Here’s The TikTok Fourth Of July Dessert You’re Craving, According To Your Zodiac

Turn to the stars for your sweet tooth.

By Olivia Cigliano
MonicaNinker/E+/Getty Images

When you’ve feasted on hot dogs fresh off the grill, cooled off in the pool, and you’re ready to light sparklers, end July 4 on a high note with some Fourth of July desserts that are red, white, and blue. Classic summer treats like gooey s’mores and sweet tri-color berries get turned up a notch with these 12 Fourth of July dessert recipes from Tiktok. If you’re having trouble deciding on just one patriotic treat, check your zodiac sign for a horoscope of dessert heaven.

Anna Alexis Michel/Moment/Getty Images

Aries: Stars and Stripes S’Mores

It’s easy for fiery Aries to accidentally torch their marshmallows over the fire, so skip the bonfire and oven-bake these ooey-gooey festive s’mores. This marshmallow flag melts into smooth chocolate for a sharable, dip-able dessert with graham cracker chips.

