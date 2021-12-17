60 Cheap Gifts That Are Exciting And Not Just "Good Enough"

Figuring out the perfect gift can be a struggle especially when you are shopping at the last minute. The easiest solution would be to just wing it — to buy something that’s simply “good enough.” But if you’re looking to really knock it out of the park with everybody this year, make sure to check out all these cheap gifts that’ll have people genuinely excited when it comes time to rip off that gift wrap.

I know what you’re thinking: “How exciting can these gifts be if they’re also cheap?” Luckily, Amazon has basically everything and anything you could ever imagine available on its virtual shelves. There are glowing Himalayan salt lamps that cast a relaxing ambiance after a long day at work, as well as refreshing facial sprays that smell like roses. Or, if you know someone who loves scented candles, try giving them the oil warmer; it’ll help create an aroma that’s just as soothing. There’s even a set of soft pillowcases that feel just like luxurious silk, and they’re available in so many shiny colors.

Whether you’re shopping for others or yourself, you don’t have to settle for “good enough” — especially with so many cheap gifts that you can find on Amazon. Keep scrolling for more.

This Throw Blanket Made From Plush Faux Fur Bedsure Super Soft Fuzzy Faux Fur Throw Blanket $33 Who doesn't love a good throw blanket? This blanket in particular is even made from plush faux fur, making it perfect for snuggling up on a chilly night. And unlike some blankets, this one features faux fur on both sides — not just one.

This Rose-Scented Hand Cream Set For Dry, Parched Skin TONYMOLY I'm Mask And Hand Cream Set $14 Not only is the hand cream in this set great for moisturizing dry skin, but each order also includes one hydrating sheet mask, as well as a second nourishing mask for when you're sleeping. Plus, the lightweight rose scent gives everything a refreshing touch.

A Bamboo Kit That Helps You Make Homemade Sushi Delamu Bamboo Sushi Making Kit $12 Ordering sushi quickly gets expensive, so why not make your own at home using this kit? Each order comes with two rolling mats, one rice paddle, a rice spreader, as well as five pairs of chopsticks. The kit is easy enough for beginners to use, and all the tools are made from eco-friendly bamboo.

This Kit That Lets You Make Cocktails On The Go W&P Craft Cocktail Kit $22 Add this cocktail kit to your home bar, and you'll be able to make a delicious bloody Mary, Moscow mule, margarita, or even an old fashioned (depending on the kit you buy). Everything inside is TSA-compliant, and the tin is also reusable once you're done.

The Fast-Working Breakfast Gadget That Makes Different Types Of Eggs Dash Express Electric Egg Cooker $20 Don't have enough time to whip up breakfast on the stove? Not a problem when you've got this egg cooker. It only takes a few short minutes to hard- or soft-boil up to seven eggs — and you can even use it to make poached and scrambled eggs, as well as omelettes (depending on the attachments you cook with).

A Cool Mist Humidifier That Can Run All Night Long Pure Enrichment® MistAire™ Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier $40 Dry bedroom air can leave your throat feeling scratchy in the morning — so grab this cool mist humidifier. The water reservoir is extra-large, which means it can run all night long without needing to be refilled. Plus, the built-in night light makes it perfect for kid's rooms.

This Gadget That Opens Beer Bottles For You HQY Magnet-Automatic Beer Bottle Opener $8 Struggling to pop open your beer bottles? Let this handy gadget do all the work for you. Simply place it over the cap, then gently press down — the bottle will pop open instantly. And since it's made from stainless steel, there's no need to worry about it rusting.

This Foot Bath That Vibrates For A Spa-Like Experience Conair Foot Pedicure Spa with Soothing Vibration Massage $33 Looking for ways to relax after a long day? Search no further than this foot bath. Gentle vibrations help soothe away aches and soreness, while the built-in heater works to keep the water warm for about 10 minutes. Plus, nonslip feet on the bottom keep it from shifting around.

These Wintry Crew Socks Made With Warm Wool JOYCA & Co. Warm Wool Cotton Thick Winter Crew Socks $22 You don't have to walk around on those cold hardwood floors with bare feet: Keep your toes warm inside of these thick winter socks. They're made from a blend with cotton, wool, polyester, and spandex — but they lack that itchy or scratchy feeling that sometimes comes along with wool. Plus, they even come in more than 10 patterns and colors. Available sizes: One size

A Laptop Desk That Features A Soft Wrist Rest HUANUO Laptop Desk with Wrist Rest $30 Made to fit laptops up to 15 inches, this lap desk is a must-have if you enjoy working everywhere except your desk. The wrist rest at the base helps prevent fatigue, as well as prevents your laptop from sliding off. Plus, the faux wood grain is a classy touch.

