40 Cheap Things You Aren't Using But Should Be If You Want To Look Better

Sometimes, the best way to feel your best is to look your best — and that can mean a lot of different things to different people. What many people can agree on, however, is that you don’t have to spend a ton of money to look or feel better. The Amazon products on this list can help prevent you from making any major, costly changes to get a little self-esteem boost or an extra shot of joy.

For instance, a tinted, cruelty-free lip treatment or even a press-on DIY manicure can subtly tweak your everyday look and add a little excitement — all without requiring you spend too much cash. And sometimes, looking better has nothing to do with you and everything to do with properly caring for the things you use and wear most. A pilling sweater can be rejuvenated with a fabric shaver, and an old pair of once-beloved boots can look brand new with a specially formulated wipe or a good scrub. Necklaces can also fit more accurately with a customizable length extender.

Whether you’re looking for a quick beauty treatment or an upgrade to your favorite things, below you’ll find affordable solutions to common style and personal care problems. The best part? They’ve all gotten rave reviews from enthusiastic Amazon users, and they clock in around $30 or less.

01 This Waterproof Beauty Pencil That Creates The Look Of Fuller Eyebrows Micro Ink Tat Brow Waterproof Eyebrow Pencil Amazon $10 See On Amazon If you find yourself wanting a thick-eyebrow look, this brow pen can help. It has a four-pronged tip designed to mimic the look of individual brow hairs more naturally. If you’re nervous to draw them in freehand, this kit even comes with three different stencils to perfect the shape. Many reviewers have noted that the waterproof formula really stays in place but easily wipes clean with makeup remover. Available colors: 4

02 The Clothing Steamer With A Large Water Capacity & Long Cord Hilife Garment Steamer Amazon $30 See On Amazon If creases in your clothes are getting you down, no need to spring for an iron and a huge ironing board (who has the space?). This steamer offers a generous 240-milliliter capacity but is still compact enough to fit easily in a drawer or cabinet. The 9-foot cord gives you plenty of leeway to reach even those inconveniently located outlets, too.

03 This Exfoliating Body Brush That Helps Prevent Ingrown Hairs Dylonic Exfoliating Body Brush Amazon $10 See On Amazon Sometimes, flaky skin or ingrown hairs can get in the way of feeling like your most confident self, but you’re not helpless to preventing them. This exfoliating brush features an ergonomic grip and firm bristles to gently slough away dry skin. Use it before you shave — in or out of the shower — to remove that extra layer of old skin in order to prevent both razor burn and unwanted ingrown hairs. Win win.

04 This Coconut-Scented Lip Scrub That Exfoliates & Hydrates Handmade Heros All Natural, Vegan Coconut Lip Scrub Amazon $10 See On Amazon It’s not just your body that needs exfoliating — your lips deserve a little love, too. This coconut lip scrub has received over 9,000 5-star ratings, and for good reason. Many users love the delicate coconut smell and natural ingredients like jojoba, avocado, and almond oils. Use a small amount on wet lips to slough away dry skin and rehydrate your lips at the same time.

05 These Press-On Manicure Kit That Creates The Look Of Gel Nail Polish KISS imPRESS Color Press-On Manicure Amazon $6 See On Amazon Are you sick of spending tons of time and money at the salon on manicures that either don’t last or break the bank? You’ve got options, like this nail kit that delivers a gel-like finish with the convenience of press ons. You simply cleanse each nail with the included cleaning wipe, and press on each nail one by one. They’ve got glue pads on each nail, too, meaning no fussing with messy nail glue. Users love the range of colors and report that they last about two weeks per pair. Available colors: 22

06 A Portable Water Flosser With 4 Different Cleaning Settings Zerhunt Water Flosser Cordless Teeth Cleaner Amazon $36 See On Amazon So many people want a healthier smile, but the high-tech tools to get it can be expensive. This moderately priced water flosser packs four adjustable cleaning settings that can be individualized for the user’s preference. Use it to remove unwanted stains or just get a more thorough flossing than standard string alone.

