Astrology
The Best Place To Travel In 2022, According To Your Zodiac Sign

Manifesting your dream destination is possible.

By Valerie Mesa
If there’s one thing we could all glean from 2021, it’s to enjoy every moment. That’s why you’re looking forward to (safely) jet-setting off to somewhere new in the coming year. Looking for some inspo? Here’s the best place for you to travel in 2022, according to your zodiac sign:

Aries: Lake Louise, Alberta, Canada

Lake Louise is one of the many scenic spots within Banff National Park, where you can go camping, hiking, or simply lounge out alongside its crystal-blue waters, and gaze at the mountain views.

