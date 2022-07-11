Deals
Apple's Target Deal Days 2022 sales include $75 off AirPods Pro.

Score $75 Off AirPods Pro And $70 Off An Apple Watch During Target’s Deal Days

Don’t sleep on the Apple TV discount, either.

By Daffany Chan
Target is about to have you making the case to yourself that now is the time to buy you most-wanted Apple devices. Target’s Deal Days kicked off online on Monday, July 11, and there are worthwhile savings, like $75 off AirPods Pro and $70 off an Apple Watch.

Shop all the Apple deals for Deal Days 2022 on the Target website and on the Target App.

