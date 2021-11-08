75 Bougie Gifts That Are Surprisingly Under $25 On Amazon

Buying for other people can be stressful, even if you think you know the person you’re buying for really, really well. But, really, this process should be enjoyable, easy, and result in a gift that will make whoever you’re buying for happy and grateful — and maybe make their life a little more luxurious in the process.

Luckily, there are tons of gift items that are fun, bougie, and unique. But, wait, aren't things like that really, really expensive? Not necessarily! From beautiful brass wall art to a crafty charcuterie board to a jewelry stand that shows off all your gorgeous goods, Amazon truly is the place to go when seeking out gifts for all of the different people in your lives. (Or, hey, even for yourself! We love that for you!) There are even things that make your life easier (and therefore more bougie), like organizers for your car, fancy water bottles to keep you hydrated, and serving platters for dinner parties.

What’s even better about these amazing products we picked out is that they’re also super inexpensive — like, under $25 inexpensive! Check out these 75 Amazon products that will make your and your loved one's lives a little more luxurious, even if you're ballin' on a budget.

01 This Beautiful Bracelet You Can Customize Petite Boutique 16K Gold Your Name Bar Bracelet Amazon $20 See On Amazon This 16-karat gold name bar bracelet is pretty and personal. This bracelet is dainty and simple, making it perfect for everyday wear or as a special touch to a dressier outfit. It’s ideal as a gift for a loved one, as the name customization makes it thoughtful.

02 A Water Pitcher That Will Make You Feel Like You’re At The Spa Prodyne Fruit Infusion Flavor Pitcher Amazon $20 See On Amazon There’s nothing more refreshing than a glass of infused water, and this clever fruit infusion flavor pitcher makes getting that indulgence super easy. Just fill the inner rod with the fruit of choice, and its flavors will seamlessly combine with the water in the pitcher to make a delicious infused beverage.

03 A Stylish Jewelry Organizer That Shows Off Your Collection Umbra Trigem Hanging Jewelry Organizer Amazon $20 See On Amazon A beautiful jewelry collection deserves a beautiful display, which is why this hanging organizer is perfect for those with an obsession. This gold organizer has three tiers of bars for hanging necklaces, hoop earrings, and bracelets, while the stand at the bottom is ideal for holding rings and small earrings.

04 A Fancy Platter For Charcuterie Connoisseurs Casafield Organic Bamboo Cheese Cutting Board & Knife Set Amazon $23 See On Amazon This bamboo charcuterie serving platter comes with a large surface that all of your favorite meats, cheeses, fruits, and crackers can fit on. Unlike other charcuterie trays, this one features a hidden drawer to hold different cutting utensils that your guests will need to enjoy this amazing appetizer display.

05 This Chic Makeup Brush Set That Comes With All The Essentials LADES Makeup Brush Sets (12- Peices) Amazon $9 See On Amazon This makeup brush set is perfect for beauty gurus and amateurs alike. It comes with colorful eyeshadow and face powder brushes as well as an eyebrow/eyelash wand and brush. Everything comes in a pretty decorative pouch, too, so it can come with you on-the-go! Available colors: 6

06 This Super Unique Desktop Planter Marbrasse Desktop Glass Planter Hydroponics Vase Amazon $14 See On Amazon Give your home or office a unique touch with this bulb vase. This terrarium is perfect for holding small plants and doubles as an ultra-modern, industrial decor piece that will look fantastic anywhere in your home. The little bird accent on top adds an adorable touch.

07 A Himalayan Salt Lamp With A Cozy Glow Himalayan Glow Hand Carved Natural Himalayan Salt lamp Amazon $25 See On Amazon This authentic and hand-crafted Himalayan salt lamp gives off a pretty orangey glow that will make any room feel serene, calm, and cozy. It has different brightness levels so you can alter the glow based on your mood.