07 These Absorbent Microfiber Scrunchies That Help Dry Your Hair Kitsch Ultra Soft Microfiber Hair Drying Scrunchies Amazon $14 See On Amazon Sometimes, drying your hair with heat tools can be damaging. Enter these hair scrunchies. The microfiber material helps absorb extra moisture, so you can toss your hair up securely out of your face and cut down on drying time. Many users love that this product performs double duty while cutting down on unwanted frizz. Snag it in a lively print or solid neutral. Available colors: 7

08 This Protein-Packed Hair Treatment With Over 20,000 Positive Ratings Elizavecca CER100 Collagen Coating Hair Protein Treatment Amazon $9 See On Amazon In my opinion, nothing says self care like a good hair mask — and this one doesn’t disappoint. Whether your hair has been damaged by heat or over-processed at the salon, this rich mask infused with collagen and ceramide 3 will help deliver moisture to your stressed out tresses. Tons of reviewers love that it leaves hair feeling soft and shiny without feeling greasy.

09 The Silky Face Masks With Adjustable Straps & Filter Pockets ROSEWARD 100% Mulberry Silk Face Mask with Filter Pocket Amazon $17 See On Amazon Many face masks force you to choose between looking good or feeling adequately protected. This mask, made of pure mulberry silk, helps provide the best of both worlds. It features adjustable straps for a custom fit, plus a luxe, satiny finish that can elevate any look. Bonus: It has a pocket for a filter. Available colors: 12

10 An Exfoliating Shower Scrubber That Fits Like A Glove The Original Kessa Hammam Scrubbing Glove Amazon $9 See On Amazon Give your body that all-over refreshed skin glow with this exfoliating glove. Made of rayon crepe fabric, this glove is meant to be used in the shower. You simply put it on and rub back and forth across your body, avoiding any sensitive skin areas. Many users report seeing their old skin peel right away, making way for overall fresh-looking skin. Available colors: 5

11 This Electric Nail Drill That’ll Help Repair Manis Right At Home AIRSEE Portable Electric Nail Drill Amazon $21 See On Amazon Ready to take your nail care routine to the next level? If you consider yourself a nail pro, this $21 electric nail drill could save you tons of trips to the salon. With 11 different drill attachments, you’ll be able to file and even remove that old, cracked powder dip mani with ease. Say goodbye to peeling cuticles once and for all.

12 These Soft Satin Scrunchies That Help Prevent Overnight Creases Kitsch Pro Satin Scrunchies Amazon $8 See On Amazon If avoiding breakage is key for your hair goals, you’ll want to cop these satin scrunchies ASAP. For just $8 you’ll get a pack of five (especially clutch for those of us whose hair ties seem to magically disappear). While you can use these any time of day, they’re ideal for keeping your hair crease-free overnight, as the soft outer shell won’t make a dent in your newly-set style. Available colors: 4

13 A Super Soft Foundation Brush With Non-Absorbent Bristles Daubigny Foundation Makeup Brush Amazon $10 See On Amazon If you’re trying to prevent overly cakey makeup, this quality foundation brush can help. The ultra-soft bristles shouldn’t absorb extra product like some sponges do, and it comes with a firm carrying case so the bristles won’t warp when you toss it in your makeup bag. Plus, the base comes in three colors: black, pink, and yellow. Available colors: 3

14 These Spiral Hair Ties That Help Prevent Knotted Strands Kitsch Spiral Hair Ties Amazon $5 See On Amazon If you’re sick of pulling out your hair tie with tons of hair along with it, then these spiral hair ties should be on your wishlist. These plastic, coiled options shouldn’t leave dents in your hair — and they’re also waterproof, so gone are the days of walking around with a soggy elastic on your wrist. Available colors: 5

15 These Touch-Up Facial Razors With Over 100,000 Five-Star Ratings Schick Hydro Silk Touch-Up Eyebrow/Facial Razor with Precision Cover, (3-Count) Amazon $5 See On Amazon There’s nothing wrong with facial hair — but if you find it bothersome, this tiny touch-up razor can whisk it away in a flash. The small blade helps you make precise swipes when shaping eyebrows, and the gentle design allows you to remove hair elsewhere (like your upper lip or cheeks with ease). The protective cases mean your blades won’t get dull knocking around in your medicine cabinet, too.

