin Texture bliss that’s incredi-peel Glycolic Resurfacing Pads (15 Count) Amazon $22 See On Amazon Packed with glycolic acid and alpha hydroxy acids, these peel pads sweep away dead skin cells and resurface your skin for a smooth, even texture. The addition of vitamin E and glycerin work to lock in moisture and protect skin from irritation. There’s no rinsing required, and the pads are individually packaged, so you can even use them while traveling.

07 This Body Exfoliator That Prevents Ingrown Hairs Dylonic Exfoliating Brush for Razor Bumps Amazon $10 See On Amazon Hair removal can be annoying as it is, but razor bumps just make it more so. To keep uncomfortable ingrown hairs at bay, use this exfoliating brush to remove dead skin cells and release hairs. Suitable for use on the legs, underarms, and bikini area, it has a comfortable handle and can be used either wet or dry.

08 These Under-Eye Masks That Pamper You With Real 24-Karat Gold DERMORA 24K Gold Eye Masks (20 Pairs) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Infused with real 24-karat gold, these under-eye masks are a quick and easy way to look well-rested. Each patch is also infused with hydrating hyaluronic acid, firming collagen, and rejuvenating tea tree extract, which means you’ll be reaping long-lasting benefits as well. Keep these in the fridge for an invigorating treatment in the morning or anytime you need to de-puff.

09 The Ice Roller That Relieves Puffiness & Wakes Up Your Skin Kitsch Ice Roller Amazon $14 See On Amazon Give your tired skin a wake-up call with this ice roller that reduces puffiness and promotes circulation. This versatile tool isn’t just for beauty, either — use it to reduce skin irritation, or soothe discomfort from migraines, headaches, sinus pressure, or TMJ. Made from stainless steel, it can be kept in the fridge or freezer for extra cooling effects.

10 A Ceramic Brush With Ionic Mineral Bristles For Better Blowouts Osenia Professional Ceramic Round Brush for Blow Drying Amazon $19 See On Amazon If your hair is chin-length or longer, there’s one tool that’s a must-have while you’re blow drying your hair, and that’s a round brush. This round brush upgrades the styling process even more, thanks to the ceramic barrel and ionic minerals that help you achieve shiny, frizz-free volume. Plus, the long-barrel brush cuts drying time by up to 25%, so you can spend less time getting ready.

11 A Portable Clothes Steamer That Makes Ironing A Thing Of The Past Pure Enrichment PureSteam Portable Fabric Steamer Amazon $25 See On Amazon You’ll look like you’re ready for that big presentation at work, no matter when it is or where you are, when you have this portable steamer that’s super powerful despite its small size. With a generous, easy-fill water tank that provides you with 10 minutes of continuous steam, you can steam your whole outfit without having to refill, and the ergonomic handle makes it comfortable to hold.

12 A Serum Foundation That Actually Improves Skin Tone L'Oréal Age Perfect Radiant Serum Foundation Amazon $9 See On Amazon When it comes to beauty products, there’s really nothing better than makeup that actually improves your skin while you’re wearing it like this serum foundation from L’Oréal. The hydrating formula is made with vitamin B3 to even out skin tone, and the lightweight texture won’t settle into lines. This formulation delivers a naturally radiant appearance and provides SPF-50 protection. Available shades: 29

13 This Budget-Friendly Retinol That Really Works RoC Retinol Correxion Hydrating Cream Amazon $22 See On Amazon In the world of retinol, there are products that cost half a paycheck and products that are less than the price of dinner — but work just as well. The RoC retinol falls into that latter camp. Highly rated, it refines skin’s texture, minimizes pores, and brightens your complexion for a fresher, revitalized look. The addition of hyaluronic acid locks in moisture for up to 24 hours, so you won’t have to deal with any dried-out skin.

14 These Lint Rollers That Get The Pet Fur Off Your Clothes YicoGomo Extra-Sticky Lint Rollers (6-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon I love my dogs and cats so much, but it is a bit embarrassing to meet someone new and get asked how many pets I have based solely on the amount of fur on my clothing. If that’s your problem too, get this lint roller set that includes two handles and six rolls of extra-sticky sheets. After a few swipes, there will be no trace of fur, lint, or other unwanted hangers-on.

