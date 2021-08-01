50 Comfortable Things That Seem Expensive But Are Actually Bargains

When shopping online for something comfortable — whether it’s a trendy top, some flats, or even socks — it can be hard to tell just what you’re getting. Reviews, ratings and photos can help, but the prices can tell you quite a bit, too. If something is priced too low, you feel like you can’t trust it. But if something is too expensive, you might give it a side-eye and keep on scrolling. But for that magical unicorn category of products that seem expensive but are actually bargains? That’s the sweet spot, and I’m sure I’m not alone in feeling that way. Lucky for all of us, Amazon has tons of products that fit into this elusive category, including the picks on this list.

These buys are not limited to random corners of the site, either. They can come from a range of busy departments — including clothing, shoes and jewelry, as well as home and kitchen — where we almost all need occasional updates. Just be forewarned, there are multiple comfy and cute pants on this list that are going to be hard to resist, plus an excellent selection of pillows. If you’re looking to treat yourself (or if you’re searching out a gift for someone), there’s definitely something here that will pique your interest. (Or, if you’re someone who can resist the siren calls of these great buys, please consider life-coaching me?)

01 This Trendy Bodysuit You Can Wear Almost Anywhere ReoRia Halter Neck Bodysuit Tank Amazon $25 See On Amazon This fan-favorite halter neck bodysuit is going to be your next wardrobe staple. It’s available in 13 different colors. Plus, the racerback cut and double lining make it versatile, and the snap closure ensures that it always looks smooth and tucked in. Since it’s made with both nylon and spandex, it’s also stretchy. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

02 A Pair Of Non-Slip Slides That Are So Cute & Practical EQUICK Slippers Amazon $24 See On Amazon These waterproof EVA slides are perfect for the gym, beach, or even to slip-on to run errands. They’re available come in 12 different colors. The sole is nearly two inches thick, giving you plenty of cushion, and the wide top strap means they don’t slip off easily. Available sizes: 4-4.5 (women)/ 2-2.5 (men) — 12.5-13 (women)/ 10.5-11 (men)

03 These Adorable Ankle Socks That Will Make You Always Want To Cuff Your Jeans Mcool Mary Casual Ankle Socks Amazon $12 See On Amazon These ankle socks made with added spandex look adorable peeking out over the top of boots and booties. Available in six styles with different cuffs to choose from (and one set with cute hearts sprinkled on them), each package comes with six pairs in unique colors that work with casual or dressy outfits. Available sizes: One size (5-9)

04 A Pair Of Fuzzy Slippers You’ll Never Want To Take Off Uloomee Anti-Slip Memory Foam Slippers Amazon $17 See On Amazon Open-toed slip-on fluffy slippers that don’t overheat feet? Yes, please. These cozy house slippers have a waterproof rubber sole, so they’re as practical as they are cute. There are eight different colors and patterns available, including chic leopard prints. One customer wrote, “Love these. They are super comfy. I love that my foot can still breathe in then while working around the house. They're really cute too!” Available sizes: 5-6, 7-8, 9-10, 11-12

05 These Easy Breezy Slip-On Shoes Available In A Rainbow Of Colors Flysocks Slip On Sneakers Amazon $35 See On Amazon Shoe-tying is overrated. These slip-on sneakers make it that much easier to get ready and get out the door. They’re offered in 15 colors (I’m especially into the purple and blue grey), and they’re lightweight and breathable, making for a great everyday shoe. Plus, the insole is super cozy. Available sizes: 6.5 — 11

06 These Cute Bodycon Dress You Can Dress Up Or Down Acelitt Hollow Out Twist Bodycon Dress Amazon $23 See On Amazon Available in more than thirty patterns and colors, this cutout bodycon dress comes in sleeveless, short-sleeved and long-sleeved styles, each with a front twist, wrap-style skirt. Great for summer or vacation, it’s pull-on and machine-washable making it super easy to stay on trend. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

07 A Super Cute Pair Of Sunglasses To Elevate Any Summer Look FEISEDY Retro Square Polarized Sunglasses Amazon $17 See On Amazon In my opinion, one can never have too many sunglasses — and these oversized retro sunglasses will be a unique addition to most collections. The square-shaped frames are made with durable plastic, and they’re offered in six different colors and patterns. The polarized lenses are in coordinating colors and have UV protective coating, too.

08 These Gladiator Sandals With Shiny Studs On Them Katliu Studded Sandals Amazon $37 See On Amazon These strappy sandals are lined with silver-colored pyramid-shapes studs to update their classic style. They’re available with clear, black, brown, or snake print straps — and they have a flat sole for maximum comfort and easy walking. Available sizes: 6.5 — 11

09 A Classic One-Piece Swimsuit With Extra Flair Viottiset High Cut One Piece Swimsuit Amazon $32 See On Amazon This ruched, high-cut one piece swimsuit comes in 16 colors and patterns, from bright bolds to animal prints. Drawstring ties add detailing at the top of the leg, and adjustable straps and removable padding make it versatile and practical, too. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

10 These Cute & Comfy Summery Shorts That Are Perfect For The Beach Or Boardwalk MAGCOMSEN Beach Shorts Amazon $19 See On Amazon These adorable casual shorts have a high elastic waist and a slight ruffle to the leg, plus generously-sized pockets that actually hold more than just a lip gloss. There are nine neutral and muted colors to choose from, and that you can style in a variety of ways. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

11 A Practical & Pretty Skirt With A Midi Length Naggoo Midi Skirt Amazon $23 See On Amazon A classic mid-length skirt with trendy updates just might be your next wardrobe wardrobe staple. This one comes in 17 colors and patterns — from solids to florals to dots — and offers various detailing including buttons and ruffled waists. The best part? It has pockets, too. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

12 This 2-Piece Maxi Dress Outfit With Bright Colors & Bold Florals Aro Lora Two-Piece Maxi Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon When it comes to this two-piece maxi dress, there are nearly 30 patterns to choose from. The shirt portion has a wrap-like, V-neck cut, and the high-waisted skirt has a stylish angled slit on the side. There are other styles available, and many customers wrote that it’s “super cute.” Available sizes: Small — X-Large

13 These Sleek, Rimless Sunglasses That Will Have You Eager For Sunny Days Dollger Rimless Rectangle Sunglasses Amazon $13 See On Amazon A pair of rimless sunglasses like these manage to feel both vintage and contemporary. To accent the metal frames, Dollger offers eight different choices for the color of your lenses (including an amazing blue pink gradient), all of which have UV protection. You can buy them as a single pair, or in cost-efficient packages of two or three.

14 This Criss-Cross Swimsuit In Every Summery Color Imaginable CHYRII Cut Out One Piece Amazon $27 See On Amazon This gorgeous cutout swimsuit with a crisscross front manages to look like a bikini and one piece. It’s available in more than 20 colors and patterns, including some coordinating solid tops and floral bottoms. The legs are high-cut, and the bottom is cheeky. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

15 These Classic V-Neck T-Shirts You Can Wear With Anything Amazon Essentials V-Neck T-Shirt (2-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon I have lost count of the number of V-neck t-shirts that I personally own, so I can appreciate these budget-friendly two-packs for others who want a healthy supply, too. You have 14 color and pattern choices, and each set comes with two unique styles. Plus, they’re made of soft 100% cotton. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

16 A 4-Pack Of Racerback Tanks That Work In The Gym Or On The Go SATINIOR Racerback Cotton Tank (4 Pieces) Amazon $23 See On Amazon These highly rated racerback tanks are versatile and fashionable, with a cropped cut that hits at the waist. Eight different sets are available to choose from, and each one offers four unique colors in neutrals, pastels, and bold tones (and of course, there’s a set of only black and white, too). Available sizes: Small — Large

17 This Adorable Sun Hat That Offers Protection & Style FSIGOM Wide Brim Sun Protection Straw Hat Amazon $16 See On Amazon I admit it, my own straw sun hat makes me feel glamorous in a retro Hollywood kind of way. This one has a wide-brim and either a matching or accent bow, depending on your color choice (there are 14 in total). It’s foldable for easy storage or packing, and it’s adjustable, too.

18 These Timeless, Vintage-Wash Baseball Hats That Come In Sets Of 3 AOSMI Vintage Washed Adjustable Baseball Caps (3 Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon On a casual day, it’s hard to go wrong with a classic baseball cap. The vintage wash and adjustable metal closure on these from AOSMI give them an antique look that goes with a range of styles. They come in packs of three, and there are 13 sets to choose from.

19 These Pretty & Petite Hoop Earrings That Are Timeless Yet Trendy ZEZHOMCHI 14k Gold Filled Hoop Earring (2 Pairs) Amazon $14 See On Amazon These small gold hoop earrings are classic enough to wear on a daily basis. You get two different pairs in the set, which you can wear alone or together if you have the piercings for it. The closures are hidden in the shape of the hoops, giving them a subtle and sleek look.

20 This Breezy Tank Top That’s Perfect For Warm Days CILKOO Frill Smocked Crop Tank Amazon $20 See On Amazon This smocked tank top has 13 patterns and colors to choose from, including both cropped and longer styles. The shorter hems allow for cute bows at your shoulders, while the longer styles offer ruffled shoulders for a sweet and summery look. However, you can easily pair either style with a denim jacket when the temps get cold. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

21 These Cozy Pillows Filled With Down Alternative & Cooling Gel Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows (Set of 2) Amazon $40 See On Amazon Good pillows can be a game changer. This set of luxurious cooling pillows will transform your bed, and they don’t break the bank. They’re covered in smooth sateen, have gel and down alternative fillings, and work for sleepers of various kinds. These come in white and are available in queen and king sizes.

22 A Pair Of Stylish Rectangular Sunglasses That Come In Tons Of Colors BUTABY Rectangle Sunglasses Amazon $11 See On Amazon You can buy these wide rectangle sunglasses on their own or in cost-efficient sets of two. The durable plastic frames come in an array of colors (my personal favorite is the red). The lenses, which also come in multiple colors, offer UV-400 protection for your eyes.

23 This Classic Gold Necklace That Goes With Pretty Much Everything Miabella 18K Gold Over Sterling Silver Flat Herringbone Chain Amazon $30 See On Amazon This herringbone chain necklace lays flat against skin for an elegant look, and it’s available in five lengths — from chokers at 16 inches all the way up to to 24 inches — so you can get get the exact vibe you’re after. It’s 18-karat gold over sterling silver, and comes packaged in a gift box.

24 An Athletic Skirt With Built-In Shorts & Pockets BALEAF Women's Athletic Skort Amazon $28 See On Amazon This athletic skort is so cute, you’ll look for excuses to wear it on and off the court. It comes in 12 solid colors, and the built-in shorts have hidden pockets that fits a phone or other small essentials. Plus, additional features like moisture-wicking material and an elastic waistband with a cinching drawstring make it a great option for your most active days. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

25 A Lace Kimono To Upgrade Your Beach Look Jeasona Lace Kimono Amazon $18 See On Amazon This lace kimono works great as a swimsuit cover-up or a breezy addition to your favorite outfit for a cute layered look. It comes in white and black lace; the front has the option fora tie closure, or it can be worn open and loose for a beach-inspired vibe. One customer wrote, “This quickly became a favorite. I wear it with shorts or jeans, or over my swimsuit walking to the pool. I get so many compliments every time I wear it.” Available sizes: One Size Only (Medium)

26 This Best-Selling Canvas Tote That Might Be Your New Favorite Bag Covelin Retro Canvas Shoulder Bag Amazon $17 See On Amazon With more than 70 styles to choose from (no, that’s not a typo), this MVP canvas bag has a print for everyone. There’s a zip closure, and two small pockets along with the main compartment. The strap is also adjustable, giving you the ability to make it a comfortable shoulder bag, crossbody bag, or something in between.

27 A Versatile Bamboo Tray That You Can Use All Over Your Home Pipishell Bamboo Bed Tray Table Amazon $19 See On Amazon I may or may not have my own bamboo tray for WFH days. What’s nice about this one is the size (roughly 16 by 11 inches), the handles for easy carrying, the folding legs, and the raised edge that keeps everything from sliding off. Plus, bamboo is super versatile and works well with most decor styles.

28 An Adjustable Crop Top You’ll Want In Every Color Verdusa Ruched Drawstring Cropped Tee Amazon $16 See On Amazon This super cute cropped tee has more than 50 colors and patterns to choose from. Each style has a V-shaped neckline and functional drawstring ruching down the front that allows you to adjust the length. Plus, there are both short and long-sleeved options to pick from. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

29 A Set Of Ankle Bracelets You Can Style In So Many Ways FUNEIA Anklets (12 Pieces) Amazon $8 See On Amazon You can wear these ankle bracelets on their own or stacked, since each one comes in a unique design that complements the rest in the set. They come in packages of 12 to 16, with both silver and gold options. These also have chain clasps so you can adjust size accordingly.

30 A Comfy Neck Pillow To Elevate Your Next Travel Experience MLVOC Travel Pillow Set Amazon $22 See On Amazon What’s better than a luxe travel pillow? A travel pillow and accessories. In this set, you’ll get a memory foam neck pillow, a matching eye mask, and earplugs — and all of it fits into the included bag. There are three colors to choose from: grey, blue, and black.

31 This Classic Track Jacket That You’ll Want To Wear Daily Gihuo Lightweight Workout Jacket Amazon $20 See On Amazon This snug-fitting athletic jacket comes in four versatile colors, including black, white, dark pink, and army green. It has a full front zipper and is made with nylon and spandex. Plus, the long sleeves have thumb holes to keep it in place as you relax or exercise. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

32 These Hair Claws With Neutral Patterns That Go With Almost Everything Aileam Hair Claw (Set of 2) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Was anyone else excited when the hair claw trend came back around? This pair from Aileam comes with two tortoise-inspired designs, or in a classic black and white checkered pattern. Each clip is 3.5 inches long and has six pairs of plastic teeth to secure hair. The acrylic resin material makes them durable and practical, too.

33 A Sleek Crop Top That’s Part Workout Shirt, Part Sports Bra Dragon Fit Padded Bra Crop Tank Amazon $23 See On Amazon This padded workout top has a built-in sports bra that offers a medium level of support, per the maker. There are 18 prints and patterns to choose from, including solid neutrals, camouflage, and tie-dye options. The smooth silhouette works well on its own or layered under a T-shirt. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

34 A Pack Of Seamless Thong Underwear That Stays Hidden Under All Your Favorite Outfits Comfy Secret Seamless Thongs (7 Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon These seamless thongs from Comfy Secret come in two different packs of seven styles, including florals and animals prints, plus a set of of only black and nude. They’re lightweight and made with nylon and spandex. The best part? They have subtle seams that stay hidden under clothes when worn. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large, 4 — 8

35 A Cute Teapot That You’ll Admire Every Time You Use It Primula Half Moon Teapot Amazon $14 See On Amazon This adorable half-moon teapot is pretty enough to display and practical enough to use for tea every day. It comes in four different colors — including a colorful yellow, pink, and teal option — but there’s also a gift set with matching mugs. It holds up to 40 ounces of water and is dishwasher safe.

36 A Soft Throw Blanket That Comes In An Array Of Earth Tones DII Diamond Throw Amazon $22 See On Amazon How many throw blankets is too many throw blankets? This 50-by-60-inch fringed throw has a subtle pattern and nine muted colors that suit a variety of spaces and tastes. The tasseled edges also add extra charm, and you can clean it easily by tossing it in the wash.

37 This Patterned Throw Pillow that Looks Like It Came From A Fancy Hotel YONGLIU Luxury Jacquard Throw Pillow Cover Amazon $16 See On Amazon The modern geometric pattern choices and bright jewel-toned colors (there’s nearly 40!) make this throw pillow cover a fit for nearly any home. It comes in four different sizes and has one zippered side so you can easily slip in your pillow and remove for machine-washing.

38 These Paper-Bag Waist Pants That Will Be Your New Wardrobe Staple GRACE KARIN Cropped Paper Bag Waist Pants Amazon $30 See On Amazon These high-waisted paper bag waist pants can be worn in so many ways while keeping you feeling both comfortable and on-trend. They have pockets, an elastic waistband, and even a tie-belt. They’re also offered in nearly 30 colors and in some cost-efficient sets of two. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

39 A Pair Of Wide-Leg Capris With An Adjustable Drawstring Waistband ZJCT Wide Leg Capris Amazon $22 See On Amazon A pair of wide-leg capris can be dressed up or down for a variety of outings and occasions. The fabric is light and loose, and the elastic waist makes them easy to wear. Plus, large pockets can hold small necessities. They even come in five versatile colors. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

40 This Fancy Satin Pajama Set To Upgrade Your Bedtime Routine SWOMOG Silk Satin Pajama Set (2 Piece) Amazon $25 See On Amazon With a jaw-dropping array of more than 90 patterns and colors, you’ll want a set of these classic satin pajamas for every night of the week. Each comes with elastic-waist shorts and a loose button-up top that has contrasting piping for extra style and sophistication. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

41 These Slip-On Shoes That Might Have You Quitting Lace-Up Shoes For Good STQ Memory Foam Slip On Sneakers Amazon $33 See On Amazon In my opinion, a comfy, casual shoe is a necessity — and this pair of slip-on sneakers with memory foam insoles is a cute option. They come in four colors (dibs on the olive). The best part? The quilted stitching gives them extra charm and personality. Available sizes: 6 — 11

42 A Set Of Fan-Favorite Satin Pillowcases To Make Your Bed Feel Luxurious AF Bedsure Satin Pillowcase Amazon $9 See On Amazon These satin pillowcases come in nearly 30 rich colors — including some especially luxe burgundy and purple — and in four different sizes, all of which have envelope closures. Whether you like them for style, comfort, or for the benefits that satin pillowcases offer skin and hair, you’re not alone; 188,000 people have rated them to date.

43 These Hair Wrap Towels That Are Seriously Absorbent YoulerTex Microfiber Hair Towel Wrap (2-Pack) Amazon $8 A microfiber hair wrap towel is a game-changer that works with most hair types. This set gives you two towels (matching or uniquely colored sets are available), with eight colors to choose from. Each towel is made of soft microfiber material and has a button-and-loop fastener to keep it secure while hair dries.

44 An Ultra-Luxurious Cotton Robe That’s Hotel-Worthy Amazon Brand Pinzon Terry Bathrobe Amazon $37 See On Amazon It’s hard to go wrong with a classic cotton robe like this one. Designed for comfort, it comes in three sizes and three colors (white, platinum grey, and marine blue). It also has a removable tie belt and front pockets. You won’t even need to leave your house to feel like you’re at a hotel. Available sizes: Small-Medium — Large-X-Large

45 These Plush Towels That Make Your Bathroom Feel Like A Spa American Soft Linen Towel Set Amazon $40 See On Amazon With a variety of sizes and sets available, these best-selling cotton towels can upgrade nearly any bathroom. You have 16 different colors to choose from, all of which are made with 100% Turkish cotton. Many reviewers backed this up, with tons raving about how soft they are.

46 A Cozy Comforter That Turns Your Bed Into A Cloud LINENSPA All-Season White Down Alternative Quilted Comforter Amazon $37 See On Amazon Is there anything more plush than a soft quilted comforter? This choice is made with down alternative material, so it’s super cozy without being a potential allergen. Plus, it’s easily machine-washable and works as a bedspread or as a duvet. It also has stitched loops to keep it secure when used with a cover.

47 This Body Pillow To Make It Easier To Get A Good Night’s Sleep Cosybay Soft Large Body Pillow Amazon $24 See On Amazon A good body pillow is the real MVP at bedtime, IMHO. This large microfiber pillow insert measures 20 inches by 54 inches, so it can work for people who prefer all kinds of sleep positions. You can opt to use it on its own or purchase a separate cover for it, and many customers wrote that it’s “extremely comfortable.”

48 These Floor Pillows That You’ll Want To Fill Your Living Room With Intelligent Design Azza Floor Pillow Amazon $28 See On Amazon Can I just fill my living room with these floor pillows? The tufted shape and scalloped edges give them personality, and the neutral, earth-tone color choices — there are nine in total — help them to easily fit into most spaces. Use one at a time for a comfy seat, or in multiples to line a bench.

49 A Lumbar Support Pillow That Will Make You Want To WFH Every Day SAMSONITE Ergonomic Lumbar Support Pillow for Chair Amazon $20 See On Amazon The right work-from-home setup can make or break our productivity, so a lumbar support pillow can be clutch. From Samsonite, this memory foam one offers ergonomic support and has an adjustable strap so you can set it to fit your seat perfectly. It works on a chair or in a car, and there are a range of coordinating cushions to go with it.