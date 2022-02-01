Valentine's Day
Disneyland's Valentine's Day 2022 food and drink can be found at Downtown Disney and the Disneyland ...

Disney’s Valentine’s Day 2022 Food Takes The Heart-Shaped Cake

There are even Mickey and Minnie-shaped cake pops.

By Andrea Hannah
Disneyland Resort is sharing the love in 2022 with its limited-edition Disney Valentine’s Day menu. Throughout the month of February, you can pick up these sweet treats and exclusive sips at various hotspots in the Downtown Disney district and at select Disneyland hotels.

Here is some Disney Valentine’s Day 2022 food and drink that’s sure to make your heart flutter.

Strawberry Chocolate Cake Pops

Where: Marceline’s Confectionery

At Marceline’s, you can grab these Mickey-shaped cake pops. Each one is filled with decadent chocolate cake and features a strawberry icing “shell.”

