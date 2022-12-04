It’s no secret that adequate water intake is crucial for good health, but sometimes it’s helpful to have a reminder to stay hydrated. The best water bottles with time markings have the right capacity for your needs and make drinking water feel like less of a chore. There are a few main factors to zero in on when you’re considering your options.

What To Look For When Shopping For The Best Water Bottles With Time Markings

First, figure out how much water you aim to drink per day. While the common recommendation is eight 8-ounce glasses, your specific needs can vary depending on different factors, such as the weather and health conditions. The water bottles on my list fall in the range of 24 ounces (which might require at least one trip to the sink or water cooler for a refill) to as much as one gallon.

Next, decide on a material. Most plastic water bottles can handle a bit of wear and tear; those specifically made of Tritan are even shatter-resistant. If you prefer to avoid plastic, there are also glass water bottles. Designs with silicone sleeves will make glass bottles easier to grip and reduce the risk of breakage.

Of course, you’ll want to keep your water bottle clean, so look for care instructions that match your preferred level of upkeep. Some water bottles are dishwasher safe while others require hand cleaning. One bottle on the list requires a specific regimen of scrubbing with a mixture of baking soda and vinegar. Consider buying a water bottle cleaning brush set to make maintenance easier — especially if your bottle features a narrow mouth or a straw.

Small design details count, too. Some water bottles come with strainers so that you can add fruit and infuse your drink with fun flavors, and others have positive quotes printed next to the time markings to keep you motivated. Plastic dust caps protect straws and spouts from contamination, and wide mouths are helpful if you want to add ice cubes to your drink. There are also bottles with multiple caps, so you can decide whether to sip from a straw or spout. In terms of portability, water bottles can come with carrying straps, handles on the cap, or handles built directly into the vessel.

With these considerations in mind, scroll down to see the best water bottles with time markings on Amazon right now.

01 A Fan-Favorite Water Bottle That Comes In Pretty Ombres Giotto Water Bottle Amazon $25 See On Amazon Pros: Wide mouth is convenient for cleaning and adding ice; includes straw Cons: Bottle must be hand-washed with baking soda and vinegar With more than 39,000 five-star Amazon ratings, this 32-ounce motivational water bottle combines a number of convenient features. Time markers span from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., while words of encouragement (e.g. “Remember your goal” and “Don’t give up”) are printed from top to bottom. The sturdy Tritan plastic body has a wide mouth, making it convenient to fill or add ice cubes, and the screw cap has an attached silicone straw for easy sipping. When the bottle isn’t in use, the pop-up mouthpiece folds down and stays secure with a protective dust cap. Although the brand recommends cleaning this water bottle with baking soda and vinegar, the effort appears to be worthwhile — multiple Amazon reviewers wrote that it helps eliminate the plastic scent when the item first comes out of the box. Helpful review: “If you're looking for a water bottle to help you drink your daily amount...look no further! This is the BEST! Before i got this i truly struggled to drink my daily amount (in fact, some days i forgot to even drink water!) and now, I'm doing awesome thanks to this water bottle! The straw makes it really easy to drink more water per drink. The closing mechanism works perfectly and is completely leak proof! The plastic of the bottle is thick and solid, feels of very nice quality, not cheap and thin. Even the wristlet which i thought i wouldn't need came in [so] handy, I'm so glad its there!” Material: Tritan plastic | Capacity: 32 ounces | Available colors: 14

02 A Budget-Friendly Water Bottle That’s Easy To Clean Sursip Motivational Water Bottle Amazon $14 See On Amazon Pros: Least expensive pick on the list; dishwasher safe Cons: None For a basic design at a wallet-friendly price, this minimalist water bottle with time markings is a great choice. It’s made of sturdy Tritan plastic, has a simple silhouette, and comes in eight colors. The gold twist-off cap has a built-in food-grade rubber ring to prevent leaks, and multiple Amazon reviewers confirmed that it does the job. The bottle has a 32-ounce capacity, and the markers span from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. (and also include a handy refill reminder). A wrist strap is included for portability, and one Amazon reviewer raved that the mouth of the bottle is wide enough to accommodate ice cubes. Helpful review: “I have always had a hard time drinking enough water. Now I have been able to drink 8 cups a day without effort since I started using this water bottle. Having the time markers and only having to fill up the bottle twice a day makes it much easier.” Material: Tritan plastic | Capacity: 32 ounces (also available in 42 ounces) | Available colors: 8

03 A Glass Water Bottle With A Protective Sleeve FIT Strong & Healthy Glass Water Bottle Amazon $18 See On Amazon Pros: Dishwasher safe; wide mouth for easy cleaning Cons: Glass design makes it heavier than plastic options If you’re looking for an alternative to plastic, this glass water bottle with time markings is a popular option with over 2,000 five-star Amazon ratings. The 32-ounce bottle keeps track of your water intake in hourly increments from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and includes a refill reminder after the 12 p.m. mark. It’s made of borosilicate glass and includes a protective silicone sleeve, ensuring a nonslip grip and minimizing potential damage. The wide mouth makes it easy to fill and wash, and the drinking spout has a snap-on cap to protect it when it’s not in use. A plastic handle makes it easy to carry, but if you want something more substantial, a carrier with a shoulder strap is sold separately. Although one Amazon reviewer wrote that the spout is too narrow, others still preferred it to plastic straws. Helpful review: “Sturdy, great grip, easy to open and close. it is a fantastic and clear reminder for me on my desk to drink water regularly. I love that it is larger and has the time increments to follow so that I keep up. [...] I truly recommend and have already sent the link to several people in my life to purchase this amazing water bottle.” Material: borosilicate glass | Capacity: 32 ounces | Available colors: 8

