Drama aside, there are so many memorable moments in HBO Max’s Euphoria that make you realize just how important your favorite people are to you. This Valentine’s Day, why not take some inspiration from some of the most tender moments on the hit show to show your loved ones how much you care with a small gift or card? There are tons of truly unique Euphoria-inspired cards and gifts for Valentine’s Day on Etsy that are perfect for any fan of the show.
One thing’s for sure: we can’t talk about love without mentioning everyone’s favorite couple from Euphoria, Jules and Rue. These two go through it in the first season of Euphoria, and only time will tell if their relationship will make it in Season 2. However, even if these two call it quits, they still gave us plenty of heart-warming moments in the show, like when they sit forehead-to-forehead and Jules narrates that no one has ever looked at her like Rue. Swoon.
But even outside of the “Rules” relationship, there are plenty of great Euphoria quotes from the cast that can help you express your love. I mean, who can forget Maddy’s iconic quote, “B*itch, you’re my soulmate?” If that doesn’t say love, I don’t know what does. For more sweet (and a little sassy) Euphoria Valentine’s Day cards and gifts, check out these options on Etsy.
We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.