08 This Glitzy Steering Wheel Cover With A 4.8-Star Rating ChuLian Diamond Leather Steering Wheel Cover Amazon $16 See On Amazon The glam people of the world need this diamond-covered leather steering wheel cover like, yesterday. It’s the ultimate bougie car accessory, and it comes in eight different colors that any glitzy driver will be obsessed with. The cover is easy to slip onto the wheel, and the rhinestones are comfortable enough for your hands to rest on, even during long drives.

09 A Tumbler That Keeps Your Drinks Ice Cold Or Piping Hot Simple Modern Classic Insulated Tumbler Amazon $23 See On Amazon Travel cups are an essential for those always on the go, and this insulated tumbler is the best option — just look at its 4.9-star rating on Amazon. These double-walled and vacuum-sealed cups come in 31 different colors/patterns and four different sizes, and even come with both a flip and straw lids. And don’t worry about condensation from your beverages, either, because the design of this cup prevents that! Available styles: 31

10 This Face & Body Scrub That Smells Like Delicious Citrus Mojo Spa Lemon Lust Face & Body Scrub Amazon $19 See On Amazon Give the gift of a glowy complexion with this lemon- and tangerine-scented face and body scrub. This Vitamin-C-infused scrub provides gentle exfoliation of the face and body that gives your skin a pretty glow and smooth appearance. It’s suitable for all skin types, too, so anyone can enjoy the benefits of this sweet-smelling scrub.

11 These Beads That Work As A Simple Decor Staple LIOOBO Wood Bead Garland Farmhouse Rustic Country Beads Amazon $11 See On Amazon This bead garland will give any space a beautiful, rustic touch. It works as a centerpiece, draped over a mantel, or as an added decor piece to a shelf. Reviewers love this item and have given it a cumulative 4.8-star rating on Amazon. One happy buyer says: “It’s PERFECT! It’s exactly what I wanted and what I have seen all over Pinterest and in magazines!”

12 This Pour Over Coffee Maker That Makes The *Best* Brew Bodum Pour Over Coffee Maker with Permanent Filter Amazon $20 See On Amazon Coffee lovers will kiss their Keurig goodbye after using this pour over coffee maker. This carafe coffee maker is made of heat-resistant glass and comes with a permanent stainless steel filter that extracts better flavors from your grounds than traditional paper filters can.

13 A Personalized Star Map That Showcases Your Special Day DreamTree Prints Personalized Star Map Amazon $24 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a unique way to show someone you care, this customizable star map is the way. This artwork displays the constellations in the sky during any special night of your choosing, whether you’re looking to commemorate an anniversary, birth, or wedding day! You can customize the phrase, names, date, location, and font, so it’s a thoughtful and chic decor item.

14 A Set Of Coasters That Look Like Decor Joyfulane Marble Design Ceramic Coaster (Set of 8) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Who would have thought that coasters could look so beautiful? These eight marble coasters are an excellent addition to any living or kitchen space; their cork bottoms won’t scratch your furniture, and their ceramic surfaces will help keep condensation at bay. They’re so aesthetically-pleasing, that you’ll want to keep them out even when you don’t have a drink!

15 This Cozy Candle With A Wintery Scent Sweet Water Decor Warm and Cozy Candle Amazon $20 See On Amazon Give any room a cozy vibe this holiday season with this scented soy wax candle. It’s a great option for those who love wintery, outdoorsy scents, as it has notes of pine, orange, cinnamon, and clove. This wonderfully wintery candle has over 40 hours of burn time, so there’s plenty of enjoyment to be had with this home decor item.

16 This Device That Keeps Your Wine Tasting As Good As New The Original Vacu Vin Wine Saver Amazon $15 See On Amazon Wine lovers need this wine saver in their lives. This device will remove all of the air from an opened bottle of wine and make it taste as good as new for up to a week, extending the life of your leftover vino. It’s incredibly easy to use; just insert the wine stopper into the bottle, and pump the device until you hear a click (that’s when you know it’s done its job!).

