65 Expensive-Looking Gifts That Are Actually Cheap As Hell

Saving money is never a bad thing, but that doesn’t mean you have to limit yourself to buying stuff that looks less than impressive. The trick is to find products that appear way more expensive than they cost. Decor, appliances, clothes — you can grab them all for less if you’re a little persistent. And if you aren’t sure where to start, that’s not a problem. I’ve put together this list of expensive-looking things that are actually cheap as hell.

Frankly, some of the finds here are such great deals that I’m on the verge of blowing through my monthly budget just putting this list together. There are soft throw blankets backed with faux sherpa, as well as cute planters that are perfect for small candles or succulents. And if you’re in the market for kitchen upgrades, let me direct your attention to the gorgeous copper-colored flatware set made from stainless steel. Regardless of your tastes, you’ve gotta admit — those utensils look undeniably chic.

Sticking to a budget can be difficult when you’re trying to shop — but with so many expensive-looking things that won’t break the bank, it just got easier than ever. Keep scrolling for more.

01 This Cast Iron Skillet That’s Ready To Go Right Out Of The Box Lodge Cast Iron Skillet with Red Silicone Hot Handle Holder Amazon $30 See On Amazon Unlike some cast iron skillets, this one arrives pre-seasoned so that you can start cooking with it right out of the box. Each order also comes with a heat-resistant handle grip to help keep your hands safe from burns — and it’s so heavy-duty that you can even use it over campfires.

02 A Bamboo Cheese Board That Comes With Serving Knives ROYAL CRAFT WOOD Bamboo Cheese Board Amazon $29 See On Amazon Not only is this cheese board a gorgeous addition to any kitchen, but each order also comes with four stainless steel serving knives. The board is made from shiny bamboo, with two grooves along the sides where you can place pretzels, crackers, and more. Plus, it even comes in two sizes: large or extra-large.

03 The Throw Blanket Backed With Soft Sherpa Fleece Bedsure Sherpa Fleece Throw Blanket Amazon $22 See On Amazon With its soft fleece sherpa backing, this throw will likely become your go-to blanket when you’re snuggling up on cold nights. It’s available in six colors: navy, light grey, pink, white, grey, or black. Reviewers also raved about how it’s “super soft” — and one even wrote that “this blanket without a doubt, is the most comfortable blanket I have ever owned!”

04 This Robe Made From Silky Satin Hotouch Satin Robe Amazon $30 See On Amazon With more than 20 shades to choose from, you shouldn’t have any problem finding this robe in a color that suits your style. It’s made from silky-smooth satin with a hint of spandex for stretch — and the pockets on either side even let you carry your phone around with you. • Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

05 A Tennis Bracelet That’s Plated With 14-Karat Gold PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Cubic Zirconia Classic Tennis Bracelet Amazon $15 See On Amazon There are some pieces of jewelry that I doubt will ever go out of style — and this tennis bracelet is one of them. Subtle enough for daytime wear yet so classy that you can wear it to cocktail hour, the 14-karat gold plating makes it look way more expensive than it is. And since the cubic zirconia stones sparkle like real diamonds, it’s highly unlikely anyone will be able to tell the difference.

06 These Bed Sheets Made From 100% Bamboo Bedsure 100% Bamboo Sheets Queen Light Grey Amazon $44 See On Amazon If you’re a hot sleeper, you’ll definitely want to check out these bed sheets. They’re made from 100% bamboo viscose, making them just as breathable as they are soft — and the fitted sheet even has an extra-deep pocket to accommodate taller mattresses. • Available sizes: Twin — Queen

07 A Pair Of Wireless Earbuds That Are Waterproof TOZO T10 Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Earbuds with Wireless Charging Case Amazon $31 See On Amazon Don’t feel bad if you happen to accidentally drop these earbuds in a puddle — they’re so waterproof that they can be submerged for up to 30 minutes. The best part? The’ve got a powerful rechargeable battery that can last for up to 30 hours when used with the power case.

08 A Whiskey Decanter That Comes With 2 Glasses Lefonte Whiskey Decanter Set Amazon $30 See On Amazon Fill this decanter with your favorite whiskey for a classy way to display it out on your bar. And if you aren’t into whiskey? It works just as well with vodka, bourbon, or even wine. Plus, each order comes with two lead-free crystal glasses included.