A Beanie Cap Made With Heavy Gauge Cotton Goodthreads Marled Beanie $16 Need a warm beanie cap for cold days? This cap is made with a blend of heavy gauge cotton, nylon, as well as toasty wool. Many reviewers raved about how it's "well made" — and one even wrote that they "wore it to the Grand Canyon on a winter day where the high temperature was 12 and my head was nice and warm."

A Kit That Lets You Make Fresh Cheese At Home New England Cheesemaking Supply Mozzarella and Ricotta Cheese Making Kit $26 Know someone who loves a good block of cheese? This kit lets you make your own batch of mozzarella and ricotta; all you need to supply is milk. One customer wrote, "Bought this and made my first batch of mozz cheese without any issues. Worked like a charm!" There's even a recipe book included.

An RFID-Blocking Credit Card Holder With 26 Separate Card Pockets Easyoulife Genuine Leather Credit Card Holder Zipper Wallet $10 With slots for up to 26 credit cards, this little holder is a must-have if your wallet is starting to bulge. The outside also blocks RFID signals, which helps protect your sensitive payment information against electronic pickpockets — and it even comes in more than 15 colors.

This Crew-Neck Carhartt T-Shirt Made With 100% Cotton Carhartt Short Sleeve T-Shirt $17 This quality T-shirt by Carhartt has over 85,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, and it's made with 100% breathable cotton. The crew-neck selection is also available in over 35 colors, and they're all machine washable. It even has a front pocket that's perfect for small essentials such as your wallet or phone.

A Set Of Fairy Lights That Cast A Warm Glow Koxly Fairy String Lights $16 Putting these fairy lights into glass containers is an easy way to create some farmhouse-chic decor in your home — or you can even thread them through your backpack to help keep yourself visible at night. The wires are waterproof if they ever get wet, and batteries come included.

These Foam Slides That Dry Fast & Are Available In 14 Colors rosyclo Pillow Slides Slippers $20 If you need a good pair of shower shoes for the gym, these slides are made from soft EVA foam that dries extra-quickly when wet. They're also lightweight so that they won't weigh your gym bag down, and the nonslip bottoms make them perfect for quick trips to the mailbox. Available sizes: 4.5 — 12

The Insulated Stainless Steel Tumbler That Helps Drinks Stay Cold Simple Modern Classic Insulated Tumbler $22 With insulated walls made from stainless steel, this tumbler can help your drinks stay cold for hours longer — and the narrow base is even made to fit into most cupholders. The best part? Each order comes with two tops: one straw lid, and one flip lid.

The Roku Media Stick That Lets You Stream Netflix & Hulu Roku Express 4K+ 2021 Streaming Media Player $29 Don't have a smart television? Plug this Roku stick into your television's HDMI port, and you'll be able to stream Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, and more. It's compatible with ultra-clear 4K video, and the remote also has buttons to adjust the television volume.

The Foam Roller That Helps Soothe Sore Muscles 321 STRONG Foam Roller $23 Whether your back, arms, or legs are sore, the raised foam bumps on this roller can help soothe those muscles — and it's even small enough to pop into your gym bag. Choose from more than 10 colors, including a glamorous pink tie dye print.

These Personalized Vanity Trays That Are Perfect For Jewelry Simple Shine Jewelry Tray Ring Dish with Initial $15 Not only is this vanity tray the perfect size for rings, but it's also made from sleek ceramic with chic gold accents. One reviewer even wrote that "the gold letter was well applied with no wrinkles or scratches and the plate itself was of a higher quality than expected for the price point." Choose from 15 different letters.

These Velvet Throw Pillow Covers That Come In Dozens Of Colors Mixhug Cozy Velvet Square Decorative Throw Pillow Covers (Set of 2) $13 Burnt orange, chartreuse, blue — with more than 25 colors to pick from, there's no reason not to grab these throw pillow covers. Not only do they work great as pops of color in dull rooms, but they're also made from soft velvet.