04 An Infuser Bottle For Making Flavored Water Hydracy Water Bottle Amazon $25 See On Amazon Pros: Strainer allows you to infuse water with fruits and vegetables; free eBook with recipes included Cons: Insulated sleeve covers time markers If you want to excite your taste buds, this water bottle with a built-in strainer is a great option for making flavored water. The 32-ounce Tritan plastic bottle has time markings from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The wide mouth allows you to toss in some fruits and veggies for added flavor, while a removable straining basket keeps the ingredients from clogging up the fast-flowing drinking nozzle. Though for the added functionality, this bottle does need to be hand washed. The removable insulated sleeve helps keep your drink colder while protecting surfaces from condensation, though the trade-off is that you can’t see the water level or time markers while it’s on. A plastic cap with a locking mechanism keeps the spout protected and a carrying strap makes the bottle easy to transport. If you need inspiration, a free eBook with recipes is also included. Choose from eight colors, as well as versions with a straw. Helpful review: “Can you really LOVE a water bottle? I didn't think so, but now I do! I just love everything about this bottle -- the rose color (and I'm not a mad-about-pink person), matte finish, subtle but readable hour markings, lock/unlock feature, the neoprene sleeve, handle strap, strainer basket so ice/fruit don't get in the way of drinking... yes, everything. And, it's really keeping me on track to drink more water during the day, which was my purpose for getting this. Of course, you can't see the hour markings when the neoprene sleeve is on, but that's OK! [...] This bottle is genius!” Material: Tritan plastic | Capacity: 32 ounces | Available colors: 8

05 A Generous, 2-Liter Water Bottle With A Cap That Doubles As A Cup Vitscan Water Bottle Amazon $24 See On Amazon Pros: Detachable straw makes for easier cleaning; screw-top lid doubles as a cup with handle Cons: Time marker fades with frequent use Save yourself a trip to the sink with this 2-liter reusable water bottle. Unlike 32-ounce models, which include a refill reminder, this Tritan plastic water bottle holds enough liquid to keep you hydrated throughout the entire day. Markings run from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. in two-hour increments, and a motivational phrase is included at each goal marker. The sturdy screw cap includes a removable straw for easy sipping, but you can also turn it upside-down for a small cup with a handle. Although one Amazon reviewer wrote that the time markings faded after frequent trips through the dishwasher, they were still among the more than 10,000 people to give this bottle a five-star rating. Helpful review: “Finally I am assuring that I am getting my full 64 oz of water per day. I fill it up in the morning and carry this bottle around and ensures I drink the water I need throughout the day at even periods rather than spurts, and don't forget. It's kept me on track and feels great.” Material: Tritan plastic | Capacity: 64 ounces| Available colors: 11

06 A 1-Gallon Water Bottle That Has A Built-In Handle AQUAFIT 1 Gallon Water Bottle Amazon $25 See On Amazon Pros: Includes two interchangeable lids (with or without a straw); built-in handle; cleaning brush included Cons: Must be handled with care or plastic is prone to cracking For a large-capacity water bottle, this gallon jug with time markings is a versatile option. It’s available in more than 20 colors and comes with two lids — one with a spout and another with a straw. Times are listed in two-hour increments from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. ,and an ounce indicator shows how much water has been consumed. The bottle has both a built-in handle and a carrying strap, making it easy to take on the go, and a cleaning brush is included for maintenance. Some Amazon reviewers warned that the bottle should be handled with care, or it might crack upon impact against a hard surface. However, it has still earned more than 12,000 five-star ratings and one reviewer called it “one of the best purchases I have made.” Helpful review: “I bought this gallon jug to help me track my water intake. I am horrible with drinking enough water per day. I set a goal that I would try to drink at least 64 oz a day and anything additional is a bonus. This bottle helped me with that and after a couple weeks I was finishing the entire gallon, especially those days when I work out. I feel so much better drinking enough water! Would recommend this bottle to anyone who is looking to track their water intake.” Material: plastic | Capacity: 1 gallon| Available colors: 11

07 A Glass Water Bottle With Interchangeable Lids MUKOKO Glass Water Bottle Amazon $21 See On Amazon Pros: Comes with two lid options (spout or straw); markings written in both milliliters and ounces Cons: Glass design makes it heavier than plastic options If you’re a fan of the metric system, this glass water bottle with time markings is the only option on the list that includes measurements in milliliters as well as ounces. The bottle reminds you to drink your water from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and marks are written on a protective silicone sleeve, which reduces the chance of breakage. A wide mouth makes it easy to fill and clean, and two separate caps let you choose between drinking from a straw or spout. At 24 ounces, this bottle has the smallest capacity on the list, but many satisfied Amazon reviewers wrote that it was the perfect size for their needs. Helpful review: “Such a reliable container. My go-to. Does not leak. The glass is durable. Stylish. Fits in my vehicles cup-holder. Has a handle that is surprisingly useful. I dont use the straw aspect of it, just the screw-top and it is perfect. Will buy more of different colors. Replaced my other water containers.” Material: glass | Capacity: 24 ounces (also available in 32 ounces) | Available colors: 8

About The Recommender

Debbie Lee has been a shopping writer for Bustle since 2021 and has also written product roundups for sites like Mic and Inverse. Prior to this, she reviewed kitchen gear for Men's Journal and Food Republic. She used to drink water from plastic takeout containers when she worked as a chef, but she has since turned to more durable, well-designed options for staying hydrated.