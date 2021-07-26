59 Dope Things Selling Out Fast On Amazon

You know what they say: If you love someone, let them go. Well, whoever first uttered those sage words of advice obviously wasn’t shopping on Amazon. Though it might be true for a significant other, the best items on Amazon aren’t here to stay. If you find something you can’t live without, it’s best to snatch it up right then and there or you risk never finding it again. You never know when something may go viral, and you find that you’re suddenly not the only one clamoring for it.

Every month, it seems that social media discovers — and goes crazy for — something new on Amazon. I’ve definitely fallen for the “TikTok made me buy it” trick and found great new stuff that I use almost daily. But the problem with the viral quality of these products is that they tend to sell out quickly, so you’ve got to jump on the trend early or risk waiting weeks for it to come back in stock. On this list, you’ll find 59 incredible items that you didn’t know you needed– and they’re all selling fast. Jump on this no-touch door opener tool, cordless mini food processor, or portable bag hook before it’s too late or be sorry you waited to check out.

01 A Purse Insert For Organizing Your Favorite Bag LEXSION Felt Purse Insert Amazon $29 See On Amazon Digging through your purse to find what seems like the world’s tiniest lipstick is overrated. This felt purse insert helps you make sense of the contents of your handbag and transfer items from one bag to another easily. There are 13 total pockets to separate and sort everyday essentials. It comes in a variety of colors and sizes so you can match the insert to your purse interior.

02 This Facial Brush Massages & Gently Exfoliates For A Deep Clean EZBASICS Facial Cleansing Brush Amazon $25 See On Amazon For gentle exfoliation and a through wash, try this facial cleansing brush. Silicone grooves and sonic vibrations massage your face while cleansing to remove makeup, deep clean your pores, and reduce blackheads. This brush is suitable for all skin types and is fully waterproof, so you can use it in the shower or at the sink.

03 A Popcorn Maker You Can Take Anywhere DASH Popcorn Maker Amazon $17 See On Amazon I’ve found an easier way to make my favorite snack: The DASH popcorn maker makes 16 cups of popcorn at once, just like at the movies. There’s an included butter melting tray at the top, but you don’t need anything besides popcorn kernels to operate the machine if you’d rather skip the butter or oil. The compact size and retro-inspired design make it a great addition to your dorm room, kitchen, camper, and more.

04 A Set Of Dish Towels To Complete Your Kitchen DII Oversized Cotton Dish Towels (Set of 5) Amazon $14 See On Amazon This set of five matching dish towels will really make you feel like you have your life together. Available in eight colors to complement your kitchen decor, each set has a variety of patterns and two different sizes included. They’re 100% cotton, machine-washable, and make for a thoughtful housewarming gift.

05 This Hair Dryer Is A Dyson Dupe For Less Than $50 LPINYE Professional Hair Dryer With Diffuser Amazon $40 See On Amazon There’s no need to splurge on brand-name hair dryers when salon-level hair styles can be yours every day — even on a budget. The upgraded motor of the LPINYE professional hair dryer packs a serious punch, but is lighter and quieter than other comparable hair dryers. Three heat settings, two speeds and three different nozzles mean it’s suitable for all hair types, and the small size makes it easy to pack with you anywhere.

06 A Slide-Out Spice Rack To Organize Your Ingredients Lynk Slide Out Spice Rack Amazon $44 See On Amazon Make sense of your spice cabinet by installing this slide-out spice rack. The gliding chrome-coated steel rack holds spices, condiments, and other commonly-used ingredients for easy access while cooking. It measures 10.3 by 8.3 inches, and if your cabinets are tall enough, you can even stack two units on top of each other for double the storage.

07 This Unique Eyebrow Pen Makes Hairlike Strokes With One Swipe MoonKong 4-Point Eyebrow Pen Amazon $10 See On Amazon I’ve used a lot of methods for filling in my brows, but nothing quite like the MoonKong eyebrow pen. The unique quad-pronged felt tip makes realistic, hairlike strokes with ease, saving you time on your makeup and leaving you with natural-looking full and defined brows. It comes in four waterproof shades with stencils and an eyebrow razor included to make your makeup routine even easier.

