Cheap Things That Make It 10x Easier To Look Effing Amazing

You don’t have to spend a ton of money to look and feel great. Sometimes, the smallest changes can make a huge impact, like swapping out your pillowcases or upgrading the hangers that you put your clothes on. But if you aren’t sure where to start, don’t worry. I’ve put together this list of cheap things that make it 10 times easier to look effing amazing.

Speaking of pillowcases, these polyester satin ones are so smooth that they can help reduce unwanted frizz simply by sleeping on them. As for those tank tops that keep sliding off your hangers? Try putting them on these velvet-coated ones instead, as the velvet adds a little extra friction so that your clothes stay put. That’s just the start, though: If you want to find out more cheap ways to look good, you’ll just have to keep scrolling.

01 The Silky Satin Pillowcases That Are Gentle On Your Hair Bedsure Satin Pillowcase (Set of 2) Amazon $9 See On Amazon These polyester satin pillowcases create less friction against your strands than other types of fabric, which can lead to less unwanted frizz in the mornings — and they even come in more than 20 colors so that you can match them to your current sheets. Plus, these best-selling pillowcases have over 180,000 five-star ratings.

02 A Mask That Can Help Smooth Your Lips Overnight LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask Amazon $24 See On Amazon This moisturizing overnight lip mask is chock-full of nourishing antioxidants derived from berries, as well as brightening vitamin C. Plus, each order includes an applicator wand to help keep mess to a minimum — and there are five scents available: berry, gummy bear, mango, sweet candy, and vanilla.

03 This Cuticle Oil That’s Infused With Real Flowers Blossom Scented Cuticle Oil Amazon $6 See On Amazon This particular cuticle oil is made with real flowers so that your nails come out smelling and looking refreshed. It’s ideal for dry cuticles, as it can help soften and hydrate them. Plus, the glass bottle is sure to look good sitting out on your vanity.

04 A Hydrating Finishing Stick That Helps Control Unwanted Flyaways BestLand Hair Finishing Stick Amazon $5 See On Amazon You don’t have to smooth flyaways using greasy oil or sticky gel — just swipe this finishing stick over any frizzy areas. The lightweight formula won’t weigh your hair down, and it even has a slight moisturizing effect to help improve your hair’s texture. “It works like a charm,” wrote one reviewer.

05 The Bonding Oil That Leaves Hair Looking Oh-So Shiny Olaplex No.7 Bonding Oil Amazon $30 See On Amazon This bonding oil has a potent formula that penetrates deep into your hair follicles to help boost shine, softness, and vibrancy. You can also use it as a heat protectant before styling your hair, as it’s suitable for hot tools that reach up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. The best part? A little goes a long way.

06 A Clothing Steamer That Smoothes Tough Wrinkles Hilife Clothes Steamer Amazon $31 See On Amazon Opening your bag to find wrinkle-free clothes after a long flight is unlikely, bordering on impossible — so take this steamer with you. It’s small enough to fit in your suitcase, yet the water tank is still large enough to produce up to 15 minutes of continuous steam before needing a refill.

07 These Hair Clips That Add A Pop Of Color To Plain Outfits Magicsky Handmade Hair Barrettes Set (28-Piece) Amazon $10 See On Amazon There’s nothing wrong with having a monochromatic closet — but if you’d like to add a little color, these hair clips are a smart way to do it. Each one is made from a combination of tough resin and sturdy metal, making them suitable for all types of hair. And at only $10 for 28 of them, they’re just as much a smart buy as they are a stylish one.

08 An Exfoliating Mask That Helps Soften Rough Feet Soft Touch Foot Peel Mask (2-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Don’t have time for a pedicure? Not a problem — let your feet soak in this mask for about an hour. Over the next two weeks that outer layer of rough, flaking skin will begin to peel away, leaving you with ultra-soft feet that are free from calluses. “I followed the directions and saw results instantly,” wrote one reviewer. They continued, “My old skin peeled off within 1-2 days and the new skin was just soft...”

09 A Pack Of Scrunchies Lined With Silky-Soft Material Le Trésor Satin Silk Scrunchies (6-Pieces) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Whether your hair is thick or thin, these scrunchies are hearty enough to handle all types of hair. Each one is made from soft polyester satin, which helps keep friction to a minimum — and the trendy colors are sure to complement nearly every outfit in your closet.

