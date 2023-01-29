When you’re looking to set goals and create new habits, it can be helpful to have a journal to track your progress along the way. Fortunately, the best habit tracker journals combine helpful layouts and tools — such as checklists, prompts, and calendars — with additional pages that match your journaling style. They also come in a bunch of styles and colors to help keep you motivated.

What To Look For In A Habit Tracker Journal

Types Of Tracking

First, consider how in-depth you want to go with habit tracking. More complex habit trackers can feature everything from planning calendars to checklists and questionnaires, which can be great for organizing your day and diving deep into your thoughts and routines. Other journals focus on a specific goal or set of habits and use a smaller set of guided prompts to help direct you along the way. Some simpler models require just five minutes a day or placing color-coded stickers onto a single page for tracking.

Additionally, some trackers are meant to be used just once a day (usually in the morning or at night), while others are designed to be used throughout the day or require multiple recordings. Ultimately, your choice depends on how regimented you'd like your journaling to be.

Other Things To Consider

Habit tracker journals also vary in length. Some extremely focused journals will provide three to six months of tracking, while others (and especially those with calendars) can provide up to a year of habit-tracking help. They’re available in a wide variety of paperback and hardcover options, and some are even designed to be hung on the wall like a calendar. However, no matter the style, the best journal for you will be what you enjoy picking up every day.

With all this in mind, scroll on for the best habit tracker journals on Amazon and get your new habits off to a great start.

1. This Comprehensive Planner With All The Bells & Whistles Clever Fox Planner 2nd Edition Amazon $28 See On Amazon This all-in-one planner boasts almost every feature you could want in a tracker and includes a full year's worth of undated calendars, goal-setting, journaling, and even space to create a vision board. It has calendar spreads to view the entire month at a glance, as well as weekly spreads that have space for goals, priorities, to-do lists, habit tracking, and wins/opportunities for the week. The 35 dot-grid pages in the back are great for drawing, writing, or creating anything you want, and the 150 included stickers help add your own personal touch and flair to each page. The outside of the journal features a faux leather hardcover, a pen loop, and a band to keep the notebook closed when not in use. One Reviewer Wrote: “This is by far my favorite planner.[...] This planner has so much room for daily appointments, notes, and goal tracking. The stickers that come with it are very nice - lots of variety for daily activities and inspiration. I love the front pages for yearly goals, vision board (2 pages!), mind map and thankful pages. There are a large number of pages in the back for notes. There isn't a wasteful page in the whole book. Each page is useful. The outside of the planner is well made - the color is vibrant (doesn't get "lost" in my bag.) The back pocket is useful for receipts or to store the stickers or anything else you might want to hold on to. I will definitely be purchasing this planner again next year!” Tracking Length: 1 year | Pages: Not specified | Cover: Faux leather | Dimensions: 8.3 x 5.8 inches (H x W)

2. A Visually Appealing Tracker Calendar Lamare Habit Tracker Calendar Amazon $17 See On Amazon This habit tracker features a circular calendar to track up to 10 daily habits in a fun and visual way. Each undated page provides a full month of tracking and space to list non-daily goals such as entertainment, weekend adventures, and shopping. Each page is made of thick cardstock-type of paper to prevent bleed-through, and the cardboard cover and spiral binding make it easy to hang on the wall. Plus, you can amp up the visual appeal by color-coding it with your favorite journaling markers if desired. One Reviewer Wrote: “I’m so glad to have this tracker! I’m a visual learner, so reminders and alarms on my phone were not prompting me to get things done because I could easily ignore them. Knowing that I have something to check off each day/week/month creates motivation. I want this page FULL! .. And I don’t feel guilty if I miss a day; I just acknowledge that some days are better than others and I can try again tomorrow. I LOVE!!!” Tracking Length: 1 year | Pages: 12 | Cover: Cardboard | Dimensions: 7.8 x 9.8 x 0.4 inches (H x W x D)

3. This Tracker Focused On Your Morning Routine The Morning Sidekick Journal Amazon $27 See On Amazon Designed specifically for creating stellar morning routines, The Morning Sidekick Journal is a 66-day guide that provides you with daily content, insights, challenges, and pro tips, as well as routine planners to help you create your ideal morning. The first 45 pages of the journal cover the philosophy behind morning routines and general habit-building principles, while the second part features the tracking pages that are split into three phases to help you progress through your journey. It takes about five minutes per day to complete and is completely customizable toward your goals. One Reviewer Wrote: “Have been using this for a little over a week now. I wanted something that kept me accountable for waking up early and creating a morning routine. I’ve found myself enjoying the thought-provoking questions this journal includes. It has a nice mental health component which is critical for changing a routine you’ve had for years. You can tell the content was well researched and prepares you for days you’ll “fail”. If you’re looking for something to help guide you- this is the journal.” Tracking Length: 66 days | Pages: 132 | Cover: Canvas | Dimensions: 8.66 x 5.87 x 0.83 inches (H x W x D)

4. A Guided Manifestation Journal The Five Minute Journal Amazon $29 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a habit tracker that blends accountability with gratitude and reflection, consider The Five Minute Journal, which has earned more than 9,700 five-star ratings on Amazon. It features six months’ worth of weekly challenges, as well as daily quotes and prompts that get you thinking about what would make the day great, what you’re grateful for, highlights of the day, and things you’ve learned — which can all be helpful in setting intentions and sticking to goals. It’s designed to be used for a few minutes in the morning and a few minutes at night, and it features pages made from recycled fibers and a beautiful linen cover. One Reviewer Wrote: “Everything about it is perfect, from the way it looks, the quality and the material; to all the meaning and practices it represents. It has helped me improve my habits, perspectives, decisions and more. [...] if you are looking for any kind of growth, IT IS THE BEST.” Tracking Length: 6 months | Pages: 267, according to a reviewer | Cover: Linen | Dimensions: 8.7 x 5.1 x 0.8 inches (H x W x D)