09 The Scarf Made From 100% Cashmere Wool Cashmere Made in Scotland Warm Soft Lightweight Scarf Amazon $20 See On Amazon Made from 100% cashmere wool in Scotland, this scarf is a must-have for cold, windy days. The tassels on either end give it a classic look that won’t go out of style anytime soon — and one reviewer even wrote that “this scarf feels great against the skin and it does not shed!”

10 These Black Fountain Pens That Come With Extra Ink Wordsworth & Black Fountain Pen Set Amazon $25 See On Amazon With smooth lines and a consistent ink flow, these fountain pens are a definite upgrade to the cheap ballpoint ones you’ve likely got sitting on your desk. They’re great for ultra-classy signatures, or even just taking down notes in style. Plus, each order comes with six replacement ink cartridges.

11 A Mirrored Digital Alarm Clock With 2 USB Ports SZELAM Digital Alarm Clock Amazon $27 See On Amazon If you’re still using a clunky alarm clock on your nightstand, now’s your chance to upgrade to this sleek one. The mirror display gives it a modern appearance that looks great no matter where you put it — and there are even two USB ports on the side so you can charge your devices overnight.

12 This Tabletop Fountain That Adds Calmness To Your Space HoMedics Indoor 3-Tier Relaxation Tabletop Fountain Amazon $18 See On Amazon The sound of trickling water has always put me at ease — and this little fountain is compact enough to put on your desktop. The submersible pump creates hardly any noise. Plus, the river rocks are even made from actual stone rather than plastic.

13 A Set Of Candles That Are Completely Flameless Eywamage Gold Glass Flameless Candles with Remote Amazon $28 See On Amazon Always having to buy new candles quickly adds up — that’s why I just added these flameless ones to my cart. The LED bulbs flicker just like real flames, and have a lifetime of up to 50,000 hours. The best part? Two AA batteries provide up to 350 hours of light.

14 The Decorative Wall Mirror That Won’t Break The Bank OMIRO Decorative Wall Mirror Amazon $17 See On Amazon Large wall mirrors can cost upwards of $100, whereas this one is available for less than $20. And if the price has you skeptical? Don’t worry — the high-quality glass won’t warp your appearance at all, making it suitable for doing your makeup.

15 These Towels Made From Ring-Spun Cotton Utopia Towels Sage Green Towel Set (8-Piece) Amazon $28 See On Amazon Step out of the shower and wrap yourself in one of these thick cotton towels. The fibers are ring-spun, giving them a little extra fluff to help them absorb even more water — and many reviewers even complimented how absorbent they are. Choose from more than 10 colors, including a deep shade of plum.

16 The Slippers That You Can Wear Outside RockDove Trapper Moc Memory Foam Slipper Amazon $30 See On Amazon Looking for a pair of slippers you can wear outside? These ones feature waterproof rubber outsoles to keep you dry during short trips to the mailbox. And unlike some slippers, these ones also feature memory foam insoles to keep your feet feeling so cozy. Available sizes: 5-6 — 11-12

17 A Set Of Bath Bombs Made With Cocoa Butter LifeAround2Angels Bath Bombs Amazon $27 See On Amazon Cocoa and shea butter are only some of the nourishing ingredients you’ll find inside of these bath bombs. They’re great for hydrating parched skin while you soak — and they even fizz up in the tub without leaving behind stains.

18 This Gua Sha Set That’s Made From Rose Quartz BAIMEI Rose Quartz Jade Roller & Gua Sha Amazon $15 See On Amazon The next time you wake up with tired-looking eyes, try using this gua sha set to give them a stimulating refresh. Both the scraper and roller are made from genuine rose quartz, and the roller won’t squeak as it glides over your skin.

19 A Faux Fur Rug That’s Undeniably Luxurious Ashler HOME DECO Ultra Soft Faux Sheepskin Fur Rug Amazon $32 See On Amazon Whether you lay this faux fur rug on your floors or couch is up to you — it’ll add an undeniable air of luxury no matter where you put it. High-quality Mongolian faux fur feels oh-so soft against your skin, while the leather-feel bottom helps keep it from shifting around on smooth surfaces.

