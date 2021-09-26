45 Damn Good Beauty Products That Are Shockingly Under $15

There are two things in life that I have found can make an average day into an amazing one: a really great deal and damn good beauty products that actually do what they say. Even better is when these two things collide, and I find a great deal on a damn good beauty product. I’m talking less-than $15 great. These days, I find I can do this on the daily when I head to Amazon.

Refreshed skin and having a great hair day are my foundation when it comes to an upbeat outlook on life, and I’ve found so many products that really work by perusing the offerings on Amazon. Take, for instance, the compact hair remover that looks like a lipstick and slips easily into your bag for convenient use on the go. Or a complete set of makeup brushes that are pretty, effective — and affordable (a rarity for brushes). Both of these products (and more) are shockingly under $15 on Amazon, letting you look and feel great about your image and your credit card balance.

That might not even be the best part. I’m here to tell you that every beauty product on Amazon has been purchased, used, and reviewed by other Amazon shoppers who were looking for a deal. You can feel secure hitting “Buy Now” because you know these damn good beauty products will really work for you.

Check out this list of some of my favorite beauty products that really, truly work.

01 A Pimple-Banishing Patch With Over 65,000 Reviews Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch Original Pimple Patches (36-Count) Amazon $13 Thousands of reviewers have tried, tested, and fallen in love with this original pimple patch. The package contains 36 patches, so there's plenty to use at home and on the road. Medical-grade hydrocolloid works to reduce and heal inflammation from pimples. These patches are transparent and stay in place while you sleep.

02 The Mascara That Mimics Fake Lashes essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara Amazon $5 Clear out your collection of fake lashes and use this false lash effect mascara instead. The formula coats your lashes evenly while keeping them separate with a conical-shaped brush that make globs and clumps just a thing you used to know. This magical mascara is cruelty-free, so you can apply it with peace of mind.

03 This Dandruff Shampoo That's Clinically Tested Nizoral Anti-Dandruff Shampoo Amazon $15 Use this anti-dandruff shampoo just twice a week to soothe your scalp and fight back against dandruff. Clinically proven Ketoconazole kills the fungus that can cause dandruff, reducing flaking, itching, and scaling. A fresh scent helps invigorate your morning routine. A 4.6-star rating from over 50,000 reviewers backs this bargain find.

04 This Facial Cleanser That Hydrates As It Cleanses CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser Amazon $14 Clean and moisturize your face every day with this hydrating facial cleanser. The non-foaming formula smooths onto your skin without leaving a greasy feel. Essential ceramides help restore and maintain your skin's natural protective barrier, and hyaluronic acid boosts moisture. A pump on top offers effortless dispensing.

05 A Hydrating Lotion That Blocks Harmful UV Rays CeraVe AM Facial Moisturizing Lotion SPF 30 Amazon $14 Finish your morning skin care routine with this moisturizing lotion that also protects your skin from the sun. Micro-fine zinc oxide delivers broad spectrum SPF 30 protection against harmful UVB and UVA rays, so you can relax by the beach or stroll the boardwalk. This oil-free cream leaves no greasy residue and is safe for daily use. It's also fragrance free for your sensitive skin.

06 The Soothing Lavender Bath To Prep For Sleep Dr Teal's Foaming Bath with Pure Epsom Salt Amazon $5 Soak in a relaxing bath that also gets you ready for sleep with this 4.8-star rated Epsom salt foaming bath. Soothing lavender delivers a light, relaxing scent, while pure Epsom salt eases muscle aches and pains from a busy day. Pour a cap or two (at $5, it's doable) into warm running water for a spa-worthy experience in your own tub.

07 An Acne-Treating Gel For Morning Or Night Differin Acne Treatment Gel for Face with Adapalene Amazon $13 Treat the root cause of breakouts with this acne treatment gel. Adapalene combined with a water-based formula gets down deep into pores to clear them out and refresh your skin. The format is free from oil, alcohol, or fragrance to care gently for your delicate skin. One reviewer shared: "It saved my skin!"

08 This Nourishing Nail-Strengthening Cream With Vitamins Hard As Hoof Nail Strengthening Cream Amazon $8 Care for your cuticles and your nails with this nail-strengthening cream. Calcium, vitamins, and jojoba oil help repair cracks and splits while nourishing each nail for stronger, healthier growth. This daily cream is cruelty-free and never tested on animals for your peace of mind. At just $8, it can be used every day without wrecking your bank account.

09 The Foot File For Calluses That Can Be Used Wet Or Dry Rikans Colossal Foot File Amazon $8 This handy foot file boasts a 4.7-star rating from smooth-footed Amazon reviewers. The simple design sloughs away dead skin and calluses, revealing the baby-soft feet you were born with. An ergonomic handle helps you keep a steady grip on the tool and you can use this file on both wet and dry feet.

