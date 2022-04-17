When you want to keep your feet warm and toasty, nothing beats a pair of heated slippers. They come in a few varieties, but the best heated slippers warm up in a way that’s convenient for you (whether you prefer to toss them in the microwave or power them with battery or USB) and will provide you with the amount of warmth and mobility you need. You might also want to consider your preferred slipper style and how easy they are to clean before making your final choice — machine-washable slippers can be super convenient, if that’s something you care about.

Heated slippers a generally powered in a few different ways:

Microwavable slippers typically include insoles with thermally conductive minerals, grains, or flax seeds that can be warmed in the microwave. Depending on the microwave, they can stay warm for up to 30 minutes, but the heat will decrease over time as you wear them. On the plus side, they’re cord-free, and can even include soothing ingredients like lavender, peppermint, or rosemary.

typically include insoles with thermally conductive minerals, grains, or flax seeds that can be warmed in the microwave. Depending on the microwave, they can stay warm for up to 30 minutes, but the heat will decrease over time as you wear them. On the plus side, they’re cord-free, and can even include soothing ingredients like lavender, peppermint, or rosemary. Battery-operated slippers are rechargeable, cord-free, tend to have variable temperature settings, and best of all, they can offer constant warmth for hours. However, they tend to be a little more expensive.

are rechargeable, cord-free, tend to have variable temperature settings, and best of all, they can offer constant warmth for hours. However, they tend to be a little more expensive. USB-powered slippers usually have to be plugged in to generate heat, so they’re less mobile, but they can also deliver a steady stream of heat for hours — with no batteries to replace.

Many heated slippers aren’t necessarily made for mobility, but most slippers with nonslip grips on the bottom of the feet are safe for walking on hardwood floors, and some have a rubber sole so they can be worn outside. Other slippers are simply designed for lounging or relaxing, rather than walking.

Finally, if you don’t need a traditional slipper, there are some other options that might totally meet your needs better than a slipper ever could: Consider heated insoles, a pair of battery-powered heated socks, or an enclosed foot warmer that acts like a heating pad for your feet.

From microwavable scented slippers to battery-powered booties, here are some great options for heated slippers on Amazon.

1. A Pair Of Microwavable Heated Booties That Are Machine Washable

Get a quick dose of heat with these heated booties (also available in blue, red, and brown). Just place the removable insoles into the included bag, heat in the microwave for 30 to 60 seconds, and then put the insoles back into the plush booties. The stuffing in the insoles should hang on to the warmth for up to 30 minutes and then gradually cool, which is great if you’re heading to bed or only need a brief heat fix. If you’d like the warmth to last longer, simply reheat in the microwave. The slippers have three layers of insulation to keep you warm even when the soles aren’t warm, plus an anti-slip sole for a strong grip on floors. Best of all, these slippers are machine washable and super soft. Reviewers rave that they’re toasty, comfy, and look good, too.

Helpful Amazon review: “Awesome slippers!!! I love the warm cozy feeling on a cold morning. My feet get cold easy and these are just what I needed to help warm them up. So tired of putting on socks and my slippers and still having cold feet. Follow the directions exactly, and they work great. It feels like they are not warm enough when you take them out of the microwave but, after you put them on, the heat comes out better and warms up your feet. I would love a heater in my slippers, but since this in not possible, these are the next best things. The fit is just as expected too.”

Available size: 6 to 11

2. A Pair Of Microwavable Heated Slippers With Lavender

These microwavable slippers combine the aroma of dried lavender with heat to create a relaxing experience for your feet. The lavender is located in the slippers’ insoles, along with treated millet grain that conducts and holds the heat. Place the entire slipper inside the microwave for up to 60 seconds (for a 1,000-watt microwave or lower) and reviewers report that the heat will last up to 30 minutes, along with a relaxing lavender aroma. The heat gradually decreases with time, but the slippers can be placed back in the microwave for a reheat. And if you’d like to use the slippers as a cold pack, simply place them in a plastic bag in the freezer for 2 or 3 hours.

You can spot clean the slippers with a damp cloth as needed, and there are grips on the bottom so you won’t slip on floors. Reviewers love these slippers for lounging, but advise that the millet in the sole might not make them particularly comfortable for walking around.

Choose from two solid colors and two patterns: cream, gray, leopard, and white with gray spots.

Helpful Amazon review: “I was given these as a birthday gift and they are AWESOME!!! They are super soft and comfortable to wear and when it gets cold, I pop them in the microwave for a little bit and they stay toasty for about an hour while smelling like lavender! It’s so relaxing and cozy! I absolutely love them!”

Available size: one size only (fits shoe sizes 6 to 10)

3. A Pair Of Battery-Operated Heated Booties That Can Be Worn Outside

If you’re looking for a heated bootie you can wear indoors and outdoors, then take a look at these rechargeable heated slipper boots. They come with a charging cable that you can plug into the wall or included battery packs, and a 3.5-hour charge will give you up to 10 hours of uninterrupted heat. Choose from three different heat settings ranging from 100 to 140 degrees Fahrenheit — there’s a button on the side of each bootie that allows you to adjust the heat. The plush fleece lining on the inside will keep your feet cozy, and the nonslip rubber sole will keep them protected while reducing your chance of falling when you walk. The exterior of the booties is made of a quilted fabric that’s weather resistant, stain resistant, and can be spot cleaned as needed, making these booties you can wear outdoors in any kind of weather.

Helpful Amazon review: “I have Raynauds and when cold my fingers and toes turn white, numb, burn, and hurt. These boots provide warmth which helps relieve those symptoms. Great purchase!”

