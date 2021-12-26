Nothing makes you feel more like you have your life together than a fresh diary. It’s a place for you to get excited about the future, set goals, keep your priorities in check, or just dump whatever’s been on your mind. Ultimately, the best diary for you is laid out to meet your unique needs, intended uses, and organizational style — whether it’s one with daily, weekly, or monthly spreads, to-do lists, motivational prompts, or an open-ended style.

Diaries are often interchangeable with planners, so they may offer daily, weekly, and monthly organizational spreads that encompass the calendar year, with a few additional sections for note-taking and other lists. These are great options if you prefer a granular planning style. There are also plenty of organizational notebooks that serve specific purposes in addition to just keeping your to-dos or appointments in check. If you’re looking for help with budgeting, practicing mindfulness, or keeping track of your long-term goals, there are tailored diaries on offer for you, too.

If you prefer a little more flexibility and customization, opt for an undated diary so you can tailor it to your schedule, or skip days if need be. And if that still seems too structured (or you just like to get creative), you may want to opt for a blank diary. Bullet journaling, which utilizes dotted or gridded pages to help you design a layout, is one popular way to go about this. But there are lots of blank, open-ended diaries to choose from that suit any manner of journaling style, including those with special features like locks and beautiful covers to inspire your most creative ramblings.

Other features to consider are size — think about whether you’ll be carrying your notebook to class or work, or if it will live at your desk — as well as your preference for material and binding, such as hardbound or spiral.

Whether you’re looking to do some long-term planning, manifest your goals, or simply keep track of your appointments, one of the 12 best diaries on Amazon, listed ahead, can help you do it.

01 Editor’s Pick: A Line-A-Day Journal To Collect Memories Year After Year One Line A Day: A Five-Year Memory Book Amazon $12 See On Amazon Starting a fresh diary can feel intimidating, but this five-year One Line A Day Memory Book makes it much more approachable. Rather than a bunch of empty ruled pages, this diary’s format breaks down each day of the month into five manageable sections (one for each consecutive year) where you can jot down the day’s key memories or thoughts. Each section has a space to fill in the year and provides a concise snapshot you can revisit whenever you like so you can identify change, growth, patterns, or just happy memories. It also comes highly recommended by Associate Commerce Editor Wesley Salazar, who says: “If you're looking for a way to record daily thoughts in a very manageable way, this is the diary to try. It has just a few lines for each day, so it doesn't feel as overwhelming as a big blank page can. Plus, it has enough room to track entries for five years, and looking back at previous years' entries can be a lovely trip down memory lane.” Whether you’re an avid journaler or someone just starting out, this diary is a quick, easy, and compact way to reflect on each day. Available colors: 1

02 This Locking Diary With Romantic, Vintage-Inspired Cover Designs CAGIE Lock Journal Amazon $24 See On Amazon Protect your most secret thoughts and dreams in this beautifully crafted embossed leather diary, which comes with an easy-to-use lock system. The metal combination lock uses numbers 0 to 9 to create a unique, three-digit code of your choosing. Forgot your passcode? No worries, this diary comes with instructions you can follow to unlock it and get back to writing. This A5 diary has hundreds of ruled pages that are refillable, so you won’t have to purchase a brand-new diary when you finish. You can pick up refills on the same page, then easily install them using the pockets in the diary’s front and back covers. Take your pick among 15 elegant, romantic designs, from antique-looking florals to a starry night sky. Available colors: 15

03 The Cult-Classic Blank Diary You Can Collect For Years To Come Moleskine Classic Notebook Amazon $16 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a straightforward, open-ended diary, a classic Moleskine notebook is the perfect option no matter what you choose to do with it, whether that’s for note-taking, to-do lists, ideas, doodles, or reflective journaling. This hardcover blank notebook has 240 pages and comes in five different paper styles, from dotted to plain or ruled, all with a ribbon bookmark and a pocket in the back for collecting stray sheets. The standard A5 size is great for taking on the go to school or work, and an elastic closure keeps it secure in your bag. Reviewers particularly rave about its signature creamy, high-quality paper (though the pages are famously thin, so you’ll want to use a pen that won’t bleed through) and its durable construction that withstands daily wear and tear. Plus, the slim size is easy to stack if you collect them over the years. Available colors: 22

04 A Faux Leather Yearly Planner With Great Details Lemome 2022 Weekly & Monthly Planner Amazon $25 See On Amazon Basic isn’t always boring — in fact sometimes, it’s exactly what you need. This classic 12-month diary from Lemome is both practical and chic, decked out in a faux-leather hardcover with the year embossed in gold. This features an overview of each month with an additional notes section, and each month has corresponding weekly spreads (from Monday to Sunday) with plenty of space to write down each day’s activities. It comes with additional spreads and tools to help keep you organized, too, like a 2022-2023 yearly overview, two pages for contacts, a pocket to store loose papers, a list of holidays, and 88 blank ruled pages. Other notable features include two ribbons so you never lose your place, an elastic closure and pen holder, and calendar stickers (because who doesn’t loves stickers?). Plus, the A5 size is relatively compact (it measures 5.75 inches by 8.25 inches), which makes it easy to stow in your briefcase, backpack, or handbag. Available colors: 3

