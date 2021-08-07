Whether you prefer to take your time with your tea or simply brew a quick cup to gulp in the morning, the best glass teapots offer the perfect balance of practical and pretty. Ideally, these teapots should be made from heat-resistant glass and should hold your preferred amount of tea or hot water, whether you’re brewing a single cuppa or enough to serve a crowd. Some teapot manufacturers will note how many cups of tea their teapot holds while others will simply provide a capacity, but it’s worth mentioning that a standard tea cup holds about 5 ounces of tea (assuming it’s filled to a half-inch below the rim), so a 20-ounce teapot would hold enough for four standard tea cups. A personal teapot might only hold enough for a cup or two, so make sure your teapot is the right size for your needs.

Before you choose a teapot, consider the role you’d like it to play in the brewing and drinking process. If you’d like to heat your water directly in the teapot, you can opt for one that’s safe to heat on the stove or in the microwave. A glass electric kettle, which is self-heating, is also a good option. However, if you don’t mind heating your water separately and adding it to the teapot for brewing, your teapot doesn’t need to be stovetop- or microwave-safe, which opens up the options in terms of design. That said, if you want to brew loose tea directly in your teapot, look for one that comes with a tea infuser for easy loose-leaf brewing, unless you’re willing to use teabags or a tea infuser that’s not designed especially for your pot. For those that like to sip slowly, look for features that can help keep your tea warm for an extended period of time, like a warming stand that uses a tea light or a double-walled design for insulation. For those who want the option to make iced tea, a teapot that doubles as a pitcher could be a nicer two-in-one option. You’ll also want to think about whether you need your teapot to come with extras, like cups.

Beyond the practicalities, however, it’s important to consider a teapot’s aesthetics as well. To properly take advantage of the material, you’ll want to look for a teapot that’s translucent so you can view the tea as it brews. Some teapots or tea sets have porcelain components for a pretty and traditional vibe, while others have a more modern look that could better match a contemporary kitchen. It’s truly a matter of taste.

Whatever your personal preference, these glass teapots are sure to sate your thirst and look good while doing it.

1. A Classic Glass Teapot That’s Stovetop- & Microwave-Safe

Capacity: 40 ounces

Extras: Infuser, two blooming teas

This glass teapot from Teabloom has a super classic shape and is made from heat-resistant borosilicate glass that’s safe to heat on any type of stovetop or even in the microwave — and is dishwasher-safe to boot. It has a vented lid to release steam, plus a non-drip spout design and an extra-large handle that’s easy to hold. A laser-cut glass filter fits inside the pot so you can steep loose tea without drinking the leaves.

With a 40-ounce capacity, the teapot can fill about eight standard-size teacups, or fewer larger cups. You can start by brewing the two packets of blooming tea that come with the teapot, which should look especially gorgeous through the translucent glass.

Helpful Amazon review: “Ok, so I was really worried about using this on the stovetop, but it worked so well! The water boiled with no issues! I then put my own loose leaf tea in and it filtered beautifully. This isn't the mesh filter where large sediment falls through, the filter portion is glass with a few tiny slits and it has just enough room to let the flavor mix into the water and only lets tiny particles through.”

2. A Decorative Glass Teapot With A Warming Stand

Capacity: 27 ounces

Extras: Infuser, candle, warming stand, two blooming teas

This sweet tea set from Teabloom is designed to help you linger as you sip. The heat-resistant borosilicate glass teapot holds about five standard cups of tea (two flowering teas are included with the set), and it is safe to use on a gas or electric stovetop, but not the microwave. The set comes with a porcelain tea infuser and warming base, both of which feature a beautiful cherry print. When you serve the tea, you can set the pot on the warming stand, light the included candle below, and sip slowly knowing the warming stand to keep your tea hot for as long as you need it.

These individual items complement each other aesthetically and functionally, making the set work well as a gift or simply as an essential part of your own collection. To keep everything in working shape, be sure to wash all the pieces by hand.

Helpful Amazon review: “I'm in love with this tea pot. I use it every day. I use it with the blooming tea, loose tea and tea bags. I can boil water in it and the tea light warmer is perfect, just enough air flow to keep the candle lit but not enough to blow out.”

3. A Glass Teapot Set With 4 Insulated Cups

Capacity: 33 ounces

Extras: Infuser, four teacups

If you’re looking for a truly excellent deal, look no further than this SUSTEAS tea set, which includes a glass teapot, stainless steel infuser, and four matching glass cups for under $20. The teapot’s borosilicate glass construction can handle the heat of a gas stove, and the removable stainless steel infuser allows you to brew loose-leaf teas to your preference. The included lid has a wooden handle, so you can easily lift it without burning your hands. The teapot holds 33 ounces of liquid and features a non-drip spout for easy pouring. The four cups are double-walled, so you can drink your tea steaming hot without burning your hands. Each cup holds just under 3 ounces of liquid, which means there will be enough tea in the pot for everyone to fill their cup at least twice.

The teapot is also available with a rounder shape, if you’d prefer, so long as you don’t mind sacrificing the included cups. Every piece of this tea set is safe to wash in the dishwasher.

Helpful Amazon review: “Really great teapot, amazing price for such a fantastic looking glass teapot and double-walled cups. Makes perfect tea, infuser works great, keep tea hot, and the glasses completely cool while hot tea is in them, just amazing and beautiful set, where I am very happy with this purchase.