15 A Hairbrush That Detangles Without Tugging Crave Naturals Glide Thru Detangling Brush Amazon $12 See On Amazon Boasting 38,000 perfect five-star ratings, the Crave Naturals detangling brush is a dream come true for anyone dealing with perpetual knots in their hair. Contoured to fit comfortably in your hand, it features flexible cone-shaped bristles that separate hair sideways — instead of down — so you don’t have to deal with any tugging, breakage, or discomfort. Plus, it comes in pretty colors like turquoise, coral, and lilac.

16 The Lights That Make Your Bathroom Mirror Hollywood-Worthy LPHUMEX LED Vanity Mirror Lights Amazon $19 See On Amazon If the lighting in your bathroom leaves something to be desired when you’re applying your makeup, you can go from glum to glam in just minutes with these vanity mirror lights. The LED bulbs are controllable via the included smart-touch dimmer, so you can get exactly as much light as you need. They install easily, adhering to your mirror with ultra-strong adhesive.

17 This Time-Saving Multistick For Lips & Cheeks HAN Skincare Cosmetics All-Natural Multistick Amazon $18 See On Amazon Simplify your makeup routine and minimize bulk in your makeup bag with this multistick that can serve as both cheek and lip tint — you can even use it for a pop of color on your eyes, too. It’s packed with organic ingredients to hydrate and nourish your skin, like shea butter, argan oil, and vitamin E, resulting in a dewy, flushed look. Even better, the pigments are derived from plant and mineral ingredients. Available colors: 7

18 These Makeup Brushes That Make Blending So Easy Beauty Kate Oval Makeup Brushes Amazon $7 See On Amazon These oval makeup brushes feature hypoallergenic synthetic fibers that are densely packed for smooth makeup application and effortless blending. This set of five includes a large foundation brush, a brush for cheek color, one for lip color, a brow brush, and one for eyeshadow. The ergonomic design of the handles makes them super easy to use, and the rose gold accents add a luxe touch.

19 The Curling Iron With A Turbo Boost & 30 Heat Settings Conair Double-Ceramic Curling Iron Amazon $14 See On Amazon This Conair curling iron has a high ceramic content that creates even heat while preventing frizz, delivering bouncy curls that are smooth and shiny. You can choose from 30 heat settings for your particular hair type and the style you’re creating, and there’s a turbo heat boost function for curling stubborn sections of hair. There are five barrel sizes available, so you can create anything from tight ringlets to loose curls or anything in between. Available sizes: 5

20 This Lip Scrub That Gives You A Perfectly Polished Pout French Girl Organics Rose Lip Polish Amazon $20 See On Amazon Get a smooth, deliciously hydrated pout with this organic lip polish formulated with exfoliating sugar and a nourishing blend of shea butter, cocoa butter, and castor oil. But it gets better: What makes this lip scrub truly special is the divine blend of rose, geranium, and mint essential oils that create a mild plumping effect.

21 A Hygienist-Grade Tool For Removing Tarter & Plaque Zenda Dental Plaque Remover Tool Amazon $7 See On Amazon Get the same kind of tooth-cleaning leverage you get at the dentist’s office by using this plaque remover tool that’ll make you feel like a hygienist. Made with stainless steel, this tool removes both plaque and tartar, and can even be used on pet patients — although you’ll probably want to buy a separate tool for your furry friend.

22 The Versatile Marula Oil For Hair, Skin & Nails Sdara Skincare Marula Oil for Face Amazon $11 See On Amazon Packed with omegas and vitamins C and E, this marula oil is a versatile beauty product that can hydrate and nourish your face, hair, hands, and even feet. Non-greasy and non-comedogenic, it absorbs quickly to even out your skin tone, soothe blemish-prone skin, and add hydration. If your hair and cosmetics cabinet is packed, try replacing a few items with this all-in-one oil.

23 These Nail Clippers With A Premium Construction Tweezer Guru Nail Clippers (Set of 2) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Crafted from stainless steel with a distinctive matte black finish, these nail clippers are an upgrade from the rest. The larger clippers are designed to target toenails, while the smaller clippers are suitable for use on fingernails. Both pairs feature an ergonomic design that gives you better leverage and grip while in use.

