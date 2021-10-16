Oils are an excellent way to keep skin and hair hydrated, and the best dry oils have the benefit of being lightweight and quick-absorbing. “Essentially, dry oils are those that do not leave an oily residue on the skin, hair, or nails when used. These mainly come from vegetable and seed oils and contain high concentrations of linoleic acid, which helps repair our skin barrier,” Board-certified dermatologist Dr. Sandy Skotnicki explained to Elite Daily.

Some popular dry oils include jojoba, avocado, sunflower, safflower, sesame, and rosehip. All are rich in antioxidants and polyunsaturated fatty acids — including linoleic acid — to help keep your skin and hair protected and moisturized. “Because they are lightweight and help repair the skin barrier, they make good moisturizers for skin and hair and can help moisturize the cuticle of the nails,” explains Dr. Skotnicki. Your choice of oil mostly comes down to preference, though some oils might be particularly beneficial for your hair. “There is some research to suggest that oils that contain more monounsaturated fats penetrate the hair cuticle better, like avocado oil,” Dr. Skotnicki offers. And whenever possible, look for oils that are cold-pressed, which helps retain nutrients.

In addition to the oil itself, you’ll want to consider the application method. Dry oils commonly come in bottles with droppers, pumps, and spray nozzles, and your choice depends on what’s easiest for you. A dropper or pump is great for applying oil to your face, scalp, and cuticles or for mixing it into your favorite moisturizer. Meanwhile, a spray bottle is helpful for covering large areas quickly and applying oil to your hair.

The best dry oils soak into the skin quickly and condition hair without weighing it down. Find the right formulation for you below.

1. The Overall Best

Cold-pressed to preserve the skin-loving nutrients inside, this jojoba oil is unrefined and USDA-certified organic. The lightweight, fast-absorbing oil naturally contains vitamins E and B. Plus, it closely mimics the skin’s natural sebum, helps balance out the body’s oil production, and won’t clog pores. The oil is a fantastic option as a face and body moisturizer, and it can also help relieve itchy scalp, protect hair from split ends, and add shine. It can also be used to moisturize dry cuticles. The multitasking oil is safe for all skin types and has more than 38,000 reviews on Amazon with an equally impressive 4.7-star overall rating.

One promising review: “I bought this to clear up some dry skin on my face. It made my skin so soft and look so good I added it to my regular routine every morning and evening. It has made a huge difference. I will never go without it again.”

2. An Expert-Recommended Oil That’s Great For Oily & Combo Skin

Formulated with 49% jojoba oil, this dry oil serum is a favorite of Dr. Skotnicki’s. The serum contains vitamin E and camellia oil, another dry oil that penetrates deep into the skin and is very nourishing. The vegan serum is free from parabens, phthalates, sulfates, mineral oil, and artificial colors and preservatives. It’s especially good for oily and combination skin types and helps create a dewy finish.

One promising review: “I was incredibly surprised with how hydrating and lightweight thus serum is. I've been using it at night. It's been about 3 weeks now and my chin, which has been an area of concern, looks clean and clear and my face is bright.”

3. An Avocado Oil That’s Great For Hair & Skin

Highly hydrating and quick-absorbing, this 100% pure avocado oil is an excellent option for both hair and skin. The oil is cold-pressed to help it retain its vital nutrients and is also a great carrier oil for hair treatments with essential oils. The bottle has a convenient pump dispenser which makes it easy to get just a few drops at a time. Plus, this popular dry oil has earned more than 7,000 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers.

One promising review: “This stuff is amazing. Not only does it moisturize my body, face, and hair, the scent is really nice. A little goes a long way. I would recommend this product to anyone and everyone.”

4. A Fan-Favorite Sesame Body Oil

This sesame body oil has an impressive 4.8-star overall rating and more than 14,000 reviews on Amazon. The lightweight dry oil is best used on shower-damp skin to seal in moisture and should absorb in 20 to 30 seconds. However, this oil contains artificial fragrance, which you may want to avoid if you’re sensitive.

One promising review: “I love everything about this product. I like it keeps my skin moisturized for several days and in between showers. No ashy skin even after 3 days without other moisturizers. I apply while in the shower and lightly pat dry. The smell reminds me of vacation on the beach.”

5. A Face Oil That’s Worth Splurging On

The sugarcane-derived squalane in this Peter Thomas Roth Oil will leave skin moisturized, soft, and glowing. The 100% squalane oil also prevents water loss, keeping skin hydrated for longer. The formula is still very lightweight and absorbs quickly, with no greasy residue. Though it’s more expensive than other dry oils included here, you’ll only need to use two drops per day, so the bottle will last a long time.

One promising review: “I was really surprised with this product. It only takes 2 drops so it will last forever. It acts like an oil on my face but absorbs much better than other oils. Makeup looks great over it and doesn't get that oily mixed look I have had with other oils.”

6. This Rosehip Spray For Body & Scalp

In addition to being quick-absorbing and nutrient-rich, this rosehip dry oil comes in an easy-to-use spray bottle that’s great for body and hair since it disperses oil lightly across a large area. The cold-pressed oil is rich in antioxidants, including vitamins C and A, and it’s backed by a 4.6-star overall rating on Amazon.

One promising review: “I have combination acne-prone skin so I have to be careful with the oils I use, but I am able to slather my hair in this oil, inevitably get some on my face, and it doesn't break me out. I even use it on my body and it is soooo moisturizing. Leaves my hair and skin feeling so hydrated and smooth.”

7. A Nail Treatment With Safflower & Sunflower Oils

The Cuccio Milk and Honey nail oil is a fan favorite and has earned more than 75,000 five-star reviews. The formula contains cold-pressed safflower and sunflower oils, honey, and vitamin E to soothe and moisturize dry skin, cuticles, and nails. It also contains milk, which has lactic acid that stimulates the skin. The nail oil is fast-absorbing and paraben-free, but it does contain artificial fragrance.

One promising review: “Loved that moisturizing was instant and dry skin was gone in 2 days. Used morning and night on nails and fingers. Smells yummy!!”

Expert:

Dr. Sandy Skotnicki, Board-certified dermatologist and founder of Toronto’s Bay Dermatology Centre