16 This Buffing Block That Leaves Your Nails Smooth & Shiny Onsen Professional Nail Buffer Amazon $13 See On Amazon If you think your nails are looking a little dull, then the Onsen buffer has you covered. The compact size makes it perfect for your purse or pocket, and the three-sided device delivers both silky smoothness and polished shine. Perhaps the most unique feature is that you don’t need to throw out the buffer when the strips wear down: simply peel them off and replace them with fresh extras.

17 A Tiny Comb With Stainless Steel Bristles That Helps Separate Your Eyelashes Docolor Eyelash Comb Amazon $5 See On Amazon The benefits of combing your hair are pretty clear, but have you ever thought about giving your lashes the same TLC? This eyelash comb, with its sturdy metal frame and stainless steel teeth, is ideal for carefully separating each lash. If you dread that clumpy look some mascaras create, simply comb through your lashes with this tool just after applying to get ultra-defined looking eyelashes.

18 This Oil-Absorbing Facial Roller Made With Volcanic Stone REVLON Oil-Absorbing Volcanic Face Roller Amazon $10 See On Amazon If you’re a fan of blotting papers but hate the paper waste, this absorbent face roller is here to rescue your skin. You simply roll it over areas of your face to pick up excess oil that you’re trying to remove. Bonus: You can even use it over makeup without it transferring to the tool. To clean it, simply twist the ball out of the device and wash with soap and water.

19 The Bright Hair Chalk Combs That Change Your Color Without Commitment MSDADA Hair Chalk Comb Amazon $10 See On Amazon Want vibrant hair for parties or events without committing to professional coloring and harsh bleach? This hair chalk comb is up to the task. Just wet your hair, run the chalk comb through sections of it, and use heat and hair spray to set the color. Bright hair without messy hands after? Yes, please. Available colors: 19

20 A Popular REVLON Tool That Dries & Styles At The Same Time REVLON One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush Amazon $35 See On Amazon This cult-favorite blow dry brush has received an impressive 4.6-star rating after more than 333,000 users weighed in. Gone are the days of fumbling with a round brush in one hand and a blow dryer in the other. The smooth, tangle-free bristles combined with the ionic technology help reduce frizz all at once. With both warm and cool settings, you can style your hair with heat and set it with cool in a snap. Available colors: 7

21 The Foot Peel Masks Infused With Lavender, Aloe Vera Extract & More CÉLOR Foot Peel Mask (2 Pairs) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Many ingredients within these foot peel masks — including lavender, aloe vera extract, and more — help soothe skin while preparing the top layer to peel away a week or two later. The end result smooth, sandal-ready feet. Many reviewers wrote that it “really works,” with over 4,000 of them giving the masks a five-star rating.

22 These Styling Kits That Help Hold Your Eyebrows In Place Ownest Eyebrow Soap Kit (2-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon No, it’s not exactly soap to wash your eyebrows — but it can leave you with an ultra-clean look. This styling pomade soap helps set your brows in place while delivering a fuller, feathered look. Simply wet the spoolie brush, style your brows as desired, and let it set. Many reviewers were thrilled with how their brows looked thicker and how long the product lasted.

23 An Ultra-Moisturizing Lip Treatment That Repairs Over Night O'Keeffe's Lip Repair Night Treatment Lip Balm Amazon $5 See On Amazon Lots of reviewers with dry or cracked lips swear by this overnight lip treatment, with many claiming to see results after just one use. Ingredients like jojoba, coconut, and almond oils condition lips for those extra tough cases. Plus, it has a matte finish, in case you’re interested in what your lips will look like while you’re asleep.