10 An Oral Rinse For 24-Hour Fresh Breath TheraBreath Fresh Breath Dentist Formulated 24-Hour Oral Rinse (2-Pack) Amazon $16 A dentist created this 24-hour oral rinse to help keep your breath fresh in every situation. Oxygenated ingredients naturally remove odor-causing bacteria and even remove common metallic or bitter tastes in your mouth. With its icy mint flavor, this rinse is a pleasure to use every day and it comes in a money-saving pack of two.

11 A Set Of Makeup Sponges For Flawless Coverage BEAKEY Makeup Sponge Set (5-Piece) Amazon $9 If you can never have enough makeup tools on hand, this set of five makeup sponges provides a delightful (and shockingly cheap) way to stock up. The soft, non-latex construction glides and dabs easily on your skin and provides a perfect tool for applying everything from creams to highlights and foundations. Use them dry or wet, depending on your application.

12 This Cream With Ceramides For Hydrated Eyes Cerave Eye Repair Cream Amazon $11 Perk up your peepers with this eye repair cream. Hyaluronic acid teams up with three essential ceramides to hydrate delicate under-eye skin and replenish your skin's protective barrier. With MVE controlled release technology, this intensive formula keeps your eyes bright and moisturized all day long.

13 A Hair Repair Treatment That Works In Just 8 Seconds L'Oreal Paris Elvive 8 Second Wonder Water Lamellar Amazon $9 It only takes eight seconds in the shower to refresh and repair your hair with this lamellar-based conditioning treatment. The lightweight format doesn't get in the way of volume and bounce and delivers shining strands and a soft touch with every use. Apply this conditioner two to three times a week for tumbling tresses.

14 This $5 Concealer That Has Over 100,000 Reviews Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Concealer Amazon $5 Reviewers are amazed by this inexpensive concealer that many are saying is more effective than high-end brands. A built-in cushion tip delivers smooth and even application, letting you create the perfect canvas for your foundation. This concealer boasts more than 110,000 reviews and is available in 18 shades to match your skin.

15 This Popular Skincare Oil That Works On All Skin Types Bio-Oil Skincare Oil Amazon $15 With both vitamins A and E, this skincare oil is a great way to treat stretch marks and scars with daily application. Vitamin A firms and tones, while vitamin E helps maintain your skin's natural hydration. Clinically proven and dermatologist-recommended, this skincare oil is gentle on all skin types.

16 An Exfoliating Liquid With Salicylic Acid To Fight Acne Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Salicylic Acid Exfoliant Amazon $10 A "miracle in a bottle" is what one reviewer called this exfoliating liquid that gently treats your face. The 2% beta hydroxy acid gets deep into pores while gently exfoliating your skin for a fresh-faced complexion. Green tea in the formula helps calm and soothe. This liquid beauty care is ideal for all skin types, making it a damn good deal at just $10.

17 A Deep-Conditioning Hair Mask That Contains Argan Oil Arvazallia Hydrating Argan Oil Hair Mask and Deep Conditioner Amazon $13 Nourish your hair with this deep conditioning mask that contains argan oil for intense hydration. The treatment takes just five minutes to restore moisture, shine, and bounce to your tresses. This protective formula provides a barrier if you frequently blow-dry or straighten your hair.

18 This Compact Hair Removal Tool That You Can Take Anywhere Finishing Touch Flawless Women's Painless Hair Remover Amazon $13 Keep this hair remover in your bag for touch-ups on the go. The smooth 18K gold plated surface contours easily to your face's angles, delivering gentle, painless hair removal. A built-in light illuminates your skin for truly effortless use. With it's lipstick-style profile, this hair remover is discreet for use anywhere.

19 A Liquid Eyeliner Pen For Perfect Wings Maybelline Hyper Easy Liquid Pen No-Skip Eyeliner Amazon $7 Create a stunning cat eye look with this liquid eyeliner pen. The smooth formula glides on easily (without skipping) and doesn't drag, delivering perfect results from your very first try. The flex tip follows the curve of your lid, and your application will last up to 24 hours for long wear.

20 This Pro-Strength Callus Remover For Baby-Smooth Feet Lee Beauty Professional Callus Remover Extra Strength Gel for Feet Amazon $14 Remove stubborn calluses and restore a smooth look and feel to your feet with this extra-strength callus removing gel. The thick format goes on easily and takes 5 to 10 minutes to work. Easy to apply, this callus remover delivers a salon-quality experience at home for far less money. As one reviewer says, it's a "must buy."