20 A Pair Of Headphones You Can Wear To Bed LC-dolida Sleeping Headphones Amazon $22 See On Amazon Most headphones are too bulky to sleep in — but not these ones. The speakers are ultra-slim, allowing you to snooze on your side comfortably. And if you’re trying to nap during the day? You can also pull them down so that they cover your eyes like a sleep mask.

21 The Diffuser That Can Run All Night Long BZseed Aromatherapy Essential Oil Humidifier Amazon $30 See On Amazon With its extra-large water reservoir that can provide up to 12 hours of mist, this diffuser has the ability to run all night long. Add a few drops of your favorite essential oils to give any room a refreshing scent. Or, simply enjoy the seven different colored LED light options when setting a relaxing mood.

22 A Mug That You Can Also Use To Brew Tea Mora Ceramics Tea Cup Amazon $20 See On Amazon Whether you use this mug to drink coffee or tea is up to you — but if you prefer tea, you can use the reusable infuser to brew your own blend of loose leaves. The mug itself is made from tough ceramic, and each order also comes with a titanium-coated spoon.

23 This Lamp That’s 3-D Printed To Look Like The Moon Mydethun Moon Lamp Moon Light Amazon $29 See On Amazon Not only does this lamp look just like the moon, but the 3-D printing has given it the same peaks and valleys that you’d find on the lunar surface. It works great as a night light, as the rechargeable battery lasts for up to eight hours — and it even comes in four different sizes.

24 A Gadget That Whips Up Milk Into A Tasty Froth Zulay Original Milk Frother Handheld Foam Maker Amazon $17 See On Amazon Tired of drinking the same, boring coffee every morning? Whip up some milk into a delicious froth using this gadget. It runs at an ultra-silent level so that you can use it at the office without disturbing others — and if you like to bake, it’ll even beat egg whites into stiff peaks.

25 These Drink Coasters That Look Like Real Marble LIFVER Drink Coasters with Holder Amazon $16 See On Amazon Even though these coasters are made from sleek ceramic, they look just like real marble — and cost a fraction of the cost that marble does. The best part? You also get a caddy made from tough iron to keep them all stacked together.

26 The Salt & Pepper Grinders That Do The Work For You Latent Epicure Battery Operated Salt and Pepper Grinder Set (Pack of 2 Mills) Amazon $35 See On Amazon If you have limited mobility in your hands — or even if you’re simply looking for chic kitchen stuff — these salt and pepper grinders are a must-have. Not only are the electronic so that they do all the grinding for you, but you can also adjust the coarseness settings using the knob on the bottom.

27 A Cheese Slicer That Just Looks Plain Good Fox Run Marble Cheese Slicer with 2 Replacement Wires Amazon $20 See On Amazon Made from 100% marble, this cheese slicer is an undeniably classy alternative to breaking out a cutting board and knife. The slicing wire is made from rust-resistant stainless steel, allowing it to cut smoothly through everything from brie to parmesan — and each order even comes with two spare replacements.

28 This Hot Brush That Dries & Styles At The Same Time REVLON One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush Amazon $35 See On Amazon Teasing your roots with a comb only gives you so much volume. The next time your ‘do could use a lift, curl this hot brush into your roots. Tufted bristles help protect your scalp from the heat, and three different heat settings make it suitable for all types of hair.

29 A Makeup Mirror With Different Magnifications deweisn Trifold Lighted Vanity Mirror Amazon $34 See On Amazon Trying to get that winged eyeliner just right? This trifold makeup mirror can help. Two- and three-times magnification make it easy to get up close for better precision, while the backlight helps you see exactly what you’re doing. Plus, you can plug it into a USB port, or use four AAA batteries (not included).

30 The Bartender Kit Made From Stainless Steel Bournis Bartender Kit Amazon $24 See On Amazon When you’ve finally grown bored of drinking the same cocktails every happy hour, this bartending kit can help you shake things up. Each piece is made from sleek stainless steel that won’t rust over time — and you even get a bamboo stand for display on your bar.