08 These Satin Pillowcases Will Save Your Hair & Upgrade Your Bedding Bedsure Satin Pillowcase (2-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Replace your cotton pillowcases with these satin ones, and watch your hair transform. Satin fabric produces less friction, smoothing frizzy, dry hair and helping it retain moisture. Those with curly hair will find that the swap will keep their curls intact and help prevent breakage because satin won’t absorb your hair products like other materials. Not to mention, it’s an easy, luxurious upgrade for your bed.

09 This Filtered Water Fountain To For Fresher Water For Your Pets Furrybaby Pet Water Fountain Amazon $22 See On Amazon Your pets deserve the best, and that includes their water. This Furrybaby pet water fountain quietly filters and circulates to remove dirt, hair and food particles. Pets drink from the top level while the filter below keeps their water fresh all day long. It holds up to two liters of water and has a handy window with an LED light so you can easily monitor how much is left.

10 A Pillow Made Just For Relaxing In The Bathtub Gorilla Grip Spa Bath Pillow Amazon $25 See On Amazon Sure, you might be lounging in your bathtub at home, but this Gorilla Grip bath pillow will make it feel like a spa treatment. Suction cups adhere to your bathtub so you can kick back and relax against a comfortable foam pillow instead of hard porcelain. The orthopedic design supports your head and neck, and the waterproof fabric is easy to keep clean.

11 This Device Hooks Onto Your Keychain & Helps Keep Your Hands Clean In Public No Touch Door Opener Tool (3-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon If the pandemic made you more conscious of all the surfaces you unintentionally touch every day, you’re not alone. These multifunctional door opener tools come in handy for pressing buttons in elevators, card machines, and ATMs, opening doors, and operating touchscreen devices without touching anything. Rather than sanitizing your hands every time you enter a room, just periodically sanitize the tool and you’re good to go. Slide it onto your keychain for easy access while you’re out and about.

12 These Bluetooth Headphones Are An Absolute Steal iJoy Matte Foldable Bluetooth Headphones Amazon $12 See On Amazon Bluetooth headphones are practically an essential these days, and you can’t get a better bargain than this matte foldable pair. These headphones boast wireless Bluetooth capability, noise-cancelling, comfortable ear cups, and high-quality sound for the price. They’ll work up to 32 feet away from your device, and the battery lasts up to six hours.

13 This Kitchen Tool Opens, Pits & Slices Avocados All In One Tool OXO Good Grips 3-in-1 Avocado Slicer Amazon $10 See On Amazon You’ve heard of 2-in-1 shampoo/conditioner, now get ready for the kitchen equivalent: The OXO good grips 3-in-1 avocado slicer. No longer will making avocado toast require multiple tools. Use the serrated blade to slice your avocado in half, remove the pit with their patented pitter, and slice it evenly with the fan blade. It’s every millennial’s dream tool, and it’s so inexpensive that you might actually be able to buy this and a house one day.

14 This Fast-Drying Top Coat Seals Your Mani In Place For Up To Two Weeks Seche Vite Dry Fast Top Nail Coat (.5 oz) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Protect your manicure with Seche Vite, a quick-drying top coat for long-lasting nail polish. The cruelty-free, vegan formula gives a glossy coat and helps your mani last up to two weeks without chipping, and Amazon customers can’t get enough of it. “Hands down the best fast drying top coat out there,” one reviewer wrote. “My nails dry very quickly with this, and I am comfortable doing almost anything after about 10 minutes...I'm a doctor and don't have much free time, but this top coat really lets me paint my nails as often as I want since it dries so quickly!”

