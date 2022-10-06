It’s Apple season, baby.
Get ready to upgrade your tech products with Target’s Deal Days Apple sales in October 2022. The fall event is packed with early Black Friday savings, so you can score your next set of AirPods, your Apple Watch, or iPads on sale for up to $150 off regular price.
Target has a few of these Deal Days events throughout the year, and the current one ends on Saturday, Oct. 8. Here are some of the deals you can score before it’s over.
We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.