4. A Large-Capacity Glass Teapot For Hot Or Iced Tea

Capacity: 50.7 ounces (also available in 20.3-, 30.4-, and 40.6-ounce sizes)

Extras: Filter

Enjoy a cup of tea with the functional-yet-beautiful CnGlass glass teapot, which can hold up to a whopping 50.7 ounces of tea and has a pitcher-style design that would work equally well for pouring cold drinks. Though the teapot doesn’t look much like a teapot, it’s made from borosilicate glass that’s safe to heat on a gas or electric stove — or in the microwave. The teapot comes with a removable metal filter that fits in the spout, allowing you to enjoy your tea without the hassle of removing leaves from your cuppa, and it has a bamboo lid with a silicone ring for a tight seal. While the brand advises that the glass teapot is safe to wash on the top rack of your dishwasher, its recommendation is still to hand wash for the best results. If you like the style but don’t need such a large capacity, the pot also comes in three smaller sizes.

Helpful Amazon review: “I love this teapot! It’s great for my everyday tea habit, and I can have a days worth of tea made in one go. Plus, it looks great on my stovetop!”

5. A Glass Teapot With A Modern Design

Capacity: 40 ounces

Extras: Infuser

If you simply want to serve tea in a teapot but don’t need one that’s stovetop- or microwave-safe, this Primula teapot is an elegant contemporary pick. The borosilicate glass pot is translucent so you can see the tea as it brews, but it also features heat-resistant plastic components that will stay cooler to the touch when you pour. The teapot has enough room for eight standard-sized cups of tea and features a removable stainless steel infuser that allows you to brew loose leaf varieties with ease. The teapot is conveniently dishwasher safe, plus it has a silicone base that’s nonslip.

If the black plastic isn’t your aesthetic, the teapot also comes in a subdued blue or pale pink hue, or in a bright and playful multicolor design. You can also grab the black version with matching cups, if you’d like.

Helpful Amazon review: “I have to say now that I have been using this that it is perfect! Every piece of it is well thought out. The internal strainer works perfect. I grow many of my own tea herbs, and I can just put them in the strainer. The black plastic actually protects your fingers from the glass so you won't get a burn. It's compact and attractive. Easy to clean.”

6. A Delicate Single-Cup Glass Teapot Set

Capacity: 12.1 ounces

Extras: Infuser, teacup, saucer

This one-person tea set from Jusalpha comes with a small teapot, infuser, teacup, and matching saucer — which makes for a complete tea experience, even if you’re sipping solo. You won’t want to heat water in the glass teapot, but you can brew tea inside of it with the cute porcelain infuser, then remove the infuser and serve yourself in the bird-printed porcelain cup and saucer. The cup holds about 6.7 ounces of tea, and the teapot holds enough tea to fill it twice so long as you don’t go all the way to the brim. The teacup itself is microwave-safe, so you can reheat it if your tea gets cold. It’s also safe to wash in the dishwasher.

While the infuser does seem to work with bigger tea leaves of blooming teas, it’s worth mentioning that reviewers felt finely ground teas weren’t as big a success. This style would be best for someone who doesn’t use finely ground teas, or who doesn’t mind a little sediment in their cup.

Helpful Amazon review: “Absolutely adorable and durable! Came in really secure packaging and a letter saying that if anything was damaged during shipment, then I could get a replacement part. Small enough for me to carry around with me but holds enough for a cup for myself and my significant other.”

7. A Glass Electric Kettle With An Infuser & Preset Temperatures

Capacity: 57.5 ounces

Extras: Infuser

This AICOOK electric kettle is designed specifically to take all the guesswork out of making a good cup of tea. Six different presets heat your water to the perfect temperature for brewing black, oolong, white, green, delicate, or fruit tea, or even coffee (don’t worry, you can also set it to simply boil water). The kettle shuts off when it reaches the set temperature or if it runs out of water, but you can also set it to keep your water warm for up to an hour. An indicator light shines red when the kettle is still warming, then turns blue when your water is ready (which should be imminently, since it can boil water in 3 to 5 minutes), and a digital display shows you the water temperature in real time. A stainless steel infuser with a lid allows you to steep your tea in the same kettle you use to boil it, and the durable borosilicate glass of the kettle makes it easy to keep an eye on the tea as it brews. The kettle holds 1.7 liters (that’s about 57.5 ounces) of water, which is enough to fill more than 11 teacups.

Helpful Amazon review: “Honestly I’m in LOVE with my new kettle! I am a tea connoisseur, and it is just so very convenient to have the ability to set your kettle to the precise temperature each kind of tea requires. Before this purchase, I used a regular electric kettle, I’d boil the water and then I’d have to guesstimate when it [would] cool down to the right temp for my more delicate teas. This one eliminates all guesswork and is very simple to use. You push a button at the bottom, select the temperature you want, and it will bring your water to that temperature and stop heating at that point! I might be easily impressionable, but this is genius. [...] They even include a separate full color gorgeously designed card that reminds you optimal temps for different tea types. Thrilled, absolutely thrilled with my purchase!”

8. A Basic Glass Electric Kettle For Under $30

Capacity: 40.6 ounces

Extras: None

For a quick way to heat water for tea or anything else, turn to the SUNDUO Electric Kettle. The glass teapot holds 1.2 liters of water (that’s about 40.6 ounces, aka enough for just over eight cups) and promises to bring the liquid to a boil in 3 to 7 minutes. A cordless kettle design makes for an easy pour, while a blue light highlights the water as it boils. For safety, the unit shuts off within 30 seconds once the water is boiled (or if there is no water inside).

Helpful Amazon review: “One of the coolest kitchen gadgets I own. I'm very happy with this purchase. Get's the water hot and boiling in a matter of minutes and it stays hot for a long while. The beautiful blue light is an added bonus.”