17 This Stylish Collage Frame That Displays Your Best Memories Malden Int Designs Photo Wall Picture Frame Amazon $14 See On Amazon Display any precious memories with this modern collage picture frame that fits up to four, four-by-six-inch photos. This lightweight frame will add a fun, personal touch to any space, and is the perfect gift for a loved one — especially if you fill the frames with your favorite moments with that person!

18 This Long-Lasting, Luxurious French Soap Pre de Provence Artisanal French Soap Bar Amazon $8 See On Amazon There’s something especially bougie about French-milled soaps, and these Pré de Provence bars are no exception. With over 7,700 five-star Amazon reviews, these soaps are beloved for their elegant and strong fragrances and ability to last for a long, long time. Available in classic scents like rose petal, lily of the valley, and sweet lemon, these soaps are also infused with shea butter, leaving your skin baby soft.

19 A Mirror For Your Car That Helps You Get Ready En Route Car Visor Vanity Mirror Car Makeup Mirror with LED Lights Amazon $23 See On Amazon Primping on-the-go is made easier with this vanity mirror for the car. This chargeable mirror comes equipped with warm and cool LED lights that will ensure your roadside makeup, tweezing, or touch-up will have the perfect lighting, and you can control them with a convenient quick touch sensor. Available colors: 3

20 A Set Of Succulents For The Lazy Plant Parents The Succulent Cult Succulent Plants (5-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Plant pros and amateur plant parents alike will appreciate this five-pack of pretty succulents. These are easy house plants to maintain, due to their lack of need for much water and for fertilizer. This pack comes with the succulents already rooted in two-inch pots that you can transfer into any adorable planters of your choice.

21 A Smart Plug That Works With Your Alexa Amazon Smart Plug Amazon $25 See On Amazon Tech-lovers and people looking to make their lives just a little bit easier will love this Amazon smart plug. It attaches to your regular outlet and connects with your Amazon Alexa, giving you the power to use voice commands to turn off any device plugged into the smart outlet. You can also schedule the attached appliance to turn on and off automatically or control them remotely from an app.

22 This Set Of Gorgeous Brass Wall Art That Can Double As Terrariums Umbra Prisma Geometric Sculptures Amazon $24 See On Amazon This unique set of wall art is guaranteed to spruce up any space, especially a bedroom, office, or entryway. These easy-to-hang wall pieces are made from brass wire and can be hung separately as six pieces or clipped together to form three sculptures. Reviewers note these can also be used as air terrariums for the plant people of the world.

23 A Panoramic Rearview Mirror That Gives You Better Viewing Range Verivue Mirrors Universal Interior Clip On Panoramic Rearview Mirror Amazon $13 See On Amazon This clip-on panoramic rearview mirror expands the driver’s viewing range and reveals blind spots. This quality glass mirror won’t distort its display or give any glare, making it helpful for the anxious driver and for the one who’s a little too confident on the road.

24 A Dainty & Personal Initial Necklace MignonandMignon Delicate Initial Necklace Amazon $17 See On Amazon If you’re looking for another personal gift idea, this initial necklace is a great option. You can customize your necklace’s finish (either gold-, silver-, or rose gold-plated) and inscription to whatever you like, and even pair two or three necklaces together to display all your initials or loved ones.

25 A Rolling Pin That Will Bougie Up Your Baking Fox Run Polished Marble Rolling Pin Amazon $17 See On Amazon Baking becomes automatically more fun when you have nice tools to help, which is why this 10-inch marble rolling pin is a must in the kitchen. This 100% marble rolling pin is chic and functional with its smooth and nonstick design that makes rolling out doughs easy as pie (pun intended).

26 These Luxe-Looking Espresso Glasses De'Longhi DeLonghi Double Walled Thermo Espresso Glasses Amazon $18 See On Amazon Caffeine fanatics need these posh espresso glasses in their lives. These double-walled glasses are perfect for keeping shots of espresso hot for a quick pick-me-up in the morning — and a few more in the afternoon if you need it. They’re also dishwasher-safe, so cleaning is a breeze!

