Even If You're Cheap AF, You'll Want At Least One Of These 40 Clever Bargain Finds On Amazon

I'll be the first to admit that I can be a little frugal at times, which is why I usually stick to the clever bargain finds on Amazon. They definitely don't disappoint, though. In fact, most of the things I discover on the site are fun, functional, and budget-friendly. If you're on the same page, I'm sure you'll want to add them to your cart, too.

To make your next shopping experience a little bit easier, I've come up with a list of cheap-but-amazing options that you and your wallet are sure to appreciate. Now, when I say "cheap," I don't mean lack of quality (these items do exactly what they promise and come with lots of great reviews from previous users). I simply mean affordable — and each of these items is just that.

Many of these products are so high in quality that friends and family will likely assume you've spent more on them than you actually did. So if you're on a budget — this list of genius products is definitely for you.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

01 A Pair Of Scissors With A Magnetic Holder For The Fridge EyUer Kitchen Shears Amazon $7 See On Amazon This pair of stainless steel scissors are sharp and efficient. They feature high-quality blades with a comfortable handle that's suited for both left and right-handed users. They even come with a magnetic holder that sticks to the refrigerator for easy access. Choose from three color combinations.

02 This Universal Socket Wrench Tool That Fixes Everything bnowi Universal Socket Wrench Tools Amazon $18 See On Amazon You can use this adjustable, universal socket wrench to fit hex nut, screw eye, hook, tension screw, and bolt head. The flexible shaft bends and twists to fit any space — and you can even attach it to your drill for larger jobs.

03 A Set Of Makeup-Removing Towels That Just Need Water ERASE YOUR FACE Make-up Removing Cloths Amazon $10 See On Amazon These makeup removing towels are eco-friendly and great for your skin. Made of soft polyblend microfiber, they only need water to instantly remove dirt and oil. The set comes in four bold colors and is suitable for all skin types.

04 This Magnetic Key Holder With Strong Adhesive Backing TWONE White Cloud Magnetic Wall Key Holder Amazon $8 See On Amazon Place this cute key holder at your entryway to store your house and car keys with ease. It features three powerful magnets and effortlessly mounts onto your wall with strong adhesive backing. Simply peel the backing off and stick it to any surface.

05 The UV Toothbrush Sanitizer That Helps Remove Bacteria Pursonic Portable UV Toothbrush Sanitizer Amazon $12 See On Amazon Use this toothbrush sanitizer to help remove harmful bacteria in between uses. It's equipped with ultraviolet light bulbs and travels easily in any bag or purse. The battery-operated sensor automatically turns on when you place your toothbrush inside and shuts off after five minutes.

06 A Refillable Hand Warmer Slim Enough To Fit In Your Pocket Zippo Refillable Hand Warmers Amazon $17 See On Amazon Tuck this Zippo hand warmer in your pocket or purse for easy access on colder days. It offers gentle warmth to fight frigid temps and conditions, protecting fingers from frostbite and discomfort. The device's slim design is easy to refill and use over and over again.

07 These Touchscreen Gloves That Are Warm & Functional Achiou Winter Knit Touchscreen Gloves Amazon $12 See On Amazon These gloves allow you to be warm and functional at the same time. They feature four-way stretch and come with three touchscreen fingers so you can use your phone while wearing them. The palm area offers anti-slip silicone padding for easy dexterity, too.

08 These Portable Soap Sheets For Cleaning Your Hands On The Go FOMIN Variety Pack Foaming Hand Soap Sheets (3-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon These foaming soap sheets make hand washing easier than ever. In this set, you'll receive three packs of soap sheets, each pack has a unique scent (lavender, sweet orange, and tea tree oil) and 100 soap sheets. Keep them in your bag for easy access or use them every day.