31 An Indoor Camera That Works In The Dark Blink Mini – Compact indoor plug-in smart security camera Amazon $35 See On Amazon Looking for ways to add a little security to your home? Search no further than this smart camera. 1080 HD video lets you see your home with crystal-clear clarity — and it even has a night vision function so that you can see in the dark.

32 This Bluetooth Speaker That Doubles As A Night Light Night Lights Bluetooth Speaker Amazon $40 See On Amazon Not only does this Bluetooth speaker feature five different glowing LED colors, but you can also adjust the brightness up to three levels. That means it won’t keep you awake while you’re trying to sleep — and the rechargeable battery even lasts for up to three weeks, or up to eight hours when streaming music.

33 These Hanging Planters With A Rustic Touch Mkono Boho Hanging Planter Amazon $30 See On Amazon There’s never a bad time to add some green to your home, and these hanging planters have a rustic touch that’ll look good practically anywhere. They’re available in three finishes: black, gold, or white. One reviewer even wrote that “they’re light and the rope included is very long so you can get it to the exact height you’re looking for in any room.”

34 A Succulent Stand With Cute Owl Pots BESTTOYHOME Owl Succulent Pots with 3 Tier Bamboo Saucers Amazon $20 See On Amazon Add this cute succulent stand to your workstation — it’ll let you enjoy little pops of greenery without taking up too much space. The stand is made from natural bamboo, while the ceramic pots feature cute owl faces that are a total hoot.

35 This Jewelry Box With A Faux Leather Exterior Voova Jewelry Box Organizer Amazon $22 See On Amazon With space for necklaces, bracelets, earrings, and more, this jewelry box is a must-have for anyone with a large collection. The tough faux leather outside helps keep all your pieces safe from dust and dirt. Plus, it even comes in eight different colors — including a bright shade of teal.

36 A Coffee Maker With A Permanent Filter Bodum Pour Over Coffee Maker Amazon $20 See On Amazon There’s no need to buy wasteful paper filters when you’ve got this coffee maker, as it features a reusable one made from tough stainless steel. The borosilicate glass walls are also heat-resistant — and the entire maker is large enough to produce up to eight cups of coffee.

37 The Container That Chills Drinks Immediately HyperChiller Long Lasting Beverage Chiller Amazon $25 See On Amazon Ice cubes will gradually melt, diluting your drink so that it tastes watered down — but not this chilling container. Not only does it work great with iced coffee, but it also cools down your beverages without diluting them. Just keep it in the freezer, and it’ll be ready to go when you are.

38 These Earrings Made With Cubic Zirconia Stones PAVOI 14K Gold Plated 925 Sterling Silver Post Cubic Zirconia Hoop Earrings Amazon $13 See On Amazon Not only do the cubic zirconia stones on these hoop earrings sparkle like real diamonds, but the 14-karat gold plating also makes them look more expensive than they are. Plus, they won’t turn your skin green — and they even come in three finishes: rose, white, or yellow gold.

39 A Personal Blender That Comes With Tons Of Extras Magic Bullet Blender Amazon $30 See On Amazon Ever wish you had a magic bullet blender? Now’s your chance to scoop one — plus a ton of accessories — for less than $35. Each order comes with one tall, short, and party cup, as well as a reusable to-go lid. And if you aren’t sure how to get started, you also get a recipe book filled with delicious ideas.

40 This Travel Backpack That’ll Fit Bigger Laptops Matein Travel Laptop Backpack Amazon $30 See On Amazon Able to fit laptops up to 15 inches, this backpack is perfect for traveling, school, or even just overnight stays away from home. There’s a port on the side where you can thread a charging cable through — and since it’s made from water-resistant polyester, it’ll even help keep your laptop safe if it starts to rain.

41 A Shiatsu Pillow That Helps Massage Away Soreness VIKTOR JURGEN Neck Massage Pillow Amazon $40 See On Amazon Whether you put this shiatsu pillow under your neck or lower back is up to you — but either way, the rotating nodes will help massage away soreness. The best part? Each order also comes with a free car adapter so that you can use it to relax on long drives.