This Hoodie Sweatshirt Lined With Warm Fleece Gildan Men's Fleece Hooded Sweatshirt $18 If you ask me, every closet needs at least a few hoodies, and this one is lined with soft fleece to help keep you warm all winter long. It's made from a cotton-polyester blend, and it has longer dropped shoulders so that you have extra room to move. The sweatshirt is also available in 18 shades. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

These Chunky Hoop Earrings Plated With 14-Karat Gold PAVOI 14K Gold Colored Lightweight Chunky Open Hoops $14 You don't have to pay hundreds of dollars for quality jewelry, and these earrings are proof. They're plated with real 14-karat gold, which means they won't turn your skin green with repeated wear — and they even come in three finishes: yellow, rose, or white gold.

A Himalayan Salt Lamp With A Wooden Base & Dimmer Switch Himalayan Glow Salt Lamp $20 Whether you're in need of a night light or some romantic ambiance, this salt lamp is a great choice. It's made from 100% natural Himalayan salt, and the base is made of real wood (rather than plastic). Plus, there's also a dimmer switch so that you can adjust its brightness.

A Soothing Massage Tool That Rolls Over Your Muscles GoFit Roll On Massager Tool $14 This roller is designed so that you can use it all over your body to help soothe your muscles as needed. The ergonomic shape allows it to fit comfortably in both hands, and it's lightweight enough that you can take it with you for post-workout cool downs.

These Double-Walled Champagne Flutes That Are Seriously Chic Eparé Champagne Flutes $20 Double-walled to give your champagne a floating appearance, these flutes are a tres chic alternative to the wine glasses you've likely been using. Each one is made from hand-blown borosilicate glass, and they're also safe to put in the dishwasher, freezer, as well as the microwave.

The UGG Crew Socks For Less Than $20 UGG Rib Knit Slouchy Crew Sock $20 Not only are these UGG socks a total steal at less than $20, but each pair is made from a super-warm blend of polyester and nylon, with a hint of spandex for stretch. And if you aren't into grey? They also come in more than 12 other colors. Available sizes: One size

A Soft Eye Pillow Filled With Soothing Lavender Blissful Being Lavender Eye Pillow $15 Trying to take a peaceful nap in the middle of the day? Not only can this eye pillow help block out light, but it's also filled with soothing lavender to help put your mind at ease. Plus, the soft satin material feels smooth against your delicate eyes.

A Pan That Helps You Toast Sandwiches On The Stove Jean-Patrique Toasted Sandwich Maker $25 Pop your sandwich into this pan, and you'll easily be able to toast it on the stove without having to worry about it falling apart when you flip it. The nonstick coating keeps your sandwich from gluing itself to the inside — and the heat-resistant handles even make it suitable for use over a campfire.

The Detailed Adult Coloring Book Packed With Intricate Designs Secret Garden: An Inky Treasure Hunt and Coloring Book $10 If you're looking for ways to wind down after a long day, this coloring book is a must-have. The intricate drawings will keep you busy for hours — and there's even space where you can add your own doodles. Plus, reviewers adored how thick the pages are.

A Large Alarm Clock With A Sleek Mirrored Face SZELAM Digital Mirrored Alarm Clock $23 With its sleek mirrored face and LED display, this alarm clock is a gorgeous upgrade to the outdated one you've likely got sitting on your nightstand. The brightness is adjustable up to three levels, and there are even USB ports on the side so that you can easily charge your devices.

These Soft Pillowcases Made From 100% Mulberry Silk Jocoku 100% Mulberry Silk Pillowcases Set of 2 $28 Sleeping on silk pillowcases can help reduce frizz and bedhead when compared to cotton, so why not grab these pillowcases made from 100% mulberry silk? The hidden zipper keeps the pillow from sliding out, and it won't snag on your hair while you're snoozing. Choose from three sizes, as well as eight colors.

A Pair Of Comfortable, High-Waist Leggings With Pockets CRZ YOGA Crop Legging $17 Made from a polyamide-spandex blend, these leggings are so buttery-soft that it almost feels like you aren't wearing anything at all. The four-way stretch material is also squat-proof, and the waistband features an interior drawstring so that you can adjust how they fit. Available sizes: XX-Small — X-Large

This Pack Of Sharpies That Comes With 24 Colors Sharpie S-Note Creative Markers $17 Who doesn't love a good pack of permanent markers? This pack of 24 in particular comes with 24 different colors that are perfect for coloring, taking notes, labeling, and more. Each marker also features a two-in-one chisel tip that lets you draw thick lines, as well as write delicate letters.

A Book That Aims To Help You Declutter Your Life The Life

36 A Deck Of 50 Cards With Affirmations Written On Them Affirmators! 50 Affirmation Cards Deck Amazon $11 See On Amazon You never know when you’ll need a little dose of positivity, so why not grab these cards? Each deck comes with 50 cards that have unique affirmations printed on them. They’ve got a glowing 4.8-star rating on Amazon, and so many customers in the review section “absolutely love” them.

