Disneyland Resort is sharing the love in 2022 with its limited-edition Disney Valentine’s Day menu. Throughout the month of February, you can pick up these sweet treats and exclusive sips at various hotspots in the Downtown Disney district and at select Disneyland hotels.
Here is some Disney Valentine’s Day 2022 food and drink that’s sure to make your heart flutter.
Where: Marceline’s Confectionery
At Marceline’s, you can grab these Mickey-shaped cake pops. Each one is filled with decadent chocolate cake and features a strawberry icing “shell.”