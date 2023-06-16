Hands Down, The 50 Coolest Things On Amazon Under $35

For as long as I can remember, I’ve always loved a good bargain. It’s one thing for a product to be cool, but it’s entirely another thing for a product to be cool and cheap. That’s why I’ve gone ahead and pulled together a ton of amazing things on Amazon that are $35 or less — so whether you’re looking for the perfect gift or simply want to treat yourself, I’ve got you covered. Perhaps it’s something you never even knew you needed, like a weird but genius kitchen gadget or a whimsical upgrade for your patio. You never know what you might find.

01 A Weighted Cord Holder That Declutters Your Desktop ENVISIONED Weighted Desktop Cord Holder Amazon $18 See On Amazon Instead of keeping your electronic cables strewn around your desk, you can arrange them neatly in this weighted cord holder. Made from sturdy silicone, the half-pound organizer sits securely on your desk where it doesn’t budge. There are seven slots for your collection of cables — plus, the holder comes with four reusable ties for bundling your wires. Available colors: 9

02 This Microneedling Roller That Helps Promote A Glowing Complexion Sdara Skincare Derma Roller Amazon $14 See On Amazon Regular exfoliation can help boost your skin’s overall glow, and this microneedling roller is a beginner-friendly way to start. Gently roll the fine points over your face to remove dead skin and encourage new cell growth — follow up with your favorite serum and moisturizer for best results. You just might notice brighter, smoother skin over time.

03 The Quick, Easy Way To Clean Your Smartphone Screen YTT Touchscreen Mist Cleaner Amazon $14 See On Amazon Smartphone screens can quickly become home to loads of fingerprints and germs, but luckily, there’s a quick, easy fix — this lightweight cleaning mist and microfiber pad combo. Just spritz the mist onto your touch screen, then wipe it down with the built-in microfiber cloth surface. Measuring just 3.5 inches, it’s small enough to stash in your purse or pocket.

04 This Portable Phone Charger That Doesn’t Require A Cable iWALK LinkPod Portable Charger Amazon $35 See On Amazon We all know what it’s like to be stuck somewhere with a dead phone battery. This portable charger ensures that won’t ever happen again. Equipped with a USB-C connector, the power bank doesn’t need any additional cables to power up your device. A small LCD display on the front of the unit conveniently shows you how much battery is left before you need to recharge the power bank.

05 This Handheld Lotion Applicator That Massages Your Skin oneleaf Lotion Applicator and Massager Amazon $18 See On Amazon The head of this lotion applicator is covered in little roller balls that massage your skin — resulting in an ah-mazing sensation. Not only does this handheld tool help you evenly apply your moisturizer all over your body, it also allows you to unwind as the tool relaxes your muscles. It even comes with an airtight cover that snaps over the head when not in use.

06 A Buttery, Hydrating Lip Balm With A Vibrant Tint Melixir Vegan Lip Butter Amazon $15 See On Amazon Treat your dry, chapped lips to something special — this silky, moisturizing lip butter. Formulated with hydrating jojoba and argan oils, the creamy vegan balm instantly soothes the skin while delivering a luscious tint. Pick from deep red, pink, purple, and orange tones. Available shades: 13

07 These Foaming Soap Sheets That Are Perfect For Traveling FOMIN Variety Pack Foaming Hand Soap Sheets (300 Count) Amazon $11 See On Amazon Packable and lightweight, these foaming hand soap sheets are a brilliant addition to your travel kit. The paper-thin sheet just needs water to activate the suds — so you can cleanse your hands at a campground, music festival, or anywhere else you happen to be. This multipack includes three fresh scents: lemon, tea tree, and lavender. Available scents: 4

08 This Highly Rated Tongue Scraper That Helps Freshen Breath Boka Tongue Scraper Amazon $7 See On Amazon Believe it or not, your tongue might be a cause of unwanted breath odors — which is where this stainless steel tongue scraper comes in. The ergonomic, U-shaped design reaches all of your tongue’s corners, removing the trapped bacteria, food particles, and dead skin that may be contributing to bad breath. The tongue scraper also comes with a cute cloth carrying pouch for easy portability.

09 An All-Inclusive Teeth Whitening Kit That’s Enamel-Safe Cali White Teeth Whitening Kit (7-Piece Set) Amazon $29 See On Amazon Teeth whitening treatments don’t have to weaken your enamel — this set from Cali White is proof. Just use the syringe applicator to add the enamel-safe carbamide peroxide formula to the mouth tray — then pop the tray in your mouth and turn on the battery-powered blue light. After using this set for just 10 minutes a day, you may start to see results in as little as one week.