15 These Compression Yoga Shorts Are A Workout Essential THE GYM PEOPLE High Waist Yoga Shorts Amazon $20 See On Amazon These high waisted yoga shorts are a perfect addition to your workout apparel. Available in over 25 colors and patterns, you can stock up and match them with everything. Opaque, moisture-wicking fabric with two large side pockets make these shorts perfect for working out, running errands, and lounging. - Available Sizes: X-Small — X-Large

16 A Tiered Basket Rack You Can Use Anywhere Mikasa 3-Tier Metal Market Basket Amazon $60 See On Amazon This three-tiered metal basket has a multitude of possibilities. Use it in your kitchen for fresh produce, in a child’s bedroom for toy and game storage, or in the laundry room to sort clothes. Small enough to fit in small spaces but durable enough to withstand some weight, you can remove and re-arrange the baskets as you please.

17 This Facial Hair Remover Is Subtle & Painless Finishing Touch Painless Hair Remover Amazon $15 See On Amazon Hair removal will be done in a snap with the Finishing Touch hair remover. This razor painlessly and seamlessly removes hair from your face, whether it’s peach fuzz or unwanted thicker hair. The head of the hair remover spins and gently cuts off hairs, with a built-in light to see what you’re doing. Your skin will be baby smooth in no time at all.

18 This Kitchen Gadget Makes Up To Six Eggs At Once, However You Want DASH Egg Cooker Amazon $20 See On Amazon How do you take your eggs in the morning? Using the DASH egg cooker, you’ll be serving them poached, deviled, or boiled in no time. You can even make omelettes and scrambles! It cooks up to six eggs at once, simplifying breakfast for a crowd, and shuts off automatically to avoid overcooking. One reviewer wrote “Its convenient, compact and time saving; this kitchen gadget is a game changer!”

19 These Rectangular Sunglasses Are Super 90s Chic & Affordable BUTABY Rectangle Sunglasses (2-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Get yourself some on-trend rectangular sunglasses without breaking the bank with these rectangle sunglasses. They mimic higher-end pairs worn by the likes of Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber, but without the high-end price tag. Snag a two pack in black and tortoiseshell, respectively, or opt for a fun pastel pair.

20 This Drugstore Blush Has A Cult Following Milani Baked Matte Blush Amazon $8 See On Amazon Milani is a cruelty-free drugstore favorite, and their baked matte blush is so beloved it has over 14,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. Swipe it onto your cheeks, nose, or wherever you want for a pop of pigmented color and natural-looking shimmer. Choose from 15 rich, buildable shades, and feel free to grab more than one while you’re at it since they’re under $10.

21 An Ergonomic Kitchen Mat For Back Pain & Better Posture WISELIFE Anti-Fatigue Kitchen Mat Amazon $24 See On Amazon Being on your feet while cooking or cleaning gets tiring after a long day, so you need this anti-fatigue kitchen mat. Place it in front of your sink or anywhere else you tend to stand for extended periods, and let the ergonomic memory foam support your feet and back. Specially engineered for easy cleaning and non-slip support, your posture will thank you.

22 A Cell Phone Stand Perfect For Your Nightstand Or Office Lamicall Cell Phone Stand Amazon $10 See On Amazon This versatile cell phone stand is the perfect accessory for following recipes, watching videos, FaceTime or speaker calls, and propping your phone up while it charges. Simply thread your charger through the hole in the back of the stand to avoid cord clutter and keep your phone at a visible angle. The sturdy aluminum alloy stand fits most smartphones, even with a thick case.

23 These Environmentally-Friendly Soap Dishes Are Perfect For Your Bathroom Or Kitchen Yeuligo Soap Dish (2-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Soap dishes can get gross fast, so a self-draining dish like this one is incredibly useful. The entire thing can be disassembled for easy cleaning, and is made of environmentally-conscious bamboo fiber and corn starch. The bamboo lattice block keeps your bar of soap from sitting in its own grime, and the package includes two dishes and two soap saver bags.

24 This Kitchen Organizer Practically Organizes Your Cookware For You X-cosrack Pot Pan Lid Rack Amazon $24 See On Amazon Establish some order in your cabinets with this pot and pan lid rack. Eleven adjustable dividers neatly separate your pans and lids and keep them upright. The entire rack is expandable, from 16.5 up to 29 inches to fit your cabinets, and you can also divide it into three separate organizers. It can hold up to 22 pounds of cookware, so you can even use this for cast iron and other heavy pans.