27 A Light Switch You Can Control From Anywhere (Or With Your Voice) Kasa Smart Light Switch Amazon $15 See On Amazon Those who are often out of the house will love this smart light switch. This easy-to-install switch works with the free Kasa app and can be voice-controlled with your Alexa or Google Assistant, so you can turn your lights on and off even if you’re not around or set them on a timer so you won’t have to think twice about controlling them on your own.

28 This Set Of Simple Wine Glasses That Are Great For Everyday Use Amazon Basics All-Purpose Wine Glasses (4-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon A perfect gift for a new homeowner or any wine-obsessed person in your life, this set of four wine glasses are an essential for the kitchen or bar area. These glasses are lead-free, dishwasher-safe, and classically-shaped, so they’re great for everyday use as well as dinner parties.

29 These Spherical Molds That Make Mixologist-Worthy Ice Tovolo Sphere Ice Molds (2-Pack) Amazon $8 See On Amazon At-home bartenders will love these ice molds that freeze water into perfect sphere-shaped ice cubes. The resulting ice makes drinks look ultra-professional and keep them ice-cold without watering them down. Despite their low price tag, these ice molds really work, as the 4.8-star rating on Amazon proves.

30 This Classic Welcome Mat That Ties Together Any Front Porch Ubdyo Brown Welcome Mat Amazon $24 See On Amazon The front porch can always use some added curb appeal, and this classic welcome mat is the perfect way to add flair. This 30-by-18-inch outdoor mat comes in three great colors/designs, and is durable, non-slip, and will keep dirt and moisture on it and out of your home. Available styles: 3

31 A Pillow Mist That Will Soothe You Before Bed Muse Bath Apothecary Pillow Ritual Pillow Mist Amazon $10 See On Amazon This calming lavender mist is like relaxation in a bottle. This organic, all-natural 8-ounce pillow spray has sweet-smelling lavender essential oils that give your bed a nice, soothing aura to help you chill before bedtime.

32 A Serving Tray That’ll Make You Want Breakfast In Bed Greenco Rectangle Bamboo Butler Serving Tray Amazon $12 See On Amazon Great for serving breakfast in bed or hors d'oeuvres at a dinner party, this bamboo serving tray is classic function defined. This wide and easy-to-grip tray is ideal for any food or drink-serving occasion, making it the perfect thing for those who love to entertain.

33 The Echo Dot That Makes Your Life Easier Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Smart Speaker Amazon $25 See On Amazon Multitask like a pro with the Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker with Alexa. This little speaker has a big job — it responds to your voice commands and can look things up for you, play your favorite tunes, turn on lights in your home, and more, all just ‘cause you asked it to.

34 This Lamp That Brings The Galaxy To Your Bedroom BRIGHTWORLD Galaxy Lamp Amazon $24 See On Amazon The moon and galaxy are endlessly beautiful, and this moon lamp is the perfect way to recreate that awe-inspiring view in your home. This lamp is mapped with a 3D effect of the moon's surface based on astronomical data by NASA satellite, and when turned on, it can be lit up in 16 stunning colors that make you feel like you’re looking at the entire galaxy. This decorative lamp is an Amazon favorite; it has a 4.6-star rating and over 19,000 reviews.

35 An Indoor Security Camera That Will Give You Peace Of Mind YI 1080p Smart Home Camera Amazon $25 See On Amazon This mini indoor security camera is ideal for people who are always out of the house or have pets at home. You can see what’s going on inside your home no matter what time of day with this camera and get notifications on your phone when motion is detected.

36 This Display For All Of Your Favorite Coffee Pods Nifty Solutions Coffee Pod Carousel Amazon $20 See On Amazon Coffee lovers need this coffee pod carousel in their lives, like, yesterday. This spinning display fits perfectly on your countertop next to your Keurig and can hold up to 35 of your favorite flavor pods for easy access in the morning or for a mid-afternoon pick-me-up.