21 A Set Of 14 Makeup Brushes With Rose Gold Accents BS-MALL Makeup Brushes (14-Piece) Amazon $11 Flawless makeup results are just $11 away with this set of makeup brushes. Soft synthetic bristles work with both creams and powders and are densely packed for smooth, even results. The 14-piece set includes everything from fluffy kabuki brushes to an eyeliner brush and spoolie and the affordable set has more than 81,000 reviews.

22 These Foot Peel Masks That Restore Your Soft Skin ALIVER Foot Peel Mask (3-Pack) Amazon $13 There's something so satisfying about the way this foot mask works. It peels away dead skin and calluses to reveal the soft, smooth skin you were born with. The wearable mask goes on like a sock for easy application and a soft lavender fragrance adds to the experience. You get three pairs in the package.

23 This Hyaluronic-Infused Serum To Plump Skin Cerave Hyaluronic Acid Serum Amazon $14 Quench your skin with this hyaluronic acid serum that gently hydrates your face. Vitamin B and three essential ceramides provide needed nourishment. Use this serum daily on your face and neck. Developed by dermatologists, this popular pick with more than 10,000 reviews is free of fragrance and ideal for all skin types.

24 These Fab Fluffy False Eyelashes That Cost Less Than $8 HBZGTLAD Fluffy False Eyelashes (6 Pairs) Amazon $8 Dazzle your date with this set of fluffy false eyelashes that add dramatic impact to your look. Extra-long and super thick, these lashes truly deliver impact. Super-thin fibers deliver a natural look, while the thin strips blend in easily for comfortable wear on your lids. You get six pairs for just $8 (and that's not a typo).

25 A Vitamin C Serum For A Brighter Complexion Eva Naturals Vitamin C Serum Amazon $15 Reviewers are amazed by the "fast results" from this vitamin C serum. Vitamin C brightens your skin, while hyaluronic acid and retinol deliver needed moisture and skin renewal. Apply this serum day and night at the end of your beauty regimen to rejuvenate and refresh your skin.

26 This Jade Roller For Soothing At-Home Facials BAIMEI Jade Roller & Gua Sha Amazon $13 Soothe and smooth your skin with this double-sided jade roller and gua sha that's so much cheaper than other brands. A large roller is perfect for your forehead, cheeks, and neck, while the small roller cares for the areas under your eyes. Use the included gua sha tool for a cooling face and neck massage.

27 A Spot Gel That Heals Stubborn Blemishes Neutrogena Rapid Clear Spot Gel Amazon $7 Treat acne spots and blemishes with this spot-treating gel. The maximum-strength formula contains 10% benzoyl peroxide and works in just two hours. Apply this gel after cleansing up to three times a day for effective results. The 1-ounce tube packs easily into toiletry bags.

28 This Micellar Cleansing Water That Gently Removes Makeup Garnier SkinActive Micellar Cleansing Water Amazon $7 Remove makeup and refresh your skin at the end of the day with this micellar cleansing water. You don't even need any water for this cleanser to work. Simply apply a few drops to a pad and wipe away the day. The gentle formula cleans without leaving behind dry skin.

29 The Thickening Hair Shampoo With Biotin Biotin Hair Shampoo for Thinning Hair Amazon $10 Thick, luscious locks are just a wash or two away with this biotin hair shampoo. Biotin keratin oil, jojoba oil, and panthenol argan oil help restore bounce, body, and hydration. Keratin and zinc pyrithione cleanse your scalp and leave behind fresh, shining tresses.

30 A Moisturizer With Collagen For Your Face, Neck & Chest L'Oreal Paris Skincare Collagen Face Moisturizer Amazon $9 This collagen-infused moisturizer works day and night to keep your skin smooth and hydrated. It's lightweight and not greasy, so you can apply it and forget it or use it under foundations and primers. Over 22,000 reviewers have given this beauty-booster a 4.5-star rating.

31 This Retinol Serum That Protects Your Skin's Barrier CeraVe Retinol Serum Amazon $15 Care for your skin with this resurfacing se

32 The Detangling Brush That Works On Wet Or Dry Hair Wet Brush Original Detangler Hair Brush Amazon $9 See On Amazon Free your hair from tangles with this detangling brush that can be used on both wet and dry hair. The soft bristles slide easily through your tresses, reducing split ends, and massage your scalp to help promote circulation and growth. It’s perfect for all hair types and comes 32 fun colors and patterns.

33 A Cult Favorite Cleaner For Makeup Brushes Ecotools Makeup Cleaner for Brushes Amazon $7 See On Amazon Clean makeup brushes and sponges are the first step in caring for your face. This dedicated makeup brush and sponge cleaner keeps them looking and working like new. The hypoallergenic, water-based formula uses dermatologist-tested plant-based ingredients to remove powders, foundations, and creams. It’s cruelty-free, too, and never tested on animals as a mindful addition to your routine.

34 A Lash Conditioner & Primer That Boosts Volume L'Oréal Paris Makeup Voluminous Lash Boosting Conditioning Primer Mascara Amazon $7 See On Amazon You prime your skin for makeup application, so why not prime your lashes? This conditioning primer provides the ideal base to keep your mascara in place. It’s lightweight, so you can layer it on to enhance your lash volume and length. Simply brush it on before you apply your favorite mascara brand.

35 This Makeup Setting Spray That Keeps Your Look Fresh All Day NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Makeup Setting Spray Amazon $7 See On Amazon Leave your makeup bag at home with this professional setting spray that ensures your look stays in place. This cruelty-free product is never tested on animals, so you can use it with peace of mind. The matte finish delivers a shine-free finishing touch. Use just a couple of sprays to set your face for the day.

36 The Versatile Loose Powder That Goes On Super Sheer Coty Airspun Loose Face Powder Amazon $6 See On Amazon Whether you use it as a light foundation or as your setting option, this loose face powder provides a smooth finish and beautiful glow. It’s lightweight for easy wear that doesn’t compromise on coverage. This versatile powder is available in several shades (and translucent) to match your skin tone.

37 An Eyebrow Gel That Keeps Your Slick Look In Place NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Control Freak Eyebrow Gel Amazon $5 See On Amazon Become a pro at the eyebrow game with this effortless eyebrow gel. You can use it with liners, powders and gels to hold your look steady throughout the day. It’s not sticky for a comfortable, natural feel. This eyebrow gel is not tested on animals, and it comes in a sleek tube for touchups throughout the day.

38 This Oil-Free Cleanser That Is Ideal On Sensitive Skin La Roche-Posay Toleriane Hydrating Gentle Cleanser Amazon $15 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a daily cleansing solution that is safe for sensitive skin, you can stop now. This hydrating cleanser is ideal for dry or delicate skin, cleaning gently while helping to retain your skin’s natural moisture. The creamy formula removes dirt, oil, and makeup, leaving you fresh-faced and ready to moisturize.

39 The Soft & Smooth Hand Cream That’s Like Butter L'Occitane Butter Hand Cream Amazon $12 See On Amazon Keep this 1-ounce hand cream in your bag, pocket, or desk drawer to help soften and hydrate whenever the need arises. The buttery formula includes 20% shea butter to retain moisture, while honey, almond extract, and coconut help heal and revitalized dry hands. The non-greasy format is ideal for working hands.

40 A Cuticle Oil That Contains Apricot Oil essie Cuticle Care Treatment Amazon $7 See On Amazon Soften and hydrate your cuticles before you attend to them with this nail and cuticle oil. It’s 97% natural and features a vegan-friendly formula with apricot kernel and jojoba oils. Ideal for pre-manicure or everyday maintenance, this cuticle oil comes with a 4.5-star rating, so you know it’s worth your investment.

41 The Thermal Spring Water Mist To Soothe Sensitive Skin Eau Thermale Avene Thermal Spring Water Amazon $11 See On Amazon Hydrate your face and calm your skin with this thermal spring water. The convenient spray offers easy application no matter where you are: at home, after flying, or even on the beach. A versatile format and gentle ingredients are even ideal for diaper rashes. Spray it on, wait three minutes, and then gently pat it dry.

42 This Nail Polish Set For Less Than The Price Of One Zoya Polish Quad Nail Polish Amazon $15 See On Amazon Change up your manicure and keep your bank account intact with this set of four stunning nail polishes. You get four pretty colors for the average price of one, and each color is glossy for a salon-worthy finish. This set comes in four different color options, so you can pick a favorite or two.

43 This Mega Pack Of Sheet Masks For Every Skin Issue DERMAL Sheet Mask Set (24-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon I love a good face mask, but they can really add to my expenses. This set of 24 sheet masks provides a whole month’s worth for less than the cost of one or two. Hydrolyzed collagen helps your skin stay hydrated, while a selection of essences brighten, firm, and nourish. It’s even got a 4.6-star rating, so your buy is backed up.

44 A Soothing Face Mask That Contains Oatmeal Mario Badescu Super Collagen Mask Amazon $14 See On Amazon Hydrate your skin and help keep it nourished with this super collagen mask. The clay-based formula contains soothing oatmeal and is easy to apply and gentle on sensitive skin. After cleansing, apply a thin layer, wait 20 minutes, and then rinse with tepid water. Voila — a fresh and revitalized face.