Everyone’s talking about Squid Game, and for good reason: it’s utterly impossible to stop watching. The K-thriller, which creator Hwang Dong-hyuk says was inspired by Japanese manga and anime, expertly combines essential storyline ingredients like suspense, social commentary, and characters you can’t help but root for — and it’s a formula that’s made millions marathon the whole thing until the end. If you’re looking for more similar material once you’re done, check out these books to read like Squid Game.
There are a couple of elements that have kept us all enraptured by Squid Game, including its extremely high stakes. Every episode of the show leaves you on the edge of your seat, wondering how the characters are going to get out of this — and shocked when some of them don’t, like in the brutal Red Light, Green Light game in the first episode.
These books for fans of Squid Gameplay on the same shocking twists. Whether the characters are exploring an eerie small town with plenty of secrets, or trying to stay alive in the midst of a murderer in a prep school, these books grip you with some seemingly insurmountable challenges that the characters need to figure out how to overcome. Add to that the sense of of a ticking clock and some extreme consequences if they should fail, and you know your heart is going to be in your throat the whole time you’re reading.
Thanks to Squid Game’s critique of modern society and countless jaw-dropping twists, you couldn’t help but tell Netflix that, yes, you were still watching, until you got to the end. So, as soon as you finish SquidGame, fill the void by picking up one of these thrilling books that are sure to keep you up all night.
