If you often find yourself throwing out food or buying excess at the grocery store because you forget what you have at home, it might be time to organize your refrigerator. The best storage containers for refrigerators are made of clear plastic or glass to keep food visible and accessible no matter which shelf they’re on. Many are even stackable to fully utilize the vertical space in your fridge.

Things To Consider When Shopping For Refrigerator Storage Containers

Intended Purpose

Like with pantry organizers, the best refrigerator storage bins come in a variety of sizes and shapes conducive to most storage needs.

Consider exactly what you’re looking to store. There are plenty of multipurpose containers, but for some things, a more item-specific option might be the best choice. Certain refrigerated items — such as eggs and cans, for example — might be better suited in containers specifically designed for their shape. Perishable items like fruits and vegetables are best in produce-specific crispers designed with lids and vents to help increase their shelf life. Also consider whether you’re looking for these bins to stay in the refrigerator or double as to-go containers.

Stackable Design

Stackable refrigerator storage organizers ensure you’re using both the width and height of your shelves. Typically, containers that include lids are the most easy to stack, while some containers without lids are still designed to be stacked so long as you don’t overfill them.

Material

Most refrigerator storage containers are made of plastic or glass. Plastic containers tend to be less heavy, less expensive, and less likely to chip or shatter. Glass storage options, on the other hand, are usually slightly heavier and more fragile, but they do offer some advantages. Glass is nonporous, which means that it doesn’t hold onto odors or become discolored the way plastic can, so you won’t have to worry about it turning orange after storing your tomato sauce leftovers. Borosilicate glass in particular is more durable than regular glass, and it’s often safe to use in the dishwasher, microwave, oven and freezer. So, if you’re looking for something easy to meal prep with and clean, this might be your best bet.

Now that you have an idea of what to keep in mind, read on for the best storage containers for refrigerators.

Shop The Best Storage Containers For Refrigerators

In a hurry? Here are the best storage containers for refrigerators:

01 This Sleek Storage Starter Pack With Multi-Purpose Bins Sorbus Clear Fridge Organizer Bins (Set Of 8) Amazon $40 See On Amazon Highlights: best for general storage, eggs, and cans; ideal for first-time storage organizers These Sorbus fridge and freezer organizer bins come with three wide drawers, three narrow drawers, one 10-can dispenser drawer, and one 14-slot egg drawer. The different containers make this perfect for anyone looking for both general storage and item-specific storage in one convenient place, especially if you’re new to fridge organization. Stackable when not overfilled, this clear set is a popular option on Amazon, with a 4.7-star overall rating after 6,000 reviews. A reviewer wrote: “I love these refrigerator bins. If you have a messy fridge, these bins help your fridge stay organized. I have noticed we are throwing away less food and things are easier to find.” Available in sets of: 6, 8 | Material: plastic

02 This Clever Can Dispenser With A Removable Top Shelf Sorbus Soda Can Organizer (Set Of 2) Amazon $35 See On Amazon Highlights: best for cans; stackable design with removable lid These Sorbus can organizers are perfect if you’re looking to store your seltzers or soda in easy-to-grab containers. The organizer features a slightly elevated back so the cans roll forward as you take one out, keeping them neat and tidy. With two in a set, each one holds up to 12 standard 12-ounce cans. The removable lid is perfect for stacking a second bin on top, or it can be used as a shelf to store other refrigerator items like yogurt or leftovers. Each organizer measures 17.3-by-5.6-by-5.9 inches, which should fit most full-size refrigerator models, and if you don’t need a set, you can also buy just one. A reviewer wrote: “I really enjoyed putting these in my fridge! They are sturdy and thick and feel very nice. They hold the entire 12 pack of soda without a problem and [none] fall out of the front! Wonderful!” Available in sets of: 1, 2 | Material: plastic

03 A Clear Turntable That Spins 360 Degrees For Easy Access Home Intuition Round Plastic Lazy Susan Amazon $17 See On Amazon Highlights: best for condiments and other small bottles; high edge to keep products from getting knocked over; 360-degree rotation With a 4.8-star overall rating after 3,300 reviews, this plastic turntable is a favorite of Amazon reviewers. It spins 360 degrees to make sure you can easily see and access everything you’re storing inside. Extra sturdy, this pick can hold up to 55 pounds, and the stainless steel ball bearings and nonslip base ensure it maintains a smooth spin the whole time. Designed with a 9-inch diameter and 3.5-inch tall sides, this container keeps all your condiments and small bottles secure and steady while rotating. A reviewer wrote: “Thank you so much for making a sturdy lazy Susan to fit in my fridge so perfectly! I also love that it does not move. Once in place it goes around but will only move if I pull it up. It has saved us so much room!” Available in sets of: 1, 2 | Material: plastic

04 A Sturdy, Large Egg Holder With A Lid For Stacking iDesign Plastic Egg Holder Amazon $14 See On Amazon Highlights: best for eggs; stackable design; has a 4.8-star rating on Amazon If you’re looking to organize and protect fragile eggs in the refrigerator, this plastic egg holder is for you. It holds up to 21 eggs and is deep enough to comfortably fit farm fresh eggs or even duck eggs, which can be on the larger side. The sturdy lid allows for additional storage space on top, while still keeping pressure off the eggs inside. With a built-in front handle, this pick keeps your eggs easy to access and visible so you always know when you’re about to run out. A reviewer wrote: “These egg holders are really nice. They look so much nicer in my refrigerator than egg cartons. I just cut off the sell by date and put it in the front of the eggs. Love the clear look. I can see at a glance how many eggs I have. If you are going for a clean organized refrigerator you will like these egg holders.” Available in sets of: 1, 2, 6 | Material: plastic