10 An Insulated Water Bottle That Makes It Simple To Stay Hydrated FineDine Triple-Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle with Straw Lid Amazon $25 See On Amazon Not only does this water bottle come in more than 15 fun shades, but the insulated walls also keep cold drinks chilled for up to 24 hours, while hot liquids stay warm for up to 12 hours. Each order also includes three lids: one straw, one flip-top, as well as one carabiner. And since the lids are leakproof, there’s no need to worry about spills.

11 This Face Mask That Can Help Soothe Your Skin Perfecore Cooling Ice Face Mask Gel pack Jade Roller Amazon $13 See On Amazon Keep this calming gel face mask in your fridge or freezer, and it’ll always be ready to go when you feel the need to soothe your skin. Each order even includes a facial roller that’s made from real jade stone, and it can also be used to help apply skincare. The mask itself is available in four colors: blue, green, gray, and purple.

12 A Makeup Mirror That Features 2- & 3-Times Magnification Beautyworks Backlit Makeup Vanity Mirror Amazon $28 See On Amazon Can’t seem to get those winged eyeliner tips looking even? Try using this mirror the next time you do your makeup. Two- and three-times magnification lets you get an up-close look to help you make sure your eyeliner looks flawless, while LED bulbs make sure you’re able to see what you’re doing — even if your room is lacking natural light.

13 The Hydrating Serum Made With 97.5% Snail Mucin SeoulCeuticals Korean Skin Care Snail Mucin Repair Cream Amazon $18 See On Amazon This hydrating, non-comedogenic serum has a place in any skincare routine, as it’s made with 97.5% snail mucin extract that can help moisturize skin. Other ingredients include vitamins E and B5, as well as shea butter, green tea, and more. Plus, its lightweight texture shouldn’t leave you feeling slimy.

14 A Headband That’s Made From 100% Mulberry Silk CELESTIAL SILK Spa Headband Amazon $27 See On Amazon Unlike some headbands that can leave your scalp sweating, this one is made from soft, breathable silk that keeps your hair in place without leaving behind any creases. It’s perfect for applying skincare, hitting the gym, and everything in between. Plus, the hook-and-loop fastening in the back lets you adjust how tightly it fits.

15 This Deep Conditioning Hair Mask With Thousands Of Positive Reviews SUNATORIA Store Premium Keratin Hair Mask Amazon $16 See On Amazon Whether your hair is looking dull or feeling rough, this deep conditioning mask can help restore it to its natural luster. Omega 3 and 9 work to improve your hair’s elasticity, while vitamin E helps improve its shine. It’s also suitable for all types of hair and contains zero parabens or sulfates.

16 A Body Brush That Helps Exfoliate Away Flakes Scala Body Brush Exfoliator Amazon $9 See On Amazon Made with 100% natural horse hair, this body brush can help exfoliate away dry flakes so that your skin is left looking (and feeling) smooth. You can use it wet or dry, as the strap on the back helps you keep a firm grip in the shower. The best part? Using it can even help stimulate blood flow, which can lead to brighter skin.

17 These Nipple Covers That Make It Simple To Wear Strapless Tops Nippies Nipple Covers Amazon $33 See On Amazon Whereas some nipple covers only come in a few shades, these ones are available in five skin-friendly tones ranging from espresso to créme. The soft silicone material is both waterproof as well as wrinkle-free, and they make it easier than ever to wear a strapless outfit.

18 The Stylish Polarized Sunglasses That Won’t Break The Bank LVIOE Cat Eyes Sunglasses Amazon $24 See On Amazon Not only are these cat eye sunglasses incredibly on trend, but the lenses are also polarized, filtering out 100% of the sun’s harsh UVA and UVB rays. They’re also scratch-resistant, and the frames are lightweight. Choose from more than 25 colors, including a gorgeous purple gradient option.

19 A Pair Of Biker Shorts That You Can Dress Up Or Down SATINA High Waisted Biker Shorts Amazon $18 See On Amazon Moisture-wicking, soft, and breathable — these biker shorts hit all the right notes. The high-waisted cut looks good with just about any top, whether you’re headed to happy hour or hitting the gym. They also feature a touch of spandex for stretch and can be purchased with or without pockets. Choose from two lengths: 5 inches or 8 inches. • Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Plus

20 These Velvet-Lined Hangers That Help Keep Clothes From Slipping Off ZOBER Velvet Shirt Hangers (50-Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon These hangers are coated with soft velvet, giving them a little extra friction so that tank tops, tees, and more are less likely to slide off. The hook on the top also swivels so that it’s easy to have all your clothes facing the same direction, and the extra-slim frames can even help open up extra space in cramped closets.