24 A Keratin & Coconut Hair Mask That Strengthens & Hydrates BOLD UNIQ Hair Mask with Coconut Oil and Keratin Protein Amazon $14 See On Amazon When you’re dealing with damaged and distressed strands, reach for this hair mask. It’s formulated with keratin to restore nutritional balance and coconut oil to deeply hydrate and condition. The addition of argan, avocado, and castor oil only work to further give your hair the TLC it deserves. The lightweight mask is suitable for all hair types, and one reviewer wrote, “Love this stuff! It makes my hair sooooo soft when I use it.”

25 These Peeling Masks That Give You Baby-Soft Feet Soft Touch Foot Peel Masks (2 Pairs) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Our feet do so much for us, and often, they go pretty much unnoticed, leading to dry, cracked heels, calluses, and all kinds of other gnarly issues. Get your feet back in baby-soft shape with these foot peel masks that couldn’t be simpler to use. Apply the masks, then sit back and relax for about an hour. Rinse off, and then, over the course of the next two weeks, all the dead skin will slough off and your feet will be ready for their close-up.

26 The High-Waisted Leggings That Are *So* Soft SATINA Ultra-Soft High-Waisted Leggings Amazon $15 See On Amazon Leggings are a must-have wardrobe item, but it can be really hard to nail down a good pair. These leggings check all the boxes: They’re high-waisted and buttery soft, making them comfortable for all-day wear, whether you’re running errands or hopping on an airplane. They’re available in capri and ankle lengths in a rainbow of colors. At this price, you might want to order multiple pairs. Available sizes: One Size, One Size Plus

27 An Eyelash Curler That Never Crimps Lashes Brilliant Beauty Eyelash Curler Amazon $9 See On Amazon When you want to amp up your look, this eyelash curler is the tool you need — and the calibrated hinge creates uniform pressure every time, so you don’t have to deal with crimping. Crafted from premium stainless steel, the ergonomic design makes it easy to use, and it won’t pinch or pull. Choose from style-forward colors like rose gold, matte black, and platinum.

28 This Charcoal Soap That Soothes Skin & Prevent Breakouts Truremedy Natural Activated Charcoal Soap Bar (2-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Made with organic activated bamboo charcoal, this body soap does so much more than just cleanse your skin (although it does that, too). Besides clarifying charcoal, it’s infused with tea tree, peppermint, and eucalyptus essential oils to prevent breakouts and blackheads while addressing issues like athlete’s foot and eczema. It’s totally natural, and gentle on even the most sensitive skin.

29 A Tea Tree Foot Soak That Refreshes & Relaxes True Remedy Tea Tree Oil Foot Soak (2-Pack) Amazon $23 See On Amazon Nothing feels better at the end of a day than dipping your feet into a tub of warm water with this foot soak. It’s made with a revitalizing blend of Epsom salt to relax muscles, along with a a variety of essential oils that reduce foot odor, repair cracking, prevent athlete’s foot, and promote overall foot and nail health. It’s natural and cruelty-free, and reviewers rave about the light scent.

30 The Gadget That Keeps Those Expensive Makeup Brushes Clean Luxe Electric Makeup Brush Cleaner Amazon $25 See On Amazon Makeup brushes can be so expensive; it’s important to keep them clean and in good shape in order to get the longest life possible out of them. This electric makeup brush cleaner makes that task easy by doing it automatically. Fill the bowl with soapy water, then insert your brush and turn the machine on — it’ll spin-wash the bristles for you. Once the brushes are clean, you can empty the bowl and use the chamber to spin them dry, too.

31 These Flare Palazzo Pants You’ll Want To Wear Every Day SATINA High-Waisted Flare Palazzo Pants Amazon $19 See On Amazon With their high-waist design and flared legs, these stretchy palazzo pants are a step up from your traditional leggings, and yet they sacrifice none of the comfort. One reviewer reported that they’re “unbelievably soft” and another wrote that they “go with everything.” Choose from solids and fun prints like tie-dye, stripes, and plaid. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

32 This Hair Oil That Promotes A Healthy Scalp WOW Hair Oil Amazon $14 See On Amazon This 10-in-one hair oil is packed with nutrients to promote hair growth, nourish your scalp, and prevent itching and dandruff. It’s made with a blend of botanicals that includes rosemary and safflower oils, in addition to Moroccan argan oil, olive oil, and sweet almond oil. Simply massage into scalp and through the ends — if you want a deeper treatment, wrap your hair in a warm, moist towel to open up your follicles.

