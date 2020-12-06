When you're feeling chilly, there’s nothing better than snuggling up with one of the best plush blankets. These cozy blankets vary in texture from velvety to fluffy, so a lot of your buying decision will come down to personal preference. While most plush blankets are made from fuzzy synthetic polyester (often polyester fleece or soft microfiber), certain words can indicate their texture. Blankets described as "sherpa" are usually thick and plush, like sheep wool, but are made of vegan material. Faux fur or “minky” blankets have softer, shaggier fibers that can resemble real fur. Fleece blankets or those made of microfiber are a little more varied — they can be lightweight and velvety or similar to fluffy faux fur or sherpa.

To figure out a blanket's warmth, you'll want to consider the grams per square meter (GSM) measurement, which describes the thickness of the textile. It’s pretty standard for blankets to have a GSM of 250 or higher, but the higher the GSM, the heavier the blanket. Beyond GSM (which isn't always available), look at how the manufacturer describes the weight (light, mid-weight, or heavy) and warmth (medium, very warm, or appropriate for multiple seasons). For extra warmth, consider blankets with a layer of filling or a design that layers more than one piece of fabric.

Finally, consider the size and format that suits you best. Whether you choose a throw, bed, or even a weighted blanket, you’ll have to clean your blanket eventually, so consider the care instructions. Most blankets are machine washable, but some require gentler care.

Whether you’re looking for a blanket to go on the couch or your bed, these eight plush blankets will keep you warm and cozy.

01 A Double-Sided Plush Blanket Designed With Sherpa & Fleece Bedsure Sherpa Fleece Blanket Amazon $18 See On Amazon Starting at less than $20 for the smallest size, this sherpa fleece blanket won't break the bank and will keep you warm even on colder days, thanks to its double-sided microfiber polyester design. There's a lighter-weight 220 GSM soft fleece side, and a fuzzy sherpa side with an ultra-warm 280 GSM, so you can customize your warmth. It’s also a breeze to care for since it's machine washable. (Just make sure to follow the care instructions about washing in cold water and on the delicate cycle to keep this blanket fluffy.) Plus, it comes in six different sizes and 29 colors, so you're sure to find the right one (or ones) for your space. Positive review: “This blanket. I don't have words for the love that is this blanket. [...] You will buy one. You will love it. You will discover it is the softest, warmest, coziest blanket that has ever been made. In the history of blankets, there's never been a better one. No, really. Not if cozy and soft are your goals, anyway.” Available sizes: 30 x 40 inches — 108 x 90 inches

02 A Chic, Fluffy Faux Fur Throw Blanket Chanasya Fuzzy Faux Fur Throw Blanket Amazon $25 See On Amazon This machine-washable, fuzzy faux-fur throw blanket looks so much more expensive than it is, and Amazon fans can’t get enough of how cozy and soft it feels. The secret to its fluffy softness is the double-sided construction: Both sides of the blanket are microfiber, but one side resembles lush faux fur while the other side has a thick sherpa fleece feel. While the manufacturer doesn't provide a GSM measurement for this throw, it does rate it as lightweight and indicates medium warmth. Choose from 22 colors and five sizes. Positive review: “This is the absolute softest throw blanket I have ever owned. I love it! It’s the perfect size. I have experienced no shedding of the blanket. It’s extremely warm. The only issue is that my dog seems to like it even more than me.” Available sizes: Twin — 60 x 70 inches

03 A Soft, Smooth Plush Blanket For Any Season Bedsure Fleece Blanket Amazon $23 See On Amazon This Bedsure fleece blanket boasts a whopping 98,000+ Amazon ratings, and one you can reach for any time of year — a total failsafe, all around. Available in crib size all the way to king size and in a variety of colors, this 100% microfiber plush blanket has a smooth, soft texture on one side and a fleecier feel on the other, but it's pleasant to wrap up with in either direction. Its thickness rating is a medium-weight 240 GSM. Amazon customers applaud the lack of pilling and continued softness, even after washing it several times. Positive review: “It's a lightweight blanket that's still very fluffy, soft, and super cozy. It's light enough to be a summer blanket but it also keeps you warm enough during the chilly summer to fall nights.” Available sizes: 30 x 40 inches — 108 x 90 inches