10 This Rechargeable Heating Pad That Can Be Strapped Around Your Waist voligo Portable Cordless Heating Pad Amazon $25 See On Amazon This wireless heating pad warms up in a matter of seconds, providing a soothing sensation to your lower back or stomach. Even better, it has three levels of vibration, gently massaging your skin as you rest or work. The soft, elastic band fits comfortably around your waist — you’ll barely even notice it’s there. Since the heating function automatically shuts off after 10 minutes, you can drift off to sleep without any worry of overheating. Available colors: Pink, Purple, White

11 The Mini Gadget That Turns Anything Hollow Into a Speaker heypower Bone Conduction Speaker Amazon $27 See On Amazon This unique little gadget can turn any hollow object into a speaker — such as a drinking glass, guitar, or even a basketball. The rechargeable Bluetooth-enabled unit creates different sounds based on what you attach it to, so you can have fun exploring which household items work best. Its compact size allows you to easily tote it along on trips, as well.

12 This Streamlined Planner That Helps Boost Your Productivity Get Stuff Done Productivity Journal Amazon $30 See On Amazon Between work, errands, and social events, it can be hard to keep track of what needs to get done. That’s where this streamlined journal comes in. With daily, weekly, and monthly planning pages, it offers plenty of space to track your obligations and personal goals. There are even designated spots for brainstorming and reflection, which can help encourage a productive mindset.

13 This Stretchy Head Wrap That Provides Cool Therapy While You Sleep ComfiTECH Migraine Ice Head Wrap Amazon $25 See On Amazon Whether it’s a migraine or a buildup of sinus pressure, headaches are the worst. But this stretchy head wrap might make them just a little more bearable. The cap is infused with a cooling gel that activates in the freezer — once it’s nice and icy, simply place it around your head and lie down. For those with long hair, you’ll find a hole at the top for pulling your ponytail through. Available colors: 6

14 A 6-Pack Of Can Protectors That Keep Bugs From Flying In Your Drink Avant Grub Drink Shield and Soda Protectors (6-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon When you’re sipping a can of soda or beer outside, the last thing you want is dust or a fly getting in your drink. These colorful can protectors are perfect for your next picnic, barbecue, or backyard hangout. Just snap one over your drink’s opening to completely shut bugs out, then lift it when you want to take a sip. Each protector is a different hue, making it easy to remember whose drink is whose.

15 The Brilliant Kitchen Tools That Toast Your Taco Shells THE ORIGINAL Taco Toaster (2-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Getting warm, crispy taco shells at home couldn’t be any easier, thanks to these unique taco toaster tools. Just preheat your tortilla in the microwave with a damp paper towel for 15 seconds, then place it directly over the mold. Use the handle to stick the entire tortilla into the toaster, and wait for the crispy magic to happen. Uh, can every night be taco night?

16 This Space-Saving Egg Dispenser For Your Refrigerator YouCopia RollDown Egg Dispenser Amazon $20 See On Amazon This two-tier organizer has enough space for up to 14 eggs — its angled design allows the eggs to roll down towards the front as you pull them out of the refrigerator. The slim unit takes up less room than a traditional egg carton, and not to mention, it has a streamlined, minimalist look that gives your fridge a modern feel.

17 The Clip-On Colander That Takes Up Minimal Kitchen Cabinet Space Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Strainer Amazon $14 See On Amazon If you’re tight on kitchen space, this compact colander is a great investment. Made out of flexible silicone, it clips onto the sides of your pot, allowing you to pour out the hot water with both hands while keeping your pasta and veggies inside. It lies flat when not in use, storing conveniently inside your drawer. Available colors: 6

18 This Insulated Water Bottle That Comes In Tons Of Cool Hues IRON FLASK Sports Water Bottle Amazon $27 See On Amazon Available in a wide palette of blues, pinks, and greens — not to mention a selection of aesthetically pleasing ombré patterns — this insulated water bottle is designed to fit your personality. The stainless steel interior keeps hot drinks warm and cold drinks cool, so you can sip your beverage in your car, at your desk, or at the beach. You also get three different lids — one even features a straw and carabiner strap for easy carrying. Available sizes: 14 ounces — 64 ounces

19 Some Callus Removing Gel That Leaves Feet Smooth & Soft Lee Beauty Professional Callus Remover Extra Strength Gel Amazon $14 See On Amazon Tired of scrubbing your heels, only to see barely noticeable results? Try adding a bit of this callus removing gel to the soles of your feet first. The fast-acting formula deeply penetrates the skin over the course of just five minutes, exfoliating away dead skin and revealing a soft, smooth layer underneath. Follow up with a brush or a pumice stone, and watch your calluses disappear.

