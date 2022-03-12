These cute treats are a must for all your park snaps.
The luckiest day of the year is almost here at Disney, and Disney’s St. Patrick’s Day food and drinks for 2022 do not disappoint. At Disneyland and Walt Disney World, there are plenty of green sweets and snacks inspired by Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and more. Here are the most ‘Gram-worthy St. Patrick’s Day treats at Disney parks for 2022.
Where: Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort & Disney’s All-Star Music Resort
When: March 13 - March 19
This adorable leprechaun Mickey treat is brand new this year. It features chocolate Irish crème mousse, chocolate cake, and a sugar cookie, all shaped into a green hat atop two mouse ears.