42 These Pillowcases Made From Soft Satin Bedsure Satin Pillowcase for Hair and Skin Queen Amazon $8 See On Amazon Since satin creates less friction against your hair than cotton, these pillowcases can help ease morning frizz and bedhead — all simply by sleeping on them. They come in 22 different colors to match your current sheets, and the envelope closures keep your pillows from sliding out.

43 A Beanie Hat With Built-In Bluetooth Speakers GoldWorld Bluetooth Beanie Hat Amazon $23 See On Amazon Connect this beanie to your phone via Bluetooth, and you’ll be able to listen to music while keeping your easy oh-so toasty. The speakers are slim so that they don’t put a ton of pressure on your ears — and the rechargeable battery even lasts for up to 25 hours. Each order also comes with an armband for your phone.

44 This Tumbler That Helps Your Drinks Stay Warm YETI Rambler 20 oz Tumbler Amazon $30 See On Amazon With its double-wall insulation, this YETI tumbler helps keep cold drinks chilled for hours — and the body is even made from rust-resistant stainless steel. The best part about it? The base is narrow enough to fit into standard cupholders.

45 These Wine Glasses Made From Stainless Steel PG Copper / Rose Gold Stem Stainless Steel Wine Glass (Set of 4) Amazon $34 See On Amazon Tired of breaking wine glasses? These ones are made from sleek, rose gold stainless steel that won’t shatter when dropped. They also won’t rust over time. And if you aren’t into rose gold? You can also grab them in black, silver, gold, or mirrored.

46 A Rice Cooker That Does The Work For You Aroma Housewares 6-Cup Pot-Style Rice Cooker and Food Steamer Amazon $20 See On Amazon I’ve never been good at making rice on the stove, which is why I rely on a rice cooker — like this one — instead. One-touch operation makes it easy for people of all ages to use, and each order also comes with a tray that lets you steam meals over your rice as it cooks.

47 The Vacuum Sealer That Helps Keep Ingredients Fresh GERYON Vacuum Sealer Amazon $38 See On Amazon Vacuum sealing ingredients is a surefire way to help them stay fresh for later — and this sealer even comes with five bags included. It’s also great for helping to prevent freezer burn. One reviewer even raved that “I love that you can control how much air is pulled out!”

48 A Choker That Comes In All 26 Letters Of The Alphabet Ursteel Layered Choker Necklaces Amazon $15 See On Amazon No matter what letter your name starts with, this necklace comes in all 26 so that you can gift one to yourself, to friends, or even to family. It’s plated with real 14-karat gold, and the chain is adjustable so that you can choose how low or high it hangs.

49 This Fitness Band With A Powerful Rechargeable Battery Amazfit Band 5 Fitness Tracker Amazon $40 See On Amazon Don’t worry about plugging this fitness tracker in overnight — with its powerful rechargeable battery, it’s able to go up to 15 days without needing any juice. And unlike some trackers, this one also monitors your sleep and blood oxygen levels in addition to steps, heart rate, and more.

50 An Electric Mug That Helps Drinks Stay Warm Mr. Coffee Mug Warmer Amazon $12 See On Amazon Coffee grow cold before you’re able to finish it? Leave your mug on top of this heated coaster next time. It’ll keep your coffee, tea, hot chocolate, and other drinks warm so that you can sip them at your leisure. And with its extra-long power cable, it’s easy to use with far-away outlets.

51 The Digital Clock That Tells The Time With Words Sharper Image Light Up Electronic Word Clock Amazon $25 See On Amazon Put this word clock out on your desk or bookshelf as a fun alternative to the digital one you’ve likely been using. It lights up words to tell you what time it is in five-minute intervals — and the copper finish gives it a retro look that anyone can appreciate.

52 A Candle That Smells Like Your Home State Homesick Scented Candle Amazon $31 See On Amazon With notes of honeysuckle and sweet melon, this Ohio candle is made to smell just like home. Or, if you aren’t from Ohio, it also comes in 49 other scents to match the other states. All of them are designed to burn for about three hours total.

53 This Pitcher That Adds Fruity Flavors To Water Prodyne Fruit Infusion Flavor Pitcher Amazon $20 See On Amazon Not a fan when it comes to drinking plain water? Just add your favorite fruits to this infusion pitcher, and their flavors will gradually seep out in the water. It also works great for brewing tea — and the pitcher is even 100% BPA-free.