09 The Velvet Scrunchies With Hidden Pockets For Cash Fifwumang Velvet Scrunchie with Zipper Pocket (6-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon These scrunchies easily pull double duty. They come in a pack of six, each of which features a hidden pocket where you can tuck money, cosmetics, keys, and more. Made of premium velvet, they're soft and gentle on your hair and skin.

10 The Smart Plug That Helps You Control Electronics From Afar TP-Link Kasa Smart Plug Amazon $20 See On Amazon Control your electronics via voice control or app with this easy-to-use smart plug. Pair it with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, or Microsoft Cortana and set schedules as needed. It features a compact design, plugging into any outlet without taking up much room.

11 A Sleek Wireless Charger That Powers Devices Quickly & Easily TOZO Wireless Charger Amazon $12 See On Amazon This wireless charging pad powers electronic devices while keeping things neat. It supports all types of devices that have wireless charging receivers, and its LED indicator lights alert you when each device is charging and fully charged. There are several metallic colors available for your choosing.

12 A Hands-Free Sanitizer Dispenser With Motion Detection MiKoSoRu Touchless Automatic Soap Dispenser Amazon $20 See On Amazon Fill this hands-free pump with sanitizer or liquid soap for quick and simple disinfecting. It features motion-detected dispensing and holds up to 9.8 ounces of liquid at a time. Powered by four AAA batteries, this leak-proof pump operates efficiently without needing to be plugged in.

13 The Bluetooth Headphones With Over 100 Hours Of Playtime Picun Wireless Headphones Amazon $29 See On Amazon These powerful over-the-ear headphones offer up to 110 hours of playtime in just one charge. They're soft and comfortable to wear, featuring padded ear cups and a foldable design for simple transporting. Bluetooth technology allows them to connect quickly and easily to your electronic devices, making them a great portable option for any situation.

14 These Popular High-Rise Leggings With A Textured Design Varuwy High Waist Yoga Pants Amazon $14 See On Amazon Designed with a high waist and breathable, four-way stretch, these leggings are great for working out and beyond. They're made of textured, moisture-wicking fabric that's ultra-soft and lightweight for easy movement. These are also available in a wide variety of colors, and you can wear them for yoga, cycling, running errands, or anything in-between.

15 The Herb-Stripping Tool That Makes Food Prep Easy ropto Stainless Steel Leaf Herb Stripper Amazon $14 See On Amazon Food prepping will be easier than ever before with this herb-stripping tool. It features eight holes to fit various herbs and veggies and is easy to clean and store. Use it for kale, collard greens, parsley, rosemary, and more.

16 An Essential Oil Diffuser That Fits Into Your Car's Cup Holder One Fire Car Diffuser for Essential Oils Amazon $20 See On Amazon Place this car humidifier and diffuser in your cup holder for great-smelling and easily breathable air. Simply fill it up with water, add your favorite essential oil, and plug it into your car's USB port. There's an on-and-off switch and you can choose between continuous or intermittent mist, or select your favorite of seven light colors.

17 This Phone & Smartwatch Stand That Organizes Your Tech OMOTON 2 in 1 Universal Desktop Stand Holder Amazon $15 See On Amazon This watch and phone stand stores and holds your electronic devices with ease. Compatible with all mobile phones and smartwatches, it can also accommodate most tablets even with the case on. It also features an anti-skid silicone pad on the bottom for safety. Choose from a variety of colors.

18 This Car Visor Clip For Storing Glasses, Tickets, & More Boao Sunglasses Holder (4-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Place these clips on your car's visor for an easy place to store glasses, tickets, cards, and other items. They feature durable clip ends to store two items at once and shouldn't scratch or damage any item placed within. Each clip in this pack of four is rotatable 180 degrees, allowing you to adjust it vertically or horizontally as needed.

19 A 100-Pack Of Disposable Face Masks With Elastic Ear Loops NNPCBT 3 Ply Black Disposable Face Masks (100-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon It seems that you can never have too many disposable masks these days. And with this pack of 100, you won't ever have to go without. They feature three-ply protection with great breathability and offer elastic ear loops for comfortable daily wear. Keep them all for yourself or share with family and friends.