24 The 8-Second Wonder Water That Helps Leave Your Hair Super Shiny L’Oreal Paris Elvive 8 Second Wonder Water Lamellar Amazon $9 See On Amazon For shinier, smoother hair, thousands of shoppers are turning to this lamellar rinse-out treatment. First you shampoo, then you apply this watery product and massage it in for — you guessed it — eight seconds. Some users report not needing conditioner after use, but the packaging explains you can still add that third step if you like. The end result is shiny locks.

25 A Rejuvenating Cuticle Oil Made With Milk, Honey, Vitamin E & More Cuccio Naturale Milk and Honey Cuticle Revitalizing Oil Amazon $11 See On Amazon If you ask me, a cuticle oil is a must in a nail care regimen — and many Amazon reviewers swear by this one. Both milk and honey — plus other moisturizing ingredients like sunflower oil and vitamin E — penetrate your skin to keep your cuticles soft and strong. Various customers love how quickly it absorbs, and they enjoy the light scent that’s pleasant but not overpowering.

26 This Durable Tweezerman Nail Brush For Simple At-Home Manis Tweezerman Dual Nail Brush Amazon $5 See On Amazon When you sit down to give yourself a DIY manicure, cleaning the residue from under your nails might be the least glamorous part — but it’s usually an essential one. This nail brush from trusted brand Tweezerman does the trick and then some. With its durable bristles and easy-to-hold design, you can get professional results right at home.

27 A Rechargeable Fabric Shaver That Helps Remove Pilling Magictec Rechargeable Fabric Shaver Amazon $12 See On Amazon In my opinion, few things are quite as irritating as pulling a favorite sweater out your drawer and then realizing it’s covered in pilling. To make your clothes look their best, enter this fabric shaver. The perforated shield helps protect the shaver from damaging fabric while still snipping off loose threads and other fuzz. You can use it on your couch, too.

28 These Silicone Brushes That Massage Your Scalp & Lather Your Shampoo Cbiumpro Shampoo Massager Brush Amazon $9 See On Amazon It’s often said that hair care starts with scalp hair, and if you’ve been neglecting yours, this massager brush will make an excellent addition to your ever-growing beauty tool collection. The silicone prongs shouldn’t damage or pull out hairs while working overtime to slough away old skin and even product buildup that can get in the way of growing follicles (all while lathering your shampoo). Some users even report an extra bonus of releasing head tension. Available colors: 5

29 These Satin Pillowcases That Help Prevent Friction Against Your Hair Bedsure Satin Pillowcases (2-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon The benefits of satin pillowcases have long been touted by their devotees: less friction and breakage for hair, fewer morning creases for skin, and more. This pair is beloved by thousands of users who adore how cool the fabric feels and how easy they are to wash (just turn them inside out first). With tons of color options, you’ll be sure to find something that matches your bedroom vibe in no time. Available colors: 22

30 A Cool, Calming Ice Roller That Feels Refreshing Against Your Skin LATME Ice Roller for Face Eyes Amazon $16 See On Amazon If you’re looking for skincare you can depend on, look no further than your kitchen. This ice roller — the head of which you store in the freezer — has been delighting many Amazon reviewers for good reason. The cool roller can help calm puffiness, all while increasing circulation and providing a feeling of cold relief. Available colors: 5

31 This Hair-Finishing Stick That Helps Gather Ponytail Flyaways BestLand Hair Finishing Stick Amazon $8 See On Amazon Whether you’ve got unavoidable broken hairs from heat treating or coloring (or if your hair is just not quite long enough to gather into a pony), this hair-finishing stick is here to rescue your loose locks. It flattens unwanted flyaways and works just like mascara: Simply remove the spoolie brush from the container and brush it on evenly in the direction you want your hair to lie. The formula is transparent, and many users say it doesn’t leave their hair feeling greasy.