33 A Peptide Cream That Firms Your Neck & Chest IQ Natural Neck Firming Cream Amazon $23 See On Amazon An organic, plant-based formula, this cream is designed to firm and moisturize your neck and décolletage. Formulated with powerful peptides, shea butter, and coconut oil, it promotes collagen production in these key areas while also fading hyperpigmentation. Just add a few pumps to your chin, neck, and chest before bed each night.

34 This Citrusy Body Butter That Locks In Moisture For 8 Hours Tree to Tub Shea Body Butter Amazon $19 See On Amazon Formulated with deeply nourishing base of shea butter, cocoa butter, and aloe, this body butter keeps skin feeling soft and smooth for up to eight hours. Meanwhile, tea tree calms irritation while vitamins B5 and C work to fade dark spots, even out tone, and smooth skin. Plus, reviewers have reported the light citrus scent “smells amazing.”

35 This Mineral Sunscreen That’s Tinted For Coverage Beauty by Earth Mineral Tinted Sunscreen Stick Amazon $16 See On Amazon If you love mineral makeup and you also love tinted sunscreen, today’s your lucky day, because this sunscreen stick is what would happen if those two beauty faves fell in love and had a baby. You’ll wonder why this mash-up didn’t happen a lot sooner when you apply this in the morning — no multi-step sun protection and makeup routine required. Formulated with zinc oxide, the SPF-30 sunscreen is free of PABA, benzones, and parabens. Available shades: 3

36 This Microfiber Scrunchie That Actually Helps Dry Your Hair Kitsch Eco-Friendly Hair Drying Scrunchies (2-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon This is one hard-working hair accessory: Not only does this hair-drying scrunchie wick away water so that your strands dry faster, but it also does the all-important task of holding your hair out of the way. Ideal for the pool or beach, it’s made from soft and smooth microfiber towel fabric, which is super absorbent and won’t damage hair. Available colors: 8

37 These Accessories That Amp Up Your Yoga Routine URBNFit Yoga Blocks (2-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Gain access to more challenging yoga poses with these yoga blocks that are made from sturdy, moisture-resistant foam. Use them as a bolster, to help extend your reach, to shore up your posture, and for much, much more. The blocks come with a strap that will help extend and enhance your stretches. Available colors: 2

38 The Micellar Water With A Fan Following Bioderma Sensibio H2O Micellar Water Amazon $15 See On Amazon Micellar waters might seem like they’re all the same, but I challenge you to find one that has a near-perfect 4.8-star overall rating after almost 30,000 reviews on Amazon like Bioderma does. This non-rinse cleanser has a water-like texture that’s designed to go gentle on sensitive skin while removing makeup. Reviewers have called it “the best makeup remover ever” and a “miracle for sensitive skin.”

39 This Vitamin C Serum That Gives You A Radiant Complexion Dr Song Vitamin C Serum with Hyaluronic Acid Amazon $13 See On Amazon Vitamin C may be the star of cold and flu season, but it’s also amazing for promoting collagen production and reducing dark spots. Smooth, non-greasy, and fast-absorbing, this K-beauty vitamin C serum is also formulated with hyaluronic acid to lock in moisture and give skin a plump, fresh appearance. The best part? It rings up at a wallet-friendly price point.

40 A K-Beauty Set That Throws Your Collagen Game Into Overdrive ETUDE Moistfull Collagen Cream Set Amazon $25 See On Amazon Another K-beauty treasure, this collagen cream set works to give your skin the optimum combination of hydrating and rejuvenating care. The foam deeply cleanses pores and leaves skin feeling soft and silky, while the cream jump-starts your skin’s collagen production with nano-particles of collagen-infused water and white lupine-derived proteins that help your skin retain moisture.

41 The Serum That’s Like A Filter For Your Face — In Real Life Naturium Niacinamide Face Serum 12% Plus Zinc 2% Amazon $16 See On Amazon This face serum is the real life equivalent of Instagram filters for your face. Formulated with niacinamide and zinc, it improves uneven skin tone, minimizes pores, and smooths out texture. The addition of hyaluronic acid binds water to skin for a plump, hydrated appearance. The serum has a silky, lightweight texture that feels amazing on the skin.

