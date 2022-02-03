Drama aside, there are so many memorable moments in HBO Max’s Euphoria that make you realize just how important your favorite people are to you. This Valentine’s Day, why not take some inspiration from some of the most tender moments on the hit show to show your loved ones how much you care with a small gift or card? There are tons of truly unique Euphoria-inspired cards and gifts for Valentine’s Day on Etsy that are perfect for any fan of the show.

One thing’s for sure: we can’t talk about love without mentioning everyone’s favorite couple from Euphoria, Jules and Rue. These two go through it in the first season of Euphoria, and only time will tell if their relationship will make it in Season 2. However, even if these two call it quits, they still gave us plenty of heart-warming moments in the show, like when they sit forehead-to-forehead and Jules narrates that no one has ever looked at her like Rue. Swoon.

But even outside of the “Rules” relationship, there are plenty of great Euphoria quotes from the cast that can help you express your love. I mean, who can forget Maddy’s iconic quote, “B*itch, you’re my soulmate?” If that doesn’t say love, I don’t know what does. For more sweet (and a little sassy) Euphoria Valentine’s Day cards and gifts, check out these options on Etsy.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

01 Euphoria Mini Valentines Euphoria Mini Valentines ( Set of 10) Etsy $8 See On Etsy Show your besties how much you care with this set of 10 Euphoria mini valentines on Etsy. There are plenty to send to all your favorite people to let them know you’re “Maddy” about them.

02 Smells Like Fezco Euphoria Candle C&E - Smells Like Fezco Candle Etsy $18 See On Etsy With this soy wax candle, you get to choose what you think Fezco smells like. Pick from scents like cedar, flannel, and musk, and send your friend a little bit of Fezco.

03 B*tch, You’re My Soulmate Euphoria Card B*tch, You're My Soulmate Valentine's Day Card Etsy $6 See On Etsy Your partner deserves only the best, and this sweet and funny Euphoria soulmate card will show them just how much you love them. Slip it into the included envelope to show them they’re the Jules to your Rue.

04 Soulmate Euphoria Keychain B*tch, You're My Soulmate Keychain Amazon $13 See On Etsy Or maybe your one and only would prefer a soulmate keychain to remind them of your love year-round. You could even grab a matching one for yourself, too.

05 Rue & Jules Euphoria Card Rue & Jules Card Etsy $6 See On Etsy Whether you’re officially on Team “Rules” or not, this sentimental Euphoria card makes a great valentine. The illustrations are gorgeous, and there’s a sweet quote from Jules on the front.

06 Fezco Euphoria Sticker Fezco Euphoria Sticker Etsy $3 See On Etsy This vinyl sticker features everyone’s favorite kind-hearted illicit substances dealer, Fezco. It’s a fun gift on its own for any Euphoria fan, but you can also slip it into a Valentine for the holiday.

07 “Hope Your Day’s Euphoric” Card Euphoric ’Happy‘ Birthday Card Etsy $7 See On Etsy While labeled as a birthday card, there’s no reason why you can’t gift your love this “euphoric” card for Valentine’s Day. Plus, it features an illustration of everyone’s favorite couple, Jules and Rue.

08 Fezco & Rue Euphoria Poster Euphoria Poster Etsy $20 See On Etsy Every Euphoria fan will appreciate this vintage-style wall poster of Fezco and Rue. You can snag it in multiple sizes so it’ll fit any space, or you can purchase the digital download and print it from home.

09 Soulmate Scented Candle B*tch You're My Soulmate Conversation Hearts Euphoria Aromatherapy Candles Etsy $20 See On Etsy The sweet scent of this vanilla bean Euphoria candle will remind your BFF of how much you love them — and Euphoria. You can also requested personalization on the label to make it even more special.