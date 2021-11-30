Book for a stay that’ll make your heart grow three sizes.
The Grinch may not love the holidays, but you can rent his whimsical home from Dec. 13 through Dec. 23 for an extra dose of cheer.
This family-friendly How The Grinch Stole Christmas stay hosted by Vacasa is set inside an actual cave and packed with fun details — including Max’s cozy dog bed — that are sure to delight Dr. Seuss fans of all ages.
Located just outside of Boulder, Utah, this Vacasa rental is truly one-of-a-kind. The home is an actual cave in the side of a mountain, and it’s off the beaten path. Just how the Grinch likes it.