37 The Cooling Blanket Made From Breathable Bamboo DANGTOP Cooling Blanket Amazon $27 See On Amazon With nine colors to choose from, this blanket is an easy way to add a little pop of color to any dull bedspread. It’s made from 100% breathable bamboo fabric, making it perfect for year-round use — and one reviewer even wrote that it’s “very light but not like a sheet.” They continued, “Feels cool to the touch.”

38 A Rose-Scented Face Mist Made With Moisturizing Hyaluronic Acid Herbivore Botanicals Rose Hibiscus Face Mist Amazon $16 See On Amazon Unlike some facial sprays, this spray contains hyaluronic acid that delivers a nourishing dose of moisture to dry, parched skin. It also has a lightweight rose scent and absorbs into skin quickly, and the formula is completely vegan. One customer wrote, “This is my favorite facial mist/moisturizer ever!!!”

39 This 3-D Lamp That’s Printed To Look Like The Moon LOGROTATE Moon Lamp Amazon $24 See On Amazon With craters and valleys all over its surface, this lamp has been 3-D printed to look (and feel) just like the surface of the moon. Each order comes with a remote so that you can control it from afar, and the rechargeable battery lasts for up to 24 hours before needing to be plugged in.

40 A Heated Massager Designed To Refresh The Areas Around Your Eyes LANDWIN Ionic Eyes Facial Massager Wand Amazon $18 See On Amazon Whip out this massage wand the next time you wake up with tired-looking eyes. It produces 10,000 vibrations per minute to help collagen production underneath your eyes, and the soothing heat function also helps stimulate blood circulation.

41 This At-Home Herb-Growing Kit With 5 Different Seeds Included Fork Store Herb Garden Starter Kit Amazon $30 See On Amazon The gardener or cook in your life might enjoy this seed kit, because it helps you grow fresh, organic herbs right from your home kitchen. The set includes five different seeds in particular — including basil, cilantro, thyme, and more — as well as soil, eco-friendly pots, and tiny signs that show which plant is which.

42 The Decorative Essential Oil Diffuser With A Subtle LED Light Earnest Living Essential Oil Diffuser Amazon $33 See On Amazon With seven LED light colors to choose from, this essential oil diffuser makes it easy to set a relaxing mood in any room — and the ceramic cover even features stylish cutouts. “The diffuser works great and love the option to set time on it,” one reviewer wrote.

43 These Packing Cubes That Help Keep Your Suitcase Neat Bagail Packing Cubes (6 Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Instead of letting your clothes get jumbled inside of your suitcase? Use these packing cubes to keep everything neat and tidy. They’re made from tough nylon, with mesh tops so that your clothes have room to breathe — and they even come in more than 15 colors.

44 This Softcover Notebook With Numbered Pages LEUCHTTURM1917 Medium A5 Softcover Notebook Amazon $21 See On Amazon Looking for a notebook that’s a little nicer than the ones you’ll find in stores? This softcover one not only features 123 numbered pages, but the acid-free paper also helps prevent ink from bleeding through. Choose from 13 different colors, including an earthy shade of sage.

45 These Reusable Silicone Straws That Open For Easy Cleaning FORI Reusable Silicone Straws Amazon $10 See On Amazon Metal straws can clink uncomfortably against your teeth, whereas these silicone ones are soft, easy to clean, and BPA-free. Each order comes with eight straws in varying colors — and they even split down the middle so that you can wash out the insides.

46 A Book That Teaches You All About Wine Wine Folly: Magnum Edition: The Master Guide Amazon $20 See On Amazon You don’t have to be a professional sommelier to impress friends with your wine knowledge — just read a few pages out of this book. Inside you’ll find information on more than 100 grapes, as well as wines that’ve been color-coded by style so that it’s easy to find ones that might suit your tastes.

47 This Stylish Cold Brew Pitcher With A Stainless Steel Filter ovalware Airtight Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker Amazon $35 See On Amazon I’m absolutely head over heels when it comes to how good this pitcher looks — and not only is it stylish, but you can also use it to make cold brew at home. The reusable filter is made from stainless steel, and it’s fine enough that you can also use it to brew loose tea leaves.