20 This Spinning Makeup Brush Cleaner That’s Actually Fun To Use Senbowe Makeup Brush Cleaner Amazon $20 See On Amazon Regularly cleaning your makeup brushes is a great habit that can remove germs and extend their useful life — and, thanks to this handheld brush spinner, it’s actually kind of fun. Simply place your brush onto the end of the electric unit and place it inside the bowl. Add a bit of cleaning solution, then press the button on the spinner to rotate the brush head. To dry the bristles, just repeat the process with an empty bowl — it’s as easy as that. Available colors: Pink, Black, Mint Green

21 A Whimsical, Cat-Shaped Hair Catcher For Your Shower Shower Cat Hair Catcher Amazon $15 See On Amazon While showering, it may be tempting to place those loose hairs directly on the wall — but why not put them in this adorable hair catcher instead? With a whimsical, feline-inspired design, this wall-mounted unit holds strands of wet hair in its flexible bristles. It attaches easily to marble, glass, tile, and ceramic surfaces with the included adhesive strips.

22 This No-Sew Bonding Web For Quick Hems & Craft Projects Dritz Stitch Witchery Fusible Bonding Web Amazon $14 See On Amazon If you don’t have time to run to the tailor, you can quickly hem your own skirts and dresses with this bonding web. It fuses two layers of fabric together with nothing but the heat from a steam iron, so you can shorten your garments without lugging out the sewing machine. It’s also great for adding a decorative trim to a finished craft project.

23 The Digital Cooking Thermometer For Meats & Liquids KIZEN Digital Meat Thermometer with Probe Amazon $22 See On Amazon Whether you’re roasting meat or melting chocolate for a baking project, getting an accurate internal temperature reading is super important. This digital thermometer is designed with a long metal probe that measures your food’s temperature in a matter of seconds. The large LCD screen clearly displays the temperature in either Fahrenheit or Celsius — you can switch between the two using the button on the front of the gadget. Available colors: 3

24 This Foldable Kitchen Funnel That’s Shaped Like A Charming Mushroom OTOTO Magic Mushroom Foldable Kitchen Funnel Amazon $17 See On Amazon Don’t settle for boring kitchen gear. This foldable silicone funnel is shaped like a charming mushroom, adding a whimsical touch to any home. Besides its cuteness factor, it’s actually quite functional — just invert the umbrella-like top and pour your cooking oil, cream, or any other liquid into your container through the stem.

25 These Iridescent Martini Glasses That Are Insulated For Chilled Drinks Dragon Glassware Martini Glasses (2-Pack) Amazon $35 See On Amazon Transform a simple cocktail at home into something truly magical — all thanks to these iridescent martini glasses. The double-walled design helps keep your drink chilled while you sip, while the rainbow-hued exterior gives them an Instagram-ready look. Or, if you want to channel your inner Barbie, you can pick up a pair in a bright magenta shade. Available colors: Pink, Clear, Iridescent

26 A Bottle Attachment That Aerates Your Wine With Every Pour TenTen Labs Wine Aerator Pourer Amazon $15 See On Amazon You don’t need to splurge on a bottle of wine to savor every sip — this aerator attachment can bring out its nuanced flavors with each and every pour. As the wine passes through the aerator, it gets infused with the optimal amount of oxygen, which results in a more robust taste. As an added bonus, you even get a second aerator for gifting to a wine-loving friend. Available colors: Noir, Chardonnay, Rosé

27 These Electric Steel Salt & Pepper Grinders With Adjustable Coarseness Settings urban noon Electric Salt and Pepper Grinder Set Amazon $30 See On Amazon By looking at this pair of sleek salt and pepper grinders, you wouldn’t be able to tell they were electric. But this added feature is actually so helpful — just press the button on the top of the battery-powered unit to start the grinding. You can also adjust the coarseness to your liking, and easily view how much seasoning you’ve added with the built-in light.

28 A Condiment Fork For Grabbing Pickles & Peppers Straight From The Jar Chef'n FridgeFork Condiment Fork Amazon $7 See On Amazon It may be a little thing, but having a designated fork to pick up pickled foods can make snacking so much more enjoyable. This condiment fork is designed with three narrow prongs that skewer your pickles, olives, and peppers with ease. Plus, it comes with a built-in holder that fits around the neck of your jar.

29 These Handy Plate Dividers That Keep Your Sides Separated Food Cubby Plate Divider (2-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon If you’re someone who doesn’t like their sides to mix, you’ll love these silicone plate dividers. The curved design allows you to separate the foods on your plate, so they won’t touch. Runny foods will stay in their lane, and you can enjoy your meal without any interruptions.