37 An Aloe Vera Plant That Doesn’t Require A Ton Of Maintenance Costa Farms Aloe Vera Live Indoor Plant Amazon $18 See On Amazon While most plants require a ton of maintenance, this pretty aloe vera plant only needs half a cup of water every two weeks, so it’s a great starter plant. In addition to being easy to care for, it looks great as a decor item in its grey and white planter. Plants like this one will make anyone’s home happy and even help to purify the air around it.

38 This Funky Stapler That Will Spice Up Your Office Swingline Stapler High Heel Stapler Amazon $12 See On Amazon Why buy a regular, boring stapler when you can have one that’s fun and funky, like this one? This high heel stapler comes in black and red, and can easily staple up to 20 pieces of paper together — it’s a unique desktop accessory that is stylish and totally functional.

39 A Trash Can For All Of Your Car Messes HOTOR Car Trash Can with Lid Amazon $13 See On Amazon If your car’s interior is riddled with garbage from take out dinners and coffee runs, this handy car trash can (with a lid!) will become your new BFF. It attaches onto the back of the front headrest or center console and will keep your messes at bay with its waterproof, leakproof two-gallon storage. Available colors: 4

40 A Handy Warming Plate For Your Cup Of Joe Home-X Mug Warmer Amazon $14 See On Amazon The coffee-obsessed in your life will thank you when you gift them this mug warmer. Just rest any cup of java, tea, or cocoa on the surface of this device, and your mug will stay nice and hot, no matter how slow you sip. This mug warmer is a great gift for candle lovers too — it can double as a wax melter.

41 This Shiny Microphone That Will Make Karaoke Nights A Blast Niskite Portable Bluetooth Karoake Microphone Amazon $23 See On Amazon Kids and adults alike will love this karaoke microphone that’s great for parties or when boredom strikes at home. It comes in shiny, bright colors and is equipped with Bluetooth so you can play your favorite songs from Spotify, YouTube, and Apple Music from the mic’s built-in speakers. It also has recording capabilities with cool sound-changing effects that little ones will especially be obsessed with. Available colors: 4

42 A Pizza Stone That Helps You Make Perfect Pizzas At Home Cipamnel Pizza Stone Amazon $25 See On Amazon Every night will be pizza night with this pizza stone set that will help you make delicious ‘zas right in your own home. This stone gives your homemade pizzas that crispy, golden crust that you love from your favorite local joint. It even comes with a scraper so you can cut perfect pieces of dough and clean the stone easily.

43 A Convenient Holder For Your Tissues Or Masks CIMALAB Car Tissue/Mask Holder Amazon $9 See On Amazon This tissue/mask dispenser comes in a cute pink or chic black color, and attaches to the back of your car visor for easy access. It’s a practical addition to your car for those times when you need to blow your nose at a red light or grab a mask for a quick grocery store run.

44 A Bonsai Plant Starter Kit For Those With A Green Thumb Planters' Choice Bonsai Starter Kit Amazon $16 See On Amazon This bonsai starter kit comes with all the essential planting tools, like biodegradable pots and a soil disk, that will help produce four beautiful bonsai trees that can spruce up any indoor or outdoor space. It’s a fun project that turns into four gorgeous plants.

45 An Adorable Mini Jewelry Box That’s Super Portable JIDUO Duomiila Small Jewelry Box Amazon $13 See On Amazon Keep your small jewels all in one place with this adorable jewelry box that’s made of a super soft faux leather. It stores rings, earrings, and even has a special hanger for a necklace that prevents your chain from getting tangled up. This box also works perfectly for travel due to its compact, lightweight design. Available colors: 10

46 This Soft Blanket That Looks Good Enough To Eat CASOFU Burritos Blanket Amazon $23 See On Amazon If you or someone you know can’t go more than a week without grabbing Chipotle for lunch, then this hilarious and surprisingly cozy burrito blanket is a must-have. This blanket is super soft, machine washable, and big enough (71 inches in diameter) to literally wrap yourself up like a burrito. This kitschy blanket is a fan favorite — it has 40,000+ Amazon reviews and an overall 4.8-star rating.