25 These Revitalizing Under Eye Patches Are Perfect For Treating Yourself Permotary 24K Gold Gel Collagen Eye Patches (30 Pairs) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Treat yourself to a self-care moment with these gold under-eye patches. They contain soothing and revitalizing ingredients, like hyaluronic acid to add moisture to your under eye area and collagen to plump your skin and restore signs of fatigue. Each pack contains 30 pairs, enough for more than six months of weekly treatment.

26 A Set Of Velvet Hangers To Streamline Your Closet Amazon Basics Velvet Non-Slip Clothes Hangers (30-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Few things make your closet look more streamlined than matching hangers. I love the look of these black and rose gold velvet hangers, and they come in a pack of 30 so you’ll have more than enough. They’re non-slip and strong enough even for heavier pieces, with smooth edges to prevent creases in your favorite clothes.

27 This Milk Frother Makes Starbucks-Quality Coffee At Home SIMPLETaste Handheld Milk Frother Amazon $10 See On Amazon Elevate your morning coffee with this handheld milk frother. It’s super easy to use: Just press the power button while the whisk is submerged in a cup of milk, and froth for 15 to 30 seconds until it’s foamed to your liking. You’ll be recreating storebought cappuccinos and lattes in no time (and maybe even saving money on coffee each month.)

28 This Patterned Throw Blanket Is Cute Indoors & Out DII Herringbone Cotton Throw Blanket Amazon $22 See On Amazon This herringbone throw blanket adds a subtle pop of pattern to your couch or bed. The 100% cotton blanket measures 50 by 60 inches, with a decorative fringe edge, and comes in eight colors. It’s perfect anywhere you want to add some visual interest, and for beach and park outings. It’s even machine-washable.

29 This Hairbrush Is Made For Styling Curly Hair Diane Professional Styling Brush Amazon $6 See On Amazon This nylon hairbrush is advertised for the pros, but anyone can use it for salon-quality styling. Ideal for naturally curly and textured hair, it’s designed to smoothly detangle your hair with ease. It can also help distribute conditioner and other hair products evenly from root to tip, and it’s just $6 to boot.

30 This Organizer Helps You Makes Sense Of Your Teas YouCopia Tea Organizer Amazon $25 See On Amazon Tea lovers, there’s a more efficient way to store all the varieties, or should I say, varie-teas, in your pantry. The YouCopia tea organizer is double-sided, with six removable, clear bins on each side, perfectly sized for teabags. Each bin holds 10 to 12 standard teabags, according to one reviewer, and will save you all the space from storing entire boxes. You’ll also be able to see exactly what types of tea you have, rather than digging through a bin or hiding boxes in your pantry.

31 This Travel-Size Steamer Is Perfect For Any Occasion Hilife Clothes Steamer Amazon $28 See On Amazon This travel-size clothes steamer is practically a wardrobe essential. It’s small enough to pack in a suitcase but big enough to hold 8 ounces of water for about 15 minutes of steaming. Use it at home or on the go, and your clothes will be wrinkle-free and ready for whatever the day brings you.

32 This Clip Lets You Hang Your Bag Off Of Almost Any Surface Clipa Instant Bag Hanger Amazon $15 See On Amazon Never let your purse touch the ground in a public restroom again once you invest in this instant bag hanger. It looks like an oversize key ring, but it clips on to your purse, backpack, or diaper bag and opens up to make a hook you can hang just about anywhere. Use it to hang your bag off of a table, countertop, car seat, restroom door, stroller handle — it works almost anywhere. One reviewer even used theirs to clip together grocery bags so they didn’t topple over in the passenger seat.

33 An Orthopedic Knee Pillow To Align Your Spine While You Sleep ComfiLife Orthopedic Knee Pillow Amazon $20 See On Amazon Some people need all the help they can get in pursuit of a good night’s sleep, especially if you’re pregnant, deal with back or joint pain, or are recovering from an injury. This orthopedic knee pillow is here to help: Position it under your thigh, between your knees or shins, or under your calf to align your spine while you sleep, relieving pressure on your back, hips, and joints. Made of high-density memory foam with contoured curves on either side, it promises to provide long-lasting comfort.

