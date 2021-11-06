A famed brand that’s been around since the 1920s, Oster is synonymous with kitchen equipment that is top quality and affordable. Whether you’re looking for a large-capacity blender for holiday cooking or a personal blender for smoothies, the best Oster blenders have the wattage and speed settings you need to achieve just the right texture. If you’re willing to pay a bit more, you can even get accessories like personalized blending cups for taking your creations on the road or food processor attachments for expanding your machine’s capabilities.

Wattage

Oster blenders range from 250 watts for single-serving blenders to 1400 watts for high-performance picks that can handle nut butter and soups. Know that the higher the wattage, the more potential for power the blender will have, though the blade design is also important. A quality blade made from stainless steel is a must and some of Oster’s blenders have proprietary dual-direction blade technology to cut through foods with even more precision.

Speeds & Presets

Oster’s personal blenders will often offer one speed, while their higher-powered, large-capacity blenders can boast up to 16 speeds and sometimes have a variable dial for finding just the right setting. A pulse button is featured on some (but not all) Oster blenders to provide short bursts of chopping for smoother results.

Capacity & Jar Material

The size of your blender jar will largely depend on whether you’re using it for quick daily smoothies or frequent meal prep and margarita batching. Oster blenders offer a range of sizes from 20 ounces to 64-ounce containers.

The Oster blenders below come with either glass or BPA-free plastic blending jars. Glass containers stay clear without discoloration through years of use, but are heavier. Plastic is lighter and effective for high-powered blending but can absorb odors and become scratched more easily.

Some Oster blenders come with accessories such as smoothie cups and food processors. Some models even allow you to blend right into your to-go cup, saving you a step and clean-up time.

Keeping in mind your own personal preferences, here are the picks for the best Oster blenders.

1. The Overall Best Oster Blender, All Things Considered

This reasonably priced but powerful 1200-watt blender comes with high ratings and over 14,000 reviews on Amazon, all for good reason. With seven speed settings that include a pulse button and three smart pre-programmed settings to make smoothies, salsa, and milkshakes, this easy-to-use and versatile blender can accommodate a range of cooking needs, whether you’re using it on a daily basis or to whip up holiday feasts. It has a durable dual-direction stainless steel blade that is 50% larger than other Oster blades and its 48-ounce capacity glass jar is dishwasher-safe. It also includes a 24-ounce plastic smoothie cup as a bonus accessory and you can blend your smoothie or shake right into the to-go cup. Bonus: this pick comes with a 10-year warranty.

A Helpful Review: “I wanted to buy something that will last my family a very long time. I did a lot of research. Read tons of reviews. This was my first blender, and today, almost 4 years later, it works absolutely flawlessly. I couldn't be happier. Solid, well built all around, and has settings for everything, all of which actually have a different speed to accommodate what is in there, unlike other brands. Invest. It's worth it.”

2. The Best On A Budget

If you’re shopping for a more affordable option, this traditional blender still comes with features like 12 speeds and settings that include pulse, ice crush, shred, and high and low speeds. This 700-watt blender comes with a dishwasher-safe 40-ounce glass jar that provides an adequate capacity for most needs, with a 2-ounce filler cup that features measurement markers. The highly rated blender has a stainless steel blade with a four-point design and includes a 10-year warranty.

A Helpful Review: “I can really see this blender lasting a very long time. Excellent design and construction. Powerful motor. Easy cleaning. Big enough to get the job done but not too big to take up a lot of counter space. Metal gear to last a long time. Actual thick glass jar. And priced unbelievably low. Enjoy!”

3. The Upgrade

This luxe-looking, brushed nickel blender is a stylish and powerful addition to the kitchen. With 1200 watts, this blender utilizes a feature called Texture Select technology, which (when selected) allows the blender to blend for an appropriate amount of time necessary and stop on its own. You can decide between either manual speed settings or three different food modes (smoothie, shake, food chop), in addition to three automatic texture settings (thin, medium, thick) and a pulse setting to create your precise desired result.

Its large 64-ounce BPA-free Tritan plastic jar is dishwasher-safe and two 24-ounce plastic smoothie cups are also included for on-the-go smoothies. Keep in mind that although this blender is bigger than the top pick above, it’s made of plastic and not glass. Included in the purchase are two smoothie cups that you can blend directly into, making this blender a perfect mix between a personal blender and a professional workhorse. The dual-direction blade is made from stainless steel and this pick comes with a three-year warranty.

A Helpful Review: “I first used this blender at my mom's and was so impressed I immediately ordered one. I love the smoothie setting that I can turn it on and walk away, which as a mom is so important. The chopping feature is also great for salsas or veggies for soups. Although it's a bit pricier than a basic blender this one is so durable [...] My mom has had hers for 5 years and going strong!”

4. The One With The Food Processor Attachment

Sometimes there’s nothing better than an appliance that can double as two or three other appliances (small apartment people, rejoice). This 40-ounce glass blender is dishwasher-safe and comes with a 24-ounce food processor attachment (made from BPA-free plastic) so you can easily chop, dice, or create a number of sauces and salsas. The blender has 700 watts and 16 settings and speeds that include a pulse feature and options to mince, grind, crush ice, and more. Its stainless steel blade is durable and it comes with a one-year warranty.

A Helpful Review: “The food processor is awesome! The blender is really great too. I've used the processor to ground meat, vegetables and herbs. In the blender, [I've] mainly made Smoothies but the machine works wonderfully.”

5. The Personal Blender With A Travel Sports Cup

If you’re a daily on-the-go smoothie drinker, nothing seems as easy or convenient as this 250-watt personal blender, which blends directly into its own portable sports cup. Able to crush ice using a one-touch speed setting and stainless steel blend, your smoothie is easily transported into a 20-ounce BPA-free plastic bottle that can be cleaned in the dishwasher. Coming in four different color options (pink, orange, green, and blue), this minimalist blender comes with recipes included in the instruction manual as an added bonus. This popular pick comes with a one-year warranty and features more than 11,000 reviews.

A Helpful Review: “This blender is all I ever wanted in a blender. I love that it is only one cup and good to go [...] This blender is strong, crushes ice and everything in seconds. LOVE LOVE LOVE IT.”