47 This Backseat Organizer That’s Perfect For Family Cars Reserwa Car Backseat Organizer (2-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon This two-pack of car organizers is equipped with oodles of compartments that can store bottles, tablets, snacks, toys, and anything else under the sun that babies, toddlers, and kids might need when on-the-go. Every item that previously cluttered up the car seats and floors will look pristine on this hanging organizer.

48 This Eco-Friendly Water Bottle That Encourages You To Hydrate PROBTTL Glass Water Bottle with Time Marker Amazon $20 See On Amazon With this encouraging water bottle by your side all day, you’ll never forget to hydrate again. This reusable, eco-friendly 32-ounce bottle has motivating messages and markers printed on the glass that remind you to drink up at certain points of the day. The silicone sleeve makes the glass water bottle easier to grip, and the entire thing is totally leak-proof, so you can bring this bottle along everywhere you go. Available colors: 11

49 A Fun, Fabulous Neon Sign For Any Room Funpeny LED Neon Decorative Light Amazon $10 See On Amazon This 14-inch neon lips sign is long-lasting, lightweight, easy to install, and looks amazing hanging on the wall or resting on a shelf or tabletop. The hot pink glow is a fabulous addition to any room, and anyone in your life who sees it is sure to be instantly obsessed. It can operate via battery power or USB plug.

50 This Light-Up Letter Decoration That Makes Any Space Special Pooqla LED Marquee Letter Lights Sign Amazon $10 See On Amazon Any special event or space will look better with an illuminated marquee letter. These pretty white letters are perfect for weddings, birthdays, or everyday decor, and can add a personal touch to any space. They look great hung on a wall or resting on a table, and they’re lightweight enough to move around as you please.

51 A Chic Carrier For Your Passport & Vax Card ACdream Passport and Vaccine Card Holder Amazon $9 See On Amazon Frequent travelers will love this passport and vaccine card holder. This chic leather carrying case comes in 29 colors and patterns and is lightweight and compact enough to bring with you anywhere you go around the world. It also features hidden slots so you can store credit cards, plane tickets, and SIM cards.

52 These Cute Coasters For Your Car JUSTTOP Car Cup Holder Coaster (2-Pack) Amazon $6 See On Amazon If you’re always on the go with Starbucks or water in hand, these car cup coasters are a fabulous addition to your commutes. This pack of two are stylish yet functional. They’re outfitted with bougie rhinestones, yet are waterproof, dust-proof, and won’t slip, all while keeping your car’s original cupholders perfectly protected. Available colors: 14

53 These Wow-Worthy Mirror Decals That Spruce Up Any Room Sovob Wall Sticker Adhesive Removable Acrylic Mirror (24-Pieces) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Wall stickers like these cool hexagon mirror ones are a great, effortless way to add style to a room. This set comes with 24 hexagon-shaped, self-adhesive mirrors for your wall that create a cool effect when positioned all together. Just attach them to a smooth, dry wall surface and they’ll stick for as long as you want them.

54 These LED Strip Lights That Can Transform Any Room EJ's SUPER CAR LED Strip Lights Amazon $25 See On Amazon LED strip lights like these ones are all the rage these days, and there’s a reason for that. These easy-to-install lights are the coolest addition to any room. They feature 20 colors, eight light pattens, and 17 different color change modes, so you can change your room from a chill oasis to a club-level party zone in seconds.

55 A Super Soft Body Pillow For Luxurious Lounging Utopia Bedding Soft Body Pillow Amazon $23 See On Amazon There’s no one in the world who won’t love this super soft body pillow for their bed. This 20-by-54-inch pillow has a breathable memory fiber polyester filling and a microfiber cover that makes it perfect for relaxing in bed or for side sleepers or pregnant people who may need that extra support by their sides.

