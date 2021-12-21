Manifesting your dream destination is possible.
If there’s one thing we could all glean from 2021, it’s to enjoy every moment. That’s why you’re looking forward to (safely) jet-setting off to somewhere new in the coming year. Looking for some inspo? Here’s the best place for you to travel in 2022, according to your zodiac sign:
Lake Louise is one of the many scenic spots within Banff National Park, where you can go camping, hiking, or simply lounge out alongside its crystal-blue waters, and gaze at the mountain views.