Every Tea Lover Needs These 45 Captions That'll Fill You With Positivitea

While Ted Lasso may refer to it as “hot, brown water,” tea is your favorite drink. A hot cup of jasmine green or almond oolong tea is not only your go-to source of caffeine, but the perfect way to warm up your insides on a cold day. You even enjoy some delicious iced tea when looking for something sweet and refreshing. As passionate as you are about drinking tea, you definitely need a list of captions for tea lovers in your back pocket.

Tea is such a versatile drink and has a ton of variations — black, green, and white are the most common. There's something so satisfying about putting a kettle on and fixing yourself a carefully made cup on a lazy Sunday afternoon. While you’re sipping away, wrapped in a warm blanket, you may feel the need to snap a cute selfie to post on Instagram. That’s where these tea lover quotes come into play. You can use them as the perfect tea captions for any Insta-worthy photos you take.

Sipping and spilling the tea may even be your fave activity to do with your bestie. In that case, having some tea friendship quotes is necessary. With the winter in full swing, a few chai captions will even blend well with your Starbucks drink selfies or snaps sitting in your fave cafe drinking dirty chais while reading a romance novel. If you’re the ultimate tea lover, you may even have a subscription to a tea of the month from Atlas Tea Club or Sips By. Whenever you get a package in the mail with new loose leaf tea to try, you’ll want to post a reaction video to Instagram or even TikTok with some tea lover funny quotes.

Even if you’re just grabbing some boba drinks with your BFF on the weekend or sipping from your fave mug on Monday morning, these 45 tea with friends quotes will make for some quali-tea posts.

Moyo Studio/E+/Getty Images

"Where there’s tea, there’s happiness." "Teatime: A hug for the soul and spirit." "A cup of tea a day keeps worries away." "Anytime is teatime." — Petula Clark "Tea is a hug in a cup." "Tea-riffic!" "Leave me be, I’m drinking my tea." "If tea can’t fix it, it's a serious problem." "Hit me with your best pot." "I think there’s a tea for that." "Keep calm and put the kettle on." "You are precisely my cup of tea." — Julie Andrews, "Getting To Know You" "Where there’s tea there’s hope." — Arthur Wing Pinero, Sweet Lavender - A Comedy in Three Acts "I say let the world go to hell, but I should always have my tea." — Fyodor Dostoevsky, Notes from Underground "I got nasty habits, I take tea at three." — The Rolling Stones, "Live With Me" "Rainy days should be spent at home with a cup of tea and a good book." — Bill Watterson, The Calvin and Hobbes Tenth Anniversary Book "But indeed I would rather have nothing but tea." — Jane Austen, Mansfield Park "Make tea, not war." "Love and scandal are the best sweeteners of tea." — Henry Fielding "Just tea for two and two for tea." — Doris Day, "Tea for Two" "But first, tea." "Would you like an adventure now, or would like to have your tea first?" — J. M. Barrie, Peter Pan "Serenitea: The absence of stress while drinking tea." "Life is like a cup of tea, it's all in how you make it." "Get this par-tea started." "The secret to a well balanced life is a cup of tea in one hand and a good book in the other." — The Tea Spot "You can't buy happiness, but you can buy tea and that's kind of the same thing." "You, me, and a cup of tea." "Tea, tea, a wonderful drink, the more you have the more think, the more you think the better you write, so let's drink tea all day and night." — Daniel Dalton "Behind every successful woman is a substantial amount of tea." "I'm grateful for the days when all I need to worry about is what tea I am going to drink." "There is something in the nature of tea that leads us into a world of quiet contemplation of life." — Lin Yutang, The Importance of Living "Today I'd like to sit and sip, forget the world a little bit, ignore the things I have to do, and just enjoy a cup or two." "Have a cup of positivitea." "Life is like a cup of tea — to be filled to the brim and enjoyed with friends." “This is my mo-tea-vation.” “I’d like to go tea extra mile.” “Oolong to be with you.” “Give love a chai.” “Be honest with me. It's a prank, right? The tea?” — Ted Lasso “I like spilling the tea just as much as I like drinking it.” “I like you but I’m a little chai.” “Be leaf in your abili-teas.” “We have chemis-tea.” “The right brew will see you through.”