56 These Vintage-Looking Candle Holders Klikel Gold Globe Candle Holder (2-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Give any space a touch of elegance with these gold candle holders. These have a unique vintage vibe and will make beautiful centerpieces or additions to mantels. Just add a set of tea lights and you’re good to go!

57 A Robe That Will Make You Feel Comfy & Pretty Ekouaer Lace-Trim Satin Robe Amazon $24 See On Amazon A robe that looks posh and keeps you cozy? Unheard of, until this satin robe came along. This lace-trim robe looks gorgeous on anyone and is silky-smooth to the touch, meaning you’re guaranteed to feel comfortable whenever you slip this on. Available sizes: Small – XX-Large

Available colors: 25

58 A Portable Purse Hook You’ll Use So Often Knocent Foldable Purse Hook Amazon $13 See On Amazon This foldable purse hook is the on-the-go essential you didn’t know you needed. Never worry about getting your purse dirty or squished when in the office or out to eat again with this anti-slip hook that you can attach to the edge of a desk or table to keep your purse hung and close by. Available styles: 12

59 This Sleeping Mask With A Bluetooth Speaker Lightimetunnel Sleep Headphones Amazon $23 See On Amazon This Bluetooth sleeping mask will block out 100% of outside light (which can help you stay asleep) and has music-playing capabilities. Just use the Bluetooth feature to connect to your phone and voila! — you’ll be asleep in no time, drifting off to your favorite tunes or podcasts.

60 These Adorable Mini Perfume Atomizers YUESUO Portable Mini Refillable Perfume Atomizer Bottle Amazon $9 See On Amazon Bring your favorite scent wherever you go with these refillable mini perfume atomizers. You can’t bring your favorite perfume bottle everywhere, so these adorable travel perfume bottles are an essential if you love smelling good when you’re away. This pack comes with four, different-colored bottles that you can fill and refill with all of your fav scents.

61 An Extra-Cozy Travel Pillow That Supports More Than Your Neck Dot&Dot Twist Memory Foam Travel Pillow Amazon $25 See On Amazon This plushy memory foam travel pillow has a soft cotton cover and can bend any which way you like. Yes, that means it’s not just a neck pillow — it also offers amazing lumbar, chin, and leg support when you’re on long plane rides or road trips. Available colors: 5

62 The Ultimate Toiletry Bag That Makes Traveling Easy BAGSMART Travel Toiletry Bag Amazon $23 See On Amazon This chic toiletry bag has a compartment for literally everything. It can hold all your goodies from full-size products, to makeup brushes, to the little things you’ll always need on-the-go. Its unique design also means that cosmetic bottles can stand upright in the center compartment, helping to prevent spills. Available colors: 3

63 A Ring Light That Will Take Your Selfies To The Next Level Erligpowht Selfie Ring Light Set Amazon $20 See On Amazon Selfie takers and live streamers will love this ring light set. This 10-inch tripod stand comes with a holder for your phone (for recording and snapping, of course) and a ring light with three different light settings that you can change depending on your preference. It also comes with a Bluetooth remote that takes picture at the click of a button — no more timer cam!

64 These Headrest Hooks That Make Shopping Trips Seamless Amooca Car Seat Headrest Hook (4-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon Big shopping trips or kids with school bags got the car cluttered? This set of four headrest hooks is an easy way to free up space in your car and keep bags organized and convenient for transporting back into the house. They’ll fit on the back of any vehicle’s headrest and can hold up to 13 pounds, so get ready to say goodbye to those cluttered backseats.

65 The Facial Cleansing Brush That Scrubs Deep Into Your Pores Olay Facial Cleansing Brush Amazon $21 See On Amazon This facial cleansing brush will make you feel like you just got an expensive facial right in your own bathroom. This exfoliating brush features two different speeds — deep-cleaning and gentle exfoliation — that will help get dirt out of your pores and leave your skin silky-smooth and glowing. With over 8,000 five-star Amazon ratings, it’s a no-brainer.

