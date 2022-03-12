Disney
Disney St Patricks Day 2022 food and drink include Mickey Mouse cupcakes.

Disney's St. Patrick’s Day Food And Drinks Are So ‘Gram-Worthy

These cute treats are a must for all your park snaps.

By Andrea Hannah
Courtesy of Disney

The luckiest day of the year is almost here at Disney, and Disney’s St. Patrick’s Day food and drinks for 2022 do not disappoint. At Disneyland and Walt Disney World, there are plenty of green sweets and snacks inspired by Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and more. Here are the most ‘Gram-worthy St. Patrick’s Day treats at Disney parks for 2022.

Courtesy of Disney

St. Patrick’s Day Mickey

Where: Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort & Disney’s All-Star Music Resort

When: March 13 - March 19

This adorable leprechaun Mickey treat is brand new this year. It features chocolate Irish crème mousse, chocolate cake, and a sugar cookie, all shaped into a green hat atop two mouse ears.

Courtesy of Disney