32 The Eyeliner Stamp That Creates An Even Cat-Eye Look Every Time Lovoir The Flick Stick Amazon $15 See On Amazon How many times have you attempted a cat-eye look only to wind up with an uneven application? (Thats totally OK.) Enter the winged liner pen of your dreams. The Flick Stick has a winged-shape stamp on one end and a regular liner pen on the other. Simply place the stamp on the corner of your eye and press for a perfectly even application. Bonus points for the waterproof formula and eyeliner on the opposite side.

33 These Boot Rescue Wipes That Help Clean Salt & Dirt Off Your Shoes BootRescue All Natural Leather Cleaning Wipes Amazon $11 See On Amazon If you live anywhere with snow, rain, or even just dirt, your footwear can start to look worn. These boot wipes — which are suitable for most materials including rubber, leather, and even delicate suede — are made to wipe off salt stains and other debris in a flash. They’re free from harsh chemicals, and the convenient re-sealable pouch makes the pack a smart and portable shoe savior you can have on hand anywhere.

34 This Microfiber Hair Towel That Helps Dry Your Hair Without Heat Evolatree Microfiber Hair Towel Amazon $17 See On Amazon Not a lot of people want to spend unnecessary time (or damaging heat) drying their hair. That’s why this microfiber towel has garnered a 4.5-star review after over 4,000 Amazon users weighed in. The lightweight design helps prevent breakage and friction that heavier towels may inflict, while the convenient wooden button and loop system keeps hair firmly in place while you’re getting ready. The result? Less drying time, and less unwanted frizz. Available colors: 2

35 The Laser-Cut Bikini Underwear That’s Stretchy & Tag-Free Alyce Intimates Laser-Cut Bikini (12-Pack) Amazon $0 See On Amazon If you’ve been searching for breathable underwear that stays in place, your search has ended. Thousands of reviewers have favorably rated these bikini undies, which help banish unwanted panty lines (thanks to the subtle, laser-cut trim). They also come at a very competitive price compared to other similar bundles and are tag free for added comfort. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

36 A Pack Of Necklaces Extenders Made With Stainless Steel D-buy Stainless Steel Necklace Extender (8 Pieces) Amazon $7 See On Amazon Necklaces may be sold as one-size-fits-all, but they don’t have to stay that way. That’s why these necklace extenders are a game-changer when it comes to personalizing your wardrobe. The easy-to-use double-ended lobster claw closure can add inches to your jewelry, allowing you to customize your look and ensure a perfect fit. Available colors: 4

37 These OPI Drops The Help Your Nails Dry So Much Faster OPI Drip Dry Lacquer Drying Drops Amazon $11 See On Amazon Who’s got the time to sit around waiting for your nails to dry after a DIY manicure? If you’re tired of spending ages wondering if the polish is ready, let these drying drops ease your mind. Just add one or two drops per nail post-paint job and the glossy formula will help seal and dry your mani in only a few minutes.

38 This Hair Brush With A Nonslip Satin Handle & Detangling Bristles Spornette Cushion Boar & Nylon Bristle Amazon $24 See On Amazon This detangling brush features a combination of nylon and boar bristles to unravel knots and condition your tresses at the same time. Factor in the satin, nonslip handle and it’s no wonder so many users have made this their go-to brush.

39 A Best-Selling Shoe-Cleaning Kit That Comes With A Scrubbing Brush Pink Miracle Shoe Cleaner Kit Amazon $23 See On Amazon If you’re ready for your kicks to look like new again, this shoe-cleaning kit could be the miracle you’ve been waiting for. This cleansing formula is a concentrate, meaning just a drop or two in water will be enough to get the job done — and also means the bottle will last way longer. Use the brush to get those extra-ground in stains lifted in a breeze.