66 The Jade Roller & Gua Sha Set That Will Elevate Your Skincare Routine MoValues Jade Roller & Gua Sha Facial Set Amazon $18 See On Amazon This rose quartz gua sha and jade roller set is meant to de-puff your face to help moisturizers, serums, and oils properly soak into your skin. Reviewers are obsessed, too and praise the jade roller and gua sha’s ability to relax them and "roll away the stress of the day.”

67 The Device That Prevents Stuff From Disappearing In Your Car’s Cracks Drop Stop Car Seat Gap Filler (2-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Clumsy people all around need this car seat gap filler that will protect them from dropping their phone in the crack for the third time this week. This set of two (one for the driver’s side and one for the passenger’s) adjustable neoprene gap fillers provide 100% coverage of those pesky gaps that seem to swallow everything from our debit card to loose change in a matter of seconds.

68 A Laser Pointer Toy That Will Keep Your Cat Happy PetSafe Bolt Laser Pointer Toy Amazon $20 See On Amazon Any active and playful cat will love this laser pointer toy. This automatic device points lasers randomly across your walls and floors that will keep your kitty engaged. Plus, it turns off by itself after 15 minutes, so you won’t have to worry about your cat getting too crazy.

69 The Vitamin C-Infused Beauty Set Reviewers Are Obsessed With I DEW CARE Vitamin To-Glow Pack Skin Care Set Amazon $25 See On Amazon This K-Beauty gift set from I DEW CARE comes with all the essentials for glowing skin. This Amazon shopper-favorite set comes with a vitamin C lip mask, cream, and serum, each of which are meant to nourish your skin back to life and leave it looking rejuvenated. It even comes with a little spatula to get product out of its container, so you won’t have to make a mess on your fingers.

70 These Velvet Scrunchies That Won’t Break Your Hair Whaline Hair Scrunchies Premium Velvet (12-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon These velvet hair scrunchies are the perfect comfy and cute accessories. This pack comes with 12 differently-colored scrunchies that pair with anything. Furthermore, the velvet design is soft on your hair, preventing any pain and damage that regular rubber hair bands can cause.

71 A Cake Stand Fit For Royalty Sumerflos 3-Tier Square Porcelain Cake Stand Amazon $24 See On Amazon This regal-looking cake stand will be your new special occasion-essential. With three tiers, this stand can hold tons of cupcakes, tarts, and any other pastry or hors d'oeuvres that your event may need. The elegant and simple ceramic design makes it especially perfect for weddings, showers, or tea parties.

72 An Organizer That Keeps Your Trunk Tidy Drive Auto Trunk Organizers and Storage Amazon $25 See On Amazon This trunk organizer with heavy-duty carrying handles will de-clutter your trunk and make transporting groceries from your car to your home in one trip an easier task. This sturdy organizer has multiple compartments and straps to hold things in place when braking and turning, so your stuff will be nice and secure. Plus, it’s waterproof, adjustable, and collapsible when not in use, so you can always keep it in yo

73 These Beautiful Glass Dinner Plates Klikel Clear Glass Dinner Plate (Set of 4) Amazon $25 See On Amazon A nice-looking table setting can make any meal feel marvelous, which is where these beautiful glass plates come in. This set comes with four clear, lead-free glass dinner plates with an elegant design on each. Unlike a lot of china, these are dishwasher-safe, so you won’t have to stress about cleaning up once dinner is done.

74 A Hippie-Chic Woven Wall Hanging That Makes Any Room Cozy TIMEYARD Macrame Woven Wall Hanging Amazon $17 See On Amazon Nothing catches someone’s eye like a beautiful woven wall hanging, and this one is no different. This hand-woven cotton rope design and will look amazing in whatever space it occupies, bringing a cozy, artsy vibe to your room.