04 A Heavy Plush Comforter For Your Bed Vellux Plush Lux Blanket Amazon $71 See On Amazon If you're looking for a plush comforter for your bed, this Vellux bed blanket will do the trick. The whole blanket is made from 100% polyester: The outer layers are soft and minky with a quilted stitching pattern, while the inside is filled with a premium polyester fill that gives it a lofty feel. Most satisfied Amazon shoppers report that it's a medium to heavy blanket and very warm. The manufacturer doesn't offer GSM for the Twin and Full/Queen sizes, but in the Amazon customer section, it lists the King size blanket as measuring a very warm 495 GSM, the heaviest out of all these picks. Plus, it’s hypoallergenic, machine washable, and dryer-safe. Positive review: “Nice quality blanket. My husband and I only use this during the winter months. It’s perfect for those cold nights. Nice enough to use as a solid color comforter. I would highly recommend, as long as you don’t mind heavy warm blankets on top of you while you sleep. Washes up beautifully! Available sizes: Twin, Full/Queen, King

05 A Cozy Weighted Blanket That Feels Like A Warm Hug Quility Premium Weighted Blanket Amazon $80 See On Amazon If you're interested in the soothing, sedating feel of a weighted blanket, why not choose one that's plush? This Quility blanket comes in multiple weights and sizes, so you can find your ideal hug-like feel. In total, there are seven layers of fabric, plus the polyester filling, all contained inside a removable, machine-washable, mink-like cover. Some customers caution that this blanket could be too warm for hot sleepers, but most agree that the comfort of the plush fabric adds to its appeal and contributes to sounder, cozier sleep. Choose from seven different colors. Positive review: “I love my weighted blanket. The multiple layers in the insert ensure that the weight is evenly distributed and doesn't shift around or it's extremely minimal. [...] The duvet is so soft and cuddly. The blanket helps me go to sleep, stay asleep and definitely wake up better rested.” Available sizes: 36 x 48 inches / 5 pounds — 86 x 92 inches / 30 pounds

06 A Reversible Plush Blanket In A Nordic Fair Isle Pattern Eddie Bauer Brushed Fleece Collection Reversible Sherpa Throw Blanket Amazon $22 See On Amazon Featuring one sherpa fleece side and one plush, this reversible throw blanket brings double the coziness. Meanwhile, the classic fair isle pattern adds a Nordic-chic touch to your interior design, whether you toss this at the end of your bed, over a couch arm, or across the back of a chair. This fair isle pattern is available in three colorways — including the midnight blue version linked here — though if you don’t love that particular pattern, you can opt for timeless plaid instead. Positive review: “Everyone who sees this asks where to get one. Great blanket - big enough, warm, looks good in the living room. [...] These are thick plush, no shedding, wonderful colors [...] Loved it so much I bought a second one for the other chair.” Available size: Throw

07 A Gorgeous Plush Blanket That Looks & Feels Like Velvet Exclusivo Mezcla Luxury Flannel Velvet Plush Throw Blanket Amazon $15 See On Amazon Amazon reviewers are obsessed with this gorgeous plush blanket, which has earned a 4.6-star average out of over 41,000 ratings. It’s made of 100% microfiber that’s designed to look as radiant and feel as blissfully soft as velvet — it’s so soft, in fact, that many reviewers use this as a baby blanket, or on their beds in lieu of a typical comforter. Its 280 GSM weight keeps you warm, but it won’t feel suffocating for hot sleepers. Choose from over 26 luxurious shades, like camel, ivory, and olive green, along with eight sizes. Ringing up at just $15, you may want to pick up one for every room in your house. Positive review: “Out of all the blankets that I've had throughout my entire life this is the best. It is so super soft, comfortable exactly the way it is shown. I've slept in $500 blankets and this blanket beats them. The price is shocking for something as great as it is. [...] I ordered black and washed several times, the color is still the same and looks brand new. LOVE LOVE LOVE THIS BLANKET!!! I would highly recommend this blanket to anyone.” Available sizes: 30 x 40 inches — 104 x 90 inches