34 This Half-Moon Teapot Makes Loose Leaf Teas With Ease Primula Half Moon Teapot Amazon $14 See On Amazon For brewing large quantities of loose-leaf teas, look no further than this half moon teapot. It has a built-in stainless steel filter, into which you scoop your favorite tea leaves. Add hot water, and watch your tea brew to your desired strength before serving. Best of all, the entire teapot is dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup when tea time is over.

35 This Wireless Charger Can Charge Just About Any Small Device Anker Wireless Charger Amazon $13 See On Amazon Conveniently charge your phone just by setting it down on this wireless charging pad. Most smartphones, as well as wireless devices like AirPods are compatible with this charger, which you can use just about anywhere. It’s even capable of charging through a thick phone case.

36 This Food Scale Is An Essential, Even For Casual Cooks GreaterGoods Digital Food Kitchen Scale Amazon $13 See On Amazon As a novice home cook, I can’t tell you how many times I’ve stared at a recipe in disbelief, asking myself “How exactly do they expect me to measure 10 ounces?” It’s probably time for me to invest in a digital kitchen scale, which can measure up to 11 pounds of food at once. It shows weight in ounces or grams, with an easy-to-read display and simple design available in six colors. It even comes with a two year warranty so you can easily replace it if something goes wrong.

37 These Soft Fairy Lights Set The Vibe In Any Space Minetom USB Fairy String Lights Amazon $12 See On Amazon These dainty string lights are the perfect bedroom accessory. It comes with 200 mini bulbs on 66 feet of string to create warm, ambient lighting. Use the included remote to easily change the the mode, adjust the brightness, or set an automatic shut-off timer. These lights are waterproof, with a thick internal copper wire that makes it easy to wrap and arrange them.

38 This Mini Food Processor Makes Prep Work Easy In Small Kitchens Kocbelle Food Processor Amazon $25 See On Amazon This compact, wireless food processor is just what you need for food prep in a small kitchen. The glass bowl holds just 1.3 cups of food, and every piece of the food processor comes apart and packs away neatly. There’s just one button to operate, so you can easily use it for chopping vegetables, making baby food, and preparing even purees and sauces.

39 A Security Camera You Can Put Anywhere Wyze Indoor and Outdoor Cam Amazon $34 See On Amazon Use the Wyze indoor and outdoor security camera to keep an eye on your property while you’re away. It’s weather-resistant and records video whenever motion and sound are detected, sending an alert to your phone and storing the video in the cloud. Use the two-way audio feature to talk to visitors through the camera, and connect the device to your Alexa to see what’s going on at any given point.

40 This Vacuum Sealer Helps You Preserve Anything & Everything GERYON Vacuum Sealer Machine Amazon $40 See On Amazon Preserving meat, fresh vegetables, and more is easy with this vacuum sealer machine. It keeps food fresh up to five times longer. Frozen meat sealed with this device is good for up to three years, and refrigerated items are good for up to eight months. The machine comes with everything you need to get started, and easy operation makes preserving airtight foods a breeze.

41 A Special Blanket Made Just For Your Cat Or Dog MIGHTY MONKEY Pet Blanket Amazon $27 See On Amazon Keep your furry friend cozy with a plush blanket all their own. Perfect for draping over the couch, in their crate, or on their bed, this double-sided blanket is so soft you might be tempted to steal it from them. It measures 50 by 65 inches, and you can throw it in the washer and dryer as needed to keep it clean.

42 An Essential Set Of Non-Stick Cooking Utensils Miusco Non-Stick Silicone Cooking Utensils (5 Pieces) Amazon $28 See On Amazon This five-piece set of silicone cooking utensils is exactly what every kitchen needs. Perfect for a housewarming gift (or a gift to yourself), it includes a spoon, a hybrid spoon-spatula, turner, spatula, and slotted spoon. Each one is heat resistant up to 464 degrees Fahrenheit, and the silicone has non-stick properties. They’ll last for years with proper care, so make sure not to put them in the dishwasher to erode the wooden handle.