05 These Popular Storage Bins That Come In Lots Of Colors Utopia Home Refrigerator & Pantry Organizers (Set Of 8) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Highlights: best for general storage; has a 4.8-star rating on Amazon with 27,000 reviews; multiple color options; available in multiple set sizes These refrigerator organizer bins have over 22,000 five-star reviews and come in seven transparent color options, two opaque colors, and one multicolor pack to help with color-coded organization. Stackable despite the lid-free design, the set includes four medium containers and four large containers to mix and match for any fridge storage needs. They also feature built-in handles for easy maneuvering. A reviewer wrote: “Sturdy and thick enough to withstand daily use. Love that I can organize but also makes cleaning the fridge quicker because of these containers; we all know most of the work is taking everything out. This makes it easier to clean more often and makes me happy about having my life more together!” Available in sets of: 4, 6, 8, 10, 16 | Material: plastic

06 These Ventilated Produce Crispers With Removable Colanders LUXEAR Fresh Produce Storage Container (Set Of 3) $40 See On Amazon Highlights: best for produce; includes removable colander; can be stacked This set of produce crispers comes with three different sized containers, which each have an adjustable air vent on top and removable drainage valve on the bottom to let out any accumulated water or moisture. These containers also feature colanders, making it easy to wash and store your produce in one convenient place. The colander can be removed or kept inside the crisper to elevate produce from the bottom of the container and help keep your fruit and veggies fresher for longer. A reviewer wrote: “I've always had trouble keeping mixed lettuce fresh until I could finish it. The leaves always got soggy or wilted when kept in the original plastic container from the store. There was too much moisture, even with the lid cracked open. With the LUXEAR containers, I keep the vents open and the lettuce stays crisp and fresh over a week. I'm very happy with them.” Available in sets of: 3 | Material: plastic

07 These Stackable Racks Perfect For Wine Or Water Bottles Vtopmart Wine And Water Bottle Holder (Set Of 4) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Highlights: best for bottles; stackable design These wine and water bottle holders are horizontally stackable to maximize the space in your fridge. They hold wine, water, soda, creamer, or any other bottles up to 3.74 inches in diameter. They securely snap together so you can pull bottles from the bottom of the stack without removing anything off the top. Each container measures 8-by-4.4-by-4.1 inches and can fit in most full-size refrigerators individually or stacked. A reviewer wrote: “Of the 8 wine racks I have tried, these Vtopmart clear plastic are the BEST DESIGN, most WELL-MADE, STRONG and STURDY (meaning they fit nicely together). [...] I actually use 2 for my Asian sauces that come in bottles that are too tall to stand upright on my fridge shelves.” Available in sets of: 4 | Material: plastic

08 These Durable Containers From A Fan-Favorite Brand Rubbermaid Food Storage Containers (Set Of 30) Amazon $39 See On Amazon Highlights: best for general storage and leftovers; containers can snap together for secure stacking; fan-favorite brand; has 83,000 five-star reviews on Amazon This set of 30 Rubbermaid food storage containers comes in a variety of sizes — from 0.5 to 9 cups. The durable lids ensure secure and airtight storage, and the containers can be snapped together for easy stacking and transport. The 3-cup, 5-cup, and 7-cup containers each feature a vent to reduce splatters when microwaving. With a 4.7-star rating after over 100,000 reviews, these containers are also dishwasher safe for an easy and quick cleanup. Perfect for organizing food, storing leftovers, or meal prepping, these containers are incredibly versatile to fit a wide range of storage needs. A reviewer wrote: “My family has used this brand/product line for at least a decade. I always come back to them. They're easy to clean, stack well, have good portion sizes.” Available in sets of: 2, 3, 8, 21, 30 | Material: plastic

09 A Premium Glass Food Storage Option with Leakproof Lids FineDine Glass Food Storage Containers (Set Of 12) Amazon $41 See On Amazon Highlights: best for general storage; made of glass; can be stacked; freezer safe (and dishwasher, oven, and microwave safe without lids); has a 4.7-star rating after 41,000 reviews on Amazon Made of durable borosilicate glass that’s more resistant to breakage, the base of these food storage containers are oven-, dishwasher-, and microwave-safe (and it can go in the freezer with its lid). They feature leakproof plastic lids with rubber gaskets that snap into place for an airtight seal. With over 33,000 five-star ratings, these containers are available in your choice of several lid colors including gray, blue, teal blue, mint green, and white. Great for anything from food storage to meal prep or chopped produce, this set of 12 containers includes a variety of sizes ranging from 11 to 35 ounces to fit all your food storage needs. A reviewer wrote: “So about three years after purchasing these, I realize it might be good to write a review. These have really stood up to time, in the dishwasher and hand washing. [...] I’ve dropped a few on tiles and things haven’t broken, much to my surprise. They don’t hold smell, are easy to clean, and easy to deep clean as you can pull the rubber bits out.” Available in sets of: 12 | Material: Glass base, plastic lid with rubber gasket