21 A Fabric Cleanser That Gets Shoes Looking Good As New Pink Miracle Shoe Cleaner Kit Amazon $19 See On Amazon Whether your sneakers or leather loafers are looking a little worse for wear, this cleanser can help get them looking good as new. A little goes a long way, which means one bottle is enough to last for months, if not longer — and each order includes a small brush to help you scrub away any extra-stubborn stains.

22 This Facial Cleanser That’s Made With Vitamin C Elizabeth Mott Sure Thing! Vitamin C Face Cleanser Amazon $19 See On Amazon This makeup-removing facial cleanser is made with brightening vitamin C, and the gel texture lathers into a rich foam, helping clean out your pores without making your skin feel dry. It’s also cruelty-free, vegan, as well as suitable for use on a daily basis.

23 A Derma Roller That Won’t Break The Bank Sdara Skincare Derma Roller Amazon $9 See On Amazon A professional microdermabrasion session can cost a pretty penny, whereas this at-home derma roller is available for less than $10. Hundreds of small titanium needles work to exfoliate your skin — and they can even help stimulate blood flow and help skincare products absorb easier.

24 The Chunky Hoop Earrings That Are Plated With 14-Karat Gold PAVOI 14K Gold Chunky Open Hoops Amazon $14 See On Amazon Not only are these chunky hoop earrings plated with real 14-karat gold, but they also have stainless steel posts (and a $14 price tag). And if you aren’t into classic yellow gold? You can also grab them in white gold, as well as rose gold. Not to mention, they have over 30,000 five-star ratings on Amazon.

25 A Clasp That Helps You Layer Your Necklaces Dailyacc Lucky Necklace Layering Clasp Amazon $18 See On Amazon This layering clasp, which features 18-karat gold plating over stainless steel, is designed with three spaced-out clasps that let you layer your necklaces without a problem. The structure secures with a magnet, making it simple to remove all necklaces at once. Choose from three finishes: gold, rose gold, or silver.

26 This Micellar Water For Cleansing & Removing Makeup Bioderma - Sensibio - H2O Micellar Water Amazon $5 See On Amazon Not only is this bottle of soothing micellar water strong enough to remove waterproof makeup, but it’s also suitable for cleaning sensitive complexions. Plus, the small size makes it perfect for traveling — and one customer wrote that it’s “the only product I use to remove my day’s makeup!”

27 An Eyeliner Pencil That Comes In So Many Fun Colors NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Mechanical Eyeliner Pencil Amazon $5 See On Amazon Aqua green, golden olive, deep blue — with more than 10 fun colors to choose from, you might have trouble choosing just one when it comes to this eyeliner pencil. The formula is smudge-proof, helping keep your lids looking good throughout the whole day. Plus, the retractable tip helps keep it safe from damage.

28 The Double-Sided Tape That Helps Prevent Fashion Mishaps Fearless Tape - Double Sided Tape for Fashion Amazon $11 See On Amazon Using pins to keep your clothes in place can damage them, making this double-sided fashion tape a smart alternative. It’s gentle enough to use on skin and delicate garments, as the adhesive shouldn’t cause irritation, nor will it leave behind any sticky residues upon removal.

29 This Bodysuit With A Stylish Halter Neck ReoRia Halter Neck Bodysuit Amazon $27 See On Amazon Throw on this bodysuit with a pair of high-waisted jeans, and you’ve instantly got a cute outfit you can wear to happy hour with friends. The stylish halter neck lets you show off your shoulders, while a touch of spandex in the weave gives it some comfortable stretch. Choose from more than 15 colors. • Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

30 These Best-Selling Slippers That Are Available In Tons Of Colors BRONAX Cloud Slippers Amazon $24 See On Amazon With supportive EVA soles, these trendy, best-selling slippers are a must-have in any closet. They help cushion your joints as you move, and the broad top strap keeps them snugly in place so that you aren’t stuck constantly readjusting the fit. Plus, they’re available in 14 colors. • Available sizes: 4.5 Women / 3 Men — 14.5 Women / 12.5 Men

31 A Shift Dress With A Loose, Flowing Fit Amoretu Shift Dress Amazon $31 See On Amazon With its loose, flowing fit and spacious balloon sleeves, you shouldn’t have any trouble dressing this shift dress up or down depending on your plans. Add a pair of white sneakers to run a few errands, or even throw on some knee-high boots for a cute fall look. • Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

32 This Matte Lipstick That Stays Put For Hours Maybelline New York Super Stay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick Amazon $8 See On Amazon Tired of discovering your lipstick has smudged halfway through your day? Try switching over to this lipstick from Maybelline. The long-lasting formula stays put for up to 16 hours, and the matte finish won’t leave your lips feeling wet. Choose from more than 30 colors.