05 Another Editor Fave: A Guided Daily Diary That’s Worth The Splurge Intelligent Change The Five Minute Journal Amazon $34 See On Amazon If you’re looking to cultivate a positive mindset, this science-backed gratitude diary will help get you on the right track. Based on a multi-year study at the University of California on the science of gratitude, this undated daily diary encourages you to focus on the positive, using specific prompts to get you to reflect on what you’re grateful for, identify what went well, and even craft your own personal affirmations. Each page is split up into daily and nightly routines, so it’s the perfect way to start and end your days. With over one million copies sold a 4.7-star overall rating from Amazon customers, this diary is worth the splurge. It’s another editor recommendation, too, this time courtesy of Associate Commerce Editor Kori Perten. She says: “I’m not great at being mindful and reflective on a daily basis, but this Five Minute Journal makes it so easy. You just spend a few minutes each morning and evening giving one-line responses to a few prompts about what you’re grateful for and the good things you did or hope to do on a given day. After a week or two of journaling, I found myself starting to really notice the things that brought me joy on a daily basis, which meant I did them more often, and I think it really did increase my overall happiness as a result.” Available colors: 6

06 A Chic Hardbound Planner With Detailed Daily Schedule Tracking Anecdote 2022 Daily Planner Amazon $25 See On Amazon With two full pages dedicated to each day, this A5 planner has plenty of built-in features to help break down what’s on your plate and effectively keep track of the day’s goals. For each day, you’ll find a bulleted to-do list, numbered priorities, a lined page to write out the day’s plan, as well as a free-form notes section. But the most unique feature is a daily schedule that breaks down the day hourly, from 7 AM to 8 PM, so you can get an overall view of the day’s appointments and meetings. Though the daily tracking features are particularly unique, this diary also has 12 monthly calendars to keep track of important dates and events (and even reflect on your yearly goals), along with sections to plan out your weekly goals and tasks. This hardcover notebook is available in nine chic shades, like muted seafoam green, mustard, and saffron, all of which have an elastic closure and ribbon bookmark. Available colors: 9

07 A Minimalist Locking Diary In A Compact, Portable Size CAGIE Travel Lock Journal Amazon $18 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a diary you can easily store in your bag without adding too much extra weight, this ultra-compact one is a great option. Measuring 4 inches by 5.8 inches, this mini diary takes up limited space in your backpack or suitcase, and still has 182 ruled pages to use however you want. Armed with a metal, three-digit code combination lock, this locking diary will keep your doodles, thoughts, and to-do lists confidential. The sleek and simple fabric hardcover doesn’t sacrifice on style, and it’s durable and waterproof, to boot. Available colors: 7

08 The Best Diary For Bullet Journaling LEUCHTTURM1917 Hardcover Notebook Amazon $25 See On Amazon Ask any devoted bullet journalers about their diary of choice, and they’ll probably mention the LEUCHTTURM1917. The hardcover A5 diary has all the features you need in a bullet journal, including a blank table of contents, numbered pages, and 251 pages of thick, bleed-proof paper, along with two bookmarks. Plus, it has eight perforated, detachable sheets, so you can rip out a grocery list, for example, and take it with you to the store. This cult-favorite notebook is available in either ruled, dotted, plain, or square ink-proof paper (though if you’re staying true to the bullet journal method, you’ll choose the dotted option). Available colors: 24

09 An Undated Planner For Daily To-Do Tracking Zicoto To Do List Notebook Amazon $12 See On Amazon Do you have pages and pages of daily to-do lists clogging up your desk? Keep them all in one place with this botanical-print diary, which is made specifically to manage daily tasks. It includes 120 pages with dedicated spaces for to-dos, priorities, and appointments. Each page also includes a number of other unique features, like a section for general notes, meal planning, a tracker for your daily water intake, and even a space to write about what you’re grateful for each day. Another cool feature? This diary is undated (there’s a space at the top where you can write in the date and circle the day of the week), so you don’t have to worry about having pages you won’t use — if you go on a week-long vacation, for example, you can easily jump back in upon your return. When you’re done with the day, you can tear out the perforated page and start fresh each morning. Other features include a pretty gold spiral binding, an elastic closure, and a pocket on the inside cover to store loose papers. Available colors: 1

10 An Affordable Spiral Planner With A Near-Perfect Rating Blue Sky 2022 Weekly & Monthly Planner Amazon $6 See On Amazon If you’re a straightforward, no-frills kind of planner who’s just looking for a diary to get the job done, this one from Blue Sky is a great option. With over 22,000 total ratings and a near-perfect 4.8-star rating overall, this affordable diary is one of the most popular diaries on Amazon. Featuring a spiral-bound, flexible cover, this 2022 diary contains monthly and weekly spreads for a streamlined approach to planning. Measuring 8.5 inches by 11 inches — slightly larger than your typical A5 diary — this provides plenty of space to keep track of weekly to-dos and appointments, and is perfect for keeping at your desk. Additional pages include a hefty notes section, a list of holidays, a contacts page, a yearly calendar overview, and a space to write out weekly goals. There’s even a reference page where you can list important dates for each month. Coated tabs make it easy to find where you left off. Available colors: 1

11 A Colorful 17-Month Planner With Thoughtful Prompts Amy Knapp's 2022 The Very Busy Planner Amazon $13 See On Amazon Who said planning has to be boring? Decorated with colorful designs and illustrations, this 17-month diary is bursting with creativity and inspiration. On a mundane (yet essential) level, this has monthly and weekly spreads to keep all your events, appointments, and to-dos easily organized — but each spread is also accompanied by spaces for reflection and intention- and goal-setting, as well as thoughtful prompts designed to explore different aspects of your life and promote personal growth. This spiral-bound diary also features gridded pages in the back for bullet journaling or writing down ideas. Available colors: 1