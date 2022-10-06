Tech
The best Target Deal Days 2022 savings include AirPods and Apple Watches.

The Best Target Deal Days Apple Sales Include $150 Off Apple Watch 7

It’s Apple season, baby.

By Jillian Giandurco
hocus-focus/iStock Unreleased/Getty Images

Get ready to upgrade your tech products with Target’s Deal Days Apple sales in October 2022. The fall event is packed with early Black Friday savings, so you can score your next set of AirPods, your Apple Watch, or iPads on sale for up to $150 off regular price.

SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

Target has a few of these Deal Days events throughout the year, and the current one ends on Saturday, Oct. 8. Here are some of the deals you can score before it’s over.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Westend61/Westend61/Getty Images

Tap