43 This All-Natural Bug Repellent Keeps Mosquitos Away For Up To Four Hours Thermacell Patio Shield Mosquito Repeller Amazon $35 See On Amazon I love spending time outdoors in the summer, but mosquitoes are the bane of my existence. Protect your patio, yard, or deck from pests using this mosquito-repelling shield, which emits no smoke, flames, citronella, or stinky chemicals. It uses unscented, natural repellent mats to banish bugs from your backyard for up to four hours. Three mats are included with purchase.

44 This Travel-Size Toilet Spray Can Go Anywhere With You Poo-Pourri Before-You- go Toilet Spray Amazon $8 See On Amazon You may have already heard of Poo-Pourri, a toilet spray that prevents less-than-pleasant smells from escaping. Now there’s a travel size version of their lavender vanilla scent so you can take it with you anywhere. Spritz a few sprays into the toilet bowl before you do your business, and it will create a barrier that traps odor under the surface of the water. It’s non-toxic, and now you’ll never be caught without it.

45 This Container Keeps Your Drink Ice Cold, No Matter The Temperature Outside BrüMate Hopsulator Slim Stainless Steel Insulated Can Cooler Amazon $20 See On Amazon For summer barbecues, camping, and trips to the beach, you’ll definitely want the hopsulator by your side. Consider it an upgraded beer koozie, made of double-walled stainless steel that keeps your drink 20 times colder than a standard cooler. This slim version is made to fit any 12 ounce slim can (think Whiteclaws, Trulys, or Red Bull.) Just slide your can inside the hopsulator for ice cold drinks no matter the temperature.

46 This Under-Desk Hammock Helps You Get Comfy At Work iMissiu Foot Hammock Under Desk Footrest Amazon $16 See On Amazon You deserve to put your feet up, even while you’re still at work. And with this mini under-desk hammock, you can. Sitting at a desk for long hours without foot support can take a toll on your lower back, thighs and calves. Fixed mounts secure this 22-inch hammock to the underside of just about any desk, so you can kick back and enjoy the foot support. Best of all, it’s so subtle your coworkers won’t even be able to tell it’s there.

47 These Massive Storage Bags Protect Your Stuff From Bugs & Dust Lifewit Large Capacity Clothes Storage Bag (3-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon A pack of three large capacity storage bags will help you get your life in order — or at least your closet. Each bag is made of multiple layers of breathable fabric with a zipper closure, which keep dust and pests from eating away at your stuff. One bag can hold a king size comforter, six blankets, or 35 pieces of clothing, so they’re perfect for storing extra linens and seasonal clothing.

48 A Screen Door That Keeps Bugs Out & Closes Automatically Behind You Flux Phenom Magnetic Screen Door Closure Amazon $25 See On Amazon No screen? No problem. Fling open your back door and install this magnetic screen door closure, which acts like a bug-proof curtain. It has 26 magnets to keep the screen closed, but you can easily walk through it hands-free and watch it close behind you automatically. No need to worry about letting the dog in or out, because they can also walk through this screen door with ease. It fits doorways up to 38 by 82 inches, and comes with everything you need for installation.

49 These Essential Laundry Brushes Clean A Hard-To-Reach Spot Holikme Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit (2-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Even if you clean your lint trap regularly, there’s still probably built-up lint deep in your dryer that poses a fire hazard. This dryer vent cleaner kit includes two brushes, specially designed to fit in that narrow space in your dryer. They’re just over two feet long, with flexible stainless steel wire and thick bristles for lint collection. Reviewers were shocked by how much lint these brushes pulled out: One even said “Everyone who owns a dryer should have these.”

50 This Stackable Container Is Perfect For Packing Work Lunches Bentgo Stackable Lunch Container Amazon $15 See On Amazon Packing a salad to go typically ends with a soggy, sad mess, but not if you’re using this stackable lunch container. It’s divided into several compartments: A 54-ounce bowl holds your salad base, three smaller divided compartments carry toppings, and a leakproof container holds dressing. There’s even a built-in spot for your fork. The whole thing comes apart easily to assemble your salad and is dishwasher-safe.

