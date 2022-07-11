Don’t sleep on the Apple TV discount, either.
Target is about to have you making the case to yourself that now is the time to buy you most-wanted Apple devices. Target’s Deal Days kicked off online on Monday, July 11, and there are worthwhile savings, like $75 off AirPods Pro and $70 off an Apple Watch.
Shop all the Apple deals for Deal Days 2022 on the Target website and on the Target App.
We at Elite Daily only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.