54 A Decorative Tray For Vanities & Coffee Tables Home Redefined Decorative Serving Tray Amazon $23 See On Amazon Makeup supplies, flower vases, candles — this decorative tray is perfect for holding all of it and more. It’s made from medium-density fiberboard, making it sturdy enough for eating breakfast in bed. And if you aren’t into white? It also comes in more than 10 other colors.

55 The 24-Karat Gold Scrub That Helps Exfoliate Your Skin White Naturals 24K Gold Scrub Amazon $14 See On Amazon Dry skin is no match for this scrub, as it gently exfoliates away flakes from all over your body. It’s also made with real 24-karat gold, which helps brighten your skin so that you’re left looking radiant — and many reviewers raved about how it “smells great.”

56 These Throw Pillows Made With Soft Velvet Amazon Basics 2-Pack Velvet Fleece Decorative Throw Pillows Amazon $19 See On Amazon With 27 colors to choose from, you might have trouble limiting yourself to just one set of these throw pillows. Unlike some, these ones come filled so that there’s no need to buy any stuffing — and it only takes them about 24 hours to completely decompress out of the packaging.

57 The Silverware Set That Comes In 17 Different Finishes Gugrida 24-Piece Silverware Set Amazon $23 See On Amazon When you’ve finally grown tired of your silver utensils, why not upgrade to these gorgeous copper ones? They’re made from rust-resistant stainless steel — and if you aren’t into copper, you can also grab them in 17 other finishes. “The knives are nice and sharp,” wrote one reviewer. “They can cut through steak. You cannot go wrong with this flatware!”

58 This Brush That Glides Through Tangles & Knots Crave Naturals Glide Thru Detangling Brush for Adults & Kids Hair Amazon $12 See On Amazon Knotted, tangled hair is no match for this brush. The bristles are tipped with small cones, allowing them to gently separate knots instead of tug at them. It’s suitable for use on all types of hair — and you even have the choice of six different colors.

59 A Kit That Comes With Everything To Do Gel Manicures At Home Modelones Gel Nail Polish Kit Amazon $38 See On Amazon Don’t have time to hit the salon? Do your own gel manicure at home using this kit and save yourself more than a few dollars while you’re at it. Each kit includes seven different shades of gel polish, a bottle of topcoat, base coat, as well as all the tools you’ll need to file your nails into whatever shape you prefer.

60 The Classy Watch With A Leather Strap Timex Easy Reader 38mm Leather Strap Watch See On Amazon $33 See On Amazon You can’t go wrong with a classic watch — and despite its more-than-reasonable price, this one is even made with a genuine leather strap. It’s also water-resistant, which means you don’t need to worry about getting it wet on rainy days.

61 A Facial Cleansing Brush With 2 Scrubber Speeds Olay Regenerist Facial Cleansing Brush Amazon $21 See On Amazon Looking to get your pores extra-clean? This facial cleansing brush is a total game-changer. Two different speeds let you choose how intense of a scrub you’re getting, and it’s even suitable for use in the shower — just supply two of your own AA batteries.

62 This Weighted Blanket That Can Help Soothe Anxiety Adult Weighted Blanket Queen Size Amazon $40 See On Amazon This weighted blanket features box stitching so that the glass bead filling stays evenly distributed throughout. It’s available in different sizes as well as weights ranging from 15 to 25 pounds. Plus, it’s made with high-quality fabric that’s machine washable.

63 A Picture Frame That Comes In 4 Different Finishes Umbra Prisma Picture Frame Amazon $13 See On Amazon This picture frame will look great with those planters — and you can even arrange them as a centerpiece on your coffee table. It’s available in two sizes: 4 by 6 inches, as well as 4 by 4 inches. Plus, it comes in four different finishes: copper, black, chrome, or brass.

64 These Geometric Planters Made From Sleek Ceramic Kate Aspen Geometric Ceramic Planters Decorative Bowls (Set of 2) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Air plants, succulents, candles — these geometric planters are a great place for all of them and more. They’re made from sleek ceramic, with gold details around the rim and base that make them look more expensive than they are. Choose from two sizes: small or medium.