51 A Garbage Can For Your Car To Keep It Clean & Organized HOTOR Car Trash Can Amazon $13 See On Amazon Keeping your car clean, whether you’re on your daily commute or on a long road trip, can be a challenge. This car trash can makes it a little bit easier. It hooks to the back of your headrest and gives you a handy spot for garbage. There are a few pouches on the outside for storage and is suitable for just about any car model. The interior is even waterproof and leakproof, so there’s no need to worry about sticky or wet spills.

52 This Memory Foam Pillow Makes Napping On The Go So Much Easier Dot&Dot Twist Memory Foam Travel Pillow Amazon $25 See On Amazon Napping on a plane, in the car, or really anywhere that isn’t a bed often results in a weird, slightly uncomfortable sleep that leaves you feeling less than well-rested. Make it a little easier on yourself with this memory foam travel pillow. Unlike most travel pillows, you can twist this pillow to suit your position. The internal wire contours to fit almost any shape, whether it’s around your neck, behind your shoulders, or supporting your head.

53 These Mesh Bags Are Perfect For Laundry, Travel & More BAGAIL Mesh Laundry Bags (5-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon Use these mesh bags to sort your laundry and separate delicate items. I’m really picky about laundry, so I’d definitely take advantage of these bags for separating items I want to line dry, like swimwear, workout gear, and intimates. Each purchase comes with five bags in various sizes, ranging from 24 by 24 inches to 12 by 16 inches. They also work great as travel bags, so you can organize your suitcase with ease.

54 These Flexible Ice Cube Trays Are A Huge Upgrade DOQAUS Ice Cube Trays (4-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Plastic ice cube trays make actually removing the ice a struggle, but that’s not the case with these soft ice cube trays. The bottom is made of flexible silicone, making it easy to release an ice cube when you need it. Each tray holds 14 ice cubes, and you get four trays in this set. Each one is stackable thanks to a lid. Furthermore, they’re all BPA-free, odorless, and dishwasher-safe.

55 This Wall-Mounted Toothbrush Holder That’s Perfect For Families Boperzi Toothbrush Holder Wall Mounted Amazon $12 See On Amazon A wall-mounted toothbrush holder makes getting ready that much easier. With two automatic toothpaste dispensers, plus four slots for toothbrushes and a cover for germ protection, you’ll wonder how you ever lived without it. It works especially well for kids who struggle to squeeze toothpaste out of the tube without making a mess; now they can brush their teeth unsupervised. The wall-mounted unit attaches with strong adhesive strips that stick to almost any smooth surface.

56 These Dry Food Dispensers Make Serving Breakfast A Breeze Zevro Indispensable Dry Food Dispenser Amazon $35 See On Amazon A set of dry food dispensers is perfect for households that consume a lot of cereal, granola, nuts, candy, and more. They hold about 17 ounces of food, keeping them fresh for up to 34 days, and it’s way easier to pour food into a bowl with them. Kids can now serve themselves a bowl of cereal or after-school snack without leaving behind a huge mess. Leave them out on the counter for easy access, or tuck them out of reach if they’re full of special treats.

57 A Specially-Designed Shelf System For Your Kitchen Or Bathroom Sink Spicy Shelf Expandable Under Sink Organizer Amazon $25 See On Amazon Storing cleaning products under your kitchen or bathroom sink can be a challenge because of the cumbersome pipes that sit right in the middle of prime storage space. Use this under-sink organizer to neatly stack and organize products around your existing plumbing. The C-shaped shelf adjusts in every direction to fit your space, and can hold up to 40 pounds worth of supplies. Install one in your house to take your cupboard from organized chaos to just organized.

58 This Is The Perfect Bedside Table For Small Spaces BedShelfie Essential Bedside Shelf Amazon $40 See On Amazon No room for a bedside table? Just install this BedShelfie, which clamps right onto your bed frame. There are several versions, and this one is made of sturdy plastic and comes with a spill-resistant cupholder and almost 200 square inches of space. It’s easy to install, and the perfect replacement for a side table.