42 This SPF-50 Cream That Soothes Skin With Aloe COSRX SPF- 50 Aloe Soothing Sun Cream Amazon $17 See On Amazon Most people associate aloe with having a sunburn, but there’s no reason to deprive yourself of its moisturizing properties until — God forbid — you overdo it. Instead, the geniuses at COSRX formulated this sun cream with aloe and sun protection blended together, so you can take advantage of its soothing properties every single day. This deeply moisturizing SPF-50 preparation is lightweight, fast-absorbing, and hydrating.

43 An Eyeshadow Stick That’s Crease-Proof & Waterproof Julep Eyeshadow 101 Crème to Powder Eyeshadow Stick Amazon $15 See On Amazon Like a shape-shifter, this eyeshadow stick changes formulations as it dries: While you apply it, it’s a cream that goes on oh-so-smoothly, and then it sets into a powder that won’t crease or budge with water. It’s uniquely buildable, ultra-hydrating, and packed with vitamins C and E. Available in matte and shimmery shades, each stick features a built-in smudger that makes blending a breeze. Available shades: 26

44 This Facial Tool Set That Firms Skin & Brings Down Puffiness ROSELYNBOUTIQUE Jade Roller & Gua Sha Facial Tools Amazon $14 See On Amazon Made from black obsidian, this set of facial tools is just the equipment you need for a facial massage some relaxing “me” time. Perfect for smoothing skin, promoting lymphatic drainage, and reducing puffiness, the set includes a gua sha tool and dual-ended roller that reaches all the contours of your face. Keep the tools in in your refrigerator for extra invigoration. Available colors: 5

45 The Eye Cream That Reduces Dark Circles & Puffiness Cerave Eye Repair Cream Amazon $11 See On Amazon Dark circles can be caused by a variety of reasons, ranging from allergies to late nights to — get this — genetics. Regardless of what’s causing the rings around your eyes, this eye repair cream can brighten up your look. Formulated with a marine and botanical complex, this cream reduces the look of dark circles while also curbing puffiness and moisturizing the under-eye area. “Wow, this really works,” one reviewer raved.

46 A Facial Hair Remover That’s Totally Painless Finishing Touch Flawless Hair Remover Amazon $20 See On Amazon With an 18-karat gold-plated spinning head, this battery-operated facial hair remover is intuitive and totally painless to use. Small circular motions gently eliminate hair, and the built-in LED makes it easy to see what you’re doing. You’re going to think I’m lying, but it’s true: This is one hair removal tool you’ll actually be excited to carry with you everywhere. Available colors: 6

47 These Acne Patches That Protect Pimples From Irritation Rael Miracle Invisible Spot Covers (96 Count) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Designed to blend in with any skin tone, these invisible spot covers are made from medical-grade hydrocolloid that draws out and absorbs impurities, helping to speed up healing time. Suitable for any skin type, they’re non-drying and protect blemishes from pollution, irritants, and (ahem) picking.

48 A Luxury Italian Toothpaste With Floral Notes Marvis Jasmin Mint Toothpaste Amazon $11 See On Amazon Straight from Florence, Italy, this jasmine mint toothpaste is probably the prettiest tube of toothpaste you can buy. But this paste isn’t just good looks; made in an FDA-approved facility, it’s lab-tested for its effectiveness in removing plaque and tartar and protecting and whitening teeth. Plus, once you sample the unique floral-mint flavor, you’re guaranteed to be brushing more often. (Reviewers have reported it’s “delicious” and perfect if you’re tired of plain mint.)

49 This Blemish Treatment That’s A Perennial Favorite Mario Badescu Drying Lotion Amazon $17 See On Amazon If the pink hue of this drying lotion brings to mind a common medicine cabinet staple — calamine lotion — there’s a reason for that; this acne-fighting product is formulated with calamine to soothe and cool, in addition to salicylic acid, sulfur, and zinc oxide, all of which work to speed up healing time of blemishes. The blend from legendary Romanian skin care guru Mario Badescu has been a favorite since 1960s and you’ll love it, too.