48 The Wintery Candle That Burns For More Than 15 Hours Illume Noble Holiday Collection Balsam & Cedar Demi Vanity Tin Amazon $13 See On Amazon Not only can this candle burn for up to 20 hours, but the wintery balsam and cedar scent fills your home with earthy forest notes. The tin is printed so that it adds to your holiday decorations, and the wick is also free from any lead. It’s available in two additional wintry scents.

49 This Bold Lipstick Made With Hydrating Vitamin E & Avocado Oil Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick Amazon $10 See On Amazon You don’t have to let your lips start chapping underneath your lipstick: Simply use this tube that’s formulated with nourishing ingredients. Vitamin E and avocado oil work to help keep your pout hydrated, and the formula is also lightweight so that there’s no unwanted caking. Choose from six bold colors.

50 An Oil That Helps Hydrate Your Cuticles Cuccio Naturale Milk and Honey Cuticle Revitalizing Oil Amazon $11 See On Amazon Cuticles looking a little dry? Try rubbing this oil over your fingers. It’s formulated with milk to help soothe your skin, while honey works to lock in moisture so that your cuticles no longer look parched. Each bottle is also cruelty free. Plus, it has over 78,000 positive ratings.

51 This Fabric Shaver That Breathes New Life Into Furniture Conair Battery Operated Fabric Defuzzer Amazon $13 See On Amazon Whether your clothes, furniture, or carpets are starting to look a little worse for wear, this fabric shaver can help breathe new life into them. The shaving grate is adjustable so that it’s suitable for use on nearly any type of upholstery or fabric — and it only requires two AA batteries (not included).

52 A Green Tea Face Mask That’s Loaded With Antioxidants SHVYOG Matcha Green Tea Face Mask Amazon $15 See On Amazon Spread this green tea mask over your face, and the botanical extracts can help absorb excess oil, shrink the appearance of your pores, and exfoliate away old skin cells. The matcha powder in the formula is chock-full of antioxidants, and there’s even volcanic ash that can help remove unwanted blackheads.

53 The Oil Warmer For When You’re Tired Of Burning Candles Koehler Tear Drop Oil Warmer Amazon $10 See On Amazon If you’re looking for something a little different from scented candles, this ceramic oil warmer is a fun (and fragrant) alternative. Add a few drops of scented oils to the bowl, and then set a tea light underneath of it. The scent will gently waft through the air as the tea light warms the oil.

54 A Portable Charger With A Built-In Lightning Cable For Your iPhone iWALK Portable Charger Amazon $25 See On Amazon My phone is always running out of battery, which is why I like to have a portable charger stashed in my bag. This one in particular features a built-in lightning cable so that it’s easy to charge your iPhone, and the battery itself is so powerful that it can charge an iPhone 8 four times.

55 This Sleek Glass Tea Mug With A Stainless Steel Filter Enindel Glass Tea Mug with Infuser and Lid Amazon $16 See On Amazon Mugs don’t have to be made from ceramic; this mug is made from sleek borosilicate glass that’s perfect for coffee and tea. The infuser is made from stainless steel, and everything dissembles for easy cleaning. There are four styles available, and they all have large handles.

56 These Soft Cotton-Blend Pajama Set That Costs Less Than $30 Amazon Essentials Pajama Set Amazon $25 See On Amazon If you’re still sleeping in an oversized shirt, consider these pajamas a sign that it’s time for an upgrade. They’re made from a soft cotton-modal blend, with a touch of elastane to give them some comfortable stretch. Plus, many reviewers mentioned that they fit true to size. • Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

57 These Little Organizers To Keep Your Vanity Tidy mDesign Bathroom Vanity Storage Amazon $22 See On Amazon Bobby pins, hair ties, guest towels, cotton swabs — these little organizers are perfect for all the little items you’ve probably got strewn across your vanity. The best part? The apothecary jars are made from glass, with a rust-resistant finish on both the steel lids as well as the tray.

58 A Set Of Reusable Produce Bags That Are Eco-Friendly Earthwise Reusable Mesh Produce Bags Amazon $13 See On Amazon Don’t use that wasteful plastic baggie they have hanging in grocery stores — make the switch to these reusable bags. Not only are they eco-friendly, but each one is made from breathable mesh so that you can put them directly into the fridge. Plus, bar codes will also scan through them.

59 The Flameless Campfire For Making S’mores Indoors Nostalgia Indoor Electric Stainless Steel S'mores Maker Amazon $36 See On Amazon You don’t have to make a roaring fire if you want to enjoy a s’more — just use this flameless campfire to roast your marshmallows. The base is made from stainless steel, with little compartments where you can stash ingredients. Each order also includes two stainless steel roasting forks.