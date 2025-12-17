Emily Alyn Lind is a Type B airport girl — so much so that she can never make it there before the checked bag cutoff time for her flight. But she swears this is a good thing. “I’m not someone who needs things to be a certain way because I can’t be,” she tells Elite Daily. “I need to be able to jump on a plane with no notice and go with the flow.”

Looking at the year she’s had, it makes sense why Lind has adopted this “ready for anything” mindset. The 23-year-old actor has been working with Lipault Paris to highlight the luggage that keeps her busy life streamlined. In June, she starred in the Amazon Prime series We Were Liars, inspired by the bestselling book of the same. The show was picked up for Season 2 in September. Two months later, Lind got the green light for her directorial debut with Where Are They Now, a psychological thriller, set in 2006, about child actors.

The world of the upcoming film is something Lind can relate to, as a former child actor since age 6, when she played Young Lily in The Secret Life of Bees. She’s also the daughter of One Tree Hill alum Barbara Alyn Woods and film producer John Lind, so she’s learned a lot about how shows and movies are made. “Being on set for the last 19 years of my life, all I did was watch as much as I could and studied under some really great cinematographers,” she says. “It’s just the most exciting thing in the world. All I’ve ever wanted to do is to direct.”

How does she do it all? Well, mostly by keeping her routine simple so she can focus her energy where it really matters. Here’s everything Lind packs in her carry-on to keep travel days easy, including the scoop on that signature red lip color she wears all over her Instagram grid.

A Stylish Bag To Hold It All Together

Lind is a roller bag and backpack traveler, and she loves this one that fits a laptop up to 15.6 inches long and has a rubber-effect finish that won’t get damaged when thrown in the back of an Uber or into an overhead compartment.

A Red Lip To Keep Her Looking Fresh

It’s no shock that a Type B girl is not going to do skin care on the plane. “My skin hates me for it,” Lind says. “But I think it’s better not to really touch anything on the plane if you can.”

In this case, a little hand sanitizer and rouge is all she needs. She’s a fan of the Dior and Charlotte Tilbury lines. “You put it on, and then my hack is that you put a loose pressing powder on top of it lightly, then dab more lipstick on top of that, and it does not come off,” she says. “You can really overline with a matte shade.”

Supplies For Getting Work Done Off The Grid

Life hack: Everyone will believe you if you said there was no Wi-Fi on the plane, so take a moment to unplug for a bit. “It’s the only time you can do that,” Lind says. She loves working without her phone in the early mornings and while she’s on airplanes.

Her off-the-grid supplies include a script binder if she’s studying lines, a simple Moleskine notebook, and her favorite pens, which range from fountain pens to random ones she picked up at hotels or restaurants. She goes for “the pen that makes you look like you have really good handwriting and is just so easy to write with,” she says. “I’m like, I cannot replace this. It’s really important to me. Those are my lucky charms.”

An NBA Cap Curated For Her Destination

Part of Lind’s off-duty travel uniform includes an NBA cap, so she always has one in her bag ready to step off the plane with.

“If I wear glasses and a baseball cap, then I can do a red lip, black trench coat, backpack, boots, whatever, and it looks put-together,” Lind says. “I’ll wear a Knicks cap or a Lakers cap and put a red lip on, and no one knows that I was just traveling for 12 hours. It’s amazing. I have the system down. I look chic at the airport, I swear. I really do.”