Every season, Disneyland always comes out with exclusive treats that make memories feel a little more special. For the holiday season, the Grand Californian Hotel & Spa is serving up fun drinks including one bougie shot that will make you do a double-take when you see the price. The one standout item on the holiday 2022 menu that’s making Disneyland guests scratch their heads is a mysterious ice cream cone shooter that costs $185. The hotel has served yummy dessert shots in the past, but what’s in Disneyland’s $185 waffle cone shot to make it so expensive?

If you love a boozy and sweet treat, this pricey shot may be worth a try. It’s similar to previous dessert drinks from Disneyland, like the holiday cookie shots that were literal cookies baked into a shot glass. They came in several cookie flavors like chocolate chip or red velvet and held either either milk or cream liquor such as Rumchata or Bailey’s. For the 2022 holiday season, Disney’s edible shot cups come in the form of a classic waffle cone with even more options for ordering a sweet alcoholic shooter that melts in your mouth and keeps your belly warm as you explore the magical park. Here’s what’s in the Disneyland waffle shot so you can determine whether the sip is worth the splurge.

What’s In The Disneyland Waffle Shot?

The new holiday waffle cone shots from the Grand Californian Hotel & Spa are exactly what they sound like — a small shot cup made made out of a waffle cone. You can order a non-alcoholic cone shot with either milk, chocolate milk, or eggnog, but if you decide to make it boozy, you can choose from an assortment of 11 different flavored liquors. Options include Bailey’s Irish Cream, Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey, Rumchata, Amaretto, Fireball, Crown Royal Apple, and more. The 11th mystery alcohol option, however, costs a little extra, and the menu encourages guests to “inquire” if they’re interested.

You’ll discover that the mystery liquor in the boujee shot is Remy Martin Louis XIII Grande Champagne Cognac, which sells for about $4,000 a bottle. If you do the math, $185 is a fair price for a shot of the expensive liquor, even if that means you’re spending about the same price, if not more, for park admission as you are for dessert. Like the other liquor options, the elegant cognac champagne infuses the holiday shot with winter-forward flavor notes such as fruity fig, dates, apricot, and warm maple and vanilla.

On TikTok, @weloveatheme and her friend filmed a taste test of their waffle shots, and they said it tastes just like the flat bottom of an ice cream cone, but even better because the inside is fully coated in creamy chocolate. They opted for more affordable shot flavor choices like peppermint Schnapps in a chocolate lined cone cup and butterscotch Schnapps in a cookie butter waffle, which start at $17. @weloveatheme even got a festive light-up coffee stirrer for $9 to take home to remember the experience.

So, is the $185 version worth it? It’s definitely a festive drink that will satisfy your sweet tooth, and if you’ve always wanted to try Remy Martin Louis XIII but don’t want to drop a fortune on a bottle, this is your shot. Otherwise, you can still enjoy Disneyland’s waffle shots for a fraction of the price.