30 Some Flexible Reading Lights With Multiple Warmth Settings GearLight Rechargeable Book Light (2-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Perfect for night owls who want to squeeze in a couple extra pages before bed, these rechargeable reading lights conveniently clip directly onto your book. With three different lighting modes — white, amber, and daylight — as well as a flexible gooseneck, each light is conveniently customizable to your liking.

31 This Shoe Deodorizer Spray That Keeps Those Kicks Smelling Fresh Elite Sports Shoe Deodorizer and Foot Spray Amazon $17 See On Amazon Keep your sneakers smelling minty fresh with this deodorizing spray — the powerful formula neutralizes bad smells on the spot. Boasting a natural roster of ingredients such as lavender, peppermint, and tea tree essential oils, it’s also safe to use in your gym bag, or even directly on your feet.

32 A Uniquely Shaped Brush That Glides Through Tough Tangles Effortlessly Crave Naturals Detangling Brush Amazon $12 See On Amazon Brushing through tangles with a conventional hairbrush can be painful — that’s why Crave Naturals created the Glide Thru brush. With its unique, curved design, the hairbrush easily glides through knots without any snagging or tearing. The wide-set, flexible bristles are suited for all hair types, including curly, coarse, and fine strands.

33 These Cushy Pillows That Make Your Bed Feel So Luxurious Ceeleep Bed Pillows (2-Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon Want your bed to feel like it belongs in a five-star hotel? These microfiber-filled pillows are the way to go. It doesn’t matter if you sleep on your side, stomach, or back — these hypoallergenic pillows offer just enough support to give you a restful night’s sleep. Each one comes with an ultra-soft, breathable cotton cover, but feel free to add your own pillowcases for a customized look. Available sizes: Queen, King

34 Some Twinkly LED String Lights That Are Completely Solar Powered JMEXSUSS White Solar String Lights Amazon $12 See On Amazon These twinkly fairy lights add a cozy ambience to any porch or patio — and even better, they don’t require you to plug them in. Rather, the lights charge themselves in the sunlight, then automatically switch on when the sun goes down. Each 33-foot string of lights is waterproof and weather-resistant, in addition to having eight unique lighting patterns. Choose from a dozen colors like pink, green, and classic warm white. Available colors: 12

35 This Glass Container That Keeps Your Herbs Fresh For Longer NOVART XXL Herb Keeper and Herb Saver Amazon $30 See On Amazon If you struggle to use up all your herbs before they go bad, you should invest in this glass storage container — it’s designed to keep your mint, rosemary, parsley, and more fresh for up to three weeks. An easy-grip knob at the top allows you to pull the herb basket up from the glass holder and pick what you need.

36 These Under-Bed Organizers For Your Impressive Shoe Collection Woffit Under-Bed Shoe Organizers (2-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Having a large shoe collection is nothing to be ashamed of. However, you’ll want to keep those little beauties tidy so they don’t take over your closet. These under-bed organizers hold up to 12 pairs of shoes each — accommodating up to 24 pairs total. Not only do the fabric bins make it easy to access your sneakers, slippers, and heels, they also keep each pair free of dust (and pet hair).

37 This Reversible Umbrella You Can Use Hands-Free EEZ-Y Reverse Umbrella Amazon $25 See On Amazon Thanks to its unique, C-shaped handle that slips over your wrist, you can actually carry this umbrella without using your hands (perfect for multitaskers, by the way). Another helpful feature? Its reversible design allows you to store it upside down as it dries. While the top layer of the umbrella is solid black, the bottom boasts your choice of a vibrant hue or floral pattern. Available colors: 8

38 These Mini Facial Razors That Remove Fine Hairs & Exfoliate Japonesque Dermaplaner Facial Razors (3-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Designed with ultra-fine stainless steel blades, these facial razors are great for removing peach fuzz and any hairs along your chin, upper lip, and cheeks. Not only will your skin feel smoother, but your moisturizer and serum will absorb more easily and makeup will go on more smoothly. Each mini razor comes with a plastic guard that protects the blade in between uses. Available multipacks: 4

39 The DIY Cheese Kit That Lets You Make Your Own Mozzarella, Ricotta & More Sandy Leaf Farm Cheese Making Kit Amazon $16 See On Amazon Whether you’re a lover of mozzarella, ricotta, or mascarpone, this wallet-friendly DIY kit is an incredibly fun way to try your hand at making your own cheese. Equipped with a cheese cloth, a dairy thermometer, a variety of molds, and more, you’ll be on your way to fresh, homemade cheese in no time. There’s even a recipe book to help you get started — which kind of cheese will you be trying first?