33 A Sewing Kit That’s Perfect For Quick Touchups Embroidex Sewing Kit Amazon $7 See On Amazon Whether a button fell off your shirt or there’s a slight rip in your hemline, this sewing kit can help you fix it right up. It’s small enough to take with you when traveling, yet filled with a variety of tools to help you tackle nearly any sewing job. Each order also comes with a travel case to keep everything neatly packaged together.

34 The Straps That Keep Your Pants Pulled Into Your Boots Hollywood Fashion Secrets Boot Straps Amazon $9 See On Amazon Some types of pants will bunch up when you’re wearing boots, which is why it’s always a good idea to have these straps on hand. They hold your pants down to keep them from bunching up — and the Velcro clasp lets you adjust how tightly they fit. “Fully adjustable and doesn’t bulk too much so boots still fit well,” wrote one reviewer. They continued, “I’ve owned mine for years and use them every time I wear boots and they have held up well to wear and tear.”

35 A Fabric Shaver That Helps Renew & Refresh Tired Clothing Conair Fabric Shaver Amazon $14 See On Amazon If you’ve noticed that your clothes have started to pill, try using this fabric shaver to get them looking good as new. The shaving grate is adjustable, making it suitable for nearly any type of fabric — and the sharp blades are even made from rust-resistant stainless steel. Just provide two of your own AA batteries, and it’s ready to go.

36 This Highly Rated T-Shirt That Goes With Nearly Any Outfit Daily Ritual Short-Sleeve T-Shirt Amazon $20 See On Amazon Soft, smooth, and breathable — this T-shirt hits all the right notes. It features a classic boat neckline and a hint of elastane in the fabric that gives it some stretch so you have room to move. And with more than 20 colors to choose from, don’t be surprised if you wind up adding more than one to your cart. • Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

37 The Headbands With Cute Twists In The Middle Of Each Huachi Boho Twist Hair Bands (8-Piece) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Whether you need to keep your hair out of your face when applying skincare or if you’re simply accessorizing an outfit, these headbands are stylish picks that come in a variety of colors. The twisted detail in the center makes them stand out from the crowd — and one size is large enough to fit most heads.

38 These Faux Leather Belts With Classic Double O-Rings SANSTHS Faux Leather Belts (2-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon These belts feature trendy double-O rings that you’ll be able to wear through multiple seasons. They’re made from faux leather and come in four different colors: brown, black, white, or beige. One reviewer wrote, “The belt buckles are solid and nicely made, the belts are well finished on the edges and they even came with a belt hole making tool!”

39 A Creamy 2-In-1 Lip Tint & Blush That Lets You Build Up Color Palladio I'm Blushing 2-in-1 Cheek and Lip Tint Amazon $10 See On Amazon This creamy two-in-one lip tint and blush is a must-have on any vanity, as it allows you to build coverage and adjust how intense the color is with just a few swipes. Plus, the hydrating formula helps moisturize skin so that it’s left looking soft and smooth. Choose from six shades, ranging from light pink to deep purple.

40 This Sunscreen That Doubles As Makeup Primer Supergoop! Glowscreen SPF 40 Primer + Broad Spectrum Sunscreen Amazon $38 See On Amazon This popular Supergoop! sunscreen doubles as a long-lasting makeup primer. It can help keep any unwanted shine to a minimum, while SPF-40 protection helps shield your complexion from the sun’s harsh rays. Plus, there’s even hyaluronic acid in the formula, which can help moisturize skin.

41 A Vibrating Facial Cleansing Brush That’s Waterproof EZBASICS Facial Cleansing Brush Amazon $20 See On Amazon Not only do the vibrations produced by this silicone facial cleansing brush help dislodge dirt from pores, but it’s also waterproof. The battery is rechargeable via USB, and it can be used up to 200 times before you need to plug it in again. Plus, there are five settings for speed that you can choose from before cleansing your face.

42 The Purse Organizer That Keeps Them Looking Like New ZOBER Hanging Purse Organizer for Closet Amazon $13 See On Amazon If the shelves in your closet are filled with purses and bags, consider transferring them into this organizer. The pockets are transparent, making it easy to see which purse is where without having to unpack anything. Or, if you don’t have that many purses, it also works great for storing rolled-up towels and blankets.