I need the “press for ice cream” phone.
An edible hotel pop-up is coming to New York City, and this sneak peek of the experience will make you want to enter ASAP.
McCormick and luxury hotel Omni Berkshire Place teamed up to transform a 1,000 square foot suite into a Flavor Suite to celebrate the 2022 Flavor Forecast.
The Flavor Forecast is the result of a year-long process with expert input from across five worldwide regions. This year, the focus is on the story behind flavors, the addition of sweetness, and taking time with your food — all of which you’ll experience in the Flavor Suite.