5. This Journal With Lots Of Tracking Space From A Cult-Favorite Brand Erin Condren Petite Checklist Journal Amazon $11 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a simple way to track your habits and activities from day to day, consider this cute and colorful Erin Condren checklist journal. Each page has space to track up to 26 activities for each day of the week and is great for keeping track of lists, habits, or tasks. Premium paper inside allows you to use pens and markers without bleed-through, and the paperback cover boasts a beautiful and modern hexagon design. One Reviewer Wrote: “This is a great notebook! I use it on its own not in a planner folio. I’m using it to create habits and a routine and it really helps. The colors are so appealing and there are SO many pages you can use it the entire year. The quality is great too, it’s paper back but I put it in my purse every day and so far it still looks new.” Tracking Length: 80 weeks | Pages: 80 | Cover: Paperback | Dimensions: 8.25 x 5.7 x 0.25 inches (H x W x D)

6. This Journal That’ll Help You Achieve Big Goals The Freedom Journal Amazon $39 See On Amazon If you have a large goal you’ve been dreaming of completing, then this journal may be for you. The Freedom Journal guides you through a series of daily tasks, 10-day “sprints,” and quarterly reviews to help you achieve a goal in 100 days. When you first get your journal, you’ll create your overall, big-picture goal and then work backward, creating smaller goals to be achieved throughout your journey. Each night, the journal prompts you to reflect on what went well and what didn’t work well to identify solutions. One Reviewer Wrote: “It's a mix of law of attraction, and gratitude journal, and high level to do list. Organized into short sprints, it has really kept me on track to meet my goal, so much so that after only 20 of 100 days I had to revise the goal to make it BIGGER! I am also picky about my paper. The leather cover is really nice, and the paper quality is very good. I use liquid ink pens, and they do not bleed through. I have tried lots of methods of organization and 100 different planners, but none has been as great as this one. I am approaching day 30 and on track to meet my revised, larger goal. If you need a paper accountability partner, pick up one of these.” Tracking Length: 100 days | Pages: Not specified | Cover: Faux leather | Dimensions: 10 x 7 x 1 inches (H x W x D)

7. This 12-Week Journal Written By A Psychologist & Behavior Change Expert Habits: A 12-Week Journal To Change Your Habits, Track Your Progress, And Achieve Your Goals Amazon $15 See On Amazon If you’re looking to make changes or track habits over a relatively short period, consider this 12-week habit tracker that guides you through completing goals and tracking your feelings over three months. After an initial intro and explanation of habits and tips for success, this journal consists of daily check-in pages that include goals, gratitude prompts, motivation level, mood, and daily recaps. Written by psychologist and behavior change expert Dr. Hayden Finch, it also has weekly and monthly check-in pages that summarize the goals and progress you’ve made. This journal is unique in that it pays special attention to how you feel each day and the influences that had an impact on completing your goals. One Reviewer Wrote: “Wonderful help for someone trying to build positive and healthy habits! I love how daily emotions are accounted for and the reflection process of working towards changed behavior. Concise and organized format makes it easy to start, track and create great habits!” Tracking Length: 12 weeks | Pages: 160 | Cover: Paperback | Dimensions: 8.4 x 5.8 x 0.6 inches (H x W x D)

7. A Journal Made Specifically For Tracking Self-Care Self-Care: A Day And Night Reflection Journal Amazon $13 See On Amazon Self-care is an important aspect of anyone’s routine, and if you’re thinking about trying to incorporate a little more of it into your day, this self-care journal might be the one for you. Each two-page spread has space to record how you slept the night before, what you ate that day, and the kind of self-care activities you took part in, as well as space for reflection on how you felt, things that were stressful, and your thoughts. The 184 pages are illustrated with colorful images and floral accents, and the structured prompts and layout make it great for those new to journaling. One Reviewer Wrote: “If you are looking for something to keep track of your progress and is simple to use, this is it! I love how it doesn’t have weird writing prompts or additional thought that I don’t need. It’s just basic and simple and easy to track the things I need or want to track. It’s also very pretty and well made.” Tracking Length: 90 days | Pages: 184 | Cover: Paperback | Dimensions: 5.75 x 0.8 x 8.25 inches (H x W x D)

9. A Habit Tracker With Ample Space For Journaling The Best Journal Ever Amazon $25 See On Amazon For those who love a good journal and want to add a habit tracker to the mix, this less-structured pick provides the best of both worlds. The 222-page faux-leather journal features daily pages with sleep tracking, gratitude recording, and a daily affirmation, but half of the page is dedicated to journaling space in which you can write whatever you want. Then, when it comes to tracking your habits, there is a separate section with grids that allow you to track up to seven habits over the course of six months. It also features monthly reflection pages that prompt you to look back on past highlights, learning opportunities, and improvements. One Reviewer Wrote: “SOOOO many journals out there for consideration! Do yourself a favor and get yourself one of these. There's a reason it's called "The Best Journal Ever." Seriously, I've owned so many over the years but this one had every element I wanted: prompts, habits to track, space for journaling, and inspirational quotes.” Tracking Length: 6 months | Pages: 222 | Cover: Hardcover | Dimensions: 9.17 x 6.5 x 1.06 inches (H x W x D)