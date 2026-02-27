Avid Travelers Reveal Their Best Money-Saving Hacks

Gen Z isn’t waiting until they retire to travel. According to a 2025 survey by Contiki, a group travel company, getaways are so important to Gen Z that 54% of respondents would give up a raise in exchange for more paid time off. Whether it’s to escape burnout or make memories while they’re young, travel — with others or solo — has become a significant fixture for this generation as they graduate college and enter the workforce.

But traveling the world isn’t cheap — and it’s a privilege not everyone can afford. Travel inflation has caused a 2.2% spike in airfare costs — a number that will continue to rise as interest in domestic and international travel increases.

Travel has always been a part of travel content creator Marissa Strang’s life, but it wasn’t until the 29-year-old studied abroad in Cuba that she truly fell in love with it. She began funding her own trips in 2019 and is now traveling two to three times a month and has transformed it into a full-time career. To date, she’s visited 32 countries and has plans to hit 40 by the end of the year.

“I feel like, when you travel, you’re the freest version of yourself. It really impacts your worldview; you get to learn about other cultures, and it changes your perception of the world once you start to encounter things you’ve never seen before,” Strang tells Elite Daily of the importance of travel. “Books are great, but getting out in the world is the type of learning that you can't get anywhere else.”

Goodboy Picture Company/E+/Getty Images

Whether you’re a seasoned traveler hoping to save more money on your next trip or a first-timer hoping to garner expert tips for your vacation abroad, Strang and other avid travelers share their best money-saving hacks — because not every trip has to include an all-inclusive resort or five-star hotels.

Prioritize Deals Over Destinations

Rather than focusing on a specific destination when planning her trips, Strang prioritizes flight deals, letting the price of the airfare guide where she goes next. “I think a lot of people make the mistake of setting a specific place they want to go with specific dates without any flexibility,” she says. She often heads to Google Flights and types in her home airport without a destination to view all the different dates and deals.

Allow Flexibility

Echoing Strang’s advice, Adrie Smith, 30, a travel content creator and the owner of boutique travel agency, Standby With Adrie, says booking the first flight you see without doing more research can cost you more money in the long run. “Travel pricing is demand-based,” she says. “I always tell my clients we adjust dates before we adjust the hotel because even a two-day shift can save hundreds.” If your heart is stuck on a specific destination, consider playing around with the flight dates to see if there’s a cheaper time to fly.

Embrace Shoulder Season

Shoulder season, which occurs in the spring and fall, is a travel period between peak and off-peak seasons that typically sees fewer crowds, lower airfare, and more affordable accommodations. It’s a tip both Strang and Smith recommend that can save you hundreds. “The same resort in peak season versus May or late September can be a $700 to $1,500 difference with fewer crowds and better availability. You’re paying for demand, not quality,” Smith says.

JohnnyGreig/E+/Getty Images

Set A Price Drop Alert

Flight aggregators like Google Flights or Hopper allow you to set a price alert for specific destinations that will notify you if a specific flight drops in price. Strang notes that misconceptions like buying your flights on Tuesday nights, clearing your cookies, or browsing in incognito mode aren’t actually going to save you money. Instead, setting an alert is the best way to see when new flights are added to your destination or to snag a flight for a little less. Travel content creator Gabby Beckford, 29, adds that, even after she’s bought a flight, she’ll keep an eye on the price. If the fare drops, she’ll rebook and get the difference back as an e-credit or refund, depending on the airline and fare rules. “I might save $50 to $200 each time I do this, so it’s saved me thousands over the years,” she says.

Leverage Points & Rewards

For Beckford, one way to save big on trips is to purchase through a cash-back portal like Rakuten or an airline shopping portal first, then pay with a card that earns points on travel. This allows her to earn both cash-back and points on the same purchase. “As a full-time creator who travels constantly, those rewards add up fast and turn into free flights, upgrades, and hotel nights that make frequent travel way more financially sustainable,” she says.

Strang says relying on credit card points and loyalty programs helps her save big when she travels. This year, her rewards covered two round-trip flights from Washington, D.C., to Egypt. “You're going to pay rent, you're going to buy groceries, you're going to buy gas, so why not get rewarded for it?”

Moyo Studio/E+/Getty Images

Open The Right Credit Card

If you’re looking to become an avid traveler, opening a credit card that offers travel rewards and no foreign transaction fees is a must. “Those small international charges add up so quickly,” Strang says. “Avoiding them means you’re not losing money on everyday purchases abroad.” She adds that when you’re using your credit card to purchase something abroad, always get charged in the local currency to get a better rate.

Avoid Airport Exchanges

Beckford adds that — after visiting 60-plus countries — the “tourist-facing” exchange rate is often not the best one. “In many places, locals can access a noticeably better rate than what you’ll get at airport kiosks or exchange counters in tourist zones.” While Beckford typically asks a trusted local friend or guide to exchange her money at the local rate, Strang says you can use your debit card at an ATM to pull out cash, making sure to decline the conversion. “Your local bank or credit union will more than likely give you a better exchange rate than the ATM,” she says.

Don’t Book Package Deals

As a travel planner, Smith says booking packages isn’t a smart way to save money when traveling. “Bundles look cheaper but often hide markups and remove flexibility,” she says. “Separating flights and hotels lets you stack promos, credits, and deals, which is usually where the real savings are.”

FG Trade/E+/Getty Images

Fly Out Of Major Hubs

If you don’t live in a major city, flying out of your local airport can cost you hundreds more. Instead, Smith recommends booking your flight out of a major hub for the best deals. “I’ve seen clients save $400-plus just by driving a couple hours,” she says. While you might have to pay for airport parking, the costs overall may be worth it — especially if you can get a flight without a layover.

Plan Ahead

Taking time to do research ahead of your trip can save you tons of money on accommodations and things to do at your destination. Strang says she often books free walking tours in major cities and often researches free things to do — like hiking, outdoor experiences, or festivals and live events — ahead of time. Some museums even waive entrance fees on certain days of the month, so it’s important to check before making your itinerary. Doing research ahead of time can also help when you’re looking for more affordable hotels or hostels. Strang recommends reading reviews and checking the Better Business Bureau if you want to confirm the safety or value of a cheaper stay ahead of time. “Doing your due diligence is something that would avoid a lot of the travel woes that people experience,” Strang says. “Doing the footwork is so important.”

Track Your Expenses

Finally, Strang recommends you track your expenses while you’re abroad, either in your Notes app or another app. Tracking your expenses in real time can help you stick to your budget and not get carried away by in-the-moment purchases.