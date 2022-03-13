Peeps' Vibrant New Nail Polish Line Is Just In Time For Spring

You’re probably used to kicking off spring with all your favorite candies like Peeps. After all, the fluffy marshmallow treats are always such a colorful way to brighten up the season. Now, you can even show off the iconic pastel hues of Peeps Chicks and Bunnies on your nails with the brand’s new nail polish collab with Sally Hansen — it features a collection of seven sweet shades that you can choose from to match with those warmer weather outfits you have planned. Here’s where to buy Sally Hansen x Peeps nail polish colors to bring the festive flair to your fingertips this spring.

The new Sally Hansen x Peeps nail polish collection is all about helping Peeps fans express themselves and show off their marshmallow love in a whole new way. With Easter and other spring celebrations just around the corner, the lineup makes is so easy to add a splash of color to your look, especially since there are seven bright hues you can choose from. Of course, all the nail polish shades are inspired by the classic Peeps Chicks and Bunnies you know and love.

The classic Peeps Yellow kicks off the collection, and it’s a yellow hue that’s “sunnier-than-sunshine,” according to a press release sent from the brand to Elite Daily. There’s also Peeps Pink, which is a bright shade of pink; Peeps Lavender, which is a shade of mauve; Peeps Blue, which features an azure hue; Peeps Fruit Punch, which is a “punchy red”; and Peeps Sparkly Wild Berry, which is a clear polish that comes with pastel sparkles for some extra glitter. Rounding out the lineup is Peeps White, which is a creamy shade of white that’ll remind you of each Marshmallow Chick and Bunny.

Courtesy of Peeps

To make things even better, the nail polish varieties use Sally Hansen’s Insta-Dri technology, which features a built-in base and top coat so that your polish will dry in as fast as 60 seconds. Each polish also comes with a swift precision brush to give you get full coverage with only one stroke of the polish, which will be a total timesaver when you’re looking to bring the sweet confection to your fingertips ASAP.

You can purchase the limited-edition Sally Hansen Insta-Dri x Peeps collection at nationwide retailers. The nail polishes are available individually for around $4.49 each or in gift sets for $10.99 each. The polishes are also available for delivery on Peep’s official website as well as Walmart.com and Amazon.