40 This Genius Gap Stopper That Fits Between Your Car Seat & Center Console Drop Stop Car Seat Gap Fillers (2-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon If you’re constantly losing your wallet, phone, and keys to the gap between your car seat and console, the Drop Stop can seriously help. This slim organizer tucks neatly inside that narrow gap, catching any small belongings (or stray french fries) that happen to fall in there during your drive. No more cramped hands from trying to reach into that tight space to retrieve things.

41 An Electric Can Opener That Saves You From All That Twisting Kitchen Mama Electric Can Opener Amazon $29 See On Amazon Don’t bother struggling with that manual can opener — this electric one is way more convenient. All it takes is one push of a button to turn the can opener on, and another push to turn it off. The battery-powered can opener comes in four different hues — red, blue, teal, and white. Available colors: 4

42 This Mini Air Pump You’ll Want For Camping Trips & Pool Days FLEXTAILGEAR Tiny Pump Amazon $28 See On Amazon You’d be surprised at how often this mini rechargeable air pump comes in handy. As small as an egg, the compact unit packs easily on vacation and camping trips. It comes with five different nozzles for inflating pool floaties, air mattresses, sleeping pads, and more — plus, you’ll find a built-in light that’s great for illuminating a dark campsite. Available colors: 8

43 These Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls Tricked Out With Useful Features Belwares Mixing Bowls with Lids (Set of 3) Amazon $35 See On Amazon Whether it’s the snap-on lids or the convenient grater attachments, this set of stainless steel mixing bowls is a worthwhile investment for those who love to cook. Each bowl is designed with an easy-grip handle, a spout, and a nonslip bottom. Not to mention, you’ll find a series of markings on the side for liquid measurements.

44 Some Shoe Cleaning Sponges That Work Miracles On White Sneakers SneakERASERS Instant Sole and Sneaker Cleaner (3-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon No matter how hard you might try, keeping white sneakers pristine is always an effort made in vain. That’s why it’s a good idea to have a pack of these dual-sided cleaning sponges on hand — they’re designed to remove those pesky scuff marks from your shoes. One side is for scrubbing, while the other side is for wiping. Each sponge comes pre-moistened inside a plastic package for on-the-go touchups.

45 This Electric Fly Swatter That Zaps Bugs On The Spot ZAP IT! Bug Zapper Racket Amazon $18 See On Amazon No more rolling up a newspaper and hoping for the best — this electric fly swatter instantly zaps insects in a matter of seconds, stopping them dead in their tracks. It offers up to 10,000 zaps on a single charge — just press down on the handle to engage the 4,000-volt grid. The mini size is perfect for camping trips, but there are medium and large sizes for home use, as well. Available sizes: Mini, Medium, Large

46 The Rechargeable Lighter That’s Flameless & Moisture-Proof Power Practical Rechargeable Lighter Amazon $32 See On Amazon Using plasma technology, this rechargeable lighter sparks up your grill, campfire, or candle without the need for a flame. That means it’s also resistant to wind and moisture — so it’s great to have as a backup in an emergency. The extra-long head ensures your fingers stay safe while you ignite the lighter.

47 A Slim Running Belt That Holds Your Keys, Wallet & Phone E Tronic Edge Running Belt Amazon $13 See On Amazon With just enough space for your small essentials (think: keys, wallet, and phone), this running belt is a great buy for anyone with an active lifestyle. The zippered pouch is made of waterproof neoprene, resisting sweat and moisture as you move. An adjustable strap allows the belt to secure comfortably around your waist for a no-bounce fit. Available colors: 7

48 This Sharp Rocker Knife That Effortlessly Slices Through Pizza Checkered Chef Pizza Cutter Amazon $20 See On Amazon Made from rustproof stainless steel, this sharp rocker knife effortlessly slices through your homemade pizza. Its curved design and 16-inch size allows you to cut through the entire length of your pie in one fell swoop by simply rocking the blade back and forth. When not in use, the handled knife is safely stored with the included plastic blade cover. Available sizes: 14 inches, 16 inches

49 These Citronella-Scented Incense Sticks That Ward Off Mosquitos Mosquito Guard Mosquito Repellent Sticks (12 Count) Amazon $13 See On Amazon A patio is all but useless if mosquitos are constantly hovering around — luckily, there’s an easy fix. These citronella-scented incense sticks are loaded with essential oils that mosquitos hate. Create a barrier around your patio by lighting four or five sticks around the perimeter of your outdoor space. Each stick burns for up to three hours, which is plenty of time to enjoy a drink or catch up with friends.