Available sizes: 5 to 14

4. A Pair Of Microwaveable Aromatherapy Booties

Another pair of microwaveable heated slippers, these booties are filled with 12 sweet-smelling ingredients like lavender, peppermint, rosemary, and cinnamon, a combination that one reviewer called “nice, and not too strong.” The slippers are also filled with flax seed to conduct and hold onto the heat. To warm them up, place them in the microwave for one minute, and then add microwave time in 30-second increments if they aren’t your preferred temperature. The heat will hold for about 30 minutes, and you can reheat them as needed. If you’d like to use the booties as a cold pack, throw them in a freezer for a few hours.

Made of a soft micro-plush fabric that’s available in charcoal, mauve, and espresso, these slippers don’t have any grip on the bottom, so are best suited for lounging or relaxing. You can’t machine wash them, but you can spot clean them when you need to. The brand doesn’t specify the size of the slippers, but one reviewers reports that they measure “11 inches long.”

Helpful Amazon review: “I use these every night to warm my feet in bed (otherwise, I can't fall asleep). I have poor circulation, & after popping them in the microwave, they do the trick!”

Available size: one size only

5. A Pair Of USB-Powered Heated Slippers

Plug these soft slippers into a USB port or adaptor using the included cord, slip your feet inside, and enjoy the warmth. They’re made from a plush material and can get as hot as 150 degrees Fahrenheit, though the temperature isn’t adjustable. The slippers have an EVA foam insole and nonslip bottom, though you won’t be walking in these while using the heating function, since they need to be plugged in while they work. They come in just one size, which fits shoe sizes 5 to 11, and can be spot cleaned as needed.

Helpful Amazon review: “I'm a ladies size 10 shoe and these fit just fine. The warmer is noticeable but doesnt get so hot that you need to take them off. I have fibromyalgia and one symptom is cold feet even when my body is normal temp. So these are the perfect thing for me!!”

Available size: one size only (fits shoe sizes 5 to 11)

Also Nice: A Pair Of Heated Insoles

With more than 5,000 reviews and a stellar 4.7-star rating overall, these insole foot warmers are a popular single-use option for heating your feet. Just remove the warmer from its individual package, shake to activate, and apply the adhesive backing to the inside of your shoe for up to 9 hours of warmth. It can take up to 15 to 30 minutes to heat up initially, and you can reactivate them by exposing to air and reshaking. Reviewers that wear these warmers while working outdoors rave about how they keep feet comfortable throughout the day, but multiple reviewers report that they work great inside slippers, too. For example, one fan wrote, “They can be worn also at home if you just have cold feet and want to keep your feet warm they work well in slippers with sox.”

Helpful Amazon review: “These little numbers really do the trick for those of us with terrible circulation. I wear them around the house in slippers but wish i'd had them when I was a skier, because they are amazing. Even too warm at times, but I'll take it.”

Available size: one size only

Also Nice: A Pair Of Battery-Powered Heated Socks

The next best thing to a pair of heated slippers, is a pair of battery-powered heated socks. They’re made of cotton, polyester, and Coolmax (a type of especially moisture-wicking polyester), plus ultra-fine heated wires in the forefoot, toes, and instep, to keep feet warm and comfortable. You can choose between three different temperature settings, from low (104 to 113 degrees Fahrenheit) to medium (122 to 131 degrees Fahrenheit) to high (140 to 149 degrees Fahrenheit). The socks are powered by a rechargeable battery that tucks into a calf pocket on each sock. They last 8 to 10 hours between charges on low, 6 to 8 hours on medium, and 4 to 5 hours on high. That said, you won’t be able to keep them on high the whole time, since they’ll automatically switch to medium after 15 minutes to avoid overheating. A flashing battery indicator will let you know when you need to recharge the socks, and a dual charger is included so both socks can be charged at the same time. The socks are machine washable — just make sure you take the battery packs out first.

The socks available in a handful of colors, and reviewers recommend sizing up to get the best fit.

Helpful Amazon review: “These socks are great! Left my house on a motorcycle trip at 27° out, I had the socks set at medium heat and my toes were nice and warm in 75mph wind! The battery seems to last at least 6 hours on that setting and the socks themselves are very well made over the calf socks that continue to keep warm even after the batteries have depleted.”

Available size: Small to X-Large

Also Nice: A Cordless Foot Warmer

When you’re sitting at a desk or lounging at home, this cordless foot warmer is a great option. It basically includes a pre-filled hot water bottle that you heat by plugging it into the wall using the included charger. It can reach up to 158 degrees Fahrenheit in about 15 minutes, and then it’s ready to go. You then unplug the water bottle, stick it back into the foot warmer, stick your feet into the pocket, and enjoy. The water pack can stay warm for up to 5 hours, giving you a lasting heat without making you be near an outlet.

While it’s not exactly a slipper, the foot warmer is shaped kind of like one big slipper for both your feet that you can use while sitting or reclining. It’s made from a soft fleece fabric that’s machine washable and even has a nonslip bottom so it won’t slide around on the floor. It’ll fit up to a size 14 shoe, and has an auto shut-off feature after 15 minutes to prevent overheating.

Helpful Amazon review: “Absolutely LOVE my Happy heat feet warmer. This product is like no other on the market. No cords to drag along with the warmer unlike a heating pad , and it truly does stay nice and warm for 5 hrs. Just remove the water bag inside, plug it in to charge 15 mins and then get ready to be comfortable anywhere you like without the worry of a cord. I highly recommend.”