20 The Versatile Hair-Styling Tool For Braids, Ponytails, & More Teenitor Topsy Hair Tail Tools Amazon $7 See On Amazon This styling tool allows you to create a variety of hairstyles with simplicity, including intricate braids, ponytails, and more. The set offers two sizes — small and large — which are both flexible and strong for all hair types. And since four come in one pack, you can share.

21 The Silicone Hair Brush That Cleans & Massages Your Scalp Heeta Scalp Care Hair Brush Amazon $9 See On Amazon This scrub brush is great for cleansing and shampooing your hair while massaging your scalp. Made of high-quality and durable silicone, it helps increase blood circulation while you wash. It's lightweight, compact, and fits into the palm of your hand.

22 This Heat-Resistant Styling Mat That Holds Your Hot Hair Tools Milaya Beauty Large Silicone Heat Resistant Styling Station Mat Amazon $14 See On Amazon You can help prevent countertop damage from curling irons and other hair-styling tools with this heat-resistant mat. It’s flexible, durable, and large enough to fit multiple tools — but it can also be wrapped around those tools for storage and traveling. The silicone surface is heat-safe up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit and is easy to clean with soap and water.

23 A Sleek, Frosted Water Bottle With Drinking Reminders ARCANA Water Bottle With Time Marker Amazon $20 See On Amazon Get your daily intake of water with this convenient frosted bottle. It features time markers that remind you when it's time to drink up — and it's even made with BPA-free plastic that's durable and easy to fill (as well as leakproof). Choose from black and white.

24 These LED Touch Lamps For Colorful, Ambient Lighting VillaCool Smart Table Lamp Amazon $20 See On Amazon Place these table lamps by your bedside for beautiful ambient lighting. They're touch-controlled for easy use and offer three levels of lighting in varying colors. The small design makes them perfect for any area while the plastic construction makes them durable.

25 The Cake Tool That'll Help You Bake Pretty Much Any Shape MiTBA Cake Shapers Amazon $13 See On Amazon Use this cake shaper to create any shape or size cake you'd like. Each piece is small, easy-to-store, and easily used for bread, cupcakes, mousse, and other baked confections. Made of food-grade silicone, these strips have a heat resistance of up to 480 degrees Fahrenheit.

26 A Portable Charger That Can Power 2 Devices At Once POWEROWL Portable Charger Amazon $19 See On Amazon This lightweight portable charger offers dual high-speed charging that's quick and effective. In fact, it features a quality lithium battery that can charge two devices at once. The power bank is small enough to fit in pretty much any bag or pocket, and it's compatible with most phone types.

27 The Mini Keyboard Cleaner With Powerful Suction MECO Keyboard Cleaner Amazon $22 See On Amazon This keyboard cleaner offers powerful cordless suction. The handheld design features a rechargeable battery and cleans dust, crumbs, and more with ease. Packaged with two different vacuum nozzles, this device allows you to clean any tight space as needed.

28 A Cable Organizer That Helps Prevent Tangling & Fraying INCHOR Cable Organizer Amazon $9 See On Amazon This cable organizer helps prevent power cords from tangling and fraying. It's made of strong, yet flexible material and comes with a durable adhesive that keeps it in place. The cord clips secure wires and cords without issue and can also be used as a pen holder.

29 This Pour-Over Coffee Dripper Made With Stainless Steel LHS Pour Over Coffee Dripper Amazon $13 See On Amazon You can make delicious coffee with this pour-over coffee dripper. It fits most coffee pots and mugs and features a fine stainless steel mesh filter that strains to perfection. It's also accompanied by a cleaning brush and can be easily washed with water (or placed in your dishwasher).

30 A Set Of Facial Sheet Masks That'll Help Rejuvenate Your Skin Glam Up Facial Sheet Mask Amazon $10 See On Amazon These 12 face masks will help nourish and rejuvenate your skin within minutes. Made of various natural ingredients from shea butter and tomato to peppermint and green tea, these masks are suitable and effective for different skin types. Each one is also hypoallergenic and cruelty-free.

31 These Reusable Stainless Steel Straws With Silicone Tips Homemo Metal Stainless Steel Straws Drinking Straws (8-Pack) Amazon $4 See On Amazon These reusable stainless steel straws are great for you and the environment. They're made of food-grade steel that's BPA-free, and four of them come with soft silicone tips. They're offered in a set of eight and can be easily cleaned with the accompanying nylon brush. Use them over and over again to reduce waste.

32 The Camera Lens Set That Helps You Take High-Quality Photos LEKNES 3-in-1 Phone Camera Lens Amazon $19 See On Amazon You can use this cell phone lens kit to improve the quality of your photos and videos. It comes with three premium lenses that capture every detail while expanding your camera's field of view. Simply attach the lenses to your phone via the included rubber clip and begin taking professional-looking pictures. It's that easy.

33 This 5-Pack Of Cozy Wool Socks For Less Than $15 Justay Wool Socks Amazon $12 See On Amazon You can stay warm inside or outside in these rabbit wool socks. They come in a pack of five that are breathable and dry, complete with elastic enforcements. Made to fit most sizes (specifically sizes 5 to 9), they offer great stretch while remaining snug on the feet.

34 These Blue Light-Blocking Glasses That Help Reduce Eye Strain Gaoye Blue Light Blocking Glasses (3-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon These blue light-blocking glasses feature non-polarized, anti-reflective lenses that offer UV-400 protection. They help reduce eyestrain and fatigue often associated with prolonged computer, TV, and phone use. The frames — which come in a set of three — are durable and lightweight, making them suitable for all-day wear.

35 A Magnetic Knife Strip That's Easy To Install In Your Kitchen X-bet MAGNET Magnetic Strip for Knives Amazon $10 See On Amazon Place this magnetic knife strip in your kitchen for easy access to your much-needed utensils. It features a strong adhesive backing that makes it simple to install while providing durable holding power. Great for other items such as office supplies, keys, and tools, this strip can be cut and used in any area of your home or office.

36 This Eyeliner-Removing Pen Formulated With Vitamin E Neutrogena Makeup Remover Eraser Stick Amazon $8 See On Amazon Instead of removing and redoing all of your makeup in an area where you made an application mistake, just break out this makeup-removing pen. It'll help remove stray eyeliner and lipstick marks with a few smooth swipes — without smudging the rest — all thanks to its gentle, yet effective formula made with nourishing vitamin E.

37 The Freezer Pod For Storing Frozen Soup, Sauce, & More PrepWorks Freezer Pod Amazon $15 See On Amazon This freezer pod makes it easier than ever to meal prep your sauce, store your frozen soup, and more. The unit has four compartments that'll hold the food of your choice, and it even boasts a silicone lid that'll help keep it covered in the freezer. You can write on it, too, so you know what's what when you're planning your meals.

38 A Stylish Stick-On Wallet That's Made For Your Phone Cardly Cell Phone Card Holder Stick on Wallet Amazon $0 See On Amazon Sometimes, lugging your phone and wallet around separately is just too much — and this stick-on wallet can help. It's essentially a slim wallet with a strong adhesive on the back that attaches to your phone, complete with card slots and a button for closure. It's available in six colors, all of which have premium stitching on the inside.

39 This Double-Sided Cookie Spatula With A Built-In Dough Scoop Talisman Designs 2-in-1 Cookie Scoop Spatula Amazon $16 See On Amazon Thanks to this double-sided spatula, baking cookies has never been simpler. The utensil — which is made with nylon and silicone — has a spatula on one side and a 1-tablespoon scoop on the other. That way, stirring dough and scooping it onto the pan is a breeze (and only requires one tool). It's also heat-resistant up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit.