37 Christmas Dinner Instagram Captions As Delicious As The Meal Itself

Some of us may still be sorely missing that Thanksgiving dinner, but Christmas dinner is on its way to dry our foodie tears. Seriously, the spread is so picture perfect, it’s no wonder our feeds will be flooding with plate pics. Christmas dinner Instagram captions have to be as filling as the meal itself, because your plate needs to stand out from the rest.

Sure, Christmas has been made out to be a holiday revolving around gifts, trees, and peppermint-flavored everything, but what about that dinner plate that inevitably #blesses our bellies? Every household is different, which is why you’ve got to show off yummy food straight from your kitchen. A plate of delicious food will never go out of Instagram-style, so get snappin’ before you begin eating this Christmas. Whether it’s a traditional Christmas feast, or something special your family cooks up each year, you just have to show it off to your followers.

From angles to plate assortment, you can already envision how that delicious ensemble is going to look before you devour all of your favorite contents. Get a before-and-after thing started or simply show the gorgeous plate before you decide to dig in like it's no one’s business. Either way is completely acceptable. Or maybe you’ll get creative with it and make a drool-worthy reel to a fun, trending song this holiday season. Whichever you choose, any of these Christmas dinner captions can accompany those plate pics and have your followers drooling on their screens.

The fondest memories are made gathered around a table." "All I want for Christmas is food." “Feast mode activated.” "The most treasured things passed down from generation to generation are the family recipes." — Robert St. John “Strange to see how a good dinner and feasting reconciles everybody.” — Samuel Pepys “Best of stories are created at airports, dinner tables, and showers!” — Jasleen Kaur Gumber “There is nothing that makes me happier than sitting around the dinner table and talking until the candles are burned down.” — Madeleine L'Engle "POV: about to be in a food coma.” “The best meals are those prepared by loving hands.” — Ken Poirot “I'm eating it quick... but I'll remember it a long time.” — Marjorie Kinnan Rawlings "I'm thankful for every moment." — Al Green "Merry everything and a happy always." “Hot take: Christmas dinner >” “Pull up a chair.” “When the Christmas dinner hits.” “When engaged in eating, the brain should be the servant of the stomach.” — Agatha Christie “When in doubt, ingest carbs.” — Rachel Cohn "Save room for dessert." "Food tastes better when you eat it with your family." “There is no more sincere love than the love of food.” — George Bernard Shaw "All you need is love. But a little chocolate now and then doesn't hurt.” "You don't need a silver fork to eat good food." — Paul Prudhomme "Cooking is all about people. Food is maybe the only universal thing that really has the power to bring everyone together. No matter what culture, everywhere around the world, people get together to eat." — Guy Fieri “One cannot think well, love well, sleep well, if one has not dined well.” —Virginia Woolf “I am not a glutton - I am an explorer of food." — Erma Bombeck “Keep calm and (Christmas) feast on.” “It's so beautifully arranged on the plate - you know someone's fingers have been all over it.” ― Julia Child “Christmas cookie crew.” “Pie not?” “Hot chocolate weather.” “There’s no place like Grandma’s kitchen.” "There'll be parties for hosting, marshmallows for toasting, and caroling out in the snow." —Edward Pola and George Wyle “Dinner is better when we eat together.” “Seconds and thirds are a Christmas dinner necessity.” “Eat, drink, and be merry!” “Too many elves in the kitchen…” “All baked with love.”