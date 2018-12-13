The holidays are in full swing, so you know what that means: It’s time to shop until you drop for family members and friends. It's an amazing feeling presenting the people you care about with presents you're especially excited about. After all, they've been there for you through thick and thin, and truly deserve the world. That’s why the holidays are a great time to shower them with all the love and appreciation. So, if you have any passionate travelers in your life, they’ll be obsessed with any of these genius travel gifts under $15 that’ll be so useful during their globe-trotting.

Shopping for your loved ones can be a struggle at times. Finding the perfect gift can be even more difficult if you're trying to stick to a holiday budget. Don't fret, because I have you covered with some pretty great travel gift ideas that every wanderluster will love, and they won't break the bank.

When it comes to travel lovers, there are plenty of gifts to buy that can be used at home and on the road. It feels good to jet-set in style, but it will feel even better knowing that they'll make good use of a tool you gifted them wherever they go. To kick off your shopping this season, check out these 10 travel stocking stuffers and gift ideas.

01 Prompt Travel Journal Everywhere You Go: A Guided Travel Journal with Prompts by Compendium Amazon $16 $13 See On Amazon Travel has the potential to be absolutely life-changing, so why not record every single moment? Journaling will help the avid traveler in your life remember all of the amazing details of their adventure. This guided travel journal is formatted so they can plug in their memories to keep track of their adventures and start a travel wishlist for the new year.

02 Refreshing Eye Mask LOOPS Weekly Reset Rejuvenating Eye Mask Ulta $5 See On Ulta A face mask is an absolute in-flight essential for the bestie who flies frequently. Gift them a travel size skincare savior, like the LOOPS retinol eye masks that works to hydrate and brighten tired skin.

03 Monogram Travel Bag Personalized cosmetic bag with small monogram Etsy $12 See On Etsy You can never go wrong with gifting travel bags and organizers. These cosmetic bags from Etsy come in clean, neutral colors and would perfectly hold smaller gifts from this guide. You can spend five more dollars for a custom monogram detail too.

04 Cute Jewelry Organizer Vlando Small Travel Jewelry Box Organizer Amazon $12.49 $9.99 See On Amazon This small, extremely adorable jewelry box is perfect for the fashionable friend who's always flying. It's the best way to store and secure their favorite accessories while living out of a suitcase. Let's just say, they will never leave for a trip without this jewelry box again.

05 Wellness Patches The Good Patch The Fan Faves Gift Set Ulta $10 See On Ulta This wearable wellness patch set from The Good Patch contains plant-based topical treatments that boost sleep quality and energy renewal.

06 Insulated Water Bottle Primula 17 oz. Luster Water Bottle in Blush Target $15 $11 See On Bed Bath And Beyond Whether your friend is boarding a plane or going for a run on the beach, this insulated water bottle will keep smoothies cold and coffee hot. Sounds like the ultimate travel accessory to me.

07 Travel Facial Spray SOS Daily Rescue Facial Spray Tower 28 $12 See On Tower 28 This travel spray will have your bestie feeling refreshed throughout their journey. When they’re sleeping on airplanes, doing quick skin care in the airport bathroom, and dashing from town to town, this spray gives a boost to both bare and made-up skin.

08 Leather Passport Holder Personalised Leather Passport Holder Etsy $14 See On Etsy This chic passport case is an extremely practical gift for the person who's always on the go. It’s durable, affordable, and you can add a custom monogram.

09 Travel Perfume Bottle Travel Mini Perfume Refillable Atomizer Container Amazon $7 $6 See On Amazon This mini perfume atomizer will make any favorite fragrance travel-friendly.

10 Lighted Compact Kintion Pocket Mirror Amazon $10 See On Amazon This folding mirror is smaller than an iPhone and has two rows of LED